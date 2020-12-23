169
Which Sky Sports Fantasy Football assets will score the most points over Christmas?

169 Comments
Who are the top Sky Sports Fantasy Football point scorers as we head into Christmas? Have any of these players been mainstays in your Fantasy XI?

Fantasy Football points have been in abundance during 2020/21, and while there have been some bargain buys who have paved their way in the early stages, who exactly are the big hitters thus far and why are they bringing in the points?

Harry Kane – 131 points

Who else? Nine goals, 10 assists, just 14 matches. Staggeringly, only 62.8 per cent of the top 1,000 Fantasy Football players have Harry Kane in their side. 

After the opening day defeat at Everton, he did not dip below the seven-point mark in eight consecutive matches, in which time he racked up 19 points against Southampton and 21 points against both Manchester United and West Ham.

Five Man of the Match awards this season is little surprise considering the way Kane has been playing, but perhaps the 10 assists and the fact he is on course to break the record for the most in a season may well be. 

It is the way Kane is dropping deeper which is causing a heap of problems for defences, and creating an array of opportunities for his teammates, Son Heung-min in particular.

The fixtures do look generous coming out of Christmas too, with Tottenham facing Fulham, Leeds, Aston Villa and Sheffield United after Wolves this weekend. 

Would you back against the Englishman finishing at the top of the charts for the remainder of the campaign, and more importantly, would you dare not bring him into your side ahead of the Overhaul in February?

Mohamed Salah – 127 points

The Egyptian King continues to shine for Liverpool, with 13 goals in only 12 starts this season. 

Two of these came off the bench against Crystal Palace in their 7-0 victory at Selhurst Park, much to the frustration of those who changed captains at the last minute and to the relief of those who forgot to change before the deadline.

Salah has 60 Fantasy Football points from his last four matches, and this consistent haul of income could increase by some margin when you look at Liverpool’s next four. 

West Brom, Newcastle, Southampton and Burnley are all up next for Jurgen Klopp’s side, so if Salah is to continue at his current rate then you would be foolish not to keep/bring him in.

Again, only 72.3 per cent of the top 1,000 have been loyal to or recruited Salah, but despite the fact he is the most expensive player in the game, he is delivering as ever and you would expect that percentage to soar even higher in the coming weeks.

Jamie Vardy – 122 points

The defending Premier League Golden Boot winner is back at it for another season, with 11 goals to his name already. This included a hat-trick at the Etihad in Leicester’s 5-2 thumping of Manchester City, one of the six matches where Jamie Vardy has hit double-figure hauls for Fantasy Football points this term.

In just 49.4 per cent of the top 1,000 teams, Vardy has created six goals and earned four Man of the Match awards, proving how much more he brings to Leicester and their results than just the goals he scores. 

It has fired Brendan Rodgers’ side to second in the table, just four points off champions Liverpool, so expect Vardy’s tally for the season to increase alongside Leicester’s continued consistent form.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 118 points

Dominic Calvert-Lewin started the season in reliable form, firing home seven goals from his opening five, which included a hat-trick at home to West Brom in another 5-2 win we have seen this season. 

The striker earned an England call-up off the back of his early-season performances. 

Calvert-Lewin has continued to post respectable scores for Fantasy Football owners, and he has made an assist in each of his last three matches while scoring three in his last six to contribute to Everton’s top-four position. 

The England international can extend his total against Sheffield United on Boxing Day, with 26.4 per cent of the top 1,000 players hoping for a belated Christmas delivery. 

Much like his position in the Christmas charts, Calvert-Lewin is fourth in the value-for-money table with 12.69 points per million spent. He is a bargain buy as well as a big hitter, so who knows what 2021 may bring for DCL?

Bruno Fernandes – 117 points

Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation since joining Manchester United. Much debate was centred around who would lead the way in the midfield charts this campaign, and Fernandes is duly delivering so far, registering 38 more points than Kevin de Bruyne with his 117. 

He is, in fact, the only player from the top five who is not a forward, highlighting the hauls he has been recording.

Nine goals and five assists have helped the Portuguese international along his way of course, but it was his 19 points against Leeds (two goals, an assist and tier-one shot bonus points) which cemented his place in the top five ahead of Son.

Six double-figure hauls have rewarded an awful lot of Fantasy Football managers this season. No other player has more of a backing amongst the top 1,000 Sky Sports Fantasy Football managers than Fernandes. 

A whopping 97.9 per cent of those players are on board with Bruno, a testament to his performances and reinforcing the need to have him in your side at all costs.

From everyone at Sky Sports Fantasy Football, we wish you a very Merry Christmas. The games come thick and fast soon after, so make sure you are amending your sides and captaining your players in good time before the deadline!

169 Comments Post a Comment
  Do I Not Like Orange
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who to bring in first, Dallas or Taylor? Ideally someone to cover the next 2-3 as probably won't have a defender transfer spare until after that.

    Open Controls
    Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Dallas

      Open Controls
    RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Dallas

      Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Taylor better fixtures before BGW18, but if there is risk only one is coming for GW19 then Dallas

      Open Controls
      Do I Not Like Orange
        • 8 Years
        just now

        They'll both be in for 19, even if I have to take a hit.

        Open Controls
    Amey
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Taylor

      Open Controls
  RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best mid for DGW 19 below 8.5?

    Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Struggling myself, Mount?

      Open Controls
      RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes, maby A good one. Many, but noone sticks out, also Bowen, Soucek, Raphina, JWP

        Open Controls
        Biggsy
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Was thinking mid of Salah, Bruno, Mount, Raphina and Soucek.
          Saves me downgrading Vardy or Kane to fund others, but leaves a possible post-19 headache

          Open Controls
    King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Raphinha

      Open Controls
    Biggsy
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Struggling with this one myself. Need a Grealish replacement for DGW (and poor villa fixtures coming up).
      Mount or JWP (or Walcott if starts a bit over next few) my current options. Doesn't feel convincing

      Open Controls
      RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers, feel the same way

        Open Controls
  Right In The Stanchion
      14 mins ago

      Would anyone dare captain Robbo?

      I’m seriously consider it, don’t own Salah or KDB.

      Thinking DCL as another option, I think he’s going to smash Ramsdale

      Open Controls
    Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Guys please help...have 2 free transfers and need to decide between these two

      A) Chillwell & DCL---> Robbo & Adams (get Kane for a hit next week)

      B) Chillwell----> Matip/Coufal (Get Kane for free next week)

      Open Controls
      RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Repost: Hello folks, working towards FH18 and TC19, James & Chilwell injuries have thrown in a spanner to the plan, I will have these TC DGW19 team minimising transfers/hits with 1FT 0.9ITB and (*) SGW players. Any help appreciated:

      Johnstone (Martinez)
      Robertson Dallas Coufal (Taylor Mitchell)
      Salah (TC) Bruno Soucek Son* (Burke)
      Bamford Kane* DCL*

      A. Kane > Vardy
      B. DCL > Martial
      C. Something else

      Open Controls
    It's gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Help appreciated!

      Was planning on holding FT but defence in tatters:

      Zouma *Chilwell *Vestergaard Dier Lewis

      A) Chilwell > Matip
      B) Chilwell + Grealish > Robbo + Raphina for a hit

      Open Controls
      Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        I like B more

        Open Controls
        It's gonna Ben Mee
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Cheers

          Open Controls
    King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Complete this defence for BB 19.

      xx xx Coufal Konsa Balbuena

      A. Robertson Matip
      B. Robertson Lindelof
      C. TAA T.Silva

      Will be transferring in one of these options,this gw and next.

      Open Controls
    RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Is Zouma worth 0.8 over Dier?

      Open Controls
      Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        For sure...dier doesnt seem to have much goal threat and chelsea are better defensively

        Unless u are building for week 18 with FH in 19

        Open Controls
      Pukkipartyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      WE GO FOR IT
        • 4 Years
        just now

        The goal threat is real. He's scores almost 70% more points than Dier. Dier might have a slighty more CS potential but when you factor the attacking potential, it really is a no brainer.

Having said that, I'd much rather have James (should he be fit)

        Having said that, I'd much rather have James (should he be fit)

        Open Controls
    03farmboy
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Dias or matip?

      Open Controls
      jaywills
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Flip a coin.
        Id rather Matip but either could be benched

        Open Controls
      Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Long term Dias, Matip is a filler for DGW19

        Open Controls
    jaywills
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Currently have 1 fit defender, with nobody coming in off the bench. No FT.
      Playing WC in GW16 so can afford a one week punt

      A) No Changes 0 points
      B) Lamptey -> Coufal (-4)
      C) Lamptey + Chillwell -> Coufal + Matip (Insert any 2 defenders with a total value of 10.9m (-8)

      What would you do?

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
      Jabba12
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why don't you WC this week?

        Open Controls
        jaywills
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          I plan to next week, other players have favorable fixtures

          Open Controls
          Jabba12
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Hits for defenders rarely work out, so probably do nothing, still think you'd be better off wildcarding this week. Who would you want to bring in on Wildcard next week?

            Open Controls
    Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      Who’s the best transfer for lamptey with BB gw19 in mind?

      I already have Taylor,Dallas and cresswell

      Open Controls
      Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        SOU guys? Or Stones SGW

        Open Controls
    JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Thoughts on getting Emerson, and benching Chilwell? I could get dallas instead but Leeds defence is so bad and want some chelsea coverage

      Open Controls
      Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Shocking idea, what about Alonso

        Open Controls
    Rhodes your boat
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Take lamptey(4.6) out for?? Or play with no bench? 1FT 0.3itb, FH/tc 19

      Martinez
      Kwp Balbuena c.taylor
      Salah(c) kdb Bruno son soucek
      Kane bamford

      Forster davis Mitchell lamptey*

      Open Controls
      The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Played with no bench last week, ended up with a total of 0 in my defence (except GK)

        Open Controls
        Rhodes your boat
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Ouch, lamptey to Dallas then?

          Open Controls
    Jabba12
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      A) Decordova, Robbo
      B) DCL, Dier

      Open Controls
    sergioaguero67
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Vestergaard injured?
      Any news on the severity?

      Open Controls
      It's gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        https://www.dailyecho.co.uk/sport/18965941.hasenhuttl-reveals-injury-issues-three-saints-players-yet-train-week/

        Open Controls
    RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      On WC & my heads all over the place 😆

      Current draft with MITB for DCL >> Kane next GW. What you reckon?

      McCarthy
      Robbo, Zouma, Dias
      Salah, Bruno, Grealish, Raphinha
      DCL, Bamford, Adams
      (Johnstone, Soucek, Coufal, Taylor)

      Open Controls
      1. Right In The Stanchion
          just now

          BB 19 I’m guessing. Looks like my current team.

          Are you FH18?

          Open Controls
      2. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        James is confirmed out for 2 weeks then?

        Open Controls
      3. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        The problem with working up a team for BB 19 is issues like vestegaard Chillwell Reece james coming up between then and now. Could easily make the trandfers u make leading up to week 19 a waste

        Still reckon if youre Using FH in 18 and dont have the 1st WC...best option is either 2nd WC in 17 or just TC in 19

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          For that reason, yhere's an argument for buliding team towards BGW18 using FTs, then FH in DGW19, although it can be argued you wont maximize DGW19 in isolation then

          Open Controls
      4. Lucas8406
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Wilson to Adams or Bamford?

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Bam

          Open Controls
      5. iL PiStOlErO
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        My plan is wc16, fh18, bb19....

        How is this looking for WC in GW16? This way will have 11dgw players and still keep big guns...

        McCarthy Meslier
        Dias Justin Dallas Taylor Coufal
        Salah Bruno Son Soucek Romeu
        Kane DCL Bamford

        Open Controls
      6. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Should I do it for a hit?

        Wilson and Konsa out
        TAA and Davis in

        Switch to 442

        I think taa will outscore konsa and Wilson in the next 3

        Open Controls
      7. WE GO FOR IT
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Frank Lampard reports Ben Chilwell and Reece James are both doubtful for the next two games. (Official Twitter Account)

        Unless you have a lot of value attached to Chilwell, I'd sell him. James, I would sell regardless as I doubt he's risen that much.

        Could iss GW15 and 16. City in GW17 and blank in GW18. You'd need a very strong bench to navigate 3/4 GWs without your no1 or no2 defender.

        Open Controls
      8. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Is Reguilón worth paying .7 m over Dier?

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          just now

          No

          Open Controls
      9. konrad.sygula95
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Pick 3 to start this GW

        A Cancelo
        B Dier
        C KWP
        D Coufal

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.