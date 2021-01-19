Should we stick or twist on Leeds assets for Gameweek 20 & beyond?

200
Fantasy Premier League managers have gobbled up Leeds assets this season due to Marcelo Bielsa’s attacking style of play.

Striker Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) is in nearly half of all FPL teams, with Stuart Dallas (£4.8m), Ezgjan Alioski (£4.5m) and goalkeeper Illan Meslier (£4.7m) all experiencing price rises.

But with two defeats on the bounce in the Premier League where Leeds have looked unconvincing and a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Crawley in the FA Cup, FPL managers are now wondering whether to stick with Leeds players or move them on.

To help with any decisions, we’ve taken a deep dive to find out what went wrong in Leeds’ last two games and whether this shows the start of a downward trend.

As this article uses extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

GOALS DRYING UP?

Bamford has proven to be a revelation since the start of the FPL season when he was priced up at just £5.5m.

After scoring in Gameweek 1 against Liverpool, the former Chelsea player hasn’t looked back in an amazing season which has seen him rise by £1.2m in value.

With a steady stream of goals to his name, Bamford is currently in 49.4% of FPL teams, and was brought in more than 130,000 people ahead of Double Gameweek 19.

Part of Bamford and Leeds’ attacking appeal is the sheer number of chances they have in games.

Meslier missing for Leeds as Alioski starts at left-back again

200 Comments Post a Comment
  1. immybob
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Anyone know when Yellow cards are reset this season please.??

    Open Controls
    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      I believe it is after each team has played 19 games, it is reset for their players.

      Open Controls
  2. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Saka and Holding making bench boost worthwhile last night but I keep waking up in cold sweats having nightmares about John Stones.

    Open Controls
    1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      It was a kick in the John Stones for sure

      Open Controls
    2. immybob
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I left Holding on my bench for Dallas! (No boost). Load of crap!

      Open Controls
      1. marcos11
          just now

          Left him there for Raphinha

          Open Controls
      2. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        My BB gave me 6 points so stones 21 pointer made up for that

        Open Controls
    3. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      I think I’ll give my Leeds boys (Bamford Raphina) the game against Newcastle, if they dont deliver I’ll move them on. Not bothered about their DGW if they cant create the chances like they were earlier then no point holding. Bamford is probably the only one Id potentially hold out the two.

      Open Controls
      1. marcos11
          2 mins ago

          Thinking the same, reckon I’ll keep Bamford regardless as hes better than any alternatives but I might move Raphinha on if they’re poor

          Open Controls
        • Atimis
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah, can't really find good replacemnts up front.

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yeah. I've got Antonio and Bamford. Wouldn't mind moving Bamford on but there's only Adams in that bracket. Think I'll keep Bam and put out other fires.

            Open Controls
      2. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Play one.
        A) Ederson v wba
        B) DeGea v SHU

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          You really have both of them haha

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Weird. But Ederson is the answer.

            Open Controls
          2. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Oh forgot to mention it’s my draft team. Drafted Ederson then picked DEGea off waivers later.

            Open Controls
        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          Cannot bring myself to say B 🙁

          Open Controls
        4. Mok
          • 9 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      3. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Any major changes needed?

        Martinez
        Robertson, Stones, Dias
        Bruno, Son, Foden, Salah
        Kane, Bamford, Watkins

        Johnson, Soucek, Coufal, Mitchell

        1.5

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          That team is in very good shape. Monitor Foden. Grealish could be back on the menu. Fixtures are amazing and he has DGWs coming.

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Cheers, swapped Foden for Grealish because of the covid scare!

            Open Controls
        2. The 12th Man
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Nice team. Roll the FT

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            🙂

            Open Controls
          2. ameisin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Yeh looking good. My priority would be replacing Watkins though - hasn't scored since GW8 and you'll have Villa covered with Grealish.

            Antonio maybe?

            Open Controls
      4. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Auba looking sharp again - Arsenal are creating chances and he generally overperforms XG.

        Southampton's defensive stats poor against Leicester, and he has Wolves and Leeds coming up in the next five.

        A big ask for anyone to punt on given his price, but I think he might do good things in the coming period. If Bruno does get banned for SHU I might flirt with the idea...

        Open Controls
        1. FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          IMO leave XG or whatever in XG wilderness. The league is far too unpredictable. Eye test will pay.

          Open Controls
        2. The 12th Man
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Salah > Aubamayang might be an option, Auba will have to prove himself again though and Salah disappoint again.
          I’m keeping Bruno and KDB.
          Also no value tied up in Salah. Easily got back on 2nd WC if needed.

          Salah stays for now. If he turns it around then I might look at Saka.

          Open Controls
      5. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        I found it particularly interesting people's attitude towards hits this period. I have in the past, taken hits regularly; it seems more fun and 4 points seems fairly little for the high I get. I see keeping hits down has its pros too, but what I do find fascinating is people calculating after the GW whether they made a profit or loss. Also, in particular with bench boost , "I have taken a minus 12 so I need x points to recover.
        All the above is wrong. I better times I kept a 6 week cycle of comparisons and at the end of the year I was always in profit by 50%. Recently, it has become a prerequisite to leave transfers as late as possible and to expect 3 weeks is a more reasonable calculation.
        I took a 12 point hit this week to get salah back (an 8 point mistake) and strengthen my bench which worked out well. Therefore, valuing the free tfr as 4 points my real investment was 8 points for BB. If I took on a BB player for 1 week only I must consider the cost of removing him again. This season it pays IMO to have a strong bench anyway. If Zouma does not play then I look at the bench replacement and take the score out of my gains.

        Open Controls
      6. marcos11
          7 mins ago

          Areola
          Dias Stones Coufal
          Bruno(c) KDB Son Rashford Raphinha
          Vardy Bamford

          Roll FT right?

          Open Controls
        • ameisin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Chilwell + Bamford > Shaw + Kane, yay or nay?

          Martinez | Steer
          Stones | Chilwell | Bednarek | Coufal | Alioski
          Salah | KDB | Son | Bruno | Soucek
          Antonio | Bamford | Brewster

          3.8 ITB

          Open Controls
          1. FALSE PROFIT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Wait for after Pool game

            Open Controls
        • Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Anyone here still with the power 5 midfield?
          Salah KdB Fernandes Son Grealish

          I still have it but it's making it very hard to maneuver the rest of the team. I'm stuck with having Bamford and Antonio up front for now and I'm shuffling my defense around to try and get double City.

          I also want Kane by GW23. How would you get him in? I'd have to lose one of the mids.

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Make a little table of best captain options ranked first to third for each GW from 23 to say 27 and rank each of Salah, KDB, Bruno for each GW. Whomever comes out bottom is probably the one to eject to bring in Kane.

            Open Controls
          2. Stormbringer22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I moved away from this and have Soucek instead of Son now. Difficult to see what the future holds but Villa have good upcoming fixtures and if Barkley is back that makes Grealish a good threat, so I would be reluctant to lose him. Salah and KDB and Bruno are going nowhere. Son seems just as good an option still. I think you need to downgrade either Jack or Son

            Open Controls
        • Atimis
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Thoughts on that team? Been thinking to start with Robo to Stones for GW20.

          Martinez
          Justin/Cancelo/Robo*/Coufal/Dallas
          Bruno/KDB/Salah
          Vardy/Bamford

          Martin/Soucek/Adams/Stephens

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Could be followed by Vardy to Kane for GW21.

            Open Controls
        • Bavarian
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Play 2:
          A-Holding
          B-Coufal
          C-Soucek
          D-Dallas

          Open Controls
          1. Stormbringer22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Between B, C, and D for me. Go B & C I think

            Open Controls
        • Stormbringer22
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Morning chaps early thoughts on this lot please,

          Martinez
          Chilwell - Dallas - Coufal (C.Taylor, Ferguson)
          Salah - KDB - Bruno - Grealish - Soucek
          Vardy - Bamford (Brewster)
          1FT, £1.5itb

          Taylor to Cancelo is my move isn't it? Will alternate Dallas and Coufal which gives me a good first sub for the occasional Cancelo benching

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I'd rather buy Stones haha. That extra money allows you to do Vardy > Kane for free.

            Open Controls
        • The Point About It Is
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          What is the new template?
          With Arsenal improving, Eve and Lee going off the boil, and Salah/Vardy/Wilson not pulling the numbers they once did, is there a new template or is this just a temporary blip?

          Out: Salah, Vardy, Bambam, DCL, Dallas, Robbo, Son, KDB?
          In: Stones, Saka, ESR, Maddison, Gundo?

          Which 1 player would you take out of the template and which 1 players would you add in???

          Open Controls
        • Arteta
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          5 clean sheets in a row. Say whaaaaaaaat?!

          Open Controls
        • Mok
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Who would you play? (three to bench)

          A. Cresswell (cry)
          B. Bowen (cry)
          C. Raphinha (new)
          D. Mitchell (WHU)

          Open Controls

