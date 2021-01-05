Last chance to enter the Last Man Standing competition

Time is running out to join the Last Man Standing competition, in which thousands of Fantasy managers are whittled down to just one by the end of the season. This season over 4400 managers have entered so far with just 1247 left with 20 Gameweeks to go. For a reminder on what it is and how it works click here.

HOW TO QUALIFY

In order to qualify, you need to at least match the safety score after hits for each of the first 17 Gameweeks. These can be found below. If you pass the 17 scores needed, you qualify to join and can enter using the code 48n69x.

HOW IT WORKS FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON

The bottom “X%” of teams or equal after hits get eliminated each Gameweek.

Here is a general guide of what value “x” will equal.

Gameweeks 18-20 = Bottom 9% or equal for the GW

Gameweeks 21-24 = Bottom 10% or equal for the GW

Gameweeks 25-29 = Bottom (12,14,16,18,20)% respectively.

Gameweeks 30-33 = Bottom (25,30,36,42)% respectively.

Gameweeks 34-35 = Bottom 50% or equal

Gameweek 36 = Top 4 or equal.

Gameweek 37 = Top 4 or equal from GW36 make the final with the winner taking the title (overall rank is the tiebreak decider).

WHEN DO ENTRIES CLOSE

Entry to LMS will close 8pm on the 14th of January.

There are a lot of FFScout users who still qualify to enter so make sure you check your FPL history page to see if you have the scores to get yourselves involved. Looking forward to a late rush of entries and to see a new bunch of teams. There is a Community Round-Up mention to anyone who top scores for a Gameweek and the eventual LMS winner gets free FFS 2021-2022 membership and key bragging rights in what has proved one of the toughest competitions to win in Fantasy Football.