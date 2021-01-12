Newcastle stick with back five for relegation battle with Sheffield United

Fantasy Football players selecting Callum Wilson (£6.6m) in their Free Hit teams will be disappointed to see Steve Bruce has stuck with a back five system for Newcastle’s visit to bottom of the table Sheffield United.

Kickoff at Bramall Lane is at 1800 GMT.

Wilson will be hoping to rekindle his partnership with former Bournemouth teammate Ryan Fraser (£5.6m), who returns to the starting lineup.

Karl Darlow (£5.0m) retains his position in goal for the Magpies, despite an impressive performance from Martin Dubravka (£4.8m) in the FA Cup.

The three centre backs, Federico Fernandez (£4.7m), Fabian Schar (£4.9m) and Ciaran Clark (£4.5m) will be flanked by Deandre Yedlin (£4.3m) and Paul Dummett (£4.4m) at wing-back.

Steve Bruce has selected an industrious midfield pairing of Jeff Hendrick (£4.6m) and Isaac Hayden (£4.7m) with Sean Longstaff (£4.7m) supporting the attack.

Chris Wilder has chosen to replace Lys Mousset (£5.8m) with out-of-position midfielder Oliver Burke (£4.3), who partners David McGoldrick (£5.2m) up front.

Other than that, the Blades’ lineup has a very familiar look to it, with Ethan Ampadu (£4.3m), Chris Basham (£4.6m) and Jon Egan (£4.7m) at centre-back.

Jayden Bogle (£4.3m) will be hoping to build on his promising attacking displays from wing-back, and Wilder will hope Ben Osborn (£4.8m) can offer the same kind of threat on the left.

John Fleck (£5.6m), John Lundstram (£4.9m) and Oliver Norwood (£4.6m) will be in the centre of the park for Sheff United.

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7m) continues in goal.

Newcastle XI: Darlow; Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Dummett, Hendrick, Hayden, Longstaff, Fraser, Wilson

Ramsdale; Bogle, Basham, Ampadu, Egan, Osborn; Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood; McGoldrick, Burke

