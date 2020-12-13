623
Scout Notes December 13

FPL defenders only winners of Manchester derby as De Bruyne and Fernandes blank

623 Comments
Man United 0-0 Man City

  • Goals: None
  • Assists: None
  • Bonus points: Luke Shaw x3 (£4.8m), John Stones x2 (£4.8m), Kyle Walker x2 (£6.2m)

DULL DERBY

The occasion of a Manchester derby appeared to get underneath the skin of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and Pep Guardiola’s men in Gameweek 12.

Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) came into the encounter backed by 40.4% and 24.5% of Fantasy Premier League managers respectively but combined for a total of six points.

With neither side prepared to stretch themselves to get the win, Old Trafford played host to one of the dullest matches of the season so far.

That said, it was not the first time the Manchester derby has disappointed, considering that Gabriel Jesus (£9.3m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.4m), whose first touch was consistently poor on Saturday, both remain goalless against the Red Devils.

On the flip-side, Manchester United have still won just one of their six home league games this season, scoring three in the process, two of which have come from the penalty spot.

There could be hidden benefits from this result for Fantasy managers invested in the Manchester clubs though.

De Bruyne and Fernandes owners were unlikely to captain either of the premium midfielders for an unpredictable Manchester derby but more favourable midweek fixtures stood out enough to guard against mass sales.

That said, the quick turnaround between Manchester City’s Old Trafford visit and a Tuesday-night home meeting with West Bromwich Albion had caused some rotation concerns for De Bruyne.

Likewise, some managers had been put off captaining Fernandes for a plum away trip to Sheffield United for the same reason, although that game is on Thursday.

But considering that neither side exerted themselves too much at Old Trafford might convince both Solskjaer and Guardiola there is enough left in the tank to keep key players in the side in Gameweek 13.

ROLLING STONES

Manchester City are increasingly becoming a source of reliable clean sheets, picking up a fourth from their last six on Saturday.

The fact that it came against a Manchester United side that had a point to prove makes it somewhat more impressive, although the main focus will be on the Citizens’ upcoming fixtures.

With their defensive credentials improving week-on-week, City’s meetings with West Brom (home), Southampton (away) and Newcastle (home) are particularly attractive between now and Gameweek 15.

As ever, the question is: how do we best invest in their back-line, short of forking out for perennial six-pointer Ederson (£6.0m)?

Ruben Dias (£5.6m) remains the key man in terms of outfield defenders, having started each of the last nine Premier League matches, lasting 90 minutes in eight of them.

However, John Stones (£4.8m) is slowly emerging as a viable cheap alternative having started and played 90 minutes in each of the last three.

Crucially, he has been present for all of Manchester City’s clean sheets in the last five and added two bonus points on Saturday.

Whether or not he can retain his starting berth depends largely on Guardiola’s whim, of course. The games are coming thick and fast over the next few weeks although it is notable that Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) has been benched for three Premier League matches in a row now and Nathan Aké (£5.4m) has not started since Gameweek 5 through injury.

As ever, the full-back situation remains unpredictable. Following a Gameweek 10 rest, João Cancelo (£5.5m) has now started each of the last two and captured clean sheet points too.

His versatility is a complicated piece of the puzzle as he played a right-back with Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) on the left against Fulham but switched back to the left, pushing the Frenchman to the bench at Old Trafford, so that Kyle Walker (£6.2m) could return to the side.

DEVILS’ TRIANGLE

Paul Pogba (£7.7m) has now started and completed each of the last two league matches for Manchester United, potentially adding an extra complication to predicting the team.

Against Manchester City, he was deployed in a central midfield trio comprised of Fred (£5.3m) and Scott McTominay (£4.9m) but spent some time drifting into a left-wing role.

Meanwhile, Fernandes was officially stationed as a number 10 behind a front-two of Marcus Rashford (£9.4m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.1m), with Anthony Martial (£8.7m) making a second-half comeback from injury.

The Portuguese international spent some time advanced into the gaps between the strikers to become the centre-forward point of a 4-3-3 shape to press Manchester City as high up the pitch as possible.

That could be seen as one of the reasons why Guardiola’s men were unable to get things going from deep at Old Trafford. Fernandes is, after all, much better at pressing off the ball than he often gets credit for.

Whether such a role exists for Fernandes outside of the big games, remains to be seen, especially considering the shake-up of Martial’s 74th-minute introduction for Greenwood. At that point, Solskjaer reverted to a more familiar set-up with Fernandes at number 10, flanked by Rashford and Pogba while Martial led from the front.

Manchester United XI (4-3-1-2): de Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; Pogba, Fred, McTominay; B Fernandes; Rashford, Greenwood (Martial 74′).

Manchester City XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Walker; Fernandinho, Rodri; Sterling, De Bruyne, Mahrez (Torres 66′); Jesus.

623 Comments Post a Comment
  1. McPollolocco
      32 mins ago

      Best replacement for Telles? (5.6 ITB)
      I already have James, Coufal, Targett and Lamptey. I don't use Spurs defender

      Open Controls
      1. Third Eye Vision
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Is it an anti-Spurs thing? They seem to be solid and Dier is cheap.

        Maybe a City defender then.

        Open Controls
        1. McPollolocco
            just now

            No, its not a anti spur thing. I am in a mini league with rules, and some other players has all spurs defender

            Open Controls
        2. JONALDINHO
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Dias / Dier / Dallas. The D’s

          Open Controls
          1. Vazza
              just now

              How things change.

              It was the C’s that were bossing these discussions a few weeks ago

              Chilwell / Coufal / Cancelo

              Open Controls
          2. Vazza
              11 mins ago

              Dias

              Open Controls
            • Stef rocks
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              I think a LIV defender will pretty much emerge - Trent or Robbo it is up to you

              Open Controls
          3. Iceball
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            31 mins ago

            Score check
            31-4 from 9 players!

            Open Controls
            1. JONALDINHO
              • 3 Years
              19 mins ago

              31(-4) with Mane(C), Son and KWP left.

              Open Controls
              1. Stram Dunk
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                38 with Vardy(c) and Son left

                Open Controls
            2. 1zverGGadeM
              • 3 Years
              18 mins ago

              26 from 5
              (S)alah Robbo Son Kane Justin Veltman to play 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Inazuma X1
                • 3 Years
                15 mins ago

                Veltman won't start

                Open Controls
                1. 1zverGGadeM
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  He is in for Kilman

                  Open Controls
                  1. 1zverGGadeM
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    And my 5th def is Dunne 😀

                    Open Controls
            3. Original Pirate Material
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              16 mins ago

              43 from 8. Looking like lamptey coming in for Jota.

              Open Controls
              1. aborg
                • 3 Years
                just now

                35 from 7 but have nobody from my bench has started so nobody coming in for Jota.
                So basically it’s 35 from 8 with Vardy, Vestergaard and Salah(c) left. Any good?

                Open Controls
            4. L.U.H.G.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              16 mins ago

              23. -4 from 7 players

              Open Controls
            5. Inazuma X1
              • 3 Years
              16 mins ago

              37 with Salah (C) and Kane left

              Open Controls
            6. Gobigorgohome
              • 9 Years
              16 mins ago

              35 from 7

              Kane cap
              Son
              Salah
              Robo
              Zaha left

              Open Controls
              1. Gobigorgohome
                • 9 Years
                just now

                6*

                Open Controls
            7. Stef rocks
              • 3 Years
              15 mins ago

              Awful Saturday - 15(-8) from 5. However I have 6 to play with Salah (c) Robbo Son Kane Dier and Ryan so I hope for some decent score

              Open Controls
            8. Warby84
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              15 mins ago

              33 Salah(c) Trent Zaha Son to go

              Open Controls
            9. Forever In Our Shadow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              14 mins ago

              32-4 from 8. Seems pretty average right now. Kane Salah (c) Dier. Soucek first sub.

              Open Controls
            10. Rhodes your boat
              • 4 Years
              10 mins ago

              35(-8) from 7, C to go

              Open Controls
            11. LSK
              • 2 Years
              8 mins ago

              38 from 8

              Open Controls
          4. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            29 mins ago

            Anyone else growing tired of Grealish's active Philanthropy? Youre the captain take some responsibility

            Open Controls
            1. Fudgy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              17 mins ago

              Nah who cares, life to short to care about people who aren't a part of your life.

              Open Controls
            2. Third Eye Vision
              • 8 Years
              15 mins ago

              He took responsibility. Excellent call from the captain.

              Open Controls
            3. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              15 mins ago

              I'm getting tired of Grealish's face

              Open Controls
            4. Inazuma X1
              • 3 Years
              14 mins ago

              Next one is his

              Open Controls
              1. Jon Walter's Hatty
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                If El Gahzi off the pitch

                Open Controls
              2. Nightcrawler
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                No hell find someone else theb

                Open Controls
            5. Forever In Our Shadow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              11 mins ago

              Wait until he gives you your christmas presents. You’ll think hes Santa soon

              Open Controls
            6. thegaffer82
              • 9 Years
              10 mins ago

              As a Grealish owner, yes, it's super frustrating...

              But, in real life, it was actually a nice story around El Ghazi getting the penalty.

              Open Controls
          5. DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            28 mins ago

            Lads thoughts please.
            A.Jota to Soucek for free.
            B.Jota and vardy to Bruno and Watkin/Adams for a hit.

            Team
            McCarthy
            Lamptey Dallas Chilwell Kilman Coufal
            Salah Grealish De Bruyne Jota Stephens
            Kane Bamford Vardy

            Open Controls
            1. Third Eye Vision
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              I like both of those moves - Adams over Watkins I think. Obviously wait to see Vardy and Adams play first.

              Open Controls
            2. Forever In Our Shadow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              B. You need Bruno for Christmas.

              Open Controls
          6. Vazza
              28 mins ago

              Who is the better option for next 3 game weeks

              A. Foden
              B. Soucek

              I’m wildcarding in GW16 so can take a few risks.

              Open Controls
              1. JONALDINHO
                • 3 Years
                16 mins ago

                B and use the funds elsewhere

                Open Controls
                1. Vazza
                    just now

                    That’s great. Just the answer I was looking for

                    Open Controls
                2. La Roja
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Foden is not even an option

                  Open Controls
                  1. Vazza
                      just now

                      Thanks mate. Just wanted to hear it from someone else

                      Open Controls
                  2. Inazuma X1
                    • 3 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                  3. Stef rocks
                    • 3 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Foden is probably a 1GW punt vs WBA, but only if you have 2FT and no other fires to put off in your team. I would go with Soucek long term

                    Open Controls
                    1. Vazza
                        just now

                        Thanks. Makes sense

                        Open Controls
                    2. Holmes
                      • 7 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      B

                      F. Torres could also be a decent punt

                      Open Controls
                      1. Vazza
                          2 mins ago

                          Thanks. Can’t afford him mate

                          Open Controls
                      2. Forever In Our Shadow
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        No contest. B

                        Open Controls
                    3. FPL Kaka
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      Who is a better value option over Xmas fixtures?

                      A) Balbuena

                      B) Coufal

                      Open Controls
                      1. Vazza
                          3 mins ago

                          B without a doubt

                          Open Controls
                        • Holmes
                          • 7 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          I prefer Coufal but not much in it

                          Open Controls
                        • Rhodes your boat
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          Coufal but balbuena a good alternative if you need the extra funds

                          Open Controls
                      2. The Overthinker
                        • 4 Years
                        24 mins ago

                        Best midfielder below 5.3?
                        Have Soucek

                        Open Controls
                        1. Holmes
                          • 7 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Lookman

                          Open Controls
                        2. Jon Walter's Hatty
                          • 7 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Lookman

                          Open Controls
                        3. 1zverGGadeM
                          • 3 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Lookman

                          Open Controls
                        4. JONALDINHO
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          Look man the answer is obvious

                          Open Controls
                      3. thegaffer82
                        • 9 Years
                        24 mins ago

                        It's going to be the week where Spurs asset sellers have their pants pulled down and get a right good spanking...

                        I say this as somebody who has sold Kane & Son in recent weeks (to get Salah, Bruno & KDB)

                        But next week will be my week I tell you. Expecting big fat blanks for Kane and Son next week gosh darn it! And, KDB, Bruno are going to go mental with double digit hauls all around.

                        Just got to get through today without having a breakdown...

                        Open Controls
                        1. Jon Walter's Hatty
                          • 7 Years
                          17 mins ago

                          Betting against the house rarely ends well

                          Open Controls
                        2. Fudgy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          17 mins ago

                          I sold them both this week

                          Open Controls
                        3. Third Eye Vision
                          • 8 Years
                          15 mins ago

                          Can’t see Kane and Son’s points drying up any time soon.

                          Open Controls
                          1. thegaffer82
                            • 9 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            I'm saying next week (v's Pool) they will blank (I pray!)

                            Not that Kane/Son will just stop scoring all season.

                            And, I'm actually getting Kane after the Pool game. Can't take this feeling every week

                            Open Controls
                        4. Forever In Our Shadow
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          13 mins ago

                          I’m fine. I have KDB Bruno Salah and Kane. Can’t wait for all the fixtures coming up.

                          Open Controls
                          1. thegaffer82
                            • 9 Years
                            1 min ago

                            That'll be the four I have after the Pool game. I like it a lot!

                            Open Controls
                        5. Team Bobcat
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          I wouldn't gamble on kdb starting against mediocre west brom either. Be carefull with that arm band.

                          Open Controls
                      4. Fudgy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        23 mins ago

                        Just reached 1900 rating on chess woop

                        Open Controls
                        1. Forever In Our Shadow
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          16 mins ago

                          Thought you were going to say that was your OR. Well done anyway.

                          Open Controls
                        2. Firminoooo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          15 mins ago

                          900 more points and you go past Magnus.

                          Open Controls
                        3. Make America Greta Again
                          • 6 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          Well done, chess is all the rage. Really enjoyed the Queens Gambit, lead was hot though I'd imagine the chess not realistic.

                          Open Controls
                        4. KnightSlayer
                          • 9 Years
                          1 min ago

                          well done what you called and which site do you play on
                          I a have a similar rating

                          Open Controls
                      5. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                        • 4 Years
                        22 mins ago

                        Vardy + Podence + Lamptey to Kane + Soucek + Lewis for a -4. Makes sense?

                        Open Controls
                        1. 1zverGGadeM
                          • 3 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          yep

                          Open Controls
                        2. Gunner Boy
                          • 6 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Yes

                          Open Controls
                        3. thegaffer82
                          • 9 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Lewis the best you can get right?

                          Can't stretch to a WHam or Leeds Dfer?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            Have Coufal and Dallas already. And James.

                            Open Controls
                        4. JONALDINHO
                          • 3 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Good moves but wait till after Liverpool game

                          Open Controls
                          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                            • 4 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Planning to do it immediately post that game. Aiming to get this 11:

                            Martinez
                            James Dallas Coufal
                            Salah KDB Bruno Son
                            Kane Bamford

                            Open Controls
                        5. Holmes
                          • 7 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Delay Vardy to Kane move

                          Open Controls
                          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                            • 4 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Planning this post Lei vs Eve and Spurs vs Pool

                            Open Controls
                      6. Super Saints
                        • 4 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        Isn't it funny how this game works out, had Soucek from the start despite everyone telling me he wasn't good enough for a 4th mid, started him for first few weeks and did nothing so sold on my WC, now everyone that told me he wasn't good enough is getting his points off the bench while I'm stuck with Salah KDB Bruno Son Grealish!

                        Open Controls
                        1. Third Eye Vision
                          • 8 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          With that midfield, how stuck are you?

                          Grealish to Soucek if it will stop you being unhappy.

                          Open Controls
                        2. Hazz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          Sounds like they were right early-km and he wasn't good enough to be a reliable 4th mid. (4/12 returns all season paints that picture too.)

                          Open Controls
                        3. PlumaPiedra
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          I'd rather your midfield than Soucek

                          Open Controls
                      7. Catastrophe
                        • 9 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        A) Save FT, play Bednarek (ars) with Kilman and Mitchell only subs
                        B) Take -4, play Balbuena (CPL), with Bednarek sub

                        Martinez
                        Chilwell, Zouma, Bednarek
                        Salah, KDB, Fernandes, Son, Grealish
                        DCL, Bamford

                        (Steer, Brewster, Kilman*, Mitchell*)

                        Thinking B as I will likely be priced out otherwise and probably need a bench for next week.

                        Cheers

                        Open Controls
                      8. Firminoooo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        No Southampton, no Spurs, no Leicester. Can Brewster cover them?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Vazza
                            12 mins ago

                            Afraid no

                            Open Controls
                            1. Firminoooo
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              just now

                              Big red arrow today. Maybe Robertson and Salah(C) can save me later.

                              Open Controls
                          • thegaffer82
                            • 9 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            I'm not even expecting him to get 2 points. 1pt seems to be his ceiling these days

                            Open Controls
                          • Hazz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            9 mins ago

                            Maybe you'll get a Brewstie Bonus.

                            Open Controls
                          • Forever In Our Shadow
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            Whoops.

                            Open Controls
                          • built_this_city
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            No spurs? Mental

                            Open Controls
                        2. Vazza
                            17 mins ago

                            Would you bring Dias in for a 4 point hit and drop Charlie Taylor to the bench? He would be the only playing asset on the bench

                            Open Controls
                            1. Pukki Blinders
                              • 1 Year
                              just now

                              Not a hit

                              Open Controls
                          • Jellyfish
                            • 8 Years
                            16 mins ago

                            Jota > Soucek ?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Vazza
                                just now

                                That appears to be the dream move on these forums at the moment

                                Open Controls
                            2. The Mighty Hippo
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              16 mins ago

                              Which two City full backs are most likely to get game time. I assume it's Walker and Cancelo, with at least one of those playing on the right when Mendy is selected?

                              Open Controls
                              1. thegaffer82
                                • 9 Years
                                9 mins ago

                                I think the City fullback positions are a minefield now.

                                I expect Pep to keep on shuffling his pack in that position now dependent on form, fixtures and fatigue.

                                I'm keeping Cancelo for now, but I'm well aware he might not show for the next GW v's WBA. And, I'll sell him as soon as I get a free transfer spare (probably for Dias)

                                Open Controls
                                1. The Mighty Hippo
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 4 Years
                                  4 mins ago

                                  I've got enough cash to bring in Walker alongside Csncelo, which would mean double City defence when they play together and at least one of them playing in the WBA game.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. thegaffer82
                                    • 9 Years
                                    just now

                                    Big nope from me.

                                    1 City DFer is plenty I think.

                                    Cancelo > Dias when/if you get a FT and combine with a Chelsea DFer and your premiums are sorted in DF.
                                    Then having a couple from Coufal/Dallas/Lamptey and you have a solid, inexpensive DF

                                    Open Controls
                              2. manu4life99
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                5 mins ago

                                Just get Dias

                                Open Controls
                            3. manu4life99
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              14 mins ago

                              Save FT?

                              Martinez
                              Robbo Dias Lamptey
                              KDB Salah Bruno Grealish
                              DCL Bamford Wilson

                              Johnstone soucek ayling mitchell

                              Open Controls
                            4. KnightSlayer
                              • 9 Years
                              13 mins ago

                              Is Dunne to Kean Bryan worth doing?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Forever In Our Shadow
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 7 Years
                                6 mins ago

                                I’d say no because I have never heard of him. That’s usually a good sin not to sign someone.

                                Open Controls
                              2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                • 4 Years
                                4 mins ago

                                Which sport?

                                Open Controls
                              3. KnightSlayer
                                • 9 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Think the answer is NO as not playing now 3.9M defender for Sheffield

                                Open Controls
                            5. wulfranian
                              • 4 Years
                              12 mins ago

                              Havertz's performance was so bad.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Forever In Our Shadow
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 7 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                Not living up to his preseason billing.

                                Open Controls
                              2. Pukki Blinders
                                • 1 Year
                                just now

                                To think I started with him in gw1 is miserable

                                Open Controls
                            6. Vazza
                                11 mins ago

                                Who will score more points over next 3 gameweeks

                                A. Bamford
                                B. Soucek

                                Open Controls
                                1. Dannyb
                                  • 3 Years
                                  9 mins ago

                                  Have to back Bamford

                                  Open Controls
                                2. Team Bobcat
                                  • 3 Years
                                  just now

                                  Jeex it better be Bamford. He is my captain next week. No other options

                                  Open Controls
                              • Vazza
                                  2 mins ago

                                  What radio station is the commentary on?

                                  Open Controls

