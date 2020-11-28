Sterling, Cancelo and Foden benched as Burnley visit Man City without Pope

Pep Guardiola has had the last laugh on Fantasy Premier League managers once again with a textbook rotated line-up for a favourable home fixture.

With the division’s lowest scorers in Burnley coming to the Etihad Stadium, he has taken the opportunity to leave Raheem Sterling (£11.5m), João Cancelo (£5.6m) and Phil Foden (£6.5m) out of the starting line-up, leaving all three of them on the bench.

Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) is handed the left-back berth in Gameweek 10 while Ferran Torres (£6.9m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.2m) staff the flanks of the front-three ahead of Sterling.

Ilkay Gündogan (£5.4m) and Rodrigo (£5.4m) are trusted with the central midfield slots alongside Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m), which means there is no room for Foden.

Those who opted for Rúben Dias (£5.5m) as a way of covering the Manchester City defence for a favourable fixture will be more pleased than Cancelo owners, as the centre-back starts once again.

Meanwhile, Burnley have moved away from 4-4-2 for this trip, lining Chris Wood (£6.2m), Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m) and Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) in a 4-3-3 formation.

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Mendy, Stones, Dias, Walker; Gundogan, Rodrigo, De Bruyne; Torres, Jesus, Mahrez.

Burnley XI (4-3-3): Peacock-Farrell; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Benson, Westwood; Rodriguez, Wood, A Barnes.

