Brewster benched yet again as Barnes is omitted from the Leicester starting XI

Winless Sheffield United face Leicester City in the second of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday.
Kick-off at Bramall Lane is at 14:15 GMT.
With the Friday night game between Aston Villa v Newcastle United postponed, many of us would have been relying on contributions from our bench fodder options to cover for the likes of Jack Grealish (£7.7m) and Callum Wilson (£6.5m).
Rhian Brewster (£4.5m), owned by almost half a million Fantasy Premier League managers, is one of the more popular players who is primed for auto-sub duty but he’ll have to make do with a substitute’s appearance at best this afternoon.
The budget forward is named on the bench for the third match in a row, with Oliver McBurnie (£5.6m) and the ‘out of position’ Oliver Burke (£4.3m) again deployed in attack.
The only change that Chris Wilder has made from the Gameweek 10 defeat at West Bromwich Albion sees John Lundstram (£5.0m) replace Oliver Norwood (£4.7m) in central midfield.
Enda Stevens (£5.2m) and Ethan Ampadu (£4.4m) are still absent, so Kean Bryan (£4.0m) starts again at centre-half.
As for Leicester, Brendan Rodgers has made two alterations from the side that surprisingly lost against Fulham.
Marc Albrighton (£5.3m) and Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) are in for Luke Thomas (£4.3m) and Dennis Praet (£5.5m).
There is again no place in the starting XI for Harvey Barnes (£6.9m), despite his goalscoring contribution as a substitute last Monday.
Having got just under an hour of game-time under his belt against Zorya on Thursday, Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m) is also among the replacements in the visitors’ dugout.
James Justin (£4.9m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) are by some distance the most-owned players involved in this fixture, sitting in 23.8% and 30.2% of FPL squads respectively.
Vardy’s away form has been scintillating in 2020/21, with nine of his 11 attacking returns and over 80% of his FPL points coming on the road.
Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Bryan, Baldock, Lundstram, Berge, Fleck, Lowe, Burke, McBurnie.
Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Evans, Fofana, Fuchs, Mendy, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison, Perez, Vardy.
