Injuries January 29

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 21?

The latest Fantasy Premier League captaincy debate has been thrown wide open by recent form and injuries.

After becoming the most captained player in a Gameweek ever – and providing no returns against Sheffield United – Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m) and his team will have to bounce back against an improving Arsenal. 

As a result, Fantasy managers have already turned towards some more appealing candidates for Gameweek 21.

A number of Manchester City players have made themselves comfortable in this week’s captaincy conversation, alongside some Merseyside assets Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.5m)

As Gameweek’s 21 captaincy debate seems to be one of the most open ones since the start of the new calendar year, we will look into the most appealing options and as always, the analysis will be backed up by the extensive data from Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area. Only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

After scoring 14 points in just 52 minutes against West Bromwich Albion, İlkay Gündoğan (£5.7m) leads the Fantasy Football Scout Captain Poll going into Gameweek 21 with 22.7% of the votes.

The German international is accompanied by two of his teammates in this week’s poll, as Raheem Sterling (£11.5) and Joao Cancelo (£5.9) sit second and fifth respectively.

The remaining two spots are occupied by Harry Kane (£11.3m) and Calvert-Lewin, although the Tottenham Hotspur striker is now a major doubt ahead of Spurs’ trip to Brighton & Hove Albion:

“He’s injured in both ankles. To cope with one pain, probably he could (continue), but with both, it’s very painful and sore. He just couldn’t. For Harry to leave a game means it’s not a nothing injury. We don’t know how long (he will be out). We’ll have to see.” – Jose Mourinho

Son Heung-min (£9.8m) and Salah are also players who have gone above the 5.0% threshold in this week’s poll so far, gaining 6.4% and 7.0% of total votes, respectively – although they might end up better supported in light of Kane’s injury.

Meanwhile, last week’s top pick Bruno Fernandes sits 9th with only 3.1% of votes, even behind the Colombian international James Rodríguez (£7.7m, 4.5% of votes).

KEY MATCHES

Manchester City v Sheffield United

