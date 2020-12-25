573
Feature December 25

Merry Christmas from Fantasy Football Scout

573 Comments
Christmas Day is finally upon us, although perhaps not in the form many of us expected.

In years gone by, I have written these Christmas messages with references to Fantasy Premier League managers pulling themselves away from FPL content to spend more time with their family and friends.

But it would be naive of me to assume all of you have the opportunity to do so today.

2020 has been a generation-defining year for the people of the United Kingdom and the wider world. The global pandemic has affected all of us in different ways with subtle, often unquantifiable, nuances.

The one feeling that unites us this Christmas is heartache, as we all strive to adapt to life in an ever-changing world.

Football has not gone unscathed, as we all know. Fantasy managers can consider themselves lucky to have the sport in our lives still, but it has been forced to endure most of the year without the presence of its most important component: the fans.

And, of course, due to recent changes, many of us are now unable to see our nearest and dearest on the most important day of the year.

So, to anyone who has not been able to enjoy a sorely-needed Christmas celebration with family and friends, I say this: We feel your pain. You are not alone in this fight.

I know these crumbs of comfort cannot replace the things many of you have lost this year, especially on Christmas Day. There is only so much Fantasy Football Scout can do to battle the ongoing crisis but, if providing a healthy distraction from all the doom and gloom makes a difference in your lives, then I will be very proud.

To business, then.

As you know, the Gameweek 15 deadline looms large on Boxing Day morning, which is why the full array of Fantasy content is already up on the site.

Make sure you head to the Complete Guide to Gameweek 15 tab at the top of the page to find everything you need.

It is not long until the first Wildcard deadline passes – and don’t forget to set your plans in place for Blank Gameweek 18, Double Gameweek 19 and your chip strategy.

That just leaves me to pass on my gratitude to some key individuals.

Once again, deputy editor Neale Rigg has been an invaluable resource. You are all probably tired of my comparing him to N’Golo Kanté, but until we get another Premier League player renowned for doing the dirty work and mopping up in midfield as well as the Chelsea man, you will all have to make do!

Commercial director Chris James and community manager Geoff Dance continue to help the site develop behind the scenes and push forward to bright new things in 2021.

Head of content, Paul McKinnon, Will Timbers (or TopMarx) and Ted (Rotation) are also key members of fulfilling a number of key Fantasy Football Scout responsibilities – who all have my thanks too.

We have also enjoyed the help of Sam Bonfield and Ian Archer in developing our presence on social media. The pair have taken our Twitter and Instagram accounts to new heights with their vision and execution in 2020.

Video manager Andy Mears has had the same effect on our YouTube content during his first full campaign at Fantasy Football Scout.

We should also thank Gianni Butticè for spearheading our Matchday Live content, with the help of Seb, Toby and Lee. And we cannot forget host of the Scoutcast and captaincy videos: the long-serving Joe Lepper.

The editorial output has grown this season too. Andy, Az, Holly, Luke, Sam, Simon, Tom, Pranil and Utkarsh have all continued to provide excellent Pro Pundits articles – and we are delighted to have added Fábio Borges, Darren Wiles and the great Mark Sutherns to that list in 2020/21.

David Wardale, Jan Sienkiewicz, Colm Hayes and Marc Jobling all deserve praise for ticking key editorial boxes while Karam Tayser has done a great job in helping us reach new audiences this year with his translation of our content into Arabic.

And, of course, I would like to express gratitude to the moderators, who all perform the thankless task of managing our community at ground level every day.

The list of people contributing to the site behind the scenes continues to grow. To these individuals, you know who are you and you have my thanks.

I hope you all have as Merry a Christmas as the current restrictions allow. Good luck in Gameweek 15!

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 15

  1. Rolls-Royce
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Aguero 5 goals vs Newcastle confirmed.

    1. Rolls-Royce
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Top of the page too. It's a sign.

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Or Sterling up front?

      1. HUAAAA
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes i feel pep wont start aguero .

    3. Kakashi Of The Leaf
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ferran Torres might start with Kun eased in.

      1. HUAAAA
        • 4 Years
        just now

        No please, please dont start torres!!!! Sux upfront,

  2. komodosam
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    James, Chilwell, Vestergaard, and now Coufal out. I give up.

    1. Rolls-Royce
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Who said Coufal out?

      1. Kno
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        wife gave birth the other day, not confirmed out tho.

    2. karsworde
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Coufal?!

    3. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Come on, only mention those confirmed out,

    4. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Coufal thumb ducking goal celebration on sunday confirmed

  3. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

    https://metro.co.uk/2020/12/25/manchester-city-stars-kyle-walker-and-gabriel-jesus-test-positive-for-coronavirus-13807383/

    1. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      So it begins...

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yes. If Jesus can test positive on Christmas Day nobody is safe !

        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          We are doomed , doomed I say !

        2. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Ha ha, you made me laugh, thank you Sir

    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Time to get rid of KDB

      1. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Why? No I prefer Torres or Kun starting, even Sterling up top.

  4. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    So tempted to get Cancelo over Dier now!!

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      I went for Dias. Think I might regret it with Covid in the City squad.

      1. Kakashi Of The Leaf
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        The rest of the squad returned a negative test. So no need to worry

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          I'm thinking further ahead.

        2. komodosam
          • 1 Year
          just now

          How many tests did they do? Don’t you have to do more than one to be sure?

  5. turd ferguson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is it Boxing Day yet?

    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Why wait, get your gloves out.

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Is there a Boxing Day ? I normally can't remember it !

  6. JabariParkersEyelid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Merry Xmas to all.

    Is anyone else considering no chips in 19? My current team requires FH in 18, but I have no easy route to a BB in 19 I'm happy with and I'm not crazy about the TC options either. May keep my powder dry for a BB 26 and TC in another double.

    My team for reference:

    Mendy (4.0)
    Robbo Reguilon KWP (Ayling Mitchell)
    Grealish Son Bruno Salah Soucek
    Vardy Bamford (Brewster)

    1.2 ITB probably Brewster to Rodrigo next week.

    1. Lukakuna
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm tempted, but only issue is BB in 26 doesn't look optimal with no FH to deal with the blank in 29. And then there's the rotation risk too

      1. JabariParkersEyelid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        That's true, but my thinking is the blank 29 is likely to be made up of bad teams as most good sides will progress in the cup. It's a gamble, but if I'm right you could muddle through with 4 or 5 players?

        I can get to 10 DGW players & Son with Grealish on my bench for 19. But to get a good BB will take at least a minus 8 along the way. I just don't see how that's worth it.

  7. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 mins ago

    All other City players ok Sterling in anyway Torres upfront?

    1. HUAAAA
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No please torres sux upfront

  8. Rondon9
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Cancelo owners are the luckiest

    1. Slitherene
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Not really, he's playing well.

  9. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 mins ago

    Yeah Kun can't play 90 mins so on bench. Mahrez looks certain now

    1. HUAAAA
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Hope so!

  10. Kakashi Of The Leaf
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Cancelo looks nailed on now till Walker is back.
    Although not sure he plays GW18 on Jan 13 with Walker back by then.

    1. Lukakuna
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Perfect if you free hit in 18 anyway!

      1. Kakashi Of The Leaf
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Im freehitting in 19.

        1. Lukakuna
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          my condolences

  11. Lukakuna
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which one would you go for? Cheers 🙂

    A) Chilwell* > Dias
    B) Chilwell* Zaha > TAA Raphina (-4)
    C) Hold Chilwell and save

    B and C means I'll try to get together a BB in 19

    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      A or B. I wouldn't be holding Chilwell for 2 games out, city and a blank.

      If you have Zaha A could be good for no free hit 18, but don't know rest of your team.

      1. Lukakuna
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cheers I'll free hit in 18 so Zaha is out sooner or later anyway

        1. JabariParkersEyelid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I like B then, I think double Leeds attack is great value.

  12. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 mins ago

    Dias passed Covid test so okay

  13. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    A) Vardy
    B) Firmino

    Who to have over Christmas?

    1. Lukakuna
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

    2. komodosam
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Firmino for the next two games. Vardy after.

  14. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 mins ago

    2 City backroom staff also fail Covid test

    1. Kakashi Of The Leaf
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Rest all returned a negative test. 2 players 2 staff... The game will go through.

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        It will but its not a good sign for those of us who have other City players.

  15. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bielsa organised a raffle in Leeds Utd for those who work in the training ground. So he gifted a TV in a canteen worker and a Volkswagen Polo (11.000 £ cost) to a kit-man.
    How not to love this guy!

  16. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Still have Chilwell in my team. 0FT this week and 0.0 ITB?
    Should i transfer him out this week for a (-4)? (plan to FH18 and maybe BB19)?

    Rest of defence is Cresswell, Taylor, Dallas, Mitchell

    A - Zouma (ars this week and ful, lei in DGW19)
    B - Matip (WBA this week and MUN, BUR DGW19)
    C - Vestergaard (ful this week and lei, lee in DGW19), could miss next game
    D - KwP (ful this week and lei, lee in DGW19)
    E - get Robertson next week by saving money elsewhere
    F - keep Chilwell and play Taylor this week ag Leeds

  17. Tsparkes10
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    KDB captain and no Salah makes me worried now :/ gonna sit tight and hope for the best

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      just now

      why? Its not like Salah will get more than one attacking return

  18. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    All those Dias Cancelo double ups will get the maximum once more...

  19. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Imagine bringing in Cancelo because Walker is out and then the Man City v Newcastle game is postponed anyway.

    Think there are already at least 5 EFL games postponed on Boxing Day doe to Covid.

  20. Deano Jones
    • 5 Years
    just now

    My team:

    McCarthy
    Targett Cresswell Robertson
    Grealish Son Mahrez Fernandes
    DCL Kane Wilson

    Bench: Forster, Lamptey, Riedewald, Struijk

    Need advice, should I:

    (A) Sell Kane for Firmino (Free)
    or
    (B) Sell Kane and Mahrez for Salah and Bamford (-4)

  21. shapply
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Don't know what to do with 2FT and 0.1itb. Any suggestions?
    Chilwell to Dias or something?

    Martinez (Steer)
    Cresswell, Cancelo, Taylor (Chilwell, Bernardo)
    Son, KDB, Soucek, Salah (M. James)
    Bamford, DCL, Kane

