619
Scout Notes January 17

West Brom revival starts with exploiting Wolves’ ongoing defensive issues

619 Comments
Share

WOLVES 2-3 WEST BROM

  • Goals: Fabio Silva (£5.2m), Willy Boly (£5.4m)| Matheus Pereira (£5.6m) x2, Semi Ajayi (£4.8m)
  • Assists: Boly| Callum Robinson (£5.4m) x2, Kyle Bartley (£4.4m)
  • Bonus: Pereira x3, Boly x2, Silva x1, Robinson x1

Roll of the Dyce

Wolves’ defensive credentials remain under serious scrutiny as they conceded three goals at home to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Despite being able to draw on Leander Dendoncker (£4.7m) and Willy Boly (£5.4m) again following injury, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are still searching for a first clean sheet since Gameweek 7.

Set pieces proved the main issue for Wolves as they gave up two spot-kicks and the Baggies’ only non-penalty goal at Molineux started with a Dara O’Shea (£4.5m) throw-in.

Kyle Bartley (£4.4m) then won the flick-on which allowed Semi Ajayi (£4.8m) to loop a header over Rui Patricio (£5.4m).

Asked if West Brom had rehearsed the dead-ball routine, Sam Allardyce revealed:

“Yeah…Wolves’ stats are not that great on set-pieces. In saying that, we weren’t very good on set-pieces ourselves! But Wolves on set-pieces do let a lot of goals in. So we felt we could exploit that area. And in open play, I’m disappointed we didn’t score the chances we created but at least we created more than I’ve seen since I’ve been here.” – Sam Allardyce

Nuno knew what the Baggies would throw at his team, though Wolves were unable to deal with it.

“We knew [the set-piece threat would come]. We knew. We knew that West Brom [would] try to do these kind of things; throw-ins, long balls, set-pieces. And we didn’t defend well. Disappointing, frustrated with the way we played and the result. The beginning of the second half, we started very poorly. Two penalties and a throw-in [were West Brom’s goals]. We knew we required better defending. We must rectify it and do better.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

The Wolves manager is clearly in a desperate search for solutions to their problems considering the decisions he made on Saturday afternoon.

He made the surprise call of taking off captain and ever-present (when fit) central defender Conor Coady (£4.9m) in the 64th minute, replacing him with Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.0m) in a tactical change.

“Options, options. We had Romain [Saiss] and [Willy] Boly, and we decided to go with Rayan [Ait-Nouri], the left-back. Simple decision.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

New no for Nuno

The Wolves boss stuck with a back four in Double Gameweek 19

Considering Wolves’ ongoing defensive problems, they have gone from a team FPL bosses looked to for shut-outs, to a side that may get targeted with opposition attacking assets.

With immediate fixtures against Chelsea (away), Crystal Palace (away) and Arsenal (home), there is further time to assess the deteriorating situation at Wolves, as players from those three teams may not be on the fantasy radar considering other fixtures.

It does seem, however, that Nuno will continue with a four-man defence. Wolves’ team-sheet graphic suggested a back three for West Brom’s visit but that did not prove to be the case. The Wolves manager said post-match:

“We think that a back four is better for us with the players we have. It is time to analyse and see what the next step forwards is.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Willy Goaly

Willy Boly puts Wolves back in front in the first half

It was a tumultuous return to action for Willy Boly (£5.4m) at Molineux on Saturday.

The centre-back conceded the first of two penalties that Wolves gave up to West Brom.

Boly then turned a lovely pass around the corner of the West Brom defence in the opposite box, allowing Fabio Silva (£5.2m) to shoot past David Button (£4.0m).

And it was the Ivory Coast defender who put Wolves 2-1 up before half time, capitalising on a bouncing ball in the area to fire home.

Boly is unlikely to attract too many FPL investors, however, considering his price and Wolves’ aforementioned issues in defence.

Flat to the Mat

Matheus Pereira converts the first of two penalties

Matheus Pereira (£5.6m) twice converted from the penalty spot against Wolves, after fouls on Callum Robinson (£5.4m) by both Boly and Coady.

The West Brom winger, as with Boly, is unlikely to be a consideration for our squads at present. However, the Baggies do embark on a relatively favourable fixture run from Gameweek 25.

On the overall performance by his team, Allardyce mused:

“In the vast majority of that performance, I thought the plan and the way the lads carried out the tactics was excellent. It’s the best I’ve seen us in possession since I’ve been here. We [did] some good defending at Liverpool [in Gameweek 15] but from there on, we’ve been waiting to get the defending side right and getting the attacking side right. Apart from slipping up on a set-piece, or two set-pieces – a wide free-kick and a corner which put us on the back foot – I’d have to say the lads were excellent, [especially] in the second half. You could’ve felt that the heads would go down with the problems and the results we’ve had recently but they came bouncing back.” – Sam Allardyce

Wolves XI (4-3-3): Patricio; Saiss, Coady (Ait-Nouri 63′), Boly, Semedo; Dendoncker, Neves (Gibbs-White 59′), Moutinho (Cutrone 79′); Neto, Fabio Silva, A Traoré.

West Bromwich Albion XI (4-2-3-1): Button; Gibbs, Bartley, Ajayi, O’Shea; Livermore, Sawyers; Grosicki (Robson-Kanu 69′), M Pereira, Snodgrass, (Furlong 82′); C Robinson.

PREMIUM MEMBERS AREA HOME PAGE

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

619 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jayzico
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Love it when a -12 hit pays off 30points (-12) so far. And I've essentially got 22 players still to play (if I count KdB(c) as 3).

    Finally. A glint of light. Thank you Antonio and Barnes.

    Open Controls
    1. The Sociologist
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      a -12 involving Barnes was ballsy!

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      95th minutes Barnes celebrations last night then!

      Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Enjoy !

      Open Controls
  2. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Hoping for a Hamez haul today... Let’s go everton!

    Open Controls
    1. Bounce
        just now

        Should be on for at least 4 roast potatoes I reckon

        Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Just seen Mark's team and that BB did not go well. I guess it is better to get it over with and concentrate on the 1st eleven after it has been played.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        I’m trying to look at mine like that. Justin part of my BB but Zouma benching (unless he plays the second game) has negated that positive. Oh well!

        Open Controls
      2. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Don’t get this mentality... using BB shouldn’t be a chore. It’s meant to benefit if you play it right... not rushing it and getting it “over and done with”

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          In a regular season definitely. This season you will wait forever for “the right time”.

          Open Controls
          1. CABAYE4
            • 9 Years
            just now

            There’s going to be many more DGWs than normal and hopefully an ease up of COVID cases towards the end of the season.

            Long way to go yet and plenty of opportunities.

            Open Controls
        2. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          But it's highly unpredictable for such fuss. I have seen extraordinary failures with fantastic BB players and also incredible success stories with random SGW players on the bench. The vast majority must rely somewhere in the middle so I think people should not stress to much about it.

          Open Controls
      3. The Sociologist
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Would you argue that the chip as a whole can be a hinderance?

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Only if pushed too hard for it. Southampton leeds game postponement meant it was either take hits or play SGW players for many.

          It's one of the most potent chip's in the game IMO

          Open Controls
          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            I was definitely going to use it but the Soton-Leeds game postponement changed everything.

            Open Controls
          2. CABAYE4
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Surprised more didn’t back out at that point.

            My GW16 WC plan included 6 Leeds and Southampton and was designed around BB but was no longer fit for purpose.

            I’ve kept it in the bank for a better option. Feels like many didn’t adapt.

            Open Controls
          3. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            The postponement did for me really. My last two BBs have been great (last season 120+ after the unlimited transfers admittedly) but I still thought McCarthy, Justin, Bamford and Holding was a decent BB. Most agreed. Didn’t see Zouma’s benching coming!

            Open Controls
        2. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          No, not really. The times I have used it, I have gotten about 25 pts average off the bench. I think it is best used when one has 2 DGW players on bench that are not the goalie.

          Open Controls
      4. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        On countless occasions I can see the chip as a cost; trying to manipulate 15 players into your tam and then get them out again. Gives people a headache too.

        Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Huge day Coming ahead.
      FPL wise as well as for United.

      Salah Bruno Rashford Cancelo Stones KDB© today. Hopefully a flurry of points & a neat and tidy United victory 😎

      Open Controls
      1. ivantys
          6 mins ago

          United win 3-0 would be perfect with non fpl interest.

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Would love it. But can't see that big margin

            Open Controls
        • JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Will be 1-1 imo. Both teams playing cat and mouse. If Liverpool get the 1st goal though I’d expect us to win

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Agree. First goal will be very important as always in big games.

            Not saying this for the sake, but this is most confident I'm feeling about United going to Anfield for many many years. Pretty excited for the game. 🙂

            Open Controls
        • ZimZalabim
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          how do u see united line up ?
          and how do u see the game going ?

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 2 Years
            just now

            DDG
            AWB Bailly Maguire Shaw
            Fred McTomnay
            Pogba
            Bruno
            Rashford Cavani

            This is the team I'm expecting. Has to be a cagey game IMO. Pool will go for the kill in the opening 20 minutes. If United survive that storm they have enough firepower to score a couple of times IMO.

            Open Controls
        • Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Good luck, but not sure a neat and tidy win will happen..

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Ha ha
            GL 🙂

            Open Controls
        • FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Maybe United supporters will start doing better at FPL. Now they can buy them with a realistic hope of getting FPL points. (Smile)

          Open Controls
          1. Baines on Toast...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            This is accurate. My best ever season was when van Persie won the golden boot.

            Open Controls
          2. Amey
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Ha ha
            I'm being pessimistic about United players for long time.
            Bruno coming has changed whole landscape though

            Open Controls
            1. FALSE PROFIT
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I think you know my comment was "tongue in cheek" Amey.

              Open Controls
      2. 2\'s Kompany 3\'s…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Could really do with some advice please.
        Planning on 3 transfers this week for a -4.

        Ryan to either Martinez/Fabianski or Ederson (current choice)
        Wilson to Antonio
        Mahrez to Mount/Foden

        Not sure which mid to get, have Grealish, Mo & Bruno. 7.7 to spend if I choose Fab or Martinez, 6.8 if I have Ederson.
        I don't want Zaha and yes, you'll be wondering why I still have Ryan & Mahrez. My bad.

        Team is 4614855 if you're interested.

        Thanks everyone.

        Open Controls
      3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Son and Kane punishing the sellers would be lovely. Hattie each please!

        Open Controls
        1. DA Minnion
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Kane only.

          Open Controls
        2. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Both are blanking today

          Open Controls
      4. Make United Great Again
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Is the Villa vs Everton game on TV?

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          It’s on sky2 I believe

          Open Controls
          1. Make United Great Again
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Huh

            Open Controls
        2. FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          sa tv YES

          Open Controls
        3. DA Minnion
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Babestation.

          Open Controls
          1. Make United Great Again
            • 8 Years
            just now

            *sigh*

            Open Controls
        4. Make United Great Again
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          U.K. Tele?

          Open Controls
          1. DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Game is postponed as if you didn't know.

            Open Controls
      5. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Need someone at villa training ground. Aren't they back training.

        Open Controls
      6. marcos11
          1 min ago

          Vardy likely to play Tuesday with this knock?

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Depends on his hip.
            Hips don't lie

            Open Controls
        • g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Those without KDB which City do you have?
          Awaiting to see if Bruno gets another YC for whinging myself.
          Was considering Kane to Vardy luckily I chose defenders this week.

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.