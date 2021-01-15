Fit-again Ziyech can help overlooked Chelsea assets perform in Double Gameweek

Double Gameweek 19 is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Chelsea, Fulham and Leicester, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the players must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Hakim Ziyech

FPL ownership : 2.6%

: 2.6% Price : £8.1m

: £8.1m GW19-23 fixtures: ful + lei | WOL | BUR | tot | shu

Despite a stop-start few months at Chelsea, largely due to injury, Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) has been one of the club’s top performers this season.

Prior to his latest setback in early-December, the Moroccan looked sharp, scoring one goal and assisting three more in four matches.

That coincided with the Blues hitting form and climbing to the top of the table.

However, with Ziyech out they struggled, winning just one of their six matches.

That run has threatened to derail their season, but now with all of their attackers fit and available, they have an opportunity to get back on track.

Last weekend’s convincing 4-0 win against League Two side Morecambe at least offers some encouragement.

Though not on the scoresheet, Ziyech provided the assist for Callum Hudson-Odoi’s (£5.7m) strike, while he was also involved in the build-up to Timo Werner’s (£9.2m) goal.

His crossing ability was again on show, and I expect we’ll see plenty of those trademark diagonals to the opposite flank, and in particular Ben Chilwell (£6.1m), in the coming weeks.

Frank Lampard is now heading into a defining period of Chelsea’s season, with games at Fulham and Leicester City in Gameweek 19 followed by Stamford Bridge encounters with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley.

Ziyech has had a testing start to his Chelsea career, but has excelled when fit, and could be key to unlocking the Blues attacking potential again.

Ademola Lookman

FPL ownership : 1.2%

: 1.2% Price : £5.0m

: £5.0m GW19-23 fixtures: CHE + MUN | bha | wba | LEI | WHU

We’ve been big fans of Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) for a while now, having included him in this column back in October.

Now, with an appealing set of fixtures which include a double in Gameweek 19, we think he’s worth talking about again.

Against Tottenham Hotspur in midweek, Lookman impressed.

Fresh off the bench, he put in a great cross for Fulham’s equaliser and went on to create three chances in just 23 minutes.

Following that assist, he’s now been directly involved in five of Fulham’s 11 league goals since making his first appearance back in October.

During that time, he also leads the way among teammates for shots, attempts in the box, chances created and expected goal involvement (xGI), highlighting his importance to the team.

Fulham’s recent upturn in form has seen them put together a six-game unbeaten run, and the evidence suggests that they have overcome their recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Up next is a tricky double against Chelsea and Manchester United, but to be fair to Scott Parker’s side, they have already proven they are capable of competing against the top teams this term.

However, the real appeal lies in the games to follow, with trips to Brighton and Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion looking key.

Panenka aside, Lookman has looked good since arriving at Fulham on loan from RB Leipzig.

He is fast becoming essential to their survival hopes, and given their schedule, could offer FPL managers real value in the coming weeks.

Harvey Barnes

FPL ownership : 4.2%

: 4.2% Price : £6.8m

: £6.8m GW19-23 fixtures: SOU + CHE | eve | LEE | ful | wol

In recent matches, Harvey Barnes (£6.8m) has established himself as one of Leicester’s main attacking threats.

The 23-year-old has now netted three times in his last four appearances in all competitions, and is starting to add more end product to his game.

The potential has always been there, but now with added consistency, he has become a regular starter on the left flank under Brendan Rodgers.

Barnes has now scored nine goals in 23 appearances this term, his best campaign for The Foxes, and the numbers have caught the eye, too.

In the last four matches, Barnes has taken more shots (12) than any of his team-mates, including Jamie Vardy (£10.1m). In fact, that total ranks fifth among all midfielders, while his final-third touches, take-ons and penalty area touch tallies are also in the top 15.

Leicester currently sit fourth in the Premier League with a favourable run of fixtures, including a double in Gameweek 19 and games against Leeds and Fulham to follow shortly after.

They are in good form, too, as they are now unbeaten in five in all competitions, scoring 11 goals during that run.

Along with James Justin (£5.0m), Barnes has arguably been Leicester’s most improved player this season, and could be a nice punt for those in search of midfield differential.

