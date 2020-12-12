535
Scout Notes December 12

Laboured Leeds display dents Bamford’s service as set-piece problems persist

Leeds 1-2 West Ham

  • Goals: Mateusz Klich (£5.5m) | Tomas Soucek (£4.9m), Angelo Ogbonna (£4.9m)
  • Assists: Patrick Bamford (£6.2m) | Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m), Aaron Cresswell (£5.2m)
  • Bonus points: Ogbonna x3, Soucek x2, Klich x1

WHAT THE ELL?

Patrick Bamford‘s (£6.2m) home form continues to pale in significance compared with his away-day capabilities.

The Leeds striker suffered a laboured evening on Friday as West Ham left Elland Road with all three points in Gameweek 12’s opening match.

Put through on goal in the second minute, he did pick up a Fantasy assist for winning a penalty, converted at the second attempt by Mateusz Klich (£5.5m). But after that, it was a quiet evening for Bamford, who went goalless for a fifth-straight Premier League home match.

His five-point showing takes his Elland Road score for the campaign to 26, just 34.7% of his total for the campaign, although it is worth noting that three of Leeds’ next five fixtures are on the road.

For all Leeds’ exciting play this season (helping their main striker net eight goals) they were subdued going forward on Friday, Bamford’s supply lines cut off by smart performances from West Ham’s central midfielders and full-backs.

“Soucek and Declan have been so good, every game we have a high standard of performance.” – David Moyes

“It was a fair defeat. The type of game doesn’t surprise us. We prepared ourselves to face a game like this. And they were superior.” – Marcelo Bielsa

The mid-priced forward was alert and in the right places for most of the evening but was offered nothing more than scraps following his breakaway run early on.

It was Bamford’s team-mates and tactical changes, rather than the player himself, that let his owners down on Friday night. Some sub-par first-half performances forced Marcelo Bielsa to change both personnel on the left-hand side at the interval and his solutions did not produce the desired results either.

As promised earlier in the week, Jack Harrison (£5.4m) and Ezgjan Alioski (£4.4m) staffed that flank, replaced at half-time by Hélder Costa (£5.4m) and Jamie Shackleton (£4.8m) respectively.

As a result, Stuart Dallas (£4.6m) returned to left-back so Shackleton could fill in at right-back with Luke Ayling (£4.5m) fulfilling a centre-back role, superbly so, it must be said.

While Dallas found himself in plenty of possession in advanced areas, Costa was very poor indeed, giving away the free-kick that led to West Ham’s winning goal.

It is somewhat discouraging that this Leeds performance came in their first match of a favourable run.

However, the fact that they face Newcastle (home), Burnley (home) and West Bromwich Albion (away) is cause enough to have some patience with Bamford.

SOUCEK YOUR DEFENDING

Owners of Leeds defenders will be frustrated at how they lost this Friday-night encounter.

Despite West Ham asking plenty of questions of Illan Meslier (£4.5m), his six saves and heroic centre-back work from Ayling and Liam Cooper (£4.4m) ensured they could not find a way through from open play.

That is the comfort for Dallas, Ayling and Meslier owners moving forward but only if Bielsa can solve his side’s serious issues defending set-pieces.

After Kurt Zouma (£5.7m) powered home an unmarked header in Gameweek 11, Angelo Ogbonna (£4.9m) and Tomas Soucek (£4.9m) popped up to do damage from dead-ball situations this time around.

The centre-back was left free at the back post for the winning goal after Soucek won a poorly-organised match-up (from a Leeds perspective) with Dallas in the first half.

But it’s not just defending these situations when they come along that Bielsa needs to fix before a Gameweek 13 meeting with Newcastle – the Whites clearly need to practice avoiding them in the first place.

One of the reasons why Harrison deserved to come off at half-time was his poor decision-making in the defensive third when tracking back, including giving away the corner that led to the opening goal rather cheaply. And, as already mentioned, Costa’s sloppy tackling earned West Ham the free-kick they got the winner from.

“We didn’t even do any more practice (set pieces) than what we would do normally. We have got good delivery with Cresswell, players who are good in the air. It is a big part of football. His form has really picked up this year, his delivery has been very good. I think he was excellent again tonight.” – David Moyes

“We know about this problem (set pieces) and we’re doing what’s necessary to try and correct it. It’s not sufficient. We have to persist so that this problem has less influence on our games.” – Marcelo Bielsa

NEW-LOOK SAID

West Ham’s performance at Leeds (their first away win after conceding the first goal in over two years) was made all the more impressive considering that David Moyes was forced into a new-look side following an injury to Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m).

“He’s had a knee problem. He’s had an operation on it.” – David Moyes

Rather than persist with a 3-4-2-1 formation, he reverted to 4-2-3-1, pushing Aaron Cresswell (£5.2m) back out to left full-back again.

Declan Rice (£4.8m) and Soucek sat deeper in a two-man holding midfield and Saïd Benrahma (£6.0m) was the man chosen to replace Masuaku, operating, of course, as a left attacking midfielder, joining Pablo Fornals (£6.4m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) in support of Sebastien Haller (£6.1m).

The Brentford loanee certainly caught the eye in his first-ever start for West Ham, especially considering he came into Gameweek 12 with two assists in just 79 minutes of Premier League football.

His free role stretched Leeds’ defence and asked questions of the spaces left by their full-backs, Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) often forced to come wide to track his runs in the absence of Dallas.

Benrahma also went close to scoring with two powerful efforts and is already staking a claim to West Ham’s free-kicks and corners.

“We’ve been threatening to use [Benrahma] more recently. We think he’s a player who’s creative and he’ll win a lot of one-on-one duels.” – David Moyes

“I thought [Benrahma] done a lot of good things. He helped us. He added to what we’ve got. Maybe made a few wrong decisions, passed when he shot, shot when the should have passed but he played well.” – David Moyes

Friday night’s assisters Cresswell and Bowen owners need not fret about Benrahma’s threat to their set-piece involvement.

After the left-winger took a rather selfish shot from a free-kick that should have been put into the box, Cresswell pulled rank for the next one, leading to the winning goal.

The left-back now has four assists on the road this season, the joint-most of any FPL defender, which bodes well for a run of games where West Ham face three away matches in the next five Gameweeks.

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Alioski (Shackleton 46′), Cooper, Ayling, Dallas; K Phillips; Harrison (Costa 46′), Rodrigo, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford (Roberts 74′).

West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Coufal; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma (Noble 84′), Fornals (Snodgrass 90+5′), Bowen (Johnson 85′); Haller.

535 Comments Post a Comment
  1. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    For me Brewster is coming in for Jota...lol

    Open Controls
    1. Matt Sk
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      When did that brewster bandwagon hit a concrete wall? Like 3 weeks ago?

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Same let's pray he starts atleast!

      Open Controls
  2. Maddamotha
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Jota confirmed out?

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      For this gw at least.

      Could be back next weekend.

      Open Controls
    2. Vazza
        3 mins ago

        There is no official confirmation. In fact, he has been pictured in training

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Has he? I'm hearing rumors he's out for a while.

          Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Soucek isn't a bench player btw. Best enabler in the game.

      Open Controls
      1. mrelpea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        23 mins ago

        Exactly what I’ve come to realise. Too good for the bench

        Open Controls
      2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        I’ve painfully realised this too after benching 19 of his points.

        Open Controls
      3. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        starting to look that way

        Open Controls
      4. The Sociologist
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        Can he be trusted over a 4th midfielder like Grealish though, who is posting heavy-hitter stats for a modest price?

        Open Controls
      5. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        With the fixtures and the quality the Hammers get into the box then him and a defender of theirs look a great shout let alone the dgw coming

        Open Controls
    4. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Looking ahead to the DGW:

      If you've got McCarthy, which other playing GK would you want if planning a bench boost? Would you still want Martinez? I've got Targett and Grealish, so Martinez would block getting another Villa attacker.

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Meslier

        Open Controls
      2. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Not really

        Open Controls
      3. Corgzzzz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Flappyanski

        Open Controls
    5. Tony Martial
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      1 FT 0.0 ITB
      Need to find a way to get Son back in GW 16 so working toward that now ( without taking any of my premiums out!!)

      Martinez
      Chillwell Fofana Targett Mitchell Lamptey
      Salah Burke KDB Bruno Jota
      Bamford Kane Adams

      Open Controls
      1. tafrère
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        You can't.

        Open Controls
      2. S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Impossible

        Open Controls
      3. Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Burke > Son

        Open Controls
        1. Podge
          • 9 Years
          just now

          😆

          Open Controls
      4. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Sorry, you have to take a premium out. KDB out for Son for 16-17, then back in.

        Open Controls
        1. Tony Martial
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          I can do it but my defense would be Lamptey Targett Ayling C.Taylor and Balbuena and I’d have to start Soucek every week

          I mean. It doesn’t sound that bad?

          Open Controls
          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            well yes, if you take a lot of hits to squeeze every penny out ... I can do it for -16 and have 4 playing 4.5 defenders and Welbeck

            Not worth it as my DCL, Regiilon, Cresswell & Chilwell will outscore Kane plus 3x4.5 defenders

            Open Controls
          2. Mr. O'Connell
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Starting Soucek every week is how you're supposed to play the game. I hope you're a fan of binary code with that defence tho.

            Open Controls
      5. Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        you can’t

        Open Controls
    6. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      How does Jota to Souchek sound for gw13?
      That enables me to do Brewster to Wilson for gw14.

      Open Controls
      1. mrelpea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Sounds good to me

        Open Controls
      2. chrismoo75
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        I would say no. Newcastle have a bad run after gw14

        Open Controls
      3. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Much better

        Open Controls
    7. Jellyfish
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Anybody on here on Amazon prime able to confirm whether membership includes prime video access to the footie? Noticed next round of games are all on prime so may be time to break my resistance and sign up to Prime membership

      Open Controls
      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        You can get a weeks membership for 99p. Just cancel it on Thursday night or its 7.99 a month aftet

        Open Controls
        1. Jellyfish
          • 8 Years
          22 mins ago

          Is that 7.99 p/m full prime membership through or just prime video?

          Open Controls
          1. Jon Walter's Hatty
            • 7 Years
            19 mins ago

            Pretty sure 7.99 is for the lot.

            Open Controls
            1. Jellyfish
              • 8 Years
              18 mins ago

              I think thats worth having anyway if thats the case. Moreso if it includes kindle unlimited (going off topic a bit here....sorry lol)

              Open Controls
            2. Jon Walter's Hatty
              • 7 Years
              18 mins ago

              But get on the website and check. Id already had Prime video set up on my TV so i just renewed what was there previously

              Open Controls
              1. Jellyfish
                • 8 Years
                7 mins ago

                I will have a look, thanks for the advice. Cheers

                Open Controls
                1. Tomerick
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Prime member here. £7.99 for video, delivery and music. Not sure about kindle. The football is included as was the rugby and tennis.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jellyfish
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Thanks mate - sounds good

                    Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        Daughters a student gets it mega cheap 😉

        Open Controls
      3. The Sociologist
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        It does! I caught the Wolves vs Liverpool game last week on there.

        Open Controls
      4. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        you just reminded me to cancel automatic renewal as it appeared on my amazon account unexpectedly after I made an order for something, but yes I think you get football. Seems you can sign up for a free month when you make an order for something but nee to remember to cancel the renewal if you don't want to keep paying

        Open Controls
    8. AA
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Jota + Vardy to Ings + Salah for free?

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        100%

        Open Controls
      2. mrelpea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yes!

        Open Controls
      3. John Nerdelbaum
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Ings short term fixtures don't look great

        Open Controls
        1. AA
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Agreed. But I already own Bamford and DCL. Do not see any other reliable striker who is mid-priced. Think Ings will just tick along.

          Open Controls
          1. John Nerdelbaum
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Wilson perhaps. Ings is a good solid pick

            Open Controls
      4. John Nerdelbaum
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        I'd probably do it though

        Open Controls
    9. Vazza
        23 mins ago

        What is the name of that Twitter account, which provides predicted Liverpool line ups ?

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Anfield Express

          Open Controls
          1. Vazza
              just now

              Thanks but the most recent tweets are from the year 2015?

              Open Controls
          2. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Are we there yet?

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Yes

              Open Controls
        2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          Vardy > Aguero is so tempting. Yay or nay?

          Open Controls
          1. chrismoo75
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            reckon it will be 2-3 games before aguero is in the starting line up

            Open Controls
          2. Jellyfish
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Its a trap

            Open Controls
          3. mrelpea
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Now yet, but soon yes

            Open Controls
        3. chrismoo75
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          22 mins ago

          Anyone fancy getting Stones in? 4.8 for a City def that started the last 4 games? Though suspect he is still warming the place for Laporte

          Open Controls
          1. DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Stoned maybe.

            Open Controls
          2. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Trouble waiting to happen.

            Open Controls
          3. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            If he plays through Christmas I might consider him on 2nd wildcard.

            Open Controls
          4. jam
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Only Stones' Mum I suspect 🙂

            Open Controls
          5. mrelpea
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Definitely warming for Laporte

            Open Controls
        4. jam
          • 11 Years
          19 mins ago

          Thinking of Vardy & Romeu to Brewster & KDB. Then I can play a 452 with Son/Grealish/Fernandez/Salah/KDB. Sounds OK huh?!

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            14 mins ago

            Prrefer343

            Open Controls
            1. jam
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Yeah me too usually, I guess I can't pick a mid to lose for De Bruyne

              Open Controls
          2. Dash4
              6 mins ago

              Depends how weak your front 2 and defence has become to end up with that midfield?

              Open Controls
              1. jam
                • 11 Years
                just now

                DCL/Bamford
                Chilwell/Vesterguard/Lewis/Coufal

                Open Controls
            • Podge
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Looks great to me

              Open Controls
          3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            Early thoughts...
            Mane -> KDB(C)?

            Martinez
            Chilwell Cresswell Zouma
            Salah Mane Son Grealish
            DCL Bamford Watkins

            (McCarthy Jota Ayling Justin)

            Open Controls
            1. mrelpea
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              You’ve got Salah and jota, so for me it’s a no brainer

              Open Controls
              1. mrelpea
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Though it d be a bit worried about captaining KDB vs west brom, should he be rested

                Open Controls
          4. Gudjohnsen
            • 3 Years
            17 mins ago

            Best 5th midfielder for 7.6 in a 3-5-2.

            A. Bowen
            B. Zaha
            C. Souchek
            D. Someone else

            Open Controls
            1. jam
              • 11 Years
              6 mins ago

              Neto?

              Open Controls
            2. zorro121
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Had C for a few weeks now. Always a chance of a set price goal.

              Open Controls
              1. zorro121
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                *piece

                Open Controls
            3. The Sociologist
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              If money is no object then Zaha or Bowen

              Open Controls
            4. mrelpea
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
            5. SHOOTER MCGINN
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Probably just get Soucek and have the cash ready for the next bandwagon. I've got Bowen but not really seeing the benefit right now.

              Open Controls
          5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            Who makes way for KdB:

            A) Grealish
            B) Son
            C) Soucek

            Open Controls
            1. CONNERS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              Got to be Soucek I guess (unless funds needed elsewhere).

              Either that or ship Grealish and get him back for the doubles.

              Open Controls
            2. The Knights Template
              • 7 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          6. CONNERS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            13 mins ago

            Hi all

            Who is the best pick of the Saints defence please? (Need to downgrade Cresswell to enable Jota to Son).

            Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. The Sociologist
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Vestergaard if you can afford

              Open Controls
            2. mrelpea
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Vestergaard

              Open Controls
            3. CONNERS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Thanks. Will have to weigh up funds. I take it Bednarek and KWP are both nailed?

              Open Controls
          7. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            Bench 1 for GW13
            A) Coufal at home to Palace
            B) Lamptey away to Fulham

            Open Controls
            1. CONNERS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              I'd prob bench Lamptey. WH look strong at the moment.

              Open Controls
            2. John Nerdelbaum
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Lamptey

              Open Controls
          8. The Royal Robin
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            After last night's performance, does Benrahma look like he's earnt a place in the WHU squad? Especially with Mass out, I can't see a logical reason why they'd not start him now.

            Open Controls
            1. Jon Walter's Hatty
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              Agree they will stick with 4 at the back as it actually solves getting him in the starting 11

              Open Controls
          9. mackan
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            martinez fodder
            lamptey coufal zouma justin mitchell
            salah kdb son soucek bissouma
            kane dcl bamford

            Kane and Bissoma to Wilson and Bruno -4?
            or
            Son to Bruno?

            Open Controls
          10. Cometh The Aouar...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Anyone reckon Jota will drop in price tonight if the rumours around his injury are true?

            Open Controls
          11. Jon Walter's Hatty
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            West Ham look seriously attractive for FPL now. If Antonio gets fit you could makeva case for him, keeper and all defenders, bowen, benrahma...

            Open Controls
          12. John Nerdelbaum
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Somehow missed the deadline this week (don't ask) so on this at the moment
            I was going to do Ziyech & Vardy > Salah & Wilson for a hit so could just do it for free now?

            Martinez
            Chilwell Lamptey James
            KDB Bruno Grealish *Ziyech*
            Vardy DCL Bamford

            Steer/Kilman/Burke/Mitchell 2.1m

            Open Controls
          13. Vazza
              5 mins ago

              According to Daily Express, Jota has been ruled out of the Fulham match

              Open Controls
            • Corgzzzz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              Good morning everybody, some feisty exchanges this morning. I see Camzy getting some grief which sounds a little unfair and the Good Knight Template keeps a smile on all our faces..........

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                Hail Sir Corgzzzz, well met!

                Open Controls
                1. Corgzzzz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Good day good Knight, I hope you have a fine GW

                  Open Controls
            • CONNERS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              Anyone else working towards a midfield of KDB, Salah, Son, Bruno and Grealish?

              It has a great look to it.

              Open Controls
              1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                See below haha

                Open Controls
              2. Mambino
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                Thinking about it but I'm still reluctant to sell Kane

                Open Controls
                1. Footieboot
                    just now

                    same here

                    Open Controls
                  • tisza
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    same. Seems to come down to a choice between Son & Bamford or Kane & Soucek for my team

                    Open Controls
                2. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Got it.

                  Sold Jota on 7th Dec so got quite lucky.

                  Open Controls
              3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                How does this look for a hit?

                Cancelo, Soucek and Vardy > Lewis, KdB and Brewster

                Would give me a 3-5-2 consisting of:

                Martinez
                Chilwell Zouma Lamptey
                Salah Son KdB(c) Bruno Grealish
                Bamford DCL

                Bench: Lewis Vestergaard Brewster

                Open Controls
                1. Hotdogs for Tea
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  nah ...

                  Open Controls
                2. CONNERS
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  Lovely.

                  Open Controls
                3. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Trading 2-3 good players for 1 good player and 2 sh**ers.

                  Depends how badly you want KDB. Maybe get away with captaining Fernandes this GW?

                  Open Controls
              4. Corgzzzz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                Have I missed some news that Jota is defiantly out ?? Lots of people posting getting rid of Jota ?

                Open Controls
                1. Firminoooo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  No. Just a little knock. Will probably start or play 30 min.

                  Open Controls
                2. Jon Walter's Hatty
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  I got rid yesterday as he has done his job in my team. I could see another Foden coming

                  Open Controls
              5. Vertigo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                3 mins ago

                Infuriating when players blatantly include their other halves in a mini league just to give themselves an advantage.

                And by blatant I mean, 'I'll give this account Vardy, this one Kane... Bruno over here, Salah there...', then plug the remaining spots with like-for-likes from the same team.

                Triggered? Just a little.

                Open Controls
                1. Jon Walter's Hatty
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I resent that and so do my dog, cat, hamster, tortoise and slug

                  Open Controls
                  1. Vertigo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Open Controls
                2. Hotdogs for Tea
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  lol ... lots of players running separate teams in money leaguers under the names of family members, a great way to experiment though 😉

                  Open Controls
              6. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                WHAT THE ELL?
                NEW-LOOK SAID
                SOUCEK YOUR DEFENDING

                These headlines belong in the Sunday Sport.

                Open Controls
              7. Vazza
                  2 mins ago

                  Could someone please post the Anfield Express Twitter link here, which gives predicted line ups

                  The only one I can find has no tweets after 2015..

                  Open Controls

