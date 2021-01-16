1564
Dugout Discussion January 16

Meslier missing for Leeds as Alioski starts at left-back again

1,564 Comments
Illan Meslier (£4.7m) is the latest Fantasy Premier League goalkeeper to go missing in Double Gameweek 19 – and we’re only a few hours into the latest round of fixtures.

The Leeds United shot-stopper is absent from their squad today with Kiko Casilla (£4.2m) handed a first Premier League start of the campaign.

That will worry owners of Leeds defenders after the Spaniard turned in a poor performance against Crawley in the FA Cup.

However, their back-four has retained some consistency from their last league outing. As predicted, Ezgjan Alioski (£4.5m) keeps his place at left-back with Liam Cooper (£4.3m) the only fit-again centre-back returning to the team.

Diego Llorente (£4.4m) returns on the bench, allowing Luke Ayling (£4.5m) to continue his stint in the middle and Stuart Dallas (£4.8m) is at right-back.

Pascal Struijk (£3.9m) has been shifted from centre-back in light of Cooper’s return but stays in the team, this time to cover the suspended Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) in defensive midfield.

Brighton come to Elland Road relatively short-staffed. In light of their absences, Ben White (£4.4m) starts in midfield again, forcing Graham Potter into including Dan Burn (£4.2m) in the back-three alongside Adam Webster (£4.4m) and Lewis Dunk (£4.8m).

Neal Maupay (£6.1m) returns to the side, paired with Leandro Trossard (£5.7m) up-front.

Key Double Gameweek assets are installed nicely in the West Ham side to host Burnley.

Lukasz Fabianski (£5.1m) overcomes his pre-match doubts to start ahead of Darren Randolph (£4.4m) while Michail Antonio (£6.3m) leads the line following Sebastien Haller‘s (£6.1m) sale to Ajax.

Double Gameweek 19 Line-ups

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Casilla; Alioski, Cooper, Ayling, Dallas; Struijk; Harrison, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha; Bamford.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-4-1-2): Sanchez; Burn, Dunk, Webster; March, Groß, White, Veltman; Mac Allister; Trossard, Maupay.

West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Dawson, Coufal; Rice, Soucek; Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen; Antonio.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Wood, Barnes.

  1. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Rough...
    Bench boosted with 3 Leeds
    Smooth
    First CS of the season from a Brighton GK, shame I bought Johnstone too, so would have got him off the bench anyway 😆

    Open Controls
  2. Real Socially Distant
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    That was a stressful wait but 3 west ham defenders and Creswell (C) YES!!!!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Wow, ballsy. Lets see how the big hitters get on though.

      Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      You're completely bonkers - but well done!

      Open Controls
      1. Real Socially Distant
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I don't take lots of risks but thought I've done well recently let's go a bit different. Nearly used TC on Cresswell but was a massive risk. Should have now

        Open Controls
    3. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
    4. Big Mac 24
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Good expert, I’ve 3 MCY def and Creswell

      Open Controls
    5. DandyDon
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Bold. Congrats, wish I hadn’t taken so many hits or would have got in a 2nd one at least. Had to role with 3 at the back and bloody bamford up top

      Open Controls
    6. Party time
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Hats off

      Open Controls
    7. squits
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Hahaha you are insane my friend. Well done!

      Open Controls
    8. Pumpy Pro
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Nah fair play for that one.

      Open Controls
  3. HonestBlatter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    15 (-8) from Antonio+Coufal...any good?

    Open Controls
    1. DagheMunegu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Pumpy Pro
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Not really. Hoping for your sake this wasn't a brag post. If it was it was a huge fail

      Open Controls
      1. HonestBlatter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Have to try when given the chance....usually not so often

        Open Controls
  4. tuturututu
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Fabianski one save away from 3 more points.... Arghhhh

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Yeah that was annoying but we must be happy he played and kept a CS

        Open Controls
      2. squits
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Just appreciate having a gk mate. Johnstone owner here Hahaha

        Open Controls
    • mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Boom double wham Def and Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        42 mins ago

        Same here

        Open Controls
    • BenDavies
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Pythons out on livefpl

      Open Controls
    • Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I think AZ predicted that score for the Leeds game.

      Open Controls
      1. tuturututu
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Yes he said they'll win it

          Open Controls
        • DandyDon
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          So did I, so what. Not to hard to predict that one (though I thought Leeds would do more than absolutely nothing!). That’s why I took a hit to get Ayling out. Meslier getting the flu and button playing a bonus

          Open Controls
        • Pumpy Pro
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Oh what a genius eh. How does he do it. 😆

          Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        West Brom outscoring West Ham, Leeds, Burnley and Brighton combined - classic for the DGW!

        Open Controls
        1. HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Yep
          Who knew?!
          Highest owned Baggie is Johnstone too I’d guess?

          Open Controls
      3. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Coufal over Cresswell is starting to get very irritating

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 8 Years
          47 mins ago

          Why?

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            45 mins ago

            Because Cresswell is outscoring him every week

            Open Controls
            1. St Pauli Walnuts
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              43 mins ago

              I mean, he is a fair bit more expensive. What do you expect?

              Open Controls
            2. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              42 mins ago

              Get both problem solved 🙂

              Open Controls
            3. Mr. O'Connell
              • 8 Years
              42 mins ago

              Costs more

              Open Controls
        2. squits
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          47 mins ago

          Coufal is cheaper and ticking over nicely

          Open Controls
          1. HuttonDressedasLahm
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Exactly

            Open Controls
      4. Sean
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        I honestly don’t care that the bench boost failed, it feels great to finally be rid of it so I can move on as it’s been way too much of a distraction the last 5 GWs

        Open Controls
        1. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          52 mins ago

          Ye it can be a trap

          Open Controls
          1. Sean
            • 11 Years
            52 mins ago

            Will be using it in GW1 if possible in future seasons

            Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          52 mins ago

          Couldn't have failed any harder to be honest.

          Open Controls
      5. wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Leeds has scored 30 goals and they failed to score at home to Brighton...So frustrating this game.Wrong BB.

        Open Controls
      6. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Shane Duffy who?

        Open Controls
      7. Drogo
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Keeps getting f'd over. First losing 5 fixtures because they decided to remove Soton - Leeds. Then Johnson is absent because of covid, and now I got Dallas + Raphinha + Bamford on BB.

        And now I see that Zouma is benched. GG.

        Open Controls
      8. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Antonio and Coufal thanks
        Soucek and bambam shame shame

        Open Controls
      9. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Oh wow, Cresswell on 2BP! What a man

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Disgusting

          Open Controls
      10. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Brighton GK all season
        Been trolled for 19 GWs

        Open Controls
        1. Would Ed Woodward
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          At what point are you just trolling yourself?

          Open Controls
          1. HuttonDressedasLahm
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Got stuck with a 4.4 and no money
            No CS for about 9 weeks until FUL, but dropped Ryan
            Could only afford Sanchez do got him
            I have this week, but bench boosted with Johnstone (-4) so would have got Sanchez 7 points anyway 😆 🙄

            Open Controls
        2. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Maybe you trolled yourself? FT or hit would have solved this a long time ago

          Open Controls
      11. C_Manan
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Zouma owners..lol

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Cheers man

          Open Controls
        2. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          And I benched Kane for him too 🙁

          Open Controls
        3. 2OLEgend
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            I'm done with this lucky guessing game

            Open Controls
          • claretparrot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Don't like this kind of chat

            Open Controls
        4. pundit of punts
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Where are my fellow FHers with triple West Ham defense at? 😎

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Double def and Antonio

            Open Controls
          2. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Right here brother

            Open Controls
          3. STEP rOVERS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Werner owner shoutouts?

            Open Controls
            1. Flair
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Tears

              Open Controls
          4. HuttonDressedasLahm
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Would have had Fabianski, but the doubt put me off.... so got Johnstone

            Open Controls
          5. Real Socially Distant
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Me too. And Cresswell (C)
            High fives all round

            Open Controls
        5. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Fair play to my cup oppo for triple captaining Cresswell. 24 points and will prolly double it on Tuesday.

          Open Controls
          1. Lindelol
            • 2 Years
            1 hour ago

            Your captain can outscore him in a single game

            Open Controls
        6. Wild Rover
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          I don’t get why people would BB with 3 Leeds. All eggs in one basket was very risky

          Open Controls
          1. tuturututu
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              We all thought they'll win and keep a CS

              Open Controls
              1. Lindelol
                • 2 Years
                59 mins ago

                Was v risky still

                Open Controls
            • Pep bites Kun
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              I guess that was their plan and they went forward. Some days it works, other days it doesn't

              Open Controls
            • gogs67
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                When a risk pays off then it's a brilliant decision.
                I don't have triple Leeds by the way, but I can see why folk could lean to it if they'd already set up before the Southampton cancellation

                Open Controls
              • claretparrot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Risky yes, but the stats said it should have been better than +6. To be honest I'm glad my BB is out the way, even though it hasn't worked!

                Open Controls
              • wulfranian
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                I used my BB but started Raphinha and Bamford over Wood and Ogbonna.

                Open Controls
            • tuturututu
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                Meslier, Bamford, Alioski with BB, very disappointing.. but Giroud starts and noone's got him so I am praying for a brace..

                Open Controls
              • Scots Gooner
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                Relying on Vardy to save my Saturday.

                Open Controls
                1. Party time
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  Big Party imminent. Put on your dancing shoes

                  Open Controls
                2. claretparrot
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  Me too. Everything crossed!

                  Open Controls
                3. mgilbert86
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  I think he does well both games, we should be feeling confident

                  Open Controls
              • Party time
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                Cresswell, Coufal & Antonio owners unite!

                Open Controls
                1. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  o/

                  Open Controls
                2. Africa United
                  • 8 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  Cres Ogbo Antonio !!!!!

                  Open Controls
              • wulfranian
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                Bench two please:
                a)Wood
                b)Ogbonna
                c)Dallas
                d)Barnes
                e)Bamford

                Open Controls
              • HuttonDressedasLahm
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Areola CS and pen save incoming to troll me even more for getting Johnstone over him

                Open Controls
              • Dark Side Of The Loon!
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                I just hope James features!

                Open Controls
              • Super Saints
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                I just don't get it, ML rival has Sanchez in goal and cup rival has Dunk. Am I missing something!?

                Open Controls
                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Yes. Luck.

                  Open Controls
              • The Suspended One
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                Rival has Cresswell Antonio and Fornals.. flying start..

                Open Controls
              • mgilbert86
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Hoping Ziyech crosses find Chilly on the back post for a goal

                Open Controls
              • TomSaints
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                7 mins ago

                No Zouma is even more annoying

                Open Controls

