Sterling, Cancelo and Foden benched as Burnley visit Man City without Pope

Pep Guardiola has had the last laugh on Fantasy Premier League managers once again with a textbook rotated line-up for a favourable home fixture.
With the division’s lowest scorers in Burnley coming to the Etihad Stadium, he has taken the opportunity to leave Raheem Sterling (£11.5m), João Cancelo (£5.6m) and Phil Foden (£6.5m) out of the starting line-up, leaving all three of them on the bench.
Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) is handed the left-back berth in Gameweek 10 while Ferran Torres (£6.9m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.2m) staff the flanks of the front-three ahead of Sterling.
Ilkay Gündogan (£5.4m) and Rodrigo (£5.4m) are trusted with the central midfield slots alongside Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m), which means there is no room for Foden.
Those who opted for Rúben Dias (£5.5m) as a way of covering the Manchester City defence for a favourable fixture will be more pleased than Cancelo owners, as the centre-back starts once again.
Meanwhile, Burnley have moved away from 4-4-2 for this trip, lining Chris Wood (£6.2m), Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m) and Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) in a 4-3-3 formation.
Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Mendy, Stones, Dias, Walker; Gundogan, Rodrigo, De Bruyne; Torres, Jesus, Mahrez.
Burnley XI (4-3-3): Peacock-Farrell; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Benson, Westwood; Rodriguez, Wood, A Barnes.
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
1 min ago
That feels like a big wasted opportunity. Don't think I've ever been so disappointed with a 10 pointer from captain!