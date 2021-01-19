21
Dugout Discussion January 19

Antonio earns back-to-back starts for first time since Gameweek 6

Michail Antonio (£6.3m) has started back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since Gameweek 6.

The West Ham forward was named in the line-up to face West Bromwich Albion in Double Gameweek 19 following his recent injury comeback.

Antonio is already on nine points for the round after scoring and taking home all three bonus in Saturday’s win over Burnley.

His 9.1% ownership will be hoping for more returns against the Baggies tonight, who have given up 11 goals in their last three matches – an average of 3.7 per game.

Antonio is joined in the West Ham team by the usual Fantasy Premier League suspects which include Tomas Soucek (£5.3m), Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m) and Aaron Cresswell (£5.4m) while Craig Dawson (£4.5m) keeps Fabian Balbuena (£4.4m) on the bench again.

The big news in West Brom’s camp sees Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) recalled after he missed the win at Wolves following a period of self-isolation.

The Baggies shot-stopper was a key element of many a Double Gameweek 19 Bench Boost squad, so his return is a welcome one for his 2.9% ownership.

Meanwhile, Matheus Pereira (£5.6m) starts for the third Premier League match in a row, having posted a second double-digit haul of the campaign on Saturday.

Robert Snodgrass (£5.7m) is absent from the squad tonight because of an agreement made with West Ham when the player was sold earlier this month.

  1. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Come on Antonio! Pump em hard.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      You might like this Twitter account: https://twitter.com/_CarltonCole9/status/1351248852595200005?s=20

      Open Controls
  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Gl Antonio owners !

    Open Controls
  3. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Triple West Ham defense CS needed

    Open Controls
    1. Fpl stress
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Cresswell mega haul time

      Open Controls
  4. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    0-0 let's go!!!

    Open Controls
    1. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Including a pen save by Johnstone, preferably from Antonio...

      Open Controls
      1. mojoindojo
        • 7 Years
        just now

        5-0 with Antonio and Soucek brace of goals and assists. Coufal with the 1 of each.

        Open Controls
  5. mojoindojo
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Antonio, Soucek and Coufal please make merry today.

    Open Controls
  6. Fred54
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    As I often say the articles pics are some of the most insightful things on this site, so as a non-owner not liking that Antonio hat trick celebration.

    Open Controls
  7. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Antonio blank is all we need tonight!

    Open Controls
  8. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pereira hattrick incoming to become the top DGW player

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      *of all time

      If it happens, that is

      Open Controls
  9. THE WERNER DELUSION
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    anyone worth worrying about owns Antonio, so this game doesn't matter too much

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Are you ranked 2M+ as well?

      Open Controls
      1. fedolefan
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        He'll probably find himself there if he keeps on captaining Foden.

        Open Controls
  10. Kaneyonero
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    C'mon Soucek hattrick tonight with Coufal triple assist

    Open Controls
  11. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    1. Where do you guys watch MOTD?

    2. Can you watch it for free? If so, where?

    Open Controls
  12. PLerix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Soucek, Coufal, Antonio and Johnstone in this one. Actually excited, though I’d never would’ve watched this game if it hadn’t been for FPL

    Open Controls
  13. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    My two captaincy candidates were KDB and Cresswell. I'm not kidding (it's in my comment history)

    Ended up going with KDB, but had a heart-in-mouth moment when Cresswell scored that own goal before it was ruled out due to an opponent being offside

    What could have been...

    Open Controls
  14. Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Hiding behind my sofa as an antonio non owner :/

    Open Controls

