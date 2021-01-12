1271
Dugout Discussion January 12

Cavani leads the line for Man United in the Blank Gameweek

1,271 Comments
Share

Edinson Cavani (£7.8m) has been chosen to lead the line for Manchester United in Blank Gameweek 18, with Paul Pogba (£7.7m) and Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m) featuring in an attacking line-up.

Either side of Cavani will be Anthony Martial (£8.8m) and the in-form Marcus Rashford (£9.6m), with Nemanja Matic (£4.8m) chosen to anchor the midfield.

Eric Bailly (£4.9m) now looks to have made the starting position his own, as he partners Harry Maguire (£5.4m) in the centre of defence, with Luke Shaw (£4.8m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.3m) at full back.

David De Gea (£5.3m) returns in goal, after Dean Henderson (£5.2m) deputised for the Spaniard in the cup.

Burnley field their standard 4-4-2 formation with Sean Dyche hoping to stay compact against Man United.

The familiar front two of Chris Wood (£6.2m) and Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) start up top, with Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) losing his place to Johann Gudmundsson (£5.4m) and Robbie Brady (£5.0m) starting on the left.

Ashley Westwood (£5.3m) and Josh Brownhill (£4.9m) continue in the centre of midfield

Ben Mee (£4.9m) and James Tarkowski (£5.3m) partner at centre-back, with Matt Lowton (£4.4m) and Erik Pieters (£4.3m) at full-back.

Nick Pope (£5.4m) hopes to continue his impressive form in goal.

With injury keeping out Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m), Everton look to be deploying Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) in an unfamiliar false nine role.

They’re also lining up in an unfamiliar back five, with Yerry Mina (£5.6m), Michael Keane (£5.1m) and Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) at centre-half.

Lucas Digne (£6.0m) returns to the side at left wing-back, with Mason Holgate (£4.8m) chosen to operate on the opposite flank.

Aiding Sigurdsson in attack will be James Rodriguez (£7.7m) and Alex Iwobi (£5.9m).

Tom Davies (£5.2m) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.3m) will start in midfield.

Adama Traore (£6.1m) is completely missing from the Wolves attack which features Fabio Silva (£5.2m), Pedro Neto (£6.0m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£4.9m) fresh from returning from loan.

Joao Moutinho (£5.2m) looks to be taking up a more advanced role behind the attacker, with Ruben Neves (£5.2m) and Leander Dendoncker (£4.7m) in behind.

Roman Saiss (£5.1m) and Conor Coady (4.9m) start in the heart of the Wolves defence, flanked by Rayan Ait Nouri (£5.0m) and Nelson Semedo (£5.4m).

The ever-present Rui Patricio (£5.4m) continues in goal for Wolves.

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Bailly, Shaw; Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial; Cavani


Burnley XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, Brady; Barnes, Wood

Everton XI: Pickford, Holgate, Mina, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Doucoure, Davies, Sigurdsson, Iwobi; James

Wolves XI: Patricio: Semedo, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Dendoncker, Neto, Moutinho, Gibbs White, Silva

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Blank Gameweek 18

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,271 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jdpz
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      21 from 5.

      Open Controls
      1. The Senate
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Well done! 25 points more than me...

        Open Controls
    • Ibralicious
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      United best in the prem again. Only Ole capable of bringing us the successes SAF did. Cut from the same cloth, what a lad!

      Open Controls
    • Tsparkes10
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      8 from 2 :). Rammers on the bench but couldn’t care less. Anyone own a sheff u defender?

      Open Controls
    • The Senate
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Pogba Sh*tting on the refs. Love to see it

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Refs today were appalling. Basically won the game for Uniteds (Manchester and Sheffield). Disgraceful. So much for VAR.

        Open Controls
    • AzzaroMax99
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Maguire & Rash definitely out of bonus points?

      Open Controls
    • Crouching Tiger
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Doh.. rare Fernandes captain fail. Could be costly this gameweek. I take Shaw baps and DDG clean sheet though.

      Open Controls
    • Londongeezaa
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      As a non FH pleased with today.

      Will wait for last possible minute before using a FH for the DGW to ensure all my players are involved.

      Some postponements are incoming.

      Open Controls
    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      3 from two. Benched AWB for Saiss which was a bit pish, knew I should have gone with my gut over that sort of pick.

      Nine to go...

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 3 Years
        41 mins ago

        Well, truth be told, ones who bench AWB vs Burnley don't deserve his points

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          36 mins ago

          It was the Scout teams & other Algo picks that tipped me that way unfortunately.

          Open Controls
    • UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Of course I chose Lindelol in a dead 50:50 split choice between him and Shaw

      Open Controls
      1. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        One is attacking, one is not. Curious how you made your decision? What was the thought process

        Open Controls
        1. UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          The “Shaw is injured” talk on here, and Ole saying both trained and were fit.
          You reckon Shaw plays the double and do a straight swap to him?

          Open Controls
    • Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Maguire absolutely robbed tonight. Owners should launch a joint lawsuit against Kevin Friend for damages

      Open Controls
      1. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        31 mins ago

        Who cares, he gets 2-3 a season so would have been stupid luck to get one the one game you FH

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          29 mins ago

          "who cares" that their defender gets robbed off 9 points? lol

          Open Controls
      2. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Shaw shouldn't have been on the pitch to cross it. Equals out ; even though he kneed the bloke in the back.

        Open Controls
    • CrouchDown
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      18 from 5. Meh.

      Open Controls
    • Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Wow that Bruno (C) fail is going to shuffle the ranks

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        Sorry but strange desision captaining him imo Kane, Son and KDB all better options this gw.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          All the 'algorithms' sites rated him as the best Captain pick to be fair.

          Open Controls
    • Feed tha Sheep
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Robertson & Son > Stones & KDB worth -4?

      Open Controls
    • MidTableFantasy
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Ings or Rashford next couple of weeks?

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Given the refereeing you have to go with United players.

        Open Controls
    • KnightSlayer
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      ahead with Rashford Assist.
      CUP Opponent Captain Son ,
      I have Captain Kane
      rest team about equal .
      Who wins

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.