Cavani leads the line for Man United in the Blank Gameweek

Edinson Cavani (£7.8m) has been chosen to lead the line for Manchester United in Blank Gameweek 18, with Paul Pogba (£7.7m) and Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m) featuring in an attacking line-up.

Either side of Cavani will be Anthony Martial (£8.8m) and the in-form Marcus Rashford (£9.6m), with Nemanja Matic (£4.8m) chosen to anchor the midfield.

Eric Bailly (£4.9m) now looks to have made the starting position his own, as he partners Harry Maguire (£5.4m) in the centre of defence, with Luke Shaw (£4.8m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.3m) at full back.

David De Gea (£5.3m) returns in goal, after Dean Henderson (£5.2m) deputised for the Spaniard in the cup.

Burnley field their standard 4-4-2 formation with Sean Dyche hoping to stay compact against Man United.

The familiar front two of Chris Wood (£6.2m) and Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) start up top, with Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) losing his place to Johann Gudmundsson (£5.4m) and Robbie Brady (£5.0m) starting on the left.

Ashley Westwood (£5.3m) and Josh Brownhill (£4.9m) continue in the centre of midfield

Ben Mee (£4.9m) and James Tarkowski (£5.3m) partner at centre-back, with Matt Lowton (£4.4m) and Erik Pieters (£4.3m) at full-back.

Nick Pope (£5.4m) hopes to continue his impressive form in goal.

With injury keeping out Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m), Everton look to be deploying Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) in an unfamiliar false nine role.

They’re also lining up in an unfamiliar back five, with Yerry Mina (£5.6m), Michael Keane (£5.1m) and Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) at centre-half.

Lucas Digne (£6.0m) returns to the side at left wing-back, with Mason Holgate (£4.8m) chosen to operate on the opposite flank.

Aiding Sigurdsson in attack will be James Rodriguez (£7.7m) and Alex Iwobi (£5.9m).

Tom Davies (£5.2m) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.3m) will start in midfield.

Adama Traore (£6.1m) is completely missing from the Wolves attack which features Fabio Silva (£5.2m), Pedro Neto (£6.0m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£4.9m) fresh from returning from loan.

Joao Moutinho (£5.2m) looks to be taking up a more advanced role behind the attacker, with Ruben Neves (£5.2m) and Leander Dendoncker (£4.7m) in behind.

Roman Saiss (£5.1m) and Conor Coady (4.9m) start in the heart of the Wolves defence, flanked by Rayan Ait Nouri (£5.0m) and Nelson Semedo (£5.4m).

The ever-present Rui Patricio (£5.4m) continues in goal for Wolves.

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Bailly, Shaw; Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial; Cavani



Burnley XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, Brady; Barnes, Wood

Everton XI: Pickford, Holgate, Mina, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Doucoure, Davies, Sigurdsson, Iwobi; James

Wolves XI: Patricio: Semedo, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Dendoncker, Neto, Moutinho, Gibbs White, Silva

