Scout Notes December 14

The Jota injury latest as budget FPL midfielder Jones and Fulham impress

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool

  • Goals: Bobby Decordova-Reid (£5.3m) | Mohamed Salah (£12.3m)
  • Assists: Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) | Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.3m)
  • Bonus: Decordova-Reid x3, Fabinho (£5.4m) x2, Wijnaldum, Salah x1

Fulham’s upturn in performances and results continued on Sunday as they took a much-deserved point from the reigning champions at Craven Cottage.

The better team for long periods, Scott Parker’s side took the lead when Bobby Decordova-Reid (£5.3m) lashed home from an Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) pass midway through the first half.

Liverpool toiled as they attempted to get themselves back in the game and it required a late penalty from Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) to break the Cottagers’ resolve.

JOTA UPDATE

Jota only a substitute as fit-again Alexander-Arnold returns to Liverpool bench

Diogo Jota‘s (£6.9m) surge in price and ownership came to an end ahead of the Gameweek 12 deadline, with the mid-price midfielder flagged with a “knock” and rumours swelling that the problem could be more serious than a short-term lay-off.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed the bad news ahead of kick-off in west London on Sunday:

It’s worse than we first thought and better than we then thought. The potential surgeons had a look at it, no surgery needed but he will be out for a while. We don’t know exactly… one-and-a-half, two months?

Jota’s unfortunate prognosis is, of course, positive news for Salah and Sadio Mane (£11.9m) on paper, with regards to rotation risk.

While Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) and Divock Origi (£5.2m) may well be handed game-time over Christmas and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£6.3m), who was back on the bench on Sunday, has previously been deployed in Klopp’s attacking trident, none of the back-ups had made quite the impact that Jota had.

INJURY ROUND-UP

The Jota update wasn’t the only bit of injury news from the Liverpool camp.

While Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alisson (£5.9m) made welcome returns and a rusty-looking Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) was handed his first league start since before the November international break, the Reds were hit by more problems at the back.

Andrew Robertson‘s (£7.2m) understudy, Kostas Tsimikas (£4.9m), also looks poised to be out until February, with Klopp telling the media ahead of kick-off that the Greek full-back’s length of absence would be “pretty similar” to that of Jota.

The reigning champions’ one fit senior, recognised centre-half, Joel Matip (£5.4m), was replaced at half-time on Sunday, meanwhile, with Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) having to fill in alongside fellow midfielder Fabinho (£5.4m) at centre-half.

Klopp at least offered some reassurance ahead of Wednesday’s match against Spurs:

Joel Matip has a spasm in his back. We will see. In the moment, nothing else. He got already treatment, will get treatment and we will see. I think there’s a chance for Wednesday. [It’s not that bad] at the moment, no.

On the Fulham fitness front, Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.6m) wasn’t involved in the matchday squad – although the out-of-favour Serb, who has only been a substitute since the last international break, almost certainly wouldn’t have started anyway.

Parker said of his forward:

He just rolled his ankle a little bit in the week. It was just a bit too early for him.

HOME COMFORTS

While the absence of crowds has led to much talk about home advantage being negated, the truth is that familiar surroundings still provides an edge of sorts.

Liverpool are winless in five on the road and haven’t kept a clean sheet on their travels since Gameweek 2, with their showing at Fulham flat to say the least.

Alisson was called on to make a handful of early saves as his defence buckled, while the Reds’ attack struggled to break down a stubborn Fulham backline throughout.

Salah and Mane had one clear opening apiece in the first half and Henderson should have scored on the hour-mark but in truth, they owed a great debt to the 80th-minute spot-kick award for an Aboubakar Kamara (£4.8m) handball.

Salah, incidentally, was due to be taken off just before the penalty was given.

While there was encouragement for owners of Harry Kane (£10.9m) and Son Heung-min (£9.6m) here, let’s not forget how good Liverpool continue to be on Merseyside, with Leicester City and Wolves swatted aside by a combined 7-0 scoreline in the last two Premier League matches at Anfield.

CURTIS-Y CALL-UP

While Liverpool’s front three turned in a below-par display, Curtis Jones (£4.4m) was excellent.

Playing as the link-up between midfield and attack, Jones’ driving runs and crisp passing (his success rate of 95% wasn’t bettered by any other starting outfielder in this game) caught the eye.

At £4.4m, Jones is fast becoming an attractive budget midfield option and has started three of the Reds’ last four Premier League games.

With relatively few of us boasting a triple-up from Klopp’s side, Jones is hardly using up a slot that could be better utilised elsewhere in the Liverpool squad.

His short-term appeal partly hinges on the length of absences for Naby Keita (£5.2m), Thiago Alcantara (£5.8m) and James Milner (£5.3m), with competition stiff in the engine room when everyone is fit.

With options like Yves Bissouma (£4.5m) offering guaranteed game-time and Tomas Soucek (£5.0m) a real attacking menace, plenty of FPL managers will still consider Jones to be lower down the budget midfield pecking order.

Based on Sunday’s evidence, though, a first-team spot is his to lose for now.

IVAN THE TERRIBLE FINISHER

Parker continued with a 3-4-3 system on Sunday and the deployment of Decordova-Reid, an FPL forward lest we forget, at right wing-back.

Also playing ‘out of position’ at present is Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m), who offers more mobility than Mitrovic as the spearhead of the Fulham attack.

Cavaleiro had three excellent chances to score against the Reds, including two one-on-ones with Alisson.

While profligacy is a problem, his ‘out of position’ tag, his role as first-choice penalty-taker and Fulham’s ability to create chances for him does mark him out as a possible budget midfield differential to consider for the forthcoming favourable fixture run.

Lookman similarly continues to catch the eye, with another fine performance rewarded with his third attacking return in four Gameweeks.

ANDERSON SHELTER

We never thought we’d say this: but are Fulham’s defenders also emerging onto the FPL radar, at least for emergency bench fodder duties?

Their new-look backline has been quietly impressive over a tough run in the last six Gameweeks, with only late Liverpool, Leicester and West Ham goals depriving them of clean sheets to go with their Gameweek 7 shut-out against West Bromwich Albion.

Pivotal to it all has been the return to fitness of Joachim Andersen (£4.5m), who was again superb alongside the commanding Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m) on Sunday.

While we’d still steer clear of those two in an FPL sense, Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) is one of the cheapest starting Fantasy defenders at present and offers additional assist potential as an attack-minded wing-back: since his first Fulham start in Gameweek 4, he is joint-fifth among FPL defenders for chances created.

With matches against Brighton (twice), Newcastle, Burnley and West Brom to come before the end of January, Robinson is perhaps not the worst FPL pick as a third substitute.

Fulham XI (3-4-1-2): Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabiyo; Decordova-Reid, Anguissa, Lemina (Reed 79′); Robinson; Loftus-Cheek (Kamara 74′); Cavaleiro, Lookman (Bryan 87′).

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Phillips 68′), Matip (Minamino 45′), Fabinho, Robertson; Jones, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah (Origi 84′), Firmino, Mane.

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 12

  1. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Burnley defence going under the radar?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      yep, especially taylor at 4.4

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        just now

        exactly - really want him

        Open Controls
        1. fr3d
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Only had him for 12 gameweeks

          Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Absolutely

      Open Controls
    3. Random Name
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  2. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    A. Do They Know It’s Christmas Time
    B. Fairytale Of New York
    C. Stay Another Day
    D. Last Christmas
    E. Something else

    Open Controls
    1. In a Rush
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      A,B,D are good but John Lennon or slade for me

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Slade did enter my thoughts.
        John and Yoko make me change the channel on the radio I'm afraid.

        Open Controls
        1. In a Rush
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I’m a big Lennon fan it’s not his best song though to be fair

          Open Controls
    2. Bram
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      I could have been someone......
      Well so could anyone!

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        just now

        FPL took my dreams from me

        Open Controls
  3. Gunner Boy
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Salah > KDB for FT worth it?

    Or keep Salah for this Game week and save FT

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      save FT

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Got Bruno?

      Open Controls
      1. Gunner Boy
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Got Bruno, Son and Kane

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Bruno (c) and save

          Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Salah at home.

      Open Controls
    4. Pegboy
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Only if you have 2FTs and nothing else pressing. So probably no.

      Open Controls
  4. gmando2011
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Anyone keeping Mahrez as their City asset?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      He has been banished from my team for quite some time so my answer will be biased

      Open Controls
    2. Silecro
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yes. Mainly because i dont feel like breaking my team to get KDB, and for 8.3 he is good value for money and more secure option than Foden or even Torres. And he can also score from bench

      Open Controls
    3. Maddamotha
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Im keeping for this gameweek, but will get rid pretty soon. I hate having a player in my squad that I can't trust to start every game. Would be no surprise if he was benched this gw.

      Open Controls
  5. In a Rush
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Not many replies on last page, do I have everything in order here?

    Martinez
    Dallas Zouma Lamptey
    Salah Grealish(v) Lookman Bowen Bruno(c)
    Dcl Kane

    Button Welbeck kwp Kilman

    0ft 4.2 Itb obviously no city the biggest concern
    Cheers all

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      That'll do Ian, that'll do.

      Open Controls
      1. In a Rush
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ha cheers fulchester

        Open Controls
  6. Malkmus
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    A’noon all. Ryan has to go. 1ft, 0.1 itb. Martinez or McCarthy? Thoughts?

    Ryan (button)
    Zouma- Chilwell- Justin - (C Taylor - N Williams)
    Salah - Bruno - Son - Grealish (Anguisa)
    Kane - Dcl - Wilson

    A - chilwell & Ryan to James & Martínez
    B - n Williams & Ryan to 3.8 and McCarthy
    C - other

    Ta !

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Malkmus
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  7. Krupinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Jota to who??? 7.1 ITB

    Lookman / Eze / JWP - Thinking Lookman may be a good bet and will leave 2m ITB

    McCarthy
    Chilwell Cancelo Justin
    Salah Bruno KDB Soucek
    DCL Watkins Bamford

    Martinez Coufal Alioski Jota

    Open Controls
    1. Oliver Tockman
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yes, for potential forward upgrade

      Open Controls
      1. Krupinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Was thinking Watkins would need to go soon, as he off pens now too

        Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Salah, Bruno, KDB, Lookman, Soucek - new power 5

      Open Controls
      1. Krupinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Its the way forward lol

        Open Controls
    3. Bram
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Greenwood could be worth a punt for next couple

      Open Controls
  8. Oliver Tockman
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Captain?

    A) De Bruyne
    B) Fernandes
    C) Salah
    D) Son

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      One of the top 2.

      Open Controls
    3. jonnybhoy
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. cruzex
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Show me your team please

      Ty

      Open Controls
    5. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Bruno

      Open Controls
  9. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    From next week would you rather:

    A. Grealish and Robertson
    B. Son and a Spurs defender

    Open Controls
    1. Oliver Tockman
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. liverpool01
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  10. Bojaninho
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    top 3 players to own this week..?

    Open Controls
    1. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bruno and KDB

      And if I play the Pep roulette well... Torres

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hopefully you havent activated FH 😉

      Open Controls
  11. liverpool01
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Chiwell to Dier gw 15 onwards?

    I already have Man City defender

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Got James or Zouma?

      Open Controls
      1. liverpool01
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Nope haven't doubled up on Chelsea defence, other defenders are Kwp, Dallas and Coufal

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Hmmm. Rather go cheaper Chelsea than Dier if losing at all.

          Open Controls
          1. liverpool01
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Cool thanks

            Open Controls
  12. fr3d
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    I'm morphing into a filthy casual. Got Bamford in last week and I'm considering JWP as a short term Jota replacement ffs this isn't good

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think JWP is an awful pick. Two poor GWs coming up. Playing really deep.

      I'd rather get Bowen, Lookman, Soucek or Raphinha.

      Open Controls
      1. liverpool01
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Arsenal are terrible easy game.

        Open Controls
      2. Traction Engine Foot
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        His delivery against Arsenal could easily be fruitful.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Alright I get the message... Arsenal are bad. But City is most definitely a poor fixture and the other guys all have superior fixtures and are cheaper/better value.

          Open Controls
          1. fr3d
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I'm a form over fixture guy. Southampton look great and his set pieces will still be a threat to Man City

            Open Controls
    2. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I wouldnt get JWP based on the fact you’ll probably get Ings in the not so distant future and probably don’t want double Saints attack.
      He isn’t a bad pick though

      Open Controls
  13. Rolls-Royce
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Has Bielsa announced the Leed's line up for the Newcastle game yet?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      wont do that again ;

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hope so. Would imagine he knows NUFC starters too.

      Open Controls
  14. Oggle22
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Chances of mahrez starting?
    Martinez
    Chilwell Konsa Matip
    Salah Son Bruno Grealish Mahrez
    DCL Bamford

    Steele Brewster Kilman Mitchell

    Debating DCL and Mahrez to Aguero and Soucek -4?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Kun?
      Fortune favours the brave

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        I don’t think Kun will even start will he?

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          just now

          He will if fortune actually does favour the brave

          Open Controls
  15. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Who should i sell Richarlison for? 8.5 max, others are Bamford and Watkins. Thinking Wilson.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Ings?

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      And more Ings

      Open Controls
    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ings

      Open Controls
    4. Alonso The Great Midfielder
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      ings or adam

      Open Controls
  16. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Spurs winning the league and arsenal getting relegated would be so incredible.
    If Arteta stays, it’s possible tbh. Altho it would also be funny seeing Big Sam get the Arse job xD

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Shame Pulis and Colin W*nker are currently gainfully employed

      Open Controls
  17. MoeZe3bi
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Reposting

    Should I get Bruno instead of Salah for the upcoming 2 GWs? And then get Salah back

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Can work

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Personally not a fan of such short term moves. If Salah is your main target, get him this week

        Open Controls
        1. MoeZe3bi
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I already have him. However, I see him blanking against Mou’s bus

          Open Controls
  18. Bruno Fernandes
      8 mins ago

      What to do with Watkins? Have 0.8 MIL ITB and no other pressing issues.

      Open Controls
      1. JIMMY764
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Easy hold for the next 3 imo.

        Open Controls
    • ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Best bellerin replacement up to 5.8?

      Can be short term for 3 weeks until wildcard

      Open Controls
      1. jonnybhoy
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Dias

        Open Controls
        1. ShaunGoater123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Not concerned he might be benched in the next 2?

          Open Controls
          1. jonnybhoy
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Na hes 1st choice CB imo.

            Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Punt on Maguire

        Open Controls
      3. JBG
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Do you have R.James or Dias?

        Open Controls
        1. ShaunGoater123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Nope neither. Probably would have been helpful if I put current defence!!

          Chilwell / Justin / bellerin / Dallas / Mitchell

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Dias then

            Open Controls
    • jonnybhoy
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bench 2 of the following currently on C and D.

      A) Chillwell (Wol A)
      B) Targett (Bur H)
      C) Taylor (Avl A)
      D) Podence (Che H)

      Open Controls
      1. Bruno Fernandes
          just now

          Yes, C and D.

          Open Controls
      2. Alonso The Great Midfielder
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Got enough fund to this with minus 4
        a) Werner to Bobby reid
        b) Podence to KDB
        Sound good?

        Open Controls
      3. Koroko990
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Dcl werner bamford

        Werner replacement

        A watkins
        B wilson
        C keep werner

        Open Controls
        1. Alonso The Great Midfielder
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          adam or reid

          Open Controls
        2. JollyGoodYellows
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Adams

          Open Controls
      4. JollyGoodYellows
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        OK to roll the transfer on this one?

        Mccarthy (Martin)
        Zouma James Konsa (Dallas Neco)
        Salah KDB Bruno Son (Anguissa)
        DCL Bamford Wilson

        Open Controls
      5. Sarri-ball
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Best bellerin replacement

        A) Dier
        B) Dias

        Also riedwald to lookman worth a -4 for xmas cover

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          B for this GW.

          Open Controls
        2. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      6. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Need 0.1 for Dias - are there any £3.9 defenders to swap for Mitchell that have a remote chance of getting minutes?
        Or just go with Douglas at £3.8 ?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          go Douglas

          Open Controls
        2. JBG
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Is Johnson still 3.9? Or that Pool CB.

          Open Controls
        3. claretparrot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Go Douglas. I have Branthwaite - he was on the bench the week I brought him in and hasn't been seen since.

          Open Controls
      7. Pukkipartyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        A) Reece / Zouma / Cresswell / Dier
        B) Chilwell / Zouma / Cresswell / Ayling

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 2 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      8. jonnybhoy
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bench looks good + okay to save FT?

        McCarthy
        Chillwell Targett Dias Justin
        Son Salah KDB Fernandes (C)
        DCL Bamford

        4mill Taylor Podence Brewster

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.