Gameweek 20 Scout Picks features Man City triple-up for West Brom game

Manchester City assets form the spine of our Gameweek 20 Scout Picks team.

We have chosen three of their players as they prepare for a favourable trip to West Bromwich Albion.

This XI of our favourite players for Gameweek 20 has been chosen using the Scout Squad submissions made by David, Tom, Andy and Geoff over the weekend.

We line-up in the classic 3-4-3 formation this week and come in at £80.6m, £2.4m inside the budget of £83.0m.

GOALKEEPER

Fantasy Premier League’s top-scoring goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez (£5.1m) was an easy inclusion in this week’s Scout Picks. Eight of his nine clean sheets have come against sides in the bottom half of the table this season while Burnley remain the joint-lowest scorers in 2020/21 with 10 goals.

DEFENDERS

After earning a rest in the FA Cup and against Crystal Palace in Double Gameweek 19, João Cancelo (£5.8m) looks set to return to Manchester City’s starting XI for Gameweek 20. With Aymeric Laporte back in the picture, he is arguably a more sure starter than the centre-backs moving forward and, considering his impact and the fact he hit the bar against Aston Villa, an away trip to West Bromwich Albion carries huge points-potential for the full-back.

Harry Maguire (£5.4m) is the most nailed-on way of capitalising on Manchester United’s appealing home fixture against the division’s joint-lowest scorers Sheffield United (10 goals). The Red Devils have clean sheets in three of their last five league matches and in three of their last four at Old Trafford too. Meanwhile, no Manchester United defender has put up more shots in the box this season.

Newcastle have failed to score in five of their last six Premier League matches, which bodes well for Stuart Dallas (£4.8m). The Leeds full-back scored in his last meeting with the Magpies and has the third-highest number of touches inside the box of any colleague over the last four matches.

MIDFIELDERS

Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) has proved something of a ‘flat-track bully’ this season, having done well against the struggling sides thus far. Of his 10 attacking returns, eight of those have come against teams in the bottom half of the Premier League table. Only two FPL midfielders have been involved in more goals against such opposition this season. A Gameweek 20 meeting with West Bromwich Albion could see Sterling deliver once again.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m) is one of those two midfielders, with five goals and five assists against teams inside the bottom half of the Premier League table in the first 19 Gameweeks. Manchester United’s penalty-taker is also top among all players in the Premier League for shots on target over the last four matches.

Harvey Barnes (£6.8m) is our chosen representative from the Leicester attack as they prepare to face Everton. While James Maddison has outscored him over the last four matches, Barnes has produced more touches in the box, shots in that area of the pitch, big chances and shots on target over the same period compared to his colleague.

Ilkay Gündogan (£5.6m) has been a Fantasy revelation since moving into a more advanced role for Manchester City. As well as assuming the responsibility for penalties in Kevin De Bruyne’s absence, the German international ranks best or joint-best among all colleagues for shots in the box, big chances and shots on target since Gameweek 13.

FORWARDS

Harry Kane (£11.2m) is our chosen Spurs attacker ahead of a meeting with Liverpool. The Reds have one clean sheet in their last three Premier League matches and displayed even more fragility in their FA Cup defeat to Manchester United. We fancy Jose Mourinho’s men to find the net on Thursday and considering Kane has created more big chances, shot more times in the box, produced more shots on target and has a higher goal conversion rate than Son Heung-min in the last four matches, the striker gets the nod.

Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) has just one goal in his last five matches but a trip to Newcastle bodes well for the Leeds forward. They are facing a shortage of defensive options for Gameweek 20 and have conceded the third-highest number of big chances over the last four matches.

Michail Antonio (£6.4m) has goals in each of his two matches since returning from injury and faces a Crystal Palace side in Gameweek 20 without James Tomkins, one of the key factors in their recent defensive improvements.

THE CAPTAIN

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Because we use Fantasy Football Scout data so heavily in this process, the skipper we choose each Gameweek is known only to those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here’s how we voted for Gameweek 20:

