Best FPL Punts – Gameweek 7

With several high profile fantasy favourites blanking in Gameweek 6, managers are starting to look to short-term differentials to bring home the bacon.

Last week’s trio of picks all posted strong performances. Branislav Ivanović looks a real option in a slowly-strengthening West Brom backline. Gylfi Sigurdsson secured a start despite James Rodriguez coming back to fitness, dominating set plays in Everton’s first loss of the season. Michy Batshuayi was the only pick to bring home extra points, with the assist for Wilfried Zaha’s goal, but could have had more as he saw a goal of his own chalked off for offside.

Here are three punts to keep an eye on in Gameweek 7.

Niels Nkounkou £4.0m | Everton | Ownership: 0.1%

Never heard of the fella’? You might well have after this weekend.

Niels Nkounkou arrived at Everton in July after rejecting a professional contract with Marseille. At just 19-years-old, the full-back wasn’t expected to feature much in the Premier League this season, but Lucas Digne’s red card against Southampton is set to allow him a starting berth.

There’s a lot to be excited about too. The Frenchman has started all three EFL Cup games for Everton, turning heads with a series of startling performances in which he picked up an assist against Fleetwood Town. His marauding runs and tricky footwork on the flank make for a player with a lot to offer, 97% of Everton fans currently back the youngster to start this weekend.

Everton are a side who rely on their width from full-backs, especially that of Lucas Digne. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Ancelotti ask Nkounkou to provide a similar threat, as The Toffees proved that attack is their best form of defence after capitulating against Southampton last time out. Without a doubt, it’s attacking returns that make the budget defender an appealing option. A depleted Everton backline with a flapping Jordan Pickford may not fill owners with a lot of confidence for clean sheets at the other end, but a Newcastle side with the fewest shots on target in the league provides as good a chance as any for those four points.

Jared Bowen £6.3m | West Ham | Ownership: 2.2%

West Ham continue to put the cat amongst the pigeons with big results against tough sides this season. Points against Manchester City and Tottenham, alongside a win at Leicester and at home to Wolves have marked David Moyes’ side out as ones to watch this season.

Next up is a trip to champions Liverpool. Normally an unfavourable fixture, you wouldn’t bet against the high-flying Hammers to get something from the game. Liverpool have only mustered one clean sheet in six matches this season, conceding 10 in their last three.

For the likes of Jared Bowen, who has three goals to his name already this season, the challenge will be a tantalising one. With such low ownership, Bowen is flying well under the radar despite a coming upturn in fixtures. The former Hull man’s xG of 2.27 is bettered only by players who all have over 10% ownership. Goal number four of the season could well be on the cards at Anfield this weekend.

Karlan Grant £6.0m | West Brom | Ownership: 0.0%

With ownership of 0.0%, Karlan Grant could be a mammoth differential against a poor Fulham side this weekend.

The 23-year-old showed signs of his 19-goal Championship form in 2019/20 during The Baggies’ clash with Brighton last time out. Grant netted his first Premier League goal and picked up three bonus points to go with it. In a suffocating clash, the talisman only had one chance and took it with aplomb.

Without doubt, more chances will come against a Fulham side who have conceded the most big chances in the league and are yet to keep a clean sheet. Wilfried Zaha benefitted from The Cottager’s leaky defence last week, it was Billy Sharp before that and Pablo Neto in Gameweek 4. Could ultra-differential Karlan Grant be next?