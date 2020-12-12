1192
Dugout Discussion December 12

Grealish part of Aston Villa front three as Boly dropped from Wolves back four

Fresh off an overnight price rise, Jack Grealish (£7.8m) starts in an attacking left-sided role for Aston Villa at Molineux.

The England midfielder flanks Ollie Watkins (£6.1m) on one side, with Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) handed a start on the opposite wing.

There is no place in Dean Smith’s matchday squad for Trezeguet (£5.3m). The midfielder did sustain a cut to his head in Gameweek 10.

Emi Martinez (£4.8m) is between the goalposts for Villa behind a settled back four. Matt Targett (£4.5m) is the cheapest FPL option in that defence.

Smith has also handed a start to £4.5m midfielder Jacob Ramsey, with the 19-year-old taking the place of Ireland’s Conor Hourihane (£6.0m). The Villa chief said of his selection decision:

[Jacob] has really impressed. He’s played a number of cup games for us and excelled in them.

It’s harsh on Conor Hourihane but I just felt that the way Jacob has trained in the last few weeks has really impressed me. His energy levels have enabled him to start today.

On the injured Ross Barkley (£5.9m), Smith explained on Wednesday:

No [he’s not in the squad for Wolves]. He’s still carrying an injury. He’s rehabbing at the moment, he’s back running. It shouldn’t be too long before he’s back.

Fabio Silva (£5.2m) is tasked with wiping out the Villa backline’s clean sheet, as Nuno Espirito Santo hands the young striker his full Premier League debut.

Silva will operate in front an attacking midfield trio containing Pedro Neto (£5.7m), Daniel Podence (£5.4m) and Adama Traoré (£6.2m).

“He has to stick to his tasks. He has talent to exploit the situations that can happen.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Fabio Silva

The Wolves manager is also sticking with a back four, which sees the surprising inclusion of Romain Saiss (£5.1m) ahead of the benched Willy Boly (£5.5m). Budget option Max Kilman (£4.3m) is also a substitute.

Boly has been demoted by Wolves manager Nuno

Aston Villa have not played since Gameweek 10, after their GW11 clash with Newcastle was postponed due to the Magpies’ Covid-19 outbreak.

The Villans lost 2-1 away to West Ham in GW10 as Watkins missed a penalty. Asked if the striker would have taken a second spot-kick on the night, Smith responded on Friday:

It’s not something I’ve discussed at the moment but we will before the Wolves game. He was disappointed with the penalty miss, an opportunity to score from 12 yards.

He just wants to keep getting better, he’ll keep working hard. He is itching to get playing again. Missing a penalty is not nice. I have missed one myself. It is part and parcel of the game and it is always how you bounce back.

Fabio Silva, at 18 years of age, is Wolves’ only available senior striker after Raul Jimenez suffered a serious head injury in GW10.

The Mexico star was pictured visiting the Wolves training ground this week, with Nuno stating on Friday:

He’s OK, it’s the same Raul. He’s smiling and being positive and it’s so good to have him. We had normal conversations. We already spoke about the team and how we see it.

He has this desire that he wants to return and this is the most important step that he already made. He will take time but he wants to return.

The Wolves boss added on Jonny (£5.4m):

He’s doing very well. He’s a strong player, as you can see, but now he has to have some time. We can’t rush things.

Wolves XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Marcal, Saiss, Coady, Semedo; Dendoncker, Moutinho; Neto, Podence, Adama Traoré; Fabio Silva.

Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Martinez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey; Grealish, Watkins, Bertrand Traoré.

1,192 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    My last 2 transfers have been absolutely shocking
    Martinez to Mendy last week and ZIyech to Jota this week...
    Got only myself to blame but I still think Mendy outscored Martinez long term atleast

    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      *outscores

    2. El Niño Yanqui
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Both good transfers. But random factors.

      Open Controls
    3. DGW Sane TC Fail....
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Good moves .. you're just unlucky

  2. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Martinez juhuuuuuu get in

  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Nice surprise points from Martinez

  4. Mahmah
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Come on wilson blank!

  5. El Niño Yanqui
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    I have wanted Semedo but...

    This kid is marked with Failure and mental softness

    (exhibit a) he was part of the 8-1 lineup versus Bayern Munich. He was used as toilet paper by Alphonso Davies

    (Exhibit b) he was part of the meltdown versus Liverpool where they surrendered to the pressure and got wiped out in a CL semifinal

    1. gonzalocampos
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Semedo comes from Barca, the worst team in the last 9 years.

  6. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Poor Johnstone suitors. Unlucky to sell Martinez

    1. Joey Tribbiani
        50 mins ago

        *Poor Casuals. Poor management to sell Martinez

      • Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        50 mins ago

        Rubbin' it hey 😉

      • Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        49 mins ago

        I mean, a West Brom keeper, really?

      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        49 mins ago

        *Foolish

      • ivantys
          49 mins ago

          Imagine getting a WBA keeper

      • Underdogs11
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Martinez owner here. Thinking of doubling up with a Villa defendee for the next gameweeks. Great schedule. What do you think? (I sold Mings for Robbo in GW 10)

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            19 mins ago

            Defo

          2. Nanoelektronicar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            Just get the 11 points and run. Although Martinez was great with 7 saves, they could have easily conceded there. Wolves hit the post.

          3. DGW Sane TC Fail....
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            Don't go double villa defence

            Open Controls
                9 mins ago

                Why? BUR-WBA-CRY next.

                Open Controls
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  I just see one clean sheet in those three. I would bring Martinez in because of double gameweeks rather than those three fixtures.

                  Open Controls
                  • 10 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Martinez with 7 saves should give you a clue

                  Open Controls
                      just now

                      You mean the defence is rubbish? I actually didn't see the game. Wolves are a good team though, almost top 6 candidates.

                      Open Controls
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Might need a cheapo replacement for Boly, so Targett seems a good choice

            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              El Ghazi interview: "[Penalty] was between Ollie & Jaxk. Jack gave it to me."

              Damn it Grealish!

              Open Controls
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Jack got no balls

                Open Controls
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Bottled it

                Open Controls
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                El Ghazi has taken them before with Jak on pitch

                when we got humped 6-1 by Man City last season I believe, plus Jack hit bar in the one he took last year

                Jack not taking really isn't a surprise

                Open Controls
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              I think these are my first GK points this season.

              Open Controls
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Grealish gave the penalty to el ghazi confirmed

              Open Controls
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              El Ghazi in his interview just said that penalties were between Watkins and Grealish and Grealish gave him the ball because he knew how good he is in training.

              Open Controls
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              f off grealish

              Open Controls
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Grealish has had his day

                Open Controls
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              So Grealish bottled the pen. Weak mentality. I bury those every time.

              Open Controls
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Why does it have to mean a weak mentality?
                It’s excellent captaincy.

                Open Controls
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  This

                2. yalala
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Excellent captaincy should be worth FPL points

                  Open Controls
                  • 5 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  This kind of thinking doesn't compute with blinded Grealish owners

                  Open Controls
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                59 mins ago

                Recognising someone in your team as being superior to you at a given skill, seems like excellent captaincy to me.

                Open Controls
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              So Grealish let El Ghazi take the penalty. Clearly not confident with taking penalties.

              Open Controls
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                47 mins ago

                More like good captaincy.

                Open Controls
                  • 3 Years
                  46 mins ago

                  Captain step up

                  Open Controls
                  45 mins ago

                  He was worried Watkins would take it and miss again.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bookkeeper
                    43 mins ago

                    Top captains step up and take the penalty to win the game for their team. How many examples have we seen that over the years.

                    Open Controls
              3. bigwig
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                f'sake Jack, take the pen if you have the opportunity!

                Open Controls
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Martinez on the bench, and gutless Jack trolling me in that match 🙁

                Open Controls
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                So bored, completely forgot to swap Meslier & Martinez around again after the postponed fixture last week.. MEH

                Open Controls
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  Jack has given 2 penalties away this season, such a no balls guy.

                  Open Controls
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  What a guy Grealish

                  Open Controls
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  20 points combined for me from just Martinez and Mings ! What a strange game at times!

                  Open Controls
                    • 4 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    It's all luck

                    Open Controls
                      • 10 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      i own Martinez. i totally agree

                      Open Controls
                      • 3 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      Lots of luck yes, but proper planning and research helps your luck and avoids ‘bad luck’ too.

                      Open Controls
                        • 4 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        Completely disagree, I plan and research more than most and I'm having the worst season of my life, been playing for year's too and have a lot of very high finishes.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Geriatric Unathletic
                          • 10 Years
                          13 mins ago

                          Team link ??

                          Open Controls
                            • 4 Years
                            1 min ago

                            https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/556382/history

                            Open Controls
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            Link attached, it's the first season I've ever given up, took my first ever -12 this week but hasn't helped at all.

                            Open Controls
                          • 3 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          I know what you mean....I usually place higher than 500k at this time of the season and things have not been going as planned for me.
                          I think we have to see the bigger picture here, Super Saints...you will be more rewarded by the end of the season than most players, especially casual players (most of the times). Good and bad luck do not come in any pattern, but a string of bad luck happens to all of us.

                          Open Controls
                            • 4 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            Hope so but already 100s of points behind my rivals and aiming to get in the top 1m is not inspiring so I'm giving up this season.

                            Open Controls
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              Don’t give up yet....just as they overtook you by 100 points in the first 10 games, you can catch them up in the next 10. We are only less than one third in this season.
                              Just get a few captain choices right and plan the double GW’s with the right chips to use and you’re there.

                              Open Controls
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Martinez on my bench with more than double the points of my 3 outfield starters.

                  FML

                  Open Controls
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Sad that Graealish didn't take the pen, but he has to be long term stay surely. Two double gameweeks incoming, and I think he could be great in tougher fixtures (Chelsea, Man United, Spurs).

                  Open Controls
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    He's a hold over Christmas period for sure

                    Open Controls
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    Man united isn't a tougher fixture

                    Open Controls
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  ML knows, has McGinn over Grealish

                  Open Controls
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  El Ghazi - "Jack gave it to me. He's a great guy."

                  Grealish got no balls.

                  Open Controls
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    Jack gave it to me because he's an absolute melt

                    Open Controls
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    FPL getting out of hands

                    Open Controls
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  Grealish/Vardy to Son/Wilson for -4 tempting... let’s see how rest of GW goes

                  Open Controls
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Grealish assist added

                  Open Controls
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    Get in! Giving away a penalty had to be an assist.

                    Open Controls
                    • 4 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    I actually had to check...

                    Open Controls
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Mate

                    Open Controls
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Argh Grealish was on pens if El Ghazi wasn't on pitch (Dean Smith postmatch interview).

                  Open Controls
                    • 7 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    He'd chicken out and give it to Watkins.

                    Open Controls
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    Not getting Watkins now for sure...

                    Open Controls
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    27 mins ago

                    Ah well can't have it all - Martinez and Konsa stepped up 🙂

                    Open Controls
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    As a Villa fan and a Grealish owner I don’t care! UTV

                    Open Controls
                  • 3 Years
                  59 mins ago

                  Lol guys, look at the live data of the Wolves-AVL game on the FPL app...a sea of yellow and red cards. 9 yellows and 2 reds ! Unbelievable.

                  Open Controls
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    It wasn’t even an especially viscous game.

                    Open Controls
                  • 3 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  Look on the bright side,Jack could have missed pen

                  Open Controls
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Fair

