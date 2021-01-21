977
Should we reconsider Everton’s FPL attackers for Gameweek 20 and beyond?

With no match in Double Gameweek 19, have Everton gone under the Fantasy Premier League radar ahead of Gameweek 20?

That’s what we are pondering in this latest article as the Toffees face a period of appealing fixtures.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men had fans on the edge of their seats at the start of the season and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) became a near-essential pick after delivering returns in eight of his first nine games.

Lucas Digne (£6.0m) was thriving as a maurauding left-back, providing five assists in 10 matches and summer signing James Rodríguez (£7.7m) hit the ground running in the Premier League.

However, as we look towards Gameweek 20, it is a very different story for Everton’s attacking assets.

With no goals in five games and a hamstring injury threatening to keep him out for the next few, Calvert-Lewin has been sold by nearly a million players

Digne and Rodríguez, once well-owned assets, are now in just around 13% of squads combined.

With FPL players selling Everton players en masse, we take a look at their underlying numbers to see if any of them are worth keeping for their appealing schedule.

  1. LM00091
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    What team would you rather have A or B?

    A)
    Martinez (Forster)
    Stones, Dias, Shaw (Justin, Struijk)
    Soucek, Pogba, KDB, Fernandes, Son
    Kane, Bamford, Antonio

    B)
    Leno (Forster)
    Stones, Dias, Shaw (Justin, Holding)
    Grealish, Salah, KDB, Fernandes, Son
    Bamford, Watkins (Davis)

    Open Controls
    1. Houldsworth Hatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        The one with kane

        Open Controls
  2. Mooster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    How did Fernandes get an assist for Cavani’s goal when Chillwell did not get an assist for Mount’s goal against Fulham???

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      It’s very simple

      If you play for Manu you have privileges

      Open Controls
      1. Pad Randa
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Also, he didn't. He got an assist for Pogba's goal.

        Open Controls
        1. Black Knights
          • 8 Years
          17 mins ago

          Also, it was for Cavani's, not Pogba's.

          Open Controls
          1. Pad Randa
            • 9 Years
            just now

            :-O That's me told.

            Open Controls
        2. ZLNR
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          https://mobile.twitter.com/OfficialFPL/status/1352001053080903686

          Open Controls
    2. Black Knights
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Areola punched the Chilwell one into a different direction. He just kinda fumbled this one to practically the same place.

      Would be the only difference i can assume they based the decision on.

      Open Controls
    3. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Comes down to intended target.

      Fernandes picked his head up and swung in a ball towards Cavani (only option in that area). The touch doesn't stop the ball reaching Cavani, so they award an assist.

      For Chilwell, he's firing it into the 6 yard box whilst Mount waits on the edge - he wasn't the intended target, so no assist.

      The issue is the rule is both a little bit subjective and a little bit misunderstood, creates lots of problems like this

      Open Controls
      1. Mooster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Fernandes’ pass would not have reached Cavani if it wasn’t for Areola.
        https://twitter.com/therealniemi/status/1352001956961800194?s=21

        Open Controls
        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Regardless, FPL would count Cavani as the intended target, he wasn't just powering with his head down and then swinging it in aimlessly. Areola's touch doesn't change the "intended destination", even if Cavani wasn't dead certain of reaching it

          Open Controls
    4. ZLATAN'S PONYTAIL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      To punish Fernandes non owners and Chillwell owners

      Open Controls
    5. Mooster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Cancelo had the exact same pass as Fernandes in the game against Newcastle, the second goal. A rebound cross that was intended to Torres. Torres scored.
      Cancelo was not given an assist. Why?

      Open Controls
  3. pablo discobar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    GK Areola
    DEF Reece James, Diaz, Stones
    MID Smith Rowe, Salah, KDB, Bruno, Soueck
    FWD Vardy, Antonio.

    Subs Brewster, Mitchell, Dawson

    -4 worth it for KDB to Gundogen, Brewster to Kane and Reese James to Maguire or Shaw?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Like it

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Kaka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    With KDB now out for a few games, who does that make more nailed?

    A) Jesus

    B) Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Captain_Shirokov
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Probably B but neither guaranteed to start any given game.

      Open Controls
    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        B I'd say

        Open Controls
    3. Rash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Is he defo out?

      Open Controls
  5. Pad Randa
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Shortening my previous post.

    Martinez
    Dias - Stones - Dallas
    Bruno - Grealish - Raphinha - Soucek
    Wilson - Bamford - Kane

    Mendy, KdB, Robbo, Coufal

    1. KdB > Gundo
    2. KdB > Sterling
    3. KdB + Grealish > Salah + Gundo (-4)
    4. Stick

    Also, if I do 1, 2 or 3, bench:

    a. Soucek
    b. Raphinha

    Open Controls
    1. ZLNR
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      1 B

      Open Controls
    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      This

      Open Controls
  6. ZLNR
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Excluding free hit weeks do many people have players from GW1 who have been in the team for every GW.

    McCarthy, Justin, Salah for me

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Mitchell until this GW for me.

      Open Controls
    2. faux_C
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      McCarthy and Salah.

      Open Controls
  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Soucek to Gundo for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Captain_Shirokov
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      If you have nothing else pressing, sure.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Was going to save ft tbh mate

        Open Controls
        1. Captain_Shirokov
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Would Soucek be starting for you?

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Him or Targett

            Open Controls
    2. GloryManUnited
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      100%

      Open Controls
    3. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  8. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Grealish absolutely destroyed City yesterday

    Took out Walker and then KDB

    Agent Grealish

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Grealish was amazing . . 2 pts

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Feel very lucky he didn’t get a YC!

      Open Controls
    3. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No, KDB managed to get the injury himself.

      Open Controls
  9. OleBall
      25 mins ago

      KDB > Sterling?

      Open Controls
      1. Captain_Shirokov
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        I think a lot of people are ignoring this move. And maybe rightly so, but it has a lot of potential.

        Open Controls
      2. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Sterling in his current form is overpriced by about 2 million.

        You are paying for the price of a player who was effectively a striker, or at the very least an inside forward.

        He is now playing much wider and also cannot finish most of the time.

        Open Controls
      3. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Where I'm going . . .

        Open Controls
      4. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Not for ne

        Open Controls
    • Andrew
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Wilson >

      A.Antonio
      B.Watkins
      C. Someone else

      Open Controls
      1. Black Knights
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        As a previous Watkins owner, anyone but him.

        Open Controls
      2. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        A ; B is an absolute waste of space

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      4. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    • GloryManUnited
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Should I be upset I already did Soucek to Gundo instead of getting KDB out straight away?

      Open Controls
      1. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Don't be upset but worth waiting for news with long breaks between gameweek deadlines

        Open Controls
        1. GloryManUnited
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Would have potentially been priced out so I went ahead with it. I still have a nice starting XI with KDB on the bench for a week.

          Open Controls
          1. mcsteely
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Fair enough then, hopefully KDB is only out for one week and Gundo could be on pens for you anyway

            Open Controls
            1. GloryManUnited
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              That would be best case scenario for sure. Lol

              Open Controls
    • BeWater
        21 mins ago

        Pep should just move Cancelo into midfield and give him pens until Kev is back.

        Open Controls
      • mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        KDB > Foden
        Adams > Kane
        Would be for a hit though

        Open Controls
        1. GloryManUnited
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Gundo instead of Foden for me, but I like it.

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Undecided with Foden and Gundo. Kane move is good but probably a bit early to bring him in when looking at the fixtures

          Open Controls
          1. mcsteely
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            True. Is he fixture proof? I feel he can punish sellers and non-owners every week

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              Well he punished me when I took him out for a hit to bring Vardy in! Keeping Vardy for the fixtures then swapping to Kane in GW23

              Open Controls
              1. mcsteely
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                Ouch. Stories like that make me think Kane is a season keeper set and forget unless he gets injured

                Open Controls
                1. GloryManUnited
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  He is.

                  Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        With KDB probably/potentially out for 2-3 weeks, is Gundo a better or worse option when KDB is not in the 11?

        Open Controls
        1. elwardio
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Is there a source for 2-3 weeks or is that just speculation?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1352276487265783813?s=19

            Open Controls
          2. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1352276487265783813?s=19

            Think ultimate source is a podcast.

            Open Controls
            1. elwardio
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Crikey thanks both and hello ilkay

              Open Controls
      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        With Gundogan performing how he is and (maybe) 1st on penalties... It feels like a trap... but it's too hard to ignore.

        Question is whether KDB being out pushes him deeper or not. Surely Silva gets to play in Kev's position?

        Both good options but who is better? I could feasibly bench KDB but no point if out for a few weeks & they have WBA next...

        Open Controls
        1. Snooze ya lose
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Been looking gd

          Open Controls
      • Tony Martial
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Thinking Sterling as KDB replacement I get he’s been crap recently but these next 3 are prime Sterling fixtures and they’ll need him to step up and he’ll probably do exactly that vs West Brom Sheffield and Burnley.

        Open Controls
        1. Snooze ya lose
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Could be inspired, but not consistent enough for me at that price

          Open Controls
          1. Tony Martial
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Who will be your replacement?

            Open Controls
      • Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        Best zouma replacement up to 6m?

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Digne

          Open Controls
          1. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Like the sound of this. Hoping Digne stays in that left midfield spot with Godfrey behind him.

            Open Controls
        2. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          A City defender.

          Open Controls
      • Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Obvious move of KDB to Gundo for free made even better by KDB injury? Will wait til GW is over obviously. Could enable Kane in soon too! Thoughts?? 🙂

        Martinez (Areola)
        Cancelo Stones Coufal (Dallas Pieters)
        Salah Bruno Son KDB** (Soucek)
        Antonio Watkins Bamford

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Which one would you be moving for Kane?
          Yeh looks decent.

          Open Controls
        2. elwardio
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          I actually think out for 2-3 weeks, ilkay rest, price changes. This is one that I might just pull the trigger on because it is so straightforward. Only doubt would be a cancelled fixture I suppose

          Open Controls
          1. elwardio
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Ilkay rest in cup I mean

            Open Controls
      • Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        KDB to Gundo this week and Davis to Kane next week it is then!

        Open Controls
      • Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        NEW ARTICLE POSTED

        Open Controls

        Open Controls

