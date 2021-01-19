215
Can FPL managers trust Crystal Palace defenders with appealing fixtures?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have long been able to turn to Crystal Palace’s defensive assets for cheap returns.

The Eagles, marshalled by veteran Roy Hodgson, have hit double-figures for clean sheets in the last two seasons, and also carried set piece potential.

But this season, the well appeared to have run dry, with Palace only recording three clean sheets thus far.

More worryingly, the Selhurst Park outfit were also on the end of two Christmas stuffings, losing 7-0 to Liverpool and being outplayed by 10 men in their 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

But since the Villa defeat, Palace’s defence has shown signs of recovery, with encouraging performances against Leicester and Arsenal.

We are taking a deep dive into the stats to see if Palace can once again be relied upon for cheap defensive returns.

THE FIXTURES

.
Should we stick or twist on Leeds assets for Gameweek 20 & beyond?

  1. LOLarov
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    1ft 0.6m. A or B?

    A) Coufal --> Stones
    B) Chilwell --> Stones

    Open Controls
    1. LOLarov
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      I could also do Chilwell --> Dias.

      (KDB + Cancelo Owner)

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Don't think I'd do either

      Open Controls
      1. LOLarov
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        really no stones?

        Open Controls
    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. JeGro
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. SilentLemonMan
        just now

        A - hammers defence were only in my team for the DGW - not a permanent fixture!

        Open Controls
    6. huhhh
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Anyone else fpl app having issue such that i capt sterling and it keep showinf me 8 instead of 16..

      Open Controls
      1. LOLarov
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Ye that is just the app, desktop or safari/google on your phone should also be correct.

        However your points total will still be correct. I have same with KDB (TC) shows - 7

        Open Controls
      2. BeWater
          14 mins ago

          I triple captained Stones but it's showing me that I still have Lowton in that spot and Salah (c). Formal complaint being prepared for FPL towers.

          Open Controls
          1. LOLarov
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            13 mins ago

            link to your team with (TC) Stones?

            Open Controls
            1. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              12 mins ago

              Whoosh

              Open Controls
        • Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          Seen lots having that issue. I'd update or delete & redownload the app as a first port of call.

          If that still doesn't work, I'd just stop using the app. It has historically been very buggy. The mobile website version of the game is just as good if not better.

          Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        Been playing around with some heavy hitter drafts.

        Thoughts on this:

        Martinez Johnstone
        Stones Shaw Coufal Dallas Mitchell
        Salah KdB Fernandes Son ESR
        Kane Antonio Davis

        I have exact cash for something like this. If I get priced out I can always do Johnstone > 4.0m and delay the BB until later.

        Put my high team value to use here. All 5 big hitters!

        Open Controls
        1. BeWater
            18 mins ago

            Certainly won't be struggling for a captaincy option for the rest of the season! ESR, Mitchell and Stones can really enable a decent team.

            Open Controls
          • Catastrophe
            • 10 Years
            14 mins ago

            Looks great. I have something similar but with Soucek for ESR, Dias for Shaw but Douglas and Steer for Dallas and Johnstone. If ESR continues as he is then I'll likely get him in for Soucek and upgrade the bench like yours. Are you already setting up the Team for DGW26 and saving WC?

            Open Controls
          • Apwilkin
            • 1 Year
            13 mins ago

            A lot of firepower there. I Assume you would rotate between a 352 and 442 depending on fixtures?

            Open Controls
          • waltzingmatildas
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            13 mins ago

            Like it! That team value!

            Open Controls
          • No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            Of course it looks good. Is it wildcarding to get to it? My concern would be any future bench boost may be difficult (with Davis in particular). Unless you sacrifice a full bench boost to maximise points in other weeks, which obviously is an option (a better option).

            The other problem is that players like Mitchell and SR can flip flop between being nailed and out of the first team very easily, with very few other options.

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              I'm only 3 transfers away from this. Could plan for it in GW23.

              Open Controls
          • thegaffer82
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            It's pretty awesome to be fair. But, I would definitely lose Kane or Son and just make a couple of changes (second City Dfer in for Dallas & Son > Grealish for all his future doubles - ESR I'm not sure about, but it's not a biggie, you can even play 4-4-2 some weeks)

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Actually, the whole point is that I want Kane + Son in GW21 or 23. The fixtures start swinging to benefit Spurs and they'll have the best DGW 26.

              Open Controls
          • baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Would mean selling Dias for me, haven't checked If I could afford it.

            Open Controls
            1. baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Affordable, but too many transfers. Could actually even keep Dias, but it isn't flexible at all if something happens.

              Open Controls
          • Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            I was looking at this guy with 110m TV and actually not a rubbish rank for once
            https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/3997355/history

            Using the team planner and a WC I could get:

            Martinez
            Stones Cancelo Shaw
            Salah KDB Fernandes Son Grealish
            Kane Antonio

            Forster Mitchell Brewster Kilman

            Power 5 mid and Kane - pretty nice!

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Yeah that's pretty nuts. I wish I could have that defense... Yeah that team I think if you set and forget it with KdB or Fernandes as (c) would finish in the top 50K if you started in the top 1M. It might even make top 10K. It has everything.

              Open Controls
          • Brimble82
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            I suggested something similar on your earlier post.
            Great team

            Open Controls
        2. waltzingmatildas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          Which 2 or 3 of these would you be aiming for over the next couple of weeks?
          A) mitchell
          B) stones
          C) Justin
          D) digne
          E) j. Rodriguez
          F) barnes/maddison
          G) mount
          H) dcl/richarlison

          Open Controls
          1. The Road to Turfdom
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            Stones as first priority

            Open Controls
          2. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            None of those are really standout options except Stones.

            Open Controls
          3. umerlfc
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Depends a lot on your current team and structure

            All mentioned defenders are decent but would only bring them in if your current defense is not that great

            Same goes for attackers
            James or DCL only if some sign of form in their next match
            Don't fancy Mount that much
            Maddison/Vardy from Leicester

            Open Controls
        3. BenDavies
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          Ben Crellin suggests there is a 50% chance that at least 1 team doubles in GW26 and also plays their BGW29 fixture. That would make WC25, BB26 much better for those without a free hit.

          If even 2 teams double in 26 and play in 29 then you can get 6 players who play in BGW29 on WC25 and then use the next 3 transfers from 26-29 to get out at least 9 players for BGW29.

          Open Controls
          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            I'm considering not wildcarding before and just building a team for the BB26. Already have triple City and Spurs so it doesn't sound as necessary, can then WC afterwards and keep my cash on the field - useful in such a premium focused environment.

            A team doubling in 26 and playing in 29 would be brilliant though.

            Open Controls
          2. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Likely to be Sheff Utd 🙂

            Open Controls
        4. umerlfc
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          Anyone thinking of bringing in Leicester/Chelsea/Everton assets anytime soon?
          Fixtures turning decent

          Open Controls
          1. waltzingmatildas
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            Ha, see above. Yes I am

            Open Controls
          2. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Planning soucek to Maddison

            Open Controls
          3. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Leicester probably not. Only like Vardy and he's expensive.

            Maybe Chilwell/Digne but then Shaw is available for 4.8m. Not sure they are worth the extra cash.

            DCL could be an option if I decide to sell Antonio/Bamford.

            Open Controls
            1. umerlfc
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Makes sense
              Fancy Reece James if he starts the next 2 and shows signs of form?

              Open Controls
        5. Jon Walter's Hatty
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Lets see what sort of sides are put out when CL rolls around near GW26...particular City...

          This to me is a reason the Kane/Son sides will be in good shape with Spurs only being in Europa.

          Open Controls
          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Even as an owner, no guarantee Jose rests both continuously in the EL. He will prioritize that competition as it represents the opportunity for a trophy.

            Open Controls
        6. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Which one of these 6.0 strikers heads for the scrap heap in GW21 to accommodate Spurs assets?

          A) Antonio
          B) Bamford
          C) Watkins

          Open Controls
          1. Mufc202020
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. jamiejoe
            • 5 Years
            just now

            C

            Open Controls
          3. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            just now

            In that order

            Open Controls
        7. Mufc202020
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          How many points would you be happy with for your TC?

          I’m currently on Sterling this GW but still want atleast another goal and some BPs

          Open Controls
        8. FortunesAlwaysHiding
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Hi guys-which one for a draft league?

          A-Zinchenko
          B-Coleman

          Thanks

          Open Controls

