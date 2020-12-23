Which Sky Sports Fantasy Football assets will score the most points over Christmas?

Who are the top Sky Sports Fantasy Football point scorers as we head into Christmas? Have any of these players been mainstays in your Fantasy XI?

Fantasy Football points have been in abundance during 2020/21, and while there have been some bargain buys who have paved their way in the early stages, who exactly are the big hitters thus far and why are they bringing in the points?

Harry Kane – 131 points

Who else? Nine goals, 10 assists, just 14 matches. Staggeringly, only 62.8 per cent of the top 1,000 Fantasy Football players have Harry Kane in their side.

After the opening day defeat at Everton, he did not dip below the seven-point mark in eight consecutive matches, in which time he racked up 19 points against Southampton and 21 points against both Manchester United and West Ham.

Five Man of the Match awards this season is little surprise considering the way Kane has been playing, but perhaps the 10 assists and the fact he is on course to break the record for the most in a season may well be.

It is the way Kane is dropping deeper which is causing a heap of problems for defences, and creating an array of opportunities for his teammates, Son Heung-min in particular.

The fixtures do look generous coming out of Christmas too, with Tottenham facing Fulham, Leeds, Aston Villa and Sheffield United after Wolves this weekend.

Would you back against the Englishman finishing at the top of the charts for the remainder of the campaign, and more importantly, would you dare not bring him into your side ahead of the Overhaul in February?

Mohamed Salah – 127 points

The Egyptian King continues to shine for Liverpool, with 13 goals in only 12 starts this season.

Two of these came off the bench against Crystal Palace in their 7-0 victory at Selhurst Park, much to the frustration of those who changed captains at the last minute and to the relief of those who forgot to change before the deadline.

Salah has 60 Fantasy Football points from his last four matches, and this consistent haul of income could increase by some margin when you look at Liverpool’s next four.

West Brom, Newcastle, Southampton and Burnley are all up next for Jurgen Klopp’s side, so if Salah is to continue at his current rate then you would be foolish not to keep/bring him in.

Again, only 72.3 per cent of the top 1,000 have been loyal to or recruited Salah, but despite the fact he is the most expensive player in the game, he is delivering as ever and you would expect that percentage to soar even higher in the coming weeks.

Jamie Vardy – 122 points

The defending Premier League Golden Boot winner is back at it for another season, with 11 goals to his name already. This included a hat-trick at the Etihad in Leicester’s 5-2 thumping of Manchester City, one of the six matches where Jamie Vardy has hit double-figure hauls for Fantasy Football points this term.

In just 49.4 per cent of the top 1,000 teams, Vardy has created six goals and earned four Man of the Match awards, proving how much more he brings to Leicester and their results than just the goals he scores.

It has fired Brendan Rodgers’ side to second in the table, just four points off champions Liverpool, so expect Vardy’s tally for the season to increase alongside Leicester’s continued consistent form.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 118 points

Dominic Calvert-Lewin started the season in reliable form, firing home seven goals from his opening five, which included a hat-trick at home to West Brom in another 5-2 win we have seen this season.

The striker earned an England call-up off the back of his early-season performances.

Calvert-Lewin has continued to post respectable scores for Fantasy Football owners, and he has made an assist in each of his last three matches while scoring three in his last six to contribute to Everton’s top-four position.

The England international can extend his total against Sheffield United on Boxing Day, with 26.4 per cent of the top 1,000 players hoping for a belated Christmas delivery.

Much like his position in the Christmas charts, Calvert-Lewin is fourth in the value-for-money table with 12.69 points per million spent. He is a bargain buy as well as a big hitter, so who knows what 2021 may bring for DCL?

Bruno Fernandes – 117 points

Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation since joining Manchester United. Much debate was centred around who would lead the way in the midfield charts this campaign, and Fernandes is duly delivering so far, registering 38 more points than Kevin de Bruyne with his 117.

He is, in fact, the only player from the top five who is not a forward, highlighting the hauls he has been recording.

Nine goals and five assists have helped the Portuguese international along his way of course, but it was his 19 points against Leeds (two goals, an assist and tier-one shot bonus points) which cemented his place in the top five ahead of Son.

Six double-figure hauls have rewarded an awful lot of Fantasy Football managers this season. No other player has more of a backing amongst the top 1,000 Sky Sports Fantasy Football managers than Fernandes.

A whopping 97.9 per cent of those players are on board with Bruno, a testament to his performances and reinforcing the need to have him in your side at all costs.

From everyone at Sky Sports Fantasy Football, we wish you a very Merry Christmas. The games come thick and fast soon after, so make sure you are amending your sides and captaining your players in good time before the deadline!

