Henderson and Telles in for de Gea and Shaw as Brewster is benched again

The first set of midweek Premier League fixtures of 2020/21 comes to a close this evening at Bramall Lane.

Manchester United are the visitors as Sheffield United look to end their 12-match run without a win, with kick-off in South Yorkshire at 20:00 GMT.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brought Dean Henderson into his starting XI tonight, with David de Gea only among the substitutes.

Alex Telles for Luke Shaw at left-back is another defensive change that the Norwegian has made, while Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial are brought back into the fold at the expense of Scott McTominay and Fred.

Chris Wilder has made three alterations to his team, who are looking to avoid a club record eighth successive league defeat.

Jack Robinson ousts Phil Jagielka in defence while Oliver Burke and David McGoldrick replace the injured Oli McBurnie and veteran Billy Sharp in attack.

Those FPL managers hoping for points for Rhian Brewster will have a familiar sinking feeling, as the young striker is again only among the substitutes.

Bruno Fernandes is the most-captained player of Gameweek 13, with 1,275,089 managers handing him the armband for this clash.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Stevens, Berge, Ampadu, Fleck, Burke, McGoldrick.

Man Utd XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Martial, Rashford.

