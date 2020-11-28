1961
Dugout Discussion November 28

Sterling, Cancelo and Foden benched as Burnley visit Man City without Pope

Pep Guardiola has had the last laugh on Fantasy Premier League managers once again with a textbook rotated line-up for a favourable home fixture.

With the division’s lowest scorers in Burnley coming to the Etihad Stadium, he has taken the opportunity to leave Raheem Sterling (£11.5m), João Cancelo (£5.6m) and Phil Foden (£6.5m) out of the starting line-up, leaving all three of them on the bench.

Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) is handed the left-back berth in Gameweek 10 while Ferran Torres (£6.9m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.2m) staff the flanks of the front-three ahead of Sterling.

Ilkay Gündogan (£5.4m) and Rodrigo (£5.4m) are trusted with the central midfield slots alongside Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m), which means there is no room for Foden.

Those who opted for Rúben Dias (£5.5m) as a way of covering the Manchester City defence for a favourable fixture will be more pleased than Cancelo owners, as the centre-back starts once again.

Meanwhile, Burnley have moved away from 4-4-2 for this trip, lining Chris Wood (£6.2m), Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m) and Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) in a 4-3-3 formation.

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Mendy, Stones, Dias, Walker; Gundogan, Rodrigo, De Bruyne; Torres, Jesus, Mahrez.

Burnley XI (4-3-3): Peacock-Farrell; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Benson, Westwood; Rodriguez, Wood, A Barnes.

Wilson boasting form and fixtures ahead of Calvert-Lewin’s tough schedule

1,961 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    That feels like a big wasted opportunity. Don't think I've ever been so disappointed with a 10 pointer from captain!

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      The goal rather than the post would have been the icing ...

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Try owning sterling.

      Open Controls
  2. Drizz ✅
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    25 from 3 so far, could have been better

    Open Controls
  3. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Big KDB fail.

    Massive points left behind before the casuals jump on board.

    Open Controls
    1. JGP
        just now

        Still 20 point which I’ll take as I had him captain

        Open Controls
    2. The Red Devil
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Woah, didn't take a hit to get Salah/kdb
      Both combined for a mere 16 points, got off the hook there! Hope Ziyech gets something tomorrow

      Open Controls
    3. JIMMY764
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Got to be relatively happy with that in the end as a KDB non owner. Could’ve been a huge haul.

      Open Controls
    4. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Sterling(c), no KDB.

      Off the back of last week's discussion about luck, I feel very lucky right now.

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        just now

        VC?

        Open Controls
      2. Africa United
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Who is your vice and bench

        Open Controls
    5. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      LMS safety score currently 1

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      Open Controls
    6. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Non KDB owners (me included) were extremely lucky

      Open Controls
    7. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      NEW ARTICLE POSTED
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/11/28/calvert-lewin-and-bamford-the-fantasy-focus-as-everton-host-leeds/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_22860584

      Open Controls
    8. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      No BAPS for KDB

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Excellent

        Open Controls
    9. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      just now

      We need hauls from Rashford and Son. I don't mind Son blanking as a Chelsea fan

      Open Controls
    10. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Of course, it's impossible to be certain until Bruno plays, but so far avoiding the temptation to trade him for Salah or KDB this week does not feel like the worst decision.

      Open Controls
    11. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      3 - Mahrez (72)
      2 - Mendy (37)
      1 - De Bruyne, Walker (31)

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Will he hold the 1?

        Open Controls
    12. Salan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      KDB (C) owner should accept this result. Non-KDB owner should also feel not too bad.

      Open Controls
    13. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Punished despite brilliant choices; KDB (c), Sterling, Cancelo. Identified the correct match to target with perfect mindset and analysis and still don’t come away with points. Fickle game this

      Open Controls
    14. Pedram
      • 7 Years
      just now

      KDB very close to ending up with zero baps

      Open Controls
    15. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Pool defenders hold or bin?

      Got Robbo just cannot keep a clean sheet!

      Open Controls

