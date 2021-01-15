642
Spot the Differential January 15

Fit-again Ziyech can help overlooked Chelsea assets perform in Double Gameweek

642 Comments
Double Gameweek 19 is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Chelsea, Fulham and Leicester, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the players must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Hakim Ziyech

  • FPL ownership: 2.6%
  • Price: £8.1m
  • GW19-23 fixtures: ful + lei | WOL | BUR | tot | shu

Despite a stop-start few months at Chelsea, largely due to injury, Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) has been one of the club’s top performers this season.

Prior to his latest setback in early-December, the Moroccan looked sharp, scoring one goal and assisting three more in four matches.

That coincided with the Blues hitting form and climbing to the top of the table.

However, with Ziyech out they struggled, winning just one of their six matches.

That run has threatened to derail their season, but now with all of their attackers fit and available, they have an opportunity to get back on track.

Last weekend’s convincing 4-0 win against League Two side Morecambe at least offers some encouragement.

Though not on the scoresheet, Ziyech provided the assist for Callum Hudson-Odoi’s (£5.7m) strike, while he was also involved in the build-up to Timo Werner’s (£9.2m) goal.

His crossing ability was again on show, and I expect we’ll see plenty of those trademark diagonals to the opposite flank, and in particular Ben Chilwell (£6.1m), in the coming weeks.

Frank Lampard is now heading into a defining period of Chelsea’s season, with games at Fulham and Leicester City in Gameweek 19 followed by Stamford Bridge encounters with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley.

Ziyech has had a testing start to his Chelsea career, but has excelled when fit, and could be key to unlocking the Blues attacking potential again.

Ademola Lookman

  • FPL ownership: 1.2%
  • Price: £5.0m
  • GW19-23 fixtures: CHE + MUN | bha | wba | LEI | WHU

We’ve been big fans of Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) for a while now, having included him in this column back in October.

Now, with an appealing set of fixtures which include a double in Gameweek 19, we think he’s worth talking about again.

Against Tottenham Hotspur in midweek, Lookman impressed.

Fresh off the bench, he put in a great cross for Fulham’s equaliser and went on to create three chances in just 23 minutes.

Following that assist, he’s now been directly involved in five of Fulham’s 11 league goals since making his first appearance back in October.

During that time, he also leads the way among teammates for shots, attempts in the box, chances created and expected goal involvement (xGI), highlighting his importance to the team.

Fulham’s recent upturn in form has seen them put together a six-game unbeaten run, and the evidence suggests that they have overcome their recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Up next is a tricky double against Chelsea and Manchester United, but to be fair to Scott Parker’s side, they have already proven they are capable of competing against the top teams this term.

However, the real appeal lies in the games to follow, with trips to Brighton and Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion looking key.

Panenka aside, Lookman has looked good since arriving at Fulham on loan from RB Leipzig.

He is fast becoming essential to their survival hopes, and given their schedule, could offer FPL managers real value in the coming weeks.

Harvey Barnes

Barnes matches Vardy's output over last four ahead of Double Gameweek
  • FPL ownership: 4.2%
  • Price: £6.8m
  • GW19-23 fixtures: SOU + CHE | eve | LEE | ful | wol

In recent matches, Harvey Barnes (£6.8m) has established himself as one of Leicester’s main attacking threats.

The 23-year-old has now netted three times in his last four appearances in all competitions, and is starting to add more end product to his game.

The potential has always been there, but now with added consistency, he has become a regular starter on the left flank under Brendan Rodgers.

Barnes has now scored nine goals in 23 appearances this term, his best campaign for The Foxes, and the numbers have caught the eye, too.

In the last four matches, Barnes has taken more shots (12) than any of his team-mates, including Jamie Vardy (£10.1m). In fact, that total ranks fifth among all midfielders, while his final-third touches, take-ons and penalty area touch tallies are also in the top 15.

Leicester currently sit fourth in the Premier League with a favourable run of fixtures, including a double in Gameweek 19 and games against Leeds and Fulham to follow shortly after.

They are in good form, too, as they are now unbeaten in five in all competitions, scoring 11 goals during that run.

Along with James Justin (£5.0m), Barnes has arguably been Leicester’s most improved player this season, and could be a nice punt for those in search of midfield differential.

The Scout Squad’s best players to own for FPL Double Gameweek 19

642 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Silecro
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Hi Guys. Feeling like this team is borderline BB, have any ideas how to make better use of it?

    Martinez
    Dias, Coufal, Dallas*
    Salah, Bruno, Son*, Soucek, Grealish
    Bamford*, Vardy

    Button*, Adams*, Bednarek*, Taylor

    *- single gameweekers
    1.1 itb

    Maybe

    A) Button, Adams > Johnstone, Antonio?
    Or
    B) Button, Taylor > Johnstone, Stones
    C) Feel free to suggest something else, have 1.1 itb

    Open Controls
    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      B for me, City defensive double looks great for next few weeks

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        that would make bench of ..Johnstone, Dallas, Bamford, Adams. Acceptable for BB?

        Open Controls
  2. Peaky Blinders
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Play which goalkeeper?
    A. DDG (Liv, Ful)
    B. Mendy (Full, Lei)

    Open Controls
    1. Mr.K
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. wilson007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    DDG
    Dias Cancelo Coufal Lowton
    KDB Bruno Son Rashford Soucek
    Watkins

    Martinez Bamford Dallas Brewster

    Would you do Brewster, Dallas -> Chilwell/RJames and Antonio (-4) and BB?

    Leaves me with 13 DGW, Bamford and Son.

    Open Controls
  4. Henrik Larsson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Bottomed:

    Frustrating that there is no Dean Smith presser today........ I think we will need to take a chance with our Villa players.

    Unless anyone knows any different?

    Open Controls
  5. Stand By Mee
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Dias vs Cancelo vs Stones

    Who´s your favorite pick for the DGW?

    Open Controls
    1. Henrik Larsson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      I have Stones and am going to bring in Dias.

      If there weren't so many games in such a short space of time I'd take Cancelo as I think he has the biggest potential when he plays, but I reckon with Walker/Mendy on the bench he's a big rotation risk.

      Laporte/Ake are both still injured so I think Stones/Dias have a better chance of starting more games.

      Open Controls
  6. unclesbasement
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Who should I triple cap?
      A)KDB
      B)Salah
      C)Vardy

      Open Controls
    • Mr.K
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Meslier + Dallas -> Johnstone + Justin worth -4?

      A) Aye
      B) Nay

      Open Controls
      1. Arthur Shelby
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Hey Mr. K, I'd say nay

        Open Controls
        1. Mr.K
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Thank you, Sir!

          Open Controls
    • Distinctly Average
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Could do with some help here!

      McCarthy, Button
      Justin, Balbuena, Taylor, Lowton, Targett
      Son, Salah, Bruno, Grealish, Lookman
      Kane, DCL, Bamford

      1FT 0.6itb

      Open Controls
    • dando89
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Tempted to take another hit to -8 for an additional DGW player for bench boost.

      KWP to Stones
      Or
      Adams to Wilson/Watkins

      Good idea?

      Open Controls
      1. Mr.K
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        I probably wouldn't do either of these for a hit.

        Open Controls
      2. All about the galacticos
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        I'd do KWP->Stones. Will pay off if not this gameweek, then longterm

        Open Controls
    • Arthur Shelby
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      By order of the Peaky f***ing Blinders, I request you to assist me with my draft dilemma (I'll lend a hand in return).

      Need to play 2 and bench 2 of this lot:

      Maguire (liv, ful) - yellow vs Liverpool would suspend him against Fulham
      Saiss (WBA) - SGW, so obvious bench candidate, but it's WBA...
      Wood (whu, liv) - dull and steady
      Zinchenko (CPL, AVL) - will most likely start one, not both

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr.K
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Play Maguire and Zinchenko. Maguire will start both if he doesn't pick up a yellow and I'd say Zinchenko in one match has a good chance of outscoring Wood in both. And there's a chance he'll play at least some role in both.

        Open Controls
        1. Arthur Shelby
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          Cheers man.

          Open Controls
    • In a Rush
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Any help with this lot please? I was all set to bb
      0.8itb 1 ft

      Martinez
      Taylor Zouma Coufal
      Salah Bruno grealish Bowen Lookman
      Vardy Kane

      Button bamford kwp Dallas

      Is it worth doing?
      Button,Kwp, Dallas ➡️ Areola/Johnstone, Dawson, stones -8 and play bench boost
      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Arthur Shelby
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        I'd say so.

        Open Controls
        1. In a Rush
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Cheers I’m in 2 minds because I don’t really want to get rid of Dallas and kwp . I could just do Taylor to stones and forget bb I’m really bloody torn.

          Open Controls
    • ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      I thought that last week was full of pre gw decisions on whether to play a chip and covid cancellations but after resisting chip usage ( I think the right decision with 49 points) I'm faced with more again this week.
      1. Do I BB.
      2. Do I TC anybody.
      3. Will KDB play twice
      4. Will tierney play
      5. How many dgw's do I play.
      6. Will villa play 2 games
      7. Will bruno or maguire pick up a yellow and miss a dgw.
      8. Will any other matches be hit by covid.

      I know nobody can answer these for me but why do we put ourselves through this, as if life isnt complicated enough without it.
      Good luck to all in these testing times and stay safe.

      Open Controls
    • Stand By Mee
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Play:
      Dallas BHA
      or
      Holding NEW
      ?

      Open Controls
      1. Mr.K
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Holding

        Open Controls
      2. All about the galacticos
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        have same dillema, safer points or higher ceiling i'm slightly leaning toward Holding, with phillips out i'm not how organized the team will be

        Open Controls
    • Steinburg FC
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      thinking of rolling FT... Maybe Dier to Coufal?
      Martinez
      Dias, Cancelo, Dier, (Mitchell, Lowton)
      KDB, Bruno, Rashford, Son, Soucek.
      Kane, Bamford, (brewster)
      0.0 itb all chips

      Open Controls
    • Mane Mane Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Martinez
      Cancelo Justin Dias Coufal
      Mane Grealish Salah Fernandez Soucek
      Bamford

      Bench - 4.0, Wood, Dallas, Adams

      Should I
      A) keep it as it is, no chip
      B) keep it as it is, play BB
      C) Watkins for Adams (-4) play BB
      D) Johnstone for 4.0 gk, Antonio for Bamford Watkins for Wood (-12) play BB.

      Sorry for repost, really struggling with this one...

      Open Controls
    • LegendMoon
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Seems so obvious so why am I spending so long thinking about it?

      Salah or Ziyech for the next few games?

      Open Controls
      1. Mr.K
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Salah at least if price is no issue

        Open Controls
      2. All about the galacticos
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        something to do with salah not doing anything against the last 3 "easy" teams, and now playing tougher teams

        Open Controls
        1. Mr.K
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          This is why I got rid of him. But he can score a hat trick against anyone.

          Open Controls
    • unclesbasement
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Who should I triple cap?
        A)KDB
        B)Salah
        C)Vardy.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr.K
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          I'd TC Salah but any of these could go very well, ok, or poorly.

          Open Controls
          1. unclesbasement
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              Im leaning towards kdb because of both fixtures being at home and the amount of chances he gets in the game. Salah currently is out of form and that my main issue with him. Getting at least 20 points(not including triple captain points) would be good enough for my chip to be effectifve imo

              Open Controls
              1. Mr.K
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 43 mins ago

                People seem to think KDB might be rested for one of the games, though. He's been picking up assists but I don't think he's in great form either. Salah doesn't tend to stay out of form for too long. That said, I would be happy tossing a coin if it had three sides. Anything can happen.

                Open Controls
                1. unclesbasement
                    2 hours, 22 mins ago

                    these two games are really important and i dont seewho kdb will replace

                    Open Controls
          2. The Big Fella
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 25 mins ago

            I have DCL. I was going to sell for Ings but he has COVID. Now I will sell for Antonio and do Watkins to Ings next week/when Ings is back. My frontline for this GW will be Bamford (1 game), Watkins (2 games) and Antonio (2 games). Which two would you play? For "quality" I would say Bamford and Antonio but Watkins has two games and then twice the opportunities to do something (or more likely nothing). It just seems a waste having kept him for so long to then not even play him when the DGW has arrived.

            Open Controls
          3. Stand By Mee
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 25 mins ago

            is Son, Bednerek -> Rashford, Dias worth -4?

            Open Controls
            1. STONEROSES
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              Probably, yep. Dias def

              Open Controls
          4. Whazza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 13 mins ago

            Robbo, Son, DCL --> Chilwell, KDB(c), Antonio (-8)?

            Open Controls
            1. STONEROSES
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 31 mins ago

              Can you not get in a City def instead of Chilly

              Open Controls
          5. Asensio
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            Hi guys thoughts on my team? Bench Boosting
            Martinez Foster
            Coufal TAA Robertson Justin Kilman
            Bowen Raphinha Salah KDB Soucek
            Watkins Kane DCL

            Thinking about transferring out Bowen, DCL and Kilman for Antonio Stones and Foden for a -8. Good idea? Any other players who you think is better?

            Open Controls
            1. STONEROSES
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              Forster unlikely to play now, maybe look at that

              Open Controls
          6. STONEROSES
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            Any point BB with just 10 DGW players & 5 SGW players (McCarthy, Dallas, Bamford, Son & Brewster) ?
            I’m not smitten by idea of TC’ing KDB, tbh

            Open Controls
          7. unclesbasement
              2 hours, 38 mins ago

              AHHHH im going to do it. Im triple captaining KDB

              Open Controls

