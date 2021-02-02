Learning from the Great and the Good 20/21 – Gameweek 20 and 21

“One step beyond!”

Madness! That is the only word to describe the last couple of Gameweeks for The Great and The Good as sub 6 million midfielders became the new heavy hitters, City defensive investment became the new normal and we thought buying in Everton was a clever idea.

Throughout all this Pep still did his best to make fools of us again with his team selection, he wouldn’t drop a player after he scored 17 FPL points, would he?

Elsewhere, we tried to work out the FPL impact of the new Chelsea manager, injuries to fantasy royalty such as De Bruyne, Kane and Vardy gave us an influx of cash and we all agreed to buy Soucek as much potato salad as he wanted.

For those not following along, The Great and The Good are prominent managers I track to hopefully improve my own performance. They are the Scouts Neale Rigg and Joe Lepper, Pro Pundits (Mark Sutherns, Az, Lateriser, Fabio Borges and Tom Freeman ), FPL “celebrities”, FPL General, Magnus Carlsen and finally from the Hall of Fame we have Ville Ronka, Matthew Jones and Sean Tobin

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Mark was the top scorer over the combined Gameweeks with 144 points and last week saw him soak in the limelight of a live Gogglebox style episode of FPL Blackbox, basking in Trent’s return to form, whilst Az could only sob in the corner, as Alexander-Arnold’s goal and assist lifted Mr Sutherns to 83 points for Gameweek 20.

Ville Ronka was the Prince in Gameweek 21 with 80 points in a challenging weekend with benches tested, he had Bamford, Martinez but also a slice of luck as Sterling’s no show meant his vice-captain pick of Salah could give him a 30 point boost.

There was also some “Bam Jam” around as Neale, Joe and Az secured his points from the bench. Spare a thought for Magnus who captained Sterling but unfortunately had the vice captaincy on Calvert-Lewin who proved just an embarrassment.

Captaincy cardiac arrest set in over the two Gameweeks with Bruno failing everyone in 20 apart from Magnus who went Sterling, whilst the Gameweek 21 call was a virtual lucky dip with seven different candidates put forward by The Great and The Good but it was Salah who made Fabio, Ville and Matthew’s hearts stop.

WEEKLY TRANSFERS

This is a summary of the transfers for this week :

Az

GW20 – Stones (Alexander-Arnold)

GW21 – Digne, Calvert-Lewin, Gundogan (Ayling, Raphina, Adams)

Fabio Borges

GW20 – Son (De Bruyne)

GW21 – Cancelo, Gundogan (Coufal, Soucek)

Joe Lepper

GW20 – Kane (Vardy)

GW21 – Gundogan, Calvert-Lewin (Kane, Stephens)

FPL General

GW20 – Gundogan (De Bruyne)

GW21 – Grealish, Calvert-Lewin (Bamford, Anguissa)

Lateriser

GW20 – Son, Cancelo (De Bruyne, Douglas)

GW21 – Calvert-Lewin, Barnes (Rashford, Bamford)

Magnus Carlsen

GW20 – Sterling (De Bruyne)

GW21 – Calvert-Lewin (Bamford)

Mark Sutherns

GW20 – Gundogan (De Bruyne)

GW21 – Calvert-Lewin (Rodrigo)

Matthew Jones

GW20 – Gundogan, Kane (De Bruyne, Vardy)

GW21 – Calvert-Lewin (Kane)

Neale Rigg

GW20 – Gundogan (De Bruyne)

GW21 – Cancelo (Balbuena)

Sean Tobin

GW20 – Son (De Bruyne)

GW21 – Calvert-Lewin, Gundogan (Bamford, El Ghazi)

Tom Freeman

GW20 – Zaha (De Bruyne)

GW21 – Calvert-Lewin, Gundogan (Wood, Smith-Rowe)

Ville Ronka

GW20 – Son (De Bruyne)

GW21 – Cancelo (Taylor)

*transfers out are in brackets

The moves of The Great and The Great in Gameweek 20 were dominated by the search for Kevin’s replacement, those who went for Gundogan were on the wings of the dove with a double-digit return against a woeful West Brom.

Plenty of hits over the two weeks with Lateriser experiencing the sun and the rain as he brought Cancelo in just in time for his much-anticipated haul in Gameweek 20 but suffering, along with many others, from his Bamford exit plan in Gameweek 21.

TEMPLATE

The template for The Great and The Good is as follows with number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:-

Johnstone (6), Martinez (5)

Cancelo (9), Coufal (8), Dias (8), Robertson (7), Stones (7)

Bruno Fernandes (12), Salah (12), Gundogan (9), Soucek (8), Son (5)

Calvert-Lewin (9), Antonio (9), Bamford (8)

Welcome to the House of Fun, or The Great and The Good Template, to Gundogan and disappointing Dominic Calvert-Lewin as we saw De Bruyne and Kane become yesterday’s men.

IT MUST BE STATS! STATS! STATS!

The table below gives a high-level summary of the key stats for the season:-

Lateriser is lovestruck with taking minus fours as he leads the way in hits having taken ten this campaign, perhaps more remarkable is that Neale Rigg has only taken one back in Gameweek 19 for De Bruyne/Coufal which netted him 28 points!

FPL General and Fabio are battling it out for the King of the Captaincy throne with only two points separating them after Mr Borges took the night boat to Cairo and picked the Egyptian superstar Salah this week against FPL General’s pick of Grealish.

In a season where the value of team value is questionable Magnus is the richest, with plenty of room in his baggy trousers for the 105.3 million he has, 3.1 million more than Lateriser.

CONCLUSION

The heavy, heavy monster sound of FPL rumbles on with the next deadline close at hand and little time to reflect, but we should also the consider the impact on the Premier League players who have had little respite.

There were a few tired legs out there at the weekend, for those who made the pitch, so preparing for rotation and injuries would appear to be the smart play. A playing squad of fifteen is a necessity, so for those with money in the bank due to the big-name injuries spreading the wealth is the best tactic, doing anything else would be madness.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now and remember don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Greyhead19