Scoutcast Episode 356 – Can premium forwards compete with FPL’s midfield heavyweights?

Joe and Az are joined by former Fantasy Premier League champion Simon March ahead of Gameweek 13.

A last gasp penalty by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) against Fulham last time out underlined the value of investing in premium priced midfielders in FPL.

But with strong returns from Tottenham’s Harry Kane (£10.9m) and Leicester’s talisman Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) in Gameweek 12, there is a clear case for continuing to plough funds up top.

Joe, Az and Simon assess the merits of forward line investment, including the re-emergence post injury of Southampton marksman Danny Ings (£8.4m).

There are of course value striker picks, in the likes of Patrick Bamford (£6.3m). But how does the Leeds man compare in consistency of returns.

The pressing need of cheap enablers elsewhere has never been so crucial amid strong returns from expensive assets. Our trio look at the best budget buys, particularly in defence, with an eye on strengthening benches as Christmas rotation draws near.

Liverpool midfielder Diogo Jota (£6.9m) was among useful picks for managers looking to save money. But with an injury sidelining him for a number of weeks, the Scoutcasters look at likely replacements, for a similar or cheaper price tag.

Meanwhile, this latest episode finds time for all the usual features, with last Gameweek’s highs and lows reviewed, rough with the smooths aired and next four fixtures frisked. The crew also reveal their captaincy and transfer plans for Gameweek 13, with opinion divided on which premium priced player to win the armband.

This latest episode of the Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

With the Gameweeks arriving thick and fast, the live Scoutcast show will return again this week on Thursday night, to preview Gameweek 14.

