Should we stick or twist on Leeds assets for Gameweek 20 & beyond?

Fantasy Premier League managers have gobbled up Leeds assets this season due to Marcelo Bielsa’s attacking style of play.

Striker Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) is in nearly half of all FPL teams, with Stuart Dallas (£4.8m), Ezgjan Alioski (£4.5m) and goalkeeper Illan Meslier (£4.7m) all experiencing price rises.

But with two defeats on the bounce in the Premier League where Leeds have looked unconvincing and a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Crawley in the FA Cup, FPL managers are now wondering whether to stick with Leeds players or move them on.

To help with any decisions, we’ve taken a deep dive to find out what went wrong in Leeds’ last two games and whether this shows the start of a downward trend.

As this article uses extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

GOALS DRYING UP?

Bamford has proven to be a revelation since the start of the FPL season when he was priced up at just £5.5m.

After scoring in Gameweek 1 against Liverpool, the former Chelsea player hasn’t looked back in an amazing season which has seen him rise by £1.2m in value.

With a steady stream of goals to his name, Bamford is currently in 49.4% of FPL teams, and was brought in more than 130,000 people ahead of Double Gameweek 19.

Part of Bamford and Leeds’ attacking appeal is the sheer number of chances they have in games.

