Scout Notes December 13

James’ goal threat catches the eye despite loss of Chelsea clean sheet

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

  • Goals: Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m)
  • Assists: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m)
  • Bonus: Sigurdsson x3, Jordan Pickford (£4.9m) x2, Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) x1

A Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) penalty won Everton the points against Chelsea in a game as drab as the December night on which it was played.

The Iceland international, back in the starting line-up after James Rodriguez (£7.7m) succumbed to a calf injury, sent visiting keeper Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) the wrong way from the spot to secure only the second win for the Toffees in eight league matches.

The home side seemed to react positively to the return of fans to Goodison Park, although the 2,000 allowed in weren’t exactly treated to a thriller, with endeavour far outstripping quality on the night.

MENDY MALFUNCTIONING

Everton’s winner came after Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) was clumsily brought down by Mendy.

That made it two errors of judgement in a week for the Chelsea keeper after he over-committed himself against Leeds, allowing Patrick Bamford (£6.2m) to round him and score in Gameweek 11.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was not in the mood to blame his man post-match.

He’s been fantastic since he’s been here. I don’t think it was clearly just his mistake either. The mentality of the team to deal with second balls in the early parts of the game wasn’t so good.

But having deservedly taken credit for helping the side to five clean sheets in seven league matches, Mendy’s ricks were especially ill-timed given that Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have been buying into Blues defenders recently.

Kurt Zouma (£5.7m) and Reece James (£5.3m) were transferred in by 151,000 and 134,000 bosses respectively ahead of Gameweek 12.

Without Mendy’s error, their money would have been well spent as Everton rarely looked like scoring before or after Sigurdsson’s penalty.

But a defence that looked so impressive with their new goalkeeper in place is now showing flickering signs of vulnerability – mildly concerning times for owners of Zouma (23.5%), James (17.7%) and the most popular of them all, Ben Chilwell (£6.2m and 35.9%).

SCOUSE SERENDIPITY

Injuries to both first-choice full-backs Lucas Digne (£6.1m) and Seamus Coleman (£4.8m) forced Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti to field a backline made up entirely of centre-halves.

Unsurprisingly, the move fostered defensive solidity at the expense of attacking threat.

While the Chelsea full-backs sent over 12 crosses between them, their Everton equivalents Mason Holgate (£4.8m) and Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) managed none.

Ancelotti hailed the crowd – and his defence – after the match:

The fans made a lot of difference, it was a totally different atmosphere. Tonight we won for the spirit, not the quality of the play, we didn’t have the ball a lot, but we defended really well.

That spirit earned his side only their second clean sheet of the season, but with the likes of Leicester, Arsenal and Manchester City to come over the next four Gameweeks, it’s unlikely to persuade many managers to tap into the Toffees’ new-found defensive grit, even if those latter two fixtures will take place at home.

LAMPARD’S LAMENT

Even facing four centre-backs, Chelsea should have created more than three attempts on goal from the 73% possession they enjoyed, something Lampard acknowledged.

We didn’t pepper their goal with great opportunities. We weren’t at our best. We didn’t deal with the physicality of the early parts of the game well.

The Blues did hit the woodwork twice, from James and the industrious Mason Mount (£6.8m), but it wasn’t a good game to be an attacker, and in Calvert-Lewin (60.1%) and Timo Werner (£9.5m and 21.6%), there were two of the most popular in FPL on display.

The Everton man’s assist made it a second straight week with a return – and only one blank in six matches – for his massive ownership.

But his tough schedule meant more than 152,000 bosses were not around to enjoy it, although transfers in and out are running neck-and-neck heading into Gameweek 13 at present.

Plenty of Werner owners also jumped ship and neither forward offered much prospect of a goal on Saturday night, with just two attempts (none on target) between them.

It was left to Sigurdsson to be the stand-out performer in attack, with two attempts and an impressive six chances created – Zouma, with two, was the next best provider.

Lampard went into the game missing Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) and Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) with hamstring injuries and he spoke about the problem after it:

Players that are explosive at the top end of the pitch are getting issues. That’s the big picture. It’s frustrating. Every team has big squads. Everybody can pack their benches. Did we miss the wide players today? We did, because they are big players for us.

[Pulisic] had to be left out. He was uncomfortable in training this week and yesterday.

And with Kai Havertz (£8.3m) again looking anonymous, his attacking options are dwindling just as the fixtures are doing the opposite.

It’s now two blanks in three Gameweeks for the Blues and their upcoming schedule (wol, WHU, ars, AVL, MCI) could well mean more of the same.

Everton XI (4-3-2-1): Pickford; Keane, Mina, Holgate, Godfrey; Sigurdsson (Gomes 83), Allan, Doucouré; Richarlison (Kenny 90), Iwobi (Davies 86); Calvert-Lewin.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): E Mendy; Chilwell, Zouma, T Silva, R James; Mount, Kanté, Kovacic (Gilmour 82); Werner, Giroud, Havertz (Abraham 68).

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 12

64 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    1FT. 0.4itb. Best move?

    A. Jota >> Bowen / Maddy / Lookman
    B. Bench & roll FT.

    McCarthy
    James, Chilwell, Cresswell, Justin
    KDB, Bruno, Salah(C), Grealish
    Bamford, DCL
    (4.0, Jota*, Mitchell, Davis)

    Open Controls
    1. andres
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      similar problem to mine, why not soucek to free up funds?

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Could do. Main rival has him. And I’m going to WV in 16 so fancy a bit of a punt. Could just play 4-4-2 and then make a move next GW

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          WC*

          Open Controls
        2. andres
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          out of those bowen then.

          Open Controls
          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Or save and get someone like Zaha using 2FTs

            Open Controls
  2. fr3d
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Surprisingly high ownership for casual picks like Justin and Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Had him since GW1. We knew Ricardo would be out for ages

      Open Controls
    2. Z
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Casual picks? Are you on some drugs? 🙂

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Why casual?

      Open Controls
      1. Brehmeren
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Casual = players I don't own

        Open Controls
    4. tafrère
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Differential =/= Casual

      Open Controls
  3. thegaffer82
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Reece James is massively underpriced.
    I’m doing Chilwell > James (need the cash as well)

    Who’s with me?

    Open Controls
    1. andres
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      yeah, he seems to be the better pick over chilwell... have both will probably sell chil soon

      Open Controls
    2. michaelington
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Will be doing the same to free up funds to get Kane in for GW16 onwards

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I have both.

      Open Controls
  4. andres
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    What is the move here? Jota to Grealish?
    Bench a bit short to save the FT...

    McCarthy (forster)
    Chilwell James targett (coufal mitchell)
    Kdb bruno salah soucek (JOTA)
    Bamford DCL adams
    1. Ft, 2.2

    Open Controls
    1. andres
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      not sure how long I can go without any spurs...

      Open Controls
    2. ALI_G
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      either that or save and get Son week after

      Open Controls
      1. andres
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        also thought about that.... but bit worried that I have only coufal to come on from the bench if there is rotation...

        also if I get only one spurs attacker would it be son or kane?

        Open Controls
  5. Right In The Stanchion
      10 mins ago

      So a clean sheet and an assist gets you more bonus then a goal and two assists?

      Justin 44
      Vardy 43

      That makes perfect sense.

      Open Controls
      1. fr3d
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        New to FPL?

        Open Controls
        1. Pariße
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Nee to fpl.

          Open Controls
      2. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
      3. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Pretty normal. Depends on what players did what.

        Open Controls
    • Pariße
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bench one (ready to get hurt again if A):
      a) Bellerin (SOU)
      b) Robertson (TOT)

      Open Controls
      1. fr3d
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Bellerin is suspended

        Open Controls
      2. Sarri-ball
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Belkerin not reached 5 yellows?

        Open Controls
      3. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    • andres
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      so Kane or Son if you were to go with just one of them?

      Leaning towards Kane..

      Open Controls
      1. TimoTime
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Kane

        Open Controls
    • BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      All players in my team bar 2 returned for me this week. First time in a very, very long while it's been this close to a full XI return. Only Grealish and Bruno letting me down.

      McCarthy
      KWP Justin Cancelo
      Son Salah (C) Soucek Bruno Grealish
      Vardy DCL

      80 all out!

      Open Controls
      1. Big Hands Barry
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Well done great score!

        Open Controls
        1. BenDavies
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
      2. _sidney_will
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Tidy stuff!

        Open Controls
        1. _sidney_will
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          72 (-4) here, regret changing to Salah (C) from Vardy last min

          Open Controls
          1. BenDavies
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I didn't even consider Vardy captain with Salah away to Fulham so I wouldn't beat yourself up about it. It was a no-brainer to captain Salah and I'd do it again.

            Open Controls
    • camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Used 1ft to do Neto➡️Soucek

      Martinez

      Robbo/PVA/Coufal

      Grealish/Soucek/kdb(c) /Bruno

      Dcl/Bam/Vardy

      (Dallas/Mitchel/Jota)

      Would ya save the other ft for now?

      Mayb Robbo or PVA to James??

      Will need Son/Salah soon tho I feel. Got away with it this wk.

      Open Controls
      1. Z
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Well....you dont have Spurs and LFC players in front so....

        Open Controls
        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yeah Son or Salah? Would mean losing Vardy and he probably has the better fixture if the 3 of them

          Open Controls
    • dontyouknowimloko
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Lost on previous article, advice appreciated!

      Having a seriously shocking season and low in all leagues but just got an 82pt GW thanks to first decent captain returns with Vardy(C).

      Team currently is:
      Martinez Nyland
      Cancelo James Justin Lamptey Mitchell
      Bruno Son Mahrez JWP Jota
      Kane Vardy Watkins

      Got 2 FT

      Would you consolidate and simply go Jota>Maddison?

      Or go for it and do:
      Justin>Balbuena
      Jota>KDB
      Kane>Wilson

      Open Controls
    • McPollolocco
        5 mins ago

        Telles -->
        a) Wan Bissaka
        b) Aurier
        c) Dias
        d) someone else??

        Open Controls
      • The Cherry Picker
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Anyone know the LMS safety score?

        Open Controls
        1. Tony Martial
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          I think it’s 41 or 42!

          Open Controls
        2. Iceball
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Dont know but am worried with 42

          Open Controls
        3. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          just now

          https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

          Open Controls
      • Torres76
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Got Son, Kane and Salah. Which of the following two should I get

        1. Bruno
        2. KDB

        Thanks All

        Open Controls
        1. BenDavies
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          2

          Open Controls
        2. Z
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Kane 🙂

          I think that Son is enought in this situation

          Open Controls
          1. Z
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Oh...KDB, my bad

            Open Controls
      • FPL Kaka
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Are there any press conferences Monday or Tuesday?

        Open Controls
      • Tony Martial
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        1 FT 0 ITB
        Need suggestions please. thank you

        Martinez
        Chillwell Fofana Targett Mitchell Lamptey
        Salah Burke KDB Bruno Jota
        Bamford Kane Adams.

        Open Controls
        1. Ibralicious
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Jota out only move here

          Open Controls
      • Will J 256
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        Thoughts on this -4?
        Jota and Brewster to Soucek and Watkins?

        Open Controls
        1. BenDavies
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          like it a lot as long as you're playing soucek every week

          Open Controls
        2. Gudjohnsen
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Why do you need to take a -4 though?

          You could do the Souchek move this gw and then get Watkins.

          Open Controls
      • Johnny too hotty
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        What to do with jota ?

        I’m considering jota vardy to Bruno wilson

        Is that ridiculous

        Open Controls
        1. Z
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Mby after Everton

          Open Controls
      • TimoTime
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Chilwell > Stones/Dias this week?

        Have James and enables me to do Vardy > Kane GW14

        Open Controls
      • RamboRN
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Martinez
        Coufal cancelo james
        Grealish bruno *jota* salah
        Kane vardy dcl

        Subs steer bernado mendy Mitchell

        2ft 0.1itb. Was going to straight swap jota for someone possibly maddison but its probably going to hurt not having kdb. Would be better doing jota + vardy/kane to kdb + decordova-reid/joelinton?

        Open Controls
      • Amans94
          1 min ago

          Have 1FT and 0.7m in the bank, prioritise upgrading bench or rolling to have 2FT next week?

          McCarthy
          Chillwell Dias Coufal (Kilman, NWilliams)
          Salah KDB Bruno Son Soucek
          Bamford DCL (Brewster)

          Open Controls
        • stu92
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          2FT, 0.1ITB. Thinking of using one now and rolling the other to the weekend.

          Martinez Forster
          Robbo Zouma Lamptey Targett Kilman
          KDB Bruno Son Barkley Soucek
          Vardy DCL Adams

          A) Barkley > Lookman
          B) Targett > Coufal
          C) Vardy, Barkley & Targett > Watkins, Grealish & Dias (-4)
          D) DCL, Barkley & Targett > Brewster, Grealish & Dias (-4)
          E) other

          Open Controls
        • drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Play soucek or adams ?

          Open Controls
        • Brimble82
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Salah BPS bump.
          #casual

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Just noticed that! Woohoo

            Open Controls
          2. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Oh wow, just noticed that
            Mark must have capped Salah and had a word!

            Open Controls
        • RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Come on then...

          Bruno(shu) or KDB(WBA) Captain?

          Toughest one in a long long time!

          Open Controls
        • Z
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Vardy + Jota to Salah + sub after Everton game?

          Have KDB, Bruno and Son

          Open Controls

