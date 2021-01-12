1009
Dugout Discussion January 12

Newcastle stick with back five for relegation battle with Sheffield United

1,009 Comments
Fantasy Football players selecting Callum Wilson (£6.6m) in their Free Hit teams will be disappointed to see Steve Bruce has stuck with a back five system for Newcastle’s visit to bottom of the table Sheffield United.

Kickoff at Bramall Lane is at 1800 GMT.

Wilson will be hoping to rekindle his partnership with former Bournemouth teammate Ryan Fraser (£5.6m), who returns to the starting lineup.

Karl Darlow (£5.0m) retains his position in goal for the Magpies, despite an impressive performance from Martin Dubravka (£4.8m) in the FA Cup.

The three centre backs, Federico Fernandez (£4.7m), Fabian Schar (£4.9m) and Ciaran Clark (£4.5m) will be flanked by Deandre Yedlin (£4.3m) and Paul Dummett (£4.4m) at wing-back.

Steve Bruce has selected an industrious midfield pairing of Jeff Hendrick (£4.6m) and Isaac Hayden (£4.7m) with Sean Longstaff (£4.7m) supporting the attack.

Chris Wilder has chosen to replace Lys Mousset (£5.8m) with out-of-position midfielder Oliver Burke (£4.3), who partners David McGoldrick (£5.2m) up front.

Other than that, the Blades’ lineup has a very familiar look to it, with Ethan Ampadu (£4.3m), Chris Basham (£4.6m) and Jon Egan (£4.7m) at centre-back.

Jayden Bogle (£4.3m) will be hoping to build on his promising attacking displays from wing-back, and Wilder will hope Ben Osborn (£4.8m) can offer the same kind of threat on the left.

John Fleck (£5.6m), John Lundstram (£4.9m) and Oliver Norwood (£4.6m) will be in the centre of the park for Sheff United.

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7m) continues in goal.

Newcastle XI: Darlow; Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Dummett, Hendrick, Hayden, Longstaff, Fraser, Wilson

Ramsdale; Bogle, Basham, Ampadu, Egan, Osborn; Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood; McGoldrick, Burke

1,009 Comments Post a Comment
  potatoace
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Dublin just said that peno was very harsh

    Open Controls
    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Not really

      Open Controls
    Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I thought it was a clear pen.

      Open Controls
      potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Totally. No question.

        Open Controls
    Sco
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      It's Lee Hendrie mate.

      But yeah, he's been talking nonsense all game.

      Open Controls
      potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Was it.. sounds more like Dublin

        Open Controls
  Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Barge pole on.

    Open Controls
  OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    whys everyone celebrating the CS gone? Sheff Utd lowest scorers in the league, bet its the same people who moan about their "luck" on here constantly

    Open Controls
    Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      They're playing against 10 men for 45 minutes and need a completely fabricated penalty to score.

      Open Controls
    Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I bet its the same people who brag about their OR every other post

      Open Controls
      OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        bet the ones celebrating have a terrible OR thats for sure

        Open Controls
    ALI_G
      • 3 Years
      just now

      because lots of people have Darlow on FH

      Open Controls
  Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Crapsdale special

    Open Controls
  JOELIO8701
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Ah man, Brewster nearly scored! Gutted Lindeloff aint playing 🙁

    Had to make cash for Auba, Sterling, KDB, Son, Kane in my front 😀

    Open Controls
    OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      nearly scored? hes absolutely terrible, look at the state of the shot he took LOL

      Open Controls
    Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      You have 2 blanks coming them.

      Open Controls
  onceuponatyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    I have faith that Bruce can mastermind holding onto this loss.

    Open Controls
  Alex_thekid
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Cavani was a better punt that Wilson in hindsight why oh why do i keep putting wilson in my team once a season

    Open Controls
  FPL_WILDCARD
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Mane due to drop tonight? Might force my hand with an early Mane to KDB move if so!

    Open Controls
  Sco
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Ouch, that could be a red for Sharp imo.

    Open Controls
  BenDavies
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Newcastle fans must absolutely despise Steve Bruce

    Open Controls
  Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Sharp deserves red for that

    Open Controls
  PLerix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Bad start with Wilson and Darlow. Differentials in my ML as well. Martial, Bruno and Maguire next.

    Open Controls
  Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Rashford playing on the right of the front 3 then?

    Open Controls

