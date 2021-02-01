Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 22?

Fantasy Premier League managers are looking to Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United for the Gameweek 22 captaincy.

The pressure is high for the latest round of midweek matches after a number of the popular options blanked over the weekend and there could even be more rotation to consider too…

As per usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of posting an explosive score in Gameweek 22.

We assess the individual statistics of the key candidates and compare them with the defences they are about to face.

As this uses extensive data from Fantasy Football Scout’s Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

Fresh from a long-awaited double-digit haul against West Ham. Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) tops the Gameweek 22 captain poll.

He may have gone six Premier League matches without a goal but the Egyptian looked back to his best ahead of Liverpool hosting Brighton.

As a result, 35.4% of Fantasy Football Scout voters have chosen him as their skipper for Gameweek 22.

That is close to double the size of Bruno Fernandes’ (£11.4m) following, who is the current runner-up on 18.5%.

The Manchester United midfielder has been on a dry spell of his own, registering just an assist in his last five league matches.

His support is likely based on the fixture, which pits the Red Devils against a Southampton side without a clean sheet in each of their last three matches and currently suffering an injury crisis.

Despite a Gameweek 21 benching, Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) remains in the captaincy conversation. With his rest out of the way, it seems likely the Manchester City midfielder will start for the trip to Burnley on Wednesday.

Sterling has two goals and two assists across his last three away trips which has helped him achieve the support of 13.5% in the Fantasy Football Scout captain poll.

João Cancelo (£6.0m) is arguably in a similar boat. Having missed out against Sheffield United, his return to the team looks likely for the trip to Turf Moor. His 17-point score at West Bromwich Albion is clearly fresh in the memory, here 4.3% of our voters backing him as a differential Gameweek 22 captain.

Ilkay Gündoğan (£5.8m) was also a big-scorer at the Hawthorns but his blank against Sheffield United appears to have tempered the enthusiasm around the budget midfielder. Just 3.8% have backed last Gameweek’s most popular captain for the armband this time around.

Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m), Callum Wilson (£6.7m), Marcus Rashford (£9.5m), Son Heung-min (£9.8m), Jack Grealish (£7.7m) and Patrick Bamford (£6.6m) are the only other options considered by more than 1% of voters.

KEY MATCHES

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT