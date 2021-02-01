400
Captain Sensible February 1

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 22?

Fantasy Premier League managers are looking to Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United for the Gameweek 22 captaincy.

The pressure is high for the latest round of midweek matches after a number of the popular options blanked over the weekend and there could even be more rotation to consider too…

As per usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of posting an explosive score in Gameweek 22.

We assess the individual statistics of the key candidates and compare them with the defences they are about to face.

CAPTAIN POLL

Fresh from a long-awaited double-digit haul against West Ham. Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) tops the Gameweek 22 captain poll.

He may have gone six Premier League matches without a goal but the Egyptian looked back to his best ahead of Liverpool hosting Brighton.

As a result, 35.4% of Fantasy Football Scout voters have chosen him as their skipper for Gameweek 22.

That is close to double the size of Bruno Fernandes’ (£11.4m) following, who is the current runner-up on 18.5%.

The Manchester United midfielder has been on a dry spell of his own, registering just an assist in his last five league matches.

His support is likely based on the fixture, which pits the Red Devils against a Southampton side without a clean sheet in each of their last three matches and currently suffering an injury crisis.

Despite a Gameweek 21 benching, Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) remains in the captaincy conversation. With his rest out of the way, it seems likely the Manchester City midfielder will start for the trip to Burnley on Wednesday.

Sterling has two goals and two assists across his last three away trips which has helped him achieve the support of 13.5% in the Fantasy Football Scout captain poll. 

João Cancelo (£6.0m) is arguably in a similar boat. Having missed out against Sheffield United, his return to the team looks likely for the trip to Turf Moor. His 17-point score at West Bromwich Albion is clearly fresh in the memory, here 4.3% of our voters backing him as a differential Gameweek 22 captain.

Ilkay Gündoğan (£5.8m) was also a big-scorer at the Hawthorns but his blank against Sheffield United appears to have tempered the enthusiasm around the budget midfielder. Just 3.8% have backed last Gameweek’s most popular captain for the armband this time around.

Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m), Callum Wilson (£6.7m), Marcus Rashford (£9.5m), Son Heung-min (£9.8m), Jack Grealish (£7.7m) and Patrick Bamford (£6.6m) are the only other options considered by more than 1% of voters.

KEY MATCHES

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion

