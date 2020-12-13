45
Scout Notes December 13

Why Wilson blanked against West Brom as Joelinton and Gayle lead Newcastle attack

45 Comments
Share

Newcastle 2-1 West Brom

  • Goals: Miguel Almirón (£5.6m), Dwight Gayle (£5.9m) | Darnell Furlong (£4.5m)
  • Assists: Joelinton (£5.7m), Jacob Murphy (£4.9m) | Matt Phillips (£5.1m)
  • Bonus points: Gayle x3, Almirón x2, M Phillips x1

HOLD UP

Callum Wilson (£6.6m) owners were left frustrated with his role in Newcastle’s 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Over 300,000 Fantasy Premier League managers turned to the striker for Gameweek 12, many downgrading from Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) to facilitate a move for Mohamed Salah (£12.3m).

Newcastle’s favourable fixtures were also a factor in the decision but Wilson got that run off to a disappointing start with his fifth blank of the campaign, reduced by one point following a late yellow card.

Against the Baggies, the former Bournemouth man took on more of a hold-up role, bringing other players into the game and linking things up well.

It was very much an unselfish display, which saw him assist the assister for Newcastle’s opener. Great news for Steve Bruce and a side stricken by positive coronavirus (COVID-19) tests over the last fortnight but the worst possible outcome for his Fantasy backers.

Leeds (away) and Fulham (home) are Newcastle’s next two opponents so his owners would do well to hold the player in the short-term.

However, they would have already had half an eye on Gameweeks 15 to 17 when the Magpies face Manchester City (away), Liverpool (home) and Leicester (home), before any concerns about a new hold-up role.

Right now, Wilson looks like a classic case of “don’t sell” but “don’t sign” either.

SAY IT’S ALRIGHT JOE

By contrast, Joelinton (£5.7m) is increasingly becoming more of a focal point for Newcastle’s attack, his assist for Miguel Almirón‘s (£5.6m) opener on Saturday his third in two matches.

The Brazilian has been widely ridiculed since arriving in England but he does appear to be finally finding his feet.

In fact, he has outscored Wilson since Gameweek 10, pulling in 16 points in that time to the former Bournemouth man’s 13.

A steady increase of Joelinton’s confidence is something Wilson’s owners may want to be wary of, especially considering his near-post chance in the 31st minute.

Newcastle’s number nine got behind West Brom’s defence, executing some impressive footwork to cut inside with Wilson waiting in the middle of the box. Rather than tee a chance up for his colleague, Joelinton elected to shoot, forcing a smart save out of Sam Johnstone (£4.5m).

Whether Joelinton can continue his impressive attacking form in quite the same way over the coming matches remains to be seen though.

Not least because his struggles in the Premier League have been well-documented but also because of a stellar substitute’s appearance by Dwight Gayle (£5.9m) in his first Premier League outing of the season following an injury lay-off.

Coming on for a booked Jamal Lewis (£4.3m) in the 69th minute, the former West Brom loanee joined Wilson up-front with Matt Ritchie (£4.9m) dropping into left-back and Joelinton moving to the left-hand flank of a 4-4-2 midfield.

Gayle was only on the pitch for 21 minutes on Saturday and had found the net after just 13.

If he can work his way back into the Newcastle team, he could a powerful differential asset considering his Project Restart form.

Between Gameweeks 30+ and 38+ of last season, Gayle led the way for attacking returns for the Magpies with four goals and one assist in six starts and two substitute appearances.

Featuring for a total of 470 minutes, he averaged a goal involvement every 94 minutes and, finally back in the team on Saturday, he already has more shots on goal than Wilson has over the last two matches.

BACK IN BLACK

Any concerns about how Newcastle might play in light of their recent postponement and surge of COVID-19 cases were dashed with a relatively well-managed win on Saturday.

Bruce was able to select eight of the same players who started the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in Gameweek 10, his defence the hardest hit.

Central midfielder Isaac Hayden (£4.8m) was forced to fill in at centre-back alongside Ciaran Clark (£4.5m), while DeAndre Yedlin (£4.3m) was the only defender among Bruce’s substitutes.

Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.2m), Federico Fernández (£4.8m), Jamaal Lascelles (£4.3m), Fabian Schär (£4.9m) and Javier Manquillo (£4.4m) were all absent on Saturday although Hayden was the only COVID-19 case confirmed by Bruce in his post-match press conference.

“COVID knocked Isaac Hayden to hell but he emerged to put in a fantastic performance.” – Steve Bruce

“We tried to play it down and we weren’t looking for any excuses but they’ve stuck together. I think we finished with three midfielders in the back four. I couldn’t be more pleased. With the problems we’ve had, the work they’ve done at home or parks or whatever. I couldn’t speak highly enough of them. Their effort and endeavour was spot on.” – Steve Bruce

Newcastle United XI (4-4-2): Darlow; Lewis (Gayle 69′), Clark, Hayden, Krafth (Murphy 80′); Ritchie, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Almirón (Yedlin 86′); Joelinton, Wilson.

West Bromwich Albion XI (3-4-1-2): Johnstone; O’Shea, Ivanovic, Ajayi; M Phillips, Sawyers, Gallagher (Grosicki 80′), Furlong; Krovinović; Grant (Austin 46′), C Robinson (Gibbs 46′).

Laboured Leeds display dents Bamford’s service as set-piece problems persist
Large portion of top 10k FPL managers sign and captain Salah for Gameweek 12

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 12

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

45 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Best Jota replacement for 7.1?

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      That price bracket is a graveyard.

      Bowen or Soucek imo.

      Open Controls
    2. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      James Ward-Prowse?

      Open Controls
    3. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Gro$$

      Open Controls
    4. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Foden

      Open Controls
      1. fc_skrald
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        it will require a good bench ...

        Open Controls
    5. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Bowen.

      Open Controls
  2. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Before the Aston Villa match yesterday I was set on getting a new goalkeeper but I guess I want to keep Martinez now. What to do with this team? - PVA to a 3.8 million defender to save 1.6 million in the bank maybe?

    Martínez
    Chilwell, Robertson, Lamptey
    Son, Salah, Fernandes, Grealish
    Wilson, Bamford, Ings

    Button, PVA, Burke, Mitchell
    2 free transfer, 0.0 million in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. liverpool01
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Team looks great maybe PVA to a Spurs or Man City defender?

      Open Controls
    2. liverpool01
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      No plans to get KDB?

      Open Controls
      1. fc_skrald
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yes but that would be for Son and Robertson - not sure it is worth it.

        I only have 5.4 million for that Tottenham or ManC defender - Eric Dier could be an option. Someone also remommended that for me in an earlier comment. Hmm, I will need to think untill the deadline...

        Open Controls
    3. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      I did PVA to neco for GW12. So you get my blessing

      Open Controls
      1. fc_skrald
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks 🙂 It is not normal for me to have a playing bench player, it only just happened two gw ago - I would be more happy if all the money are added into the 11 starters

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - 1 season 1der
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Not sure about that, you need decent bench for hectic Christmas period

          Open Controls
  3. DAZZ
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Almost went with Wilson as my Vardy replacement. Thankfully i went Bamford. Feel like Leeds offer much more going forward than NUFC

    Open Controls
    1. Jafalad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Understatement of the year. 😉

      Open Controls
  4. liverpool01
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Martinez
    Cancelo, Dallas, Chiwell
    Grealish, Salah, Kdb, Bruno
    Watkins, Bamford, Dcl

    Button, Coufal, Bissouma, Kwp

    1FT 0.1 ITB

    A)Chiwell>Dier, Grealish>Son, Watkins>Brewster
    B)-4 Chiwell>James, Grealish>Son,Dcl>Ings, Watkins>Brewster

    Thinking of holding my transfers then GW 16 A or B?

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      So you’re not making any transfers for 3 gameweeks?

      Open Controls
      1. liverpool01
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        I will make a transfer when I have 2ft

        Open Controls
        1. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          I think in light of the fact that by GW16 we should have most if not all of the info about which teams will blank in GW18 and double in GW19, it’s a bit of a waste of time planning moves for that gameweek. It could well be Villa have a double around that time

          Re the options themselves, I wouldn’t want to lose Grealish but of course you can’t have everyone. In any case, I think I prefer B

          Open Controls
          1. liverpool01
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Thanks

            Open Controls
    2. Whiskerz
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'd want to hang on to grealish. Any way to include son and switch to 352?

      Open Controls
      1. liverpool01
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Grealish fixtures not great starting GW16.

        Open Controls
        1. Whiskerz
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Isn't there a decent chance of a villa dgw in 19? I suppose you'd still have time to get him back for it, but if you have value tied in and other transfers become more important you may struggle. I'd prefer to just ride out a couple of bad fixtures.

          Open Controls
          1. liverpool01
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Cool thanks yeh would preferably hold for Dgw, will have to see if there's any news soon.

            Open Controls
      2. liverpool01
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Haven't figured out a way to include Son in 352.

        Open Controls
  5. Whiskerz
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Team looks gtg for next week, I think. Is the bench right? Almost feel like i should bench robbo and play dallas, but it just looks wrong.

    Matinez
    Taylor, robbo, lamptey
    Salah, kdb, son, Bruno, Grealish
    Watkins, Bamford

    Dallas, brewster, mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      I would definitely play Robertson.

      Open Controls
    2. liverpool01
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nice team I would play Dallas over robbo, I can see us conceding.

      Open Controls
      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        How about Leeds conceding?

        Open Controls
    3. Salan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why bench Robbo?

      If you may bench Robbo, don't get him from day one.

      Open Controls
  6. Easy Cheesy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Best whu def for dgw? Cresswell or coufal?

    Open Controls
    1. Easy Cheesy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Buying now so got to last. Just not sure I’ll play cresswell enough to make him worth the value

      Open Controls
    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Cresswell's set piece ability makes him the standout IMO.

      Open Controls
  7. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Martinez
    Chilwell Dias Lamptey
    (S)alah KDB Bruno Grealish Jota
    DCL Bamford

    (Steer Brewster Kilman Mitchell)

    Thoughts on how to solve the Jota problem?

    A) Jota ➡️ Bowen

    B) Jota ➡️ Soucek
    (Kilman to Robbo/TAA in GW14)

    C) Jota & DCL ➡️ Son & Welbeck -4
    (0.5m in the bank to upgrade Kilman for a stronger bench)

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      I like B, means you don't have to play Lamptey every week.

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yup he's becoming a pain and I need atleast one player who can get me points off the bench. Every week I get a 1 pointer off the bench.

        Open Controls
    2. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  8. Easy Cheesy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Foden only city player atm. Would you:
    A) sell salah for kdb
    B) sell bruno for kdb
    C) sell foden for kdb (vardy downgrade)
    D) captain foden
    E) do nothing. Captain bruno

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      just now

      E

      Open Controls
  9. NABIL - 1 season 1der
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Dwight Gayle has returned.
    Sorry Wilson owners.

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      That goal was absolutely fantastic. Brilliant cross and a perfect header off the underside of the bar. Gorgeous

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - 1 season 1der
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Indeed. With Gayle around, I think he's going to be the go to man, while Wilson will continue to play hold-up.

        Open Controls
  10. Gunner Boy
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Save FT? 1FT, 0.7 itb

    Martinez
    Coufal Chilwell Dallas
    Grealish Son Bruno Salah
    Kane DCL Bamford

    subs: Steer Lewis Bissouma Mitchell

    Can't get City players without taking a hit or removing one of Son/Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Save

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.