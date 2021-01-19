Antonio earns back-to-back starts for first time since Gameweek 6

Michail Antonio (£6.3m) has started back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since Gameweek 6.

The West Ham forward was named in the line-up to face West Bromwich Albion in Double Gameweek 19 following his recent injury comeback.

Antonio is already on nine points for the round after scoring and taking home all three bonus in Saturday’s win over Burnley.

His 9.1% ownership will be hoping for more returns against the Baggies tonight, who have given up 11 goals in their last three matches – an average of 3.7 per game.

Antonio is joined in the West Ham team by the usual Fantasy Premier League suspects which include Tomas Soucek (£5.3m), Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m) and Aaron Cresswell (£5.4m) while Craig Dawson (£4.5m) keeps Fabian Balbuena (£4.4m) on the bench again.

The big news in West Brom’s camp sees Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) recalled after he missed the win at Wolves following a period of self-isolation.

The Baggies shot-stopper was a key element of many a Double Gameweek 19 Bench Boost squad, so his return is a welcome one for his 2.9% ownership.

Meanwhile, Matheus Pereira (£5.6m) starts for the third Premier League match in a row, having posted a second double-digit haul of the campaign on Saturday.

Robert Snodgrass (£5.7m) is absent from the squad tonight because of an agreement made with West Ham when the player was sold earlier this month.

