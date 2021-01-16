Meslier missing for Leeds as Alioski starts at left-back again

Illan Meslier (£4.7m) is the latest Fantasy Premier League goalkeeper to go missing in Double Gameweek 19 – and we’re only a few hours into the latest round of fixtures.

The Leeds United shot-stopper is absent from their squad today with Kiko Casilla (£4.2m) handed a first Premier League start of the campaign.

That will worry owners of Leeds defenders after the Spaniard turned in a poor performance against Crawley in the FA Cup.

📷 Meslier on Instagram: "Sorry to miss today's (game). Behind you all the ways boys. Thank you to the fans for all the support, I'm recovering well. Please stay safe. See you soon."#FPL #FantasyPL #FFScout #DGW19 #LEEBHA #lufc pic.twitter.com/vbwzeYD60c — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) January 16, 2021

However, their back-four has retained some consistency from their last league outing. As predicted, Ezgjan Alioski (£4.5m) keeps his place at left-back with Liam Cooper (£4.3m) the only fit-again centre-back returning to the team.

Diego Llorente (£4.4m) returns on the bench, allowing Luke Ayling (£4.5m) to continue his stint in the middle and Stuart Dallas (£4.8m) is at right-back.

Pascal Struijk (£3.9m) has been shifted from centre-back in light of Cooper’s return but stays in the team, this time to cover the suspended Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) in defensive midfield.

Brighton come to Elland Road relatively short-staffed. In light of their absences, Ben White (£4.4m) starts in midfield again, forcing Graham Potter into including Dan Burn (£4.2m) in the back-three alongside Adam Webster (£4.4m) and Lewis Dunk (£4.8m).

Neal Maupay (£6.1m) returns to the side, paired with Leandro Trossard (£5.7m) up-front.

Key Double Gameweek assets are installed nicely in the West Ham side to host Burnley.

Lukasz Fabianski (£5.1m) overcomes his pre-match doubts to start ahead of Darren Randolph (£4.4m) while Michail Antonio (£6.3m) leads the line following Sebastien Haller‘s (£6.1m) sale to Ajax.

Double Gameweek 19 Line-ups

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Casilla; Alioski, Cooper, Ayling, Dallas; Struijk; Harrison, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha; Bamford.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-4-1-2): Sanchez; Burn, Dunk, Webster; March, Groß, White, Veltman; Mac Allister; Trossard, Maupay.

West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Dawson, Coufal; Rice, Soucek; Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen; Antonio.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Wood, Barnes.

