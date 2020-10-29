91
Football Index October 29

Unpredictable start to the FPL season making Football Index decisions hard to call

Six matches into the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season and it’s fair to say that many managers are not happy.

The football has been so unpredictable, and the results so varied, that finding players producing consistent returns, week in, week out, has proved… tricky.

In fact, it’s boiled down to owning Harry Kane. Or Son Heung-min. And ideally both.

Even FPL experts have been left, at best, bemused.

So imagine what it’s like for someone trying to use FPL to guide his moves in another setting, Football Index.

In case you’re still not sure, Football Index (FI) is a kind of stock market where people use real money to bet on football.

You buy shares in individual players whose value can rise or fall depending on their performance both on and off the field. I’m new to FI and it’s beginning to show.

I’m still in profit, but it’s a figure in decline at present with the widespread unpredictability the season has brought so far.

Dividends – money paid out for the performance or media profile of my players – have been my saviour. Without them, I’d be making a loss right now.

I need to shake up my portfolio. Bring in new faces.

The problem is, only two of the seven players I currently own shares in would make me a profit if I were to sell.

It’s not like these players are doing badly. I own FI shares in three of the top 10 FPL forwards – Danny Ings, Raul Jimenez and Callum Wilson.

All three have had solid starts to the season, scoring four goals apiece. But it’s beginning to dawn on me that solid just doesn’t cut it on FI.

Traders don’t look just for solid performances. They consider many other factors that have an impact on the Index. It’s a bit like the FPL tendency towards knee-jerk decisions that some managers can’t help but display. Slow and steady might win the race, but crash, bang wallop is also a strongly adopted approach on FI, with big haulers paying out big dividends and attracting big trader interest.

As a result, I have three players in good form who would make me a loss if I were to sell them today.

And the less said about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the better.

My long-term bet in the Arsenal forward’s value has gotten off on the wrong foot, as Mikel Arteta continues to flirt with the idea of turning the Gunners into a David Moyes-like unit so intent on stopping the opposition that they forget how to actually play.

It’s a notion so dull that even Moyes doesn’t subscribe to it anymore, although Frank Lampard is another who seems to be getting a massive kick out of clean sheets.

Which means that another in my portfolio, Mason Mount, is just not cutting it at the moment with his reduced playing time.

He and Aubameyang are getting close to being sold now. The former should make me a profit, while the latter will not. At all. His sale will hurt, but it really needs to be done with Arteta’s current gameplan.

Then I can look to Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area and try to find the next big thing with the form and fixtures to direct my strategy on FI.

But it’s not going to be easy. The three teams with the best upcoming schedule are Crystal Palace (drab), Everton (squad issues) and Aston Villa (bubble burst?).

Chelsea and Manchester United are up there too and have Champions League football to offer the prospect of a tidy midweek dividend for decent performers.

But their players aren’t cheap and, as mentioned, Lampard’s current flirtation with owning a fleet of parked buses has compromised the otherwise excellent pedigree of his attackers.

Whatever I end up doing is likely to come with a short-term loss. But, with the bigger picture in good shape.

91 Comments Post a Comment
  1. No Professionals
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    *unpredictable start to EPL season making Football Index decisions hard to call.

    FPL has nothing to do with it.

    1. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      true, all these betting- and other sites promotions makes this my last year as a member

  2. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Is Podence>Foden worth a hit? Gut says no

    1. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      yeah i'd say no. low ceilings on both.

    2. LegendMoon
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      not for a hit

    3. Dexters Laboratory
      20 mins ago

      This is Podences swan song. Do it next week for free

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        he never made it past the ugly duckling stage sadly

  3. TeddiPonza
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    What would you think of this? Too top heavy?

    Martinez
    Saiss Mitchell KWP Justin (Lamptey)
    Sterling Son Rashford Salah (Burke)
    Kane DCL (Brewster)

    Thanks

    1. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      defence looks too weak, i'd want another 5-5.5m player instead of a 4.5m. When it comes to getting a City and United player in, as well as spurs and liverpool, i don't think you can get the right balance without losing one of kane or son.

    2. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      my concern is playing two of Mitchell, Lamptey, Justin, Burke and Brewster each week

  4. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Down with this sort of thing.

    1. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      i agree. shameless attempt to tie a gambling sponsorship article in with FF.

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        Listened to a FPL video on YouTube this week where they referred to Football Index as the way to 'profit' from football... dangerous use of language there.

        1. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          19 mins ago

          it's a difficult thing to balance promoting mental health and gambling at the same time.

          not that the two can't be balanced, it just feels uneasy.

    2. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Sports betting dressed as playing the Stock market...and Stock Market is hardly an easy game.

    3. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      agree. i´ll quit

  5. yakirh
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Which Westham defender is the best to get?
    A. Balbuena
    B. Masuaku
    C. Coufal

    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      C

      1. yakirh
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Why? I have no idea where this Coufal came from, can he lose his place to Fredericks?

    2. stu92
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      C

    3. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      C

  6. stu92
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    Going to work some City/United assets in over the coming weeks to deal with double gameweek (whenever that may be). Which is better?

    A) Son, Bruno, Mahrez, Kane
    B) Son, Rashford, KDB, Jimi/Ings

    1. Ings_is_the_king
      16 mins ago

      B

      1. stu92
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers mate.

    2. Dexters Laboratory
      16 mins ago

      C

      1. Dexters Laboratory
        15 mins ago

        B*

      2. stu92
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Thanks for the input mate, appreciate it.

  7. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    Best option For the next 2 weeks only before a GW9 WC...

    A. Sterling + Maupay —> Kane + Grealish
    B. TAA + Werner —> Kane + Chilwell

    Feel Werner may be rested this week, Tammy probably better suited to play Burnley anyway...

    1. Ings_is_the_king
      17 mins ago

      A

    2. Dexters Laboratory
      14 mins ago

      B) Sterling is looking dangerous

  8. cemal
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    What should my next move be? Any obvious one or am I G2G? 2.1 ITB makes me think I should get someone in. 1 FT

    Martinez, Steer

    TAA, Saiss, R.James, KWP (C.Taylor)

    Sterling, Grealish, Son, Hamez (Burke)

    Hominem, Werner (Brewster)

    1. Ings_is_the_king
      2 mins ago

      R.James to Chilwell

  9. Sterling Malory
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    A) Grealish to Zaha
    B) Maupay to Bamford
    C) Both for free
    D) Neither

    Martinez
    TAA Chilwell KWP
    Salah Son Grealish Rodriguez
    Kane DCL Maupay

    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      D this week

    2. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      27 mins ago

      B

    3. Dexters Laboratory
      17 mins ago

      D

    4. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      neither would mean burning a transfer? in which case B) and roll one, or sort your bench out (if you have any shockers).

      wouldn't burn one.

  10. ZeBestee
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Martinez
    TAA Saiss Dallas
    Mane Salah Foden Son
    DCL Jimi Watkins

    4m Mitchell Anguisa Dunne

    1FT

    Would you change anything here? Or save?

    1. Ings_is_the_king
      just now

      Save FT or move Dunne to Kilman

  11. DOUBLEDOWN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Looking longish term, which is the better combo?

    A). Ings and Zaha, or,
    B). Werner and Foden

    1. Ings_is_the_king
      19 mins ago

      A

    2. Dexters Laboratory
      14 mins ago

      B

    3. mayukh18
      5 mins ago

      A

  12. Leaf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    What’s happened to season ticker ?

    It’s unusable on front screen now . If you click slider on mobile then you can’t move anywhere on screen

    1. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Works fine on my phone. Upgrade your tin cans.

  13. Ings_is_the_king
    23 mins ago

    Who should I captain?
    A) Kane
    B) Son
    C) Sterling

    1. Dexters Laboratory
      17 mins ago

      A

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Sterling - Sheffield United look poor this season

  14. AnfieldLad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    McCarthy
    TAA Robbo Kilman
    Salah Son Podence Soucek
    Kane Werner DCL
    (4.0 Shaw Bissouma Ferguson)
    0.0ITB 1FT

    A) Save FT
    B) TAA -> Chilwell

    Was hoping to save but Antonio rumoured to be fit so might be time to ditch double Pool defence

    1. Dexters Laboratory
      13 mins ago

      A) Slightly sideways. I'd rather have the 2FT next week

  15. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    What do here? 1FT 0,7 itb

    Martinez
    Robertson, Chilwell, Saiss
    Salah, Son, Grealish, Zaha
    Kane (c), DCL, Maupay
    Forster, Mitchell, Lamptey, Bissouma

  16. MSTRKRFTSMN
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Might have to wildcard... TAA and Aguero gotta go I think and too much spare change to be lying around from that

  17. MSTRKRFTSMN
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    What’s the consensus... Werner on pens now or back to Jorg at the weekend?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      50/50, probably Jorginho still but last chance

  18. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    A) Chilwell + Rashford
    B) Coufal + Bruno

    Which one?

    Open Controls
    1. ElliotJHP
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  19. Members Q&A Live Stream
    andy85wsm
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

  20. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Repost from different article

    Hey fellas. I'm struggling a bit here on what I should do. Is taking Digne out because he is suspended and my defence is rather weak the move? Or should I be looking elsewhere? Cheers

    0.4 ITB

    TAA | Säiss | Mitchell
    Salah | Sterling | Podence | Son | Anguissa
    Werner | DCL

    GK: Steer | Lamptey | Brewster | Digne

  21. TB303
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hi
    2FT. Should I get rid of Robertson??

    Also thinking

    Dallas -> Coufal
    Grealish -> Zaha

    Ryan-(McCarthy)
    Dallas- Robertson- Saïss
    Grealish- Salah- Rodríguez -Son
    Calvert- Kane- Maupay

    Bissouma, Konsa, Mitchell.

    Dallas -> Coufal

  22. Uns95
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Sterling to Son for the next 2 fixtures? Unsure what to do here. £1.2 ITB

    McCarthy
    Robertson Saiss Chilwell
    Salah Zaha Barkley Sterling
    DCL Jimenez Wilson

    Steer Podence KWP Mitchell

    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Jimenez to Kane, via Podence or Wilson

      1. Uns95
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Can do Jimi + Wilson > Kane + Brewster.

        Unfortunately Jimi + Podence > Kane + 4.3m is all I can do there, 0.1m short to get 4.4m fodder...

  23. yakirh
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Thoughts on TAA & Jimenez to Coufal & Kane?
    (Will play Justin/KWP instead of Coufal this GW)

  24. xHaTr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Thoughts for 2 free transfers?

    Trossard and Jimenez to Rashford and Bamford

    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Jimenez plays Palace. Don’t transfer him out

      1. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        It lets him do trossard to Rashford tho.

        1. IRBOX ⚽
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Rashford - no thanks. Arsenal are setting up well defensively

          1. Zim0
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Still better than Trossard

    2. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      i don't like Jimenez out this week, but the sum of the parts looks better.

    3. StayoutheSpiceZone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      I’m thinking over the exact same moves

    4. MSTRKRFTSMN
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Surely Bamford can’t carry on like this

      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        maybe, but better to react when it stops rather than keep second guessing it. i did that with Salah in his first season.

  25. Michelle Davin
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Robertson & Podence
    to
    Zaha & saiss for free

    Yes or no?

    1. xHaTr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Wouldnt be bringing in Saiss right now. Not sure if he will start

      1. Michelle Davin
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Whi other defender around that price except Chilwell then?

        1. xHaTr
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Coufal at 4.5 interests me. No need to spend all the money

    2. The Road to Turfdom
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

  26. BadgersBoys
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Hi all, Zaha or Grealish? And is it worth a hit for Barnes? Thanks.

    1. MSTRKRFTSMN
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      What anybody sees in Barnes s an FPL plater I’ll never know. He’s the patchiest player on the game

      1. The Road to Turfdom
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Isn't that a potential appeal for a FPL asset?

        1. MSTRKRFTSMN
          • 6 Years
          just now

          No

      2. BadgersBoys
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thank you.

    2. The Road to Turfdom
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Zaha, not for me

      1. BadgersBoys
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks.

  27. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Podence will come good, sort of mini Hazard, their best player

    1. Black Knights
      • 8 Years
      just now

      He's only getting Palace for me, then he's gone for Bowen or Rashford somehow.

  28. Kingtekkerz
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who would you drop for Chilwell?

    A) Saiss
    B) Taylor
    C) Lamptey

    1. Stoichkov#8
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A - hard fixtures comming plus may be rotation risk now

    2. Dexters Laboratory
      just now

      What does the rest of your defense look like?

  29. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    *Auction league question.

    Is it fair to say that Davinson Sanchez is now out of the team because of the (hilarious) West Ham debacle?

  30. TNB
    just now

    I've got 2FT with 0.1 ITB

    McCarthy
    Mitchel-Castagne-Saiss
    Salah-Son-Grealish-J Rod
    Bamford-Kane-DCL

    (Martin-Zaha-Lamptey-Benardo)

    I am minded to swap Saiss+Lamptey to Chilwell + Kilman

    Any thought or suggestions

    1. The Road to Turfdom
      • 4 Years
      just now

