Rashford available for Gameweek 20 and other FPL team news

Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) is available for Manchester United’s home clash with Sheffield United on Wednesday, following a knee issue sustained in the Red Devils’ FA Cup win over Liverpool.

Another premium Fantasy Premier League (FPL) midfielder in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) will take no part in Gameweek 20.

Manchester United vs Sheffield United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Tuesday that Rashford is in contention to feature against the Blades.

“He’s available yeah. He trained this morning so is available for selection. I think he tweaked his knee a little bit but he should be fine. Trained fully this morning so we’re looking strong, which is a good place to be in.” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

For Chris Wilder, injuries continue to hamper the league’s bottom side.

“We’re waiting on Lys Mousset so I think we’ve got potentially nine players unavailable. Fingers crossed there might be one or two of them back by the weekend [for Man City].” Chris Wilder

On goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (£4.6m), Wilder reasoned:

“I’ve still a huge amount of faith in Aaron. If you talked to Aaron he’d say he could maybe do better in certain situations. But things in front of him haven’t helped him or us in terms of results.” Chris Wilder

Southampton vs Arsenal

Having missed the trip to Southampton last weekend in the FA Cup due to personal reasons, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) will be absent for the Gunners’ second south-coast sojourn in three days.

An Arsenal medical bulletin reports that Aubameyang “will be unavailable for Tuesday’s match [against Southampton] due to personal family reasons”.

Asked in his pre-match press offering on Saturday how big an issue it would be if the FPL midfielder is out for a while, Mikel Arteta responded:

“Of course it will be a problem because he is a top striker, one who scores [a lot of] goals and he is our captain, a really important player in the team.” Mikel Arteta

Another Gunners doubt is Kieran Tierney (£5.4m), who “is being assessed for discomfort in the right lower leg”. Dani Ceballos (£4.7m) and Pablo Mari (£4.4m) remain out, though the latter is expected back in training this week.

On Gabriel Martinelli (£4.9m), who was brought off after 58 minutes as Southampton knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup, Arteta added in his pre-Saints briefing:



“He was fine, it was a tactical decision [for him to come off in the FA Cup game] and he is fine. He has missed a few training sessions with the last injury, but I expect big things from Gabi. He has been really helpful since he joined again after such a long period, so I am positive about it.” Mikel Arteta

Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.8m) is almost certainly out for Southampton’s trip to Arsenal. On the right-back and further team news, Ralph Hasenhuttl explained:

“It looks that he can definitely not make it tomorrow – this is another setback for us, to be honest. It’s the quad area, he’s got some problems. He only warmed up a little bit today and then felt some problems so had to stop.



“After Ryan Bertrand (£5.0m) out with his fifth yellow card, we have to find the right solutions at full-back. It’s an important position for our game. The only good news is that Reddie [Nathan Redmond (£6.4m)] is back, he will sit tomorrow on the bench. Maybe he is not ready yet to be an option, but he’s trained with the team today.



“Ori [Oriol Romeu (£4.5m)] is coming back but it’s a bit too early for him. Maybe the weekend. Over the next couple of weeks it will look a little bit better which is important, because we have a lot of games.” Ralph Hassenhuttl

In the embargoed section of his presser, the Southampton boss added that budget midfielder Ibrahima Diallo(£4.5m) is one player he is considering for an auxiliary full-back role.

“For a player like him [Diallo] you will always find him a place in the team, when you have a player so strong. We have a few similar positions to the six. I can imagine him as a ten or as a full-back, if necessary.” Ralph Hassenhuttl

Crystal Palace vs West Ham

Roy Hodgson will be without ex-Hammer James Tomkins (£4.5m) as Crystal Palace entertain West Ham at Selhurst Park.

“We’ve lost James Tomkins for tomorrow night. Unfortunately there was an accident, if you like, in training which has meant he’s picked up an injury so we’re not able to use him tomorrow night – which we would have done otherwise – so that’s a blow.” “Apart from that, it’s the players who have been injured for a while now. Jeff Schlupp got injured three or four weeks ago. And before that of course there was Connor Wickham and Wayne Hennessey – although he is recovering very well, he’s actually on the field again. And there’s Nathan Ferguson, who is also recovering well from the injury he got. But in terms of the squad and the players we’ve been using, it’s basically Jeffrey Schlupp(£5.4m), Tomkins and Mamadou Sakho (£4.4m) as well.” Roy Hodgson

On injury returnee Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m), Hodgson added:

“Important [to have him back], everyone needs [their] top players. There’s no doubt in my mind, or anyone’s mind, I guess, that Wilf is one of those. When you’ve got to play without one of your top players, it’s pretty obvious that you’re going to miss him. So we’re delighted he’s recovered so quickly from the injury that kept him out of the Manchester City game, and I’m hoping to see the best of him tomorrow evening.” Roy Hodgson

Meanwhile, new signing Jean-Phillippe Mateta (£6.0m) will not be involved against the Irons.

“It’s too early. There’s a few visa [matters] to sort out but hopefully we’ll get them sorted out quickly and he’ll be available very soon. But it would have been too soon to have him in the squad for tomorrow whatever [had happened]. “He [Mateta] is looking good – we’re very pleased to have him here. We’ve chased him for a period of time and luckily the club was able to strike a deal. We’re hoping he’ll do as well as we anticipate.” Roy Hodgson

David Moyes was his usual coy self on Monday, with the West Ham manager not ruling out any players.

“We’re okay in terms of team news. We’ve got Arthur Masuaku who has been out for a while with a knee injury, but apart from that we don’t have too many others. We’re very fortunate at the moment in that we’ve got most people fit.” David Moyes

On Michail Antonio (£6.4m), who scored in both DGW19 matches on his return from injury, Moyes said:

“Having Michail back makes a huge difference for us. He’s such an important player for us. I think he’s still a little way off his best, from when we came back after lockdown, and we have to get him back to that level but if he keeps getting us a goal a game we won’t be complaining, that’s for sure! Hopefully he can continue on his run, but I still see improvement in Mich from where he’s been and hopefully he can do that.” David Moyes

Newcastle United vs Leeds United

Steve Bruce looks set to be without three defenders for Leeds’ visit to St. James’ Park.

“I don’t think Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernández and Paul Dummett will be quite right. We’ll see how Javier Manquillo is. He is one of the victims of having injury and Covid issues, so we’ll make an assessment today. He’s 50/50 for the game.” Steve Bruce

On Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m), the Newcastle boss added:

“I would think it’s a bit too soon for him to start. We’ll see how he is today. He’s played 25 minutes and had a week of training in eight weeks so we have to box clever.” STeve Bruce

For Leeds, Illan Meslier (£4.7m) is available for selection.

“Illan Meslier has resolved his health issues. No (there is no new team news).” Marcelo Bielsa

That means centre-back Diego Llorente (£4.4m) could make just his second Premier League appearance of the season. If Bielsa does decide to move Luke Ayling (£4.5m) back to his natural right-back slot, that could have a knock-on effect for Ezgjan Alioski (£4.5m).

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City

Sam Allardyce welcomes Karlan Grant (£5.8m) and Matt Phillips (£5.1m) back to contention as Man City visit the Hawthorns.

“I’m glad to say we have Matt Phillips and Karlan Grant back. That boosts our squad. It also gives us better opportunities to make substitutions and it gives us experience.” Sam Allardyce

Pep Guardiola offered little in the way of team news on Monday, though confirmed in his embargoed section that Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) remains out.

“The first three or four days he struggled [with Covid]. He felt so tired but today he says he is feeling better. Now is the time to test negative and then when he can, come back here and start to move and see how he feels day by day.” “I cannot tell you [when Aguero will be back]. I don’t know how he will react in the first days when he starts training. I am so optimistic that he will give us, from February or March, to the end of the season, some good, good months.” Pep Guardiola

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) is the big FPL asset missing from the Man City ranks, with the premium midfielder ruled out last Friday for “four to six weeks”.

Burnley vs Aston Villa

Charlie Taylor (£4.5m) remains a doubt for the Clarets as they welcome Aston Villa to Turf Moor.

“Charlie Taylor is still touch and go. Robbie Brady and Josh Brownhill have both got a little knock but hopefully everyone is going to be close for selection.” Sean Dyche

Dean Smith’s team news update on Tuesday was brief, with the manager stating:

“Kortney Hause [foot] is still out and he’s due to go for a scan, I believe.” Dean Smith

On winger on Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m), Smith said:

“He’s a good player, we were prepared for him to find his feet and he’s done it really well. Without the ball he really impresses me, with his work rate and tactical knowledge.” Dean Smith

The Aston Villa boss also had some interesting comments on how his team sets up to play.

“There are different ways to win football games – it’s not always about being gung ho and cavalier. It would have been very easy with the form that Newcastle were in to go with a very attacking system but I just felt we needed to be solid as well, pick up second balls and play from there.” “We’ve got different ways that we can win games now, which is probably the most pleasing thing. We’ve got a good organisation and structure so that when players come in, they know their roles and can do a really good job.” – Dean Smith Dean Smith

On Ollie Watkins (£6.1m), who scored his first league goal since Gameweek 8 in that 2-0 win over Newcastle during DGW19, Smith added:

“All goalscorers and centre-forwards will tell you they’re not that worried [about not scoring], but really they just want to score goals and Ollie is the same.His mentality has changed since he became a centre-forward at Brentford last season and his mentality is now about scoring goals. I’ve said it before that his work ethic has endeared him to all staff members and players here. Nobody was putting any pressure on him apart from himself.” Dean Smith

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) and Tariq Lamptey (£4.7m) remain out for the Seagulls, while Aaron Connolly (£5.2m) and Adam Lallana (£6.2m) could make the bench for the home tie with Fulham.

“[Aaron] Connolly has trained the last couple of days, so he’s got a chance of being involved against Fulham. Adam Lallana has trained the last couple of days, again there’s a chance. “For Danny [Welbeck] and Tariq [Lamptey], the game has come too soon for them. “I don’t think either of [Lallana or Connolly] will be ready to start the game but it’s always good to have those types of players back with us. It’s a plus for us.” Graham Potter

On Fulham’s injury situation, Scott Parker revealed:

“No new injury concerns have come out of the recent fixtures. We’re just trying to repair the tired bodies. Nothing out of the ordinary at this time of the season.” Scott Parker

Everton vs Leicester City

Carlo Ancelotti’s injury update was short and sweet, as Lucas Digne (£6.0m) and Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) return to contention.

“We have back from the last game Digne and Iwobi. We are without [Fabian] Delph, [JP] Gbamin, Allan and [Niels] Nkounkou. The others are all good.” Carlo Ancelotti

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) made his return from injury in the FA Cup on Sunday, playing 67 minutes and scoring a goal as Everton beat Sheffield Wednesday.

Brendan Rodgers had another update on sidelined striker Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) on Monday.

“There’s a timeline on it. He’s a little sore as you’d expect. He’s in really good form and hopefully he’s a quick healer and he’ll be back available fairly soon.” Brendan Rodgers

The Foxes look to have an otherwise clean bill of health for their away clash at Everton on Wednesday.

“[There’s] no other [issues] than the boys that have been out; Vards obviously, [Dennis] Praet and Wes Morgan. Everyone else is coming through really well. Christian Fuchs has been training. He’s played a great part for us in this first part of the season. He’s not been involved so much of late because of the other players returning. But he’s fit and training well and he always makes himself available if he’s required. I’ve said it many times, [picking a starting XI] is the most difficult job. “Especially when you have top-class professionals and I’m just thankful, with all the injuries we’ve had, that they are back and available and getting game time. They all know that all of them are required. The same XI won’t play in every single game between now and the end of the season. The players respect the spirit of the team. I communicate with the guys that are on the outside so they know exactly where they are and they always know they’re very close to playing. They’ve just got to be ready.” Brendan Rodgers

Asked if Harvey Barnes (£6.8m) could play a central role in Vardy’s absence, Rodgers responded:

“No. If you look at his strengths, they’re in the one v one. It’s about making runs. It’s a different skillset. You’ve got to take the ball in tighter spaces. He combines with other players and getting behind, and then drifting into the spaces. He’s made great strides. His football understanding is getting better. One thing you have to give any player is patience.” Brendan Rodgers

Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) is one player in the running as an interim Vardy replacement for Rodgers, along with Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.6m).

“It just depends on the game [whether Perez starts up-front]. I know he’ll score goals. He hasn’t featured as much this season. He’ll play a really pivotal role. Whether it’s him, Kelechi, or someone else, the responsibility for goals is the team.” Brendan Rodgers

Chelsea vs Wolves

Chelsea are without a manager at the time of writing and the club have not provided an injury update. N’Golo Kante (£4.9m) remains a doubt with a hamstring problem.

Wolves defender Jonny (£5.4m) is edging closer to a first-team return. Nuno explained:

“Jonny is closer to a return. He’s been working with us [but] not on all the situations. “He’s travelling to have an opinion on the surgery and after that, a couple of weeks more [and] he’ll be ready to go.” Nuno Espirito Santo

New striker Willian Jose (£7.0m) will not be available for the trip to London.

“We’re still waiting on the work permit to be solved. It’s just a matter of time. There’s an exception on quarantine as long as he’s tested negative in Spain…we’re waiting on that result. “[He has] talent, quality, experience – a very good player. He can give us help in the team. We have to see how he is (in fitness terms) but he’s been competing since the start of the season.” – Nuno Espirito Santo Nuno Espirito Santo

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Both Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp have their press conferences scheduled for Wednesday, unfortunately well after Tuesday’s 16:30 [GMT] deadline. For Spurs, Ben Davies (£4.6m) is a doubt after picking up a calf issue in Monday’s FA Cup normal-time win over Wycombe Wanderers. Mourinho explained:

“Ben Davies was just a bad feeling, I hope it is not anything on his calf. So hopefully we managed to play and not have big injuries or fatigue and not to have extra time. We knew that we needed a good strong team and bench, just in case so it would be a problem if we had to play 30 minutes extra time – because then the [Harry] Kane 30 minutes becomes 60, the [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg 45 becomes 75 and so on. Hopefully, nothing happened.” Jose Mourinho

Klopp will be hoping to have Joel Matip (£5.4m) available after resting the centre-back on Sunday as Liverpool lost 3-2 to Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round. Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) missed that tie and the league defeat to Burnley with a muscle problem.

