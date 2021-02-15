287
Scout Notes February 15

The FPL Round-Up: Moyes talks Antonio fitness and Hammers’ penalty takers

We round up the Fantasy Premier League headlines of Monday evening as we look back at home wins for West Ham United and Chelsea, both of whom leapfrogged Liverpool in the Premier League table.

GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

Courtesy of LiveFPL.net

RICE AND PENS

With Michail Antonio (£6.6m) injured and Mark Noble (£4.6m) on bench duty for large chunks of the season, the question over who would be next in line for West Ham United from 12 yards remained unanswered for months – until Monday.

It was the unlikely figure of Declan Rice (£4.7m) who grabbed the ball when the Hammers were awarded their first, overturned spot-kick against Sheffield United at the London Stadium and indeed it was the England international who despatched the 40th-minute penalty that put the Hammers in front.

So no luck for owners of Tomas Soucek (£5.4m), taker of 13 spot-kicks at previous club Slavia Prague – although David Moyes’ post-match comments hinted that there might be a different taker stepping up in future:

We want the organisation to be clear. If Mark Noble is on the pitch then he takes the penalty.

Next game we might try somebody different but this game it was certainly Declan [Rice].

TAKING THE MICHAIL

Antonio earns back-to-back start for first time since Gameweek 6

Antonio wasn’t involved in east London on Monday evening, missing out after failing a late fitness test.

“Fatigue” was cited as the reason for the striker’s withdrawal in the goalless draw with Fulham in Gameweek 23 and subsequent absence in the FA Cup fifth round last Tuesday.

But another hamstring problem is widely being attributed to Antonio’s non-involvement against the Blades, with David Moyes admitting after the game that the striker wasn’t even guaranteed to recover for Gameweek 25:

It wasn’t a risk to play him but we knew that he is in a position where something could happen and I don’t want to lose him for a long period. I hope that he’ll be fine for Sunday but I have no guarantee at this moment in time.

It was Jarrod Bowen (£6.0m) who was chosen to lead the line for the Hammers but it was Jesse Lingard (£6.0m) who again posed the greater goal threat, with the on-loan Manchester United midfielder topping the shot count table.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) is the only FPL asset who has had more goal attempts than Lingard since the latter made the move to east London.

CROSS WELL

Aaron Cresswell (£5.8m) consolidated his position as FPL’s highest-scoring defender with a 12-point haul.

Cresswell, deployed as a centre-half in a back three on Monday and denied the chance to venture forward much from open play, supplied his ninth assist of a remarkable campaign when his 57th-minute corner was nodded home by Issa Diop (£4.3m).

The West Ham man is one of just two FPL defenders who has played every single minute of their side’s campaign so far and, continuing on his current rate of goal production, would go close to emulating Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s (£7.4m) total of 15 assists in 2020/21.

It was a case of what might have been for opposite full-back Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m), who missed a one-on-one opportunity in the second half.

Cresswell and Coufal might have to be reliant on their attacking returns in the next nine Gameweeks, however, with the Hammers’ clean sheet prospects mixed at best:

THOMAS THE TINK-ERER

Chelsea kept their fourth clean sheet in five league matches under Thomas Tuchel but relatively few Fantasy managers would have enjoyed the spoils, with not one of the back five – including goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (£5.1m) – that Frank Lampard favoured for much of 2020/21 making their new manager’s starting XI.

The decision to start Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) over Mendy in Monday’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United underscored just how difficult it is to pin Tuchel down to a settled starting XI, with centre-halves Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.7m) and Antonio Rudiger (£4.6m) and the two ‘number sixes’ now the only players boasting an ever-present record under their recently appointed head coach.

Marcos Alonso (£5.7m), again preferred over Ben Chilwell (£5.9m) at left wing-back, rolled back the years with another performance full of attacking potential: he had more shots than any other player at Stamford Bridge.

Timo Werner‘s (£9.2m) own mini-renaissance continued under his new manager, meanwhile.

Again deployed in his preferred position as a left-sided number 10, Werner made it 21 points in three Gameweeks under Tuchel with his first goal since Gameweek 8 – but not before he had missed two big chances in typically profligate fashion.

Newcastle’s own performance, which was improved after half-time, mirrored that of Sheffield United’s in the earlier kick-off: no lack of effort but, minus the injured Callum Wilson (£6.6m), no cutting edge in attack when it mattered.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

  1. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Risers: Watkins (6.5)

    Fallers: Son (9.5) Lacazette (8.2) Ziyech (7.9)

    Open Controls
    1. Sco
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Nice.

      Open Controls
    2. Avery
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Thanks mate.

      Shame Son dropped again. Thinking he may come good again next match.

      Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      Cheers Ragabolly!

      Open Controls
    4. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      55 mins ago

      Cheers Ragabolly.

      Open Controls
    5. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      55 mins ago

      brought in *Raphinha & *Dallas
      maybe they go up tomorrow

      Open Controls
    6. seewhyaxe
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Hope the Son's curse continues

      Open Controls
    7. CroatianHammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Sweet. Expected the Son drop so moved him on today for Raphina (who I expect gets a rise before deadline)

      Open Controls
    8. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Son sellers going to be punished hard

      Open Controls
  2. Sco
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Martinez
    Cancelo Dias Lowton
    Salah Sterling Bruno Grealish Maddison
    Watkins Bamford

    Forster, Rudiger, Mitchell, Brewster

    1FT, 2.4 ITB. Any recommendations? I'd been planning Maddison to Son for a while but having second thoughts with Leicester and Spurs recent form now.

    I could just use the money to improve the bench with BB in mind for a big DGW, I guess?

    Bottomed.

    Open Controls
    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      EO for Son Kane in gw26 will be high, so a haul will hurt you

      are you happy to own just Bamford for their double?

      i'm looking at sterling to gund to fund kane post arsenal city game

      Open Controls
      1. Sco
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yeah happy with just Bamford tbh. Sterling to Gundogan is a great shout really, clears up so many funds and Gundo is the better pick anyway.

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          in hindsight it was the right move when kdb got hurt especially with the extra 4m change
          just did antonio soucek to bamford raphinha for free

          good luck

          Open Controls
  3. IRBOX ⚽
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Anyone else still alive in the Cup? 8 straight wins puts us into the top 16,384 managers and the dream continues!

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      Still in, means little given it's luck of the draw and chips.

      Open Controls
    2. CRO KLOPP
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      Nope,I am all in on LMS this year,GL

      Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      55 mins ago

      Nice one. I was out a couple weeks back by 3 points.

      Open Controls
    4. COVID-CASUAL
        36 mins ago

        Well done. Never been that far

        Thought I was a chance of a decent run this year but lost round 1 - despite OR 1414 at the time. Have been tracking my opponent and would've won every other GW since.

        Open Controls
    5. jamesjoseph2770
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Is it worth holding on to Antonio?

      Open Controls
      1. Sco
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I'd sell for Bamford or Watkins personally. Don't like his fixtures and he's too unreliable.

        Open Controls
        1. jamesjoseph2770
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Thanks SCO. Planning to do Antonio to Bamford as I had sold Bam for DCL a few weeks ago..

          Open Controls
          1. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            ditto, sold bamf to dcl right before he hauled 15 pointer ouch
            just did antonio to bamford (thought Ant was dropping today) but happy to have for the double

            Open Controls
            1. jamesjoseph2770
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Yeah. Missed out on Bam's 15 pointer but got DCL's 9 & 12 points..

              Open Controls
      2. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I'd sell, maybe go to Ings if you have the cash.

        Open Controls
        1. jamesjoseph2770
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          West Ham don't have a DGW 26 right? Will DCL have DGW 26?

          Open Controls
          1. Luton_Fan
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Yes. Southampton and villa/west brom

            Open Controls
    6. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Dallas or Struijk?

      Struijk allows Cavani/Ings to Kane the following week.

      Open Controls
      1. Sco
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Struijk then.

        Open Controls
    7. Luton_Fan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      All week i was mulling over the following to get in gundo. Had ederson, cancelo, dias

      A. ederson to pope.
      B. Cancelo to lowten

      Obviously i chose a and proceeded to watch lowten and ederson haul. Story of my season.

      Open Controls
      1. Kryptonite666
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Was the right call to be fair.

        Open Controls
    8. The White Pele
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Grealish & Antonio & Dier to Raph & Bamford & Dallas (-8) YAY or NAY?

      Open Controls
      1. Luton_Fan
        • 11 Years
        38 mins ago

        Not for -8

        Open Controls
      2. The White Pele
        • 3 Years
        38 mins ago

        gw26: Bam to Kane for free

        Open Controls
      3. Sco
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        No. Leeds aren't that good that a -8 for their players is worthwhile IMO. Just do Antonio to Bamford I'd say.

        Open Controls
      4. HammersXI
        • 8 Years
        just now

        -4 yes not -8. I would not take a hit on Leeds defenders atm

        Open Controls
    9. Arsenal10444
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Who gets more points this week:

      A) Warde prowse -4
      B) Stones

      Open Controls
      1. Sco
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Stones 6
        JWP 4

        IMO.

        Open Controls
      2. All about the galacticos
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. Luton_Fan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Impossible to answer. If stones gets cs jwp has to score at least 10 which i think he will so it depends of you think stones will get a cs. If not jwp will score higher. 🙂

        Open Controls
    10. davies
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Which combo?

      A) Shaw Strujik
      B) Rudiger Veltman

      Open Controls
      1. All about the galacticos
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Luton_Fan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
    11. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Does this look good to go for this gw?Maybe Sterling > son for a hit?

      Martinez
      Stones Mee Dallas
      Salah bruno Sterling gundo raphina
      Ings bamford

      Forster dcl digne coufal

      Open Controls
      1. Luton_Fan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        No, sterling will score v arsenal

        Open Controls
        1. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Guess will have to wait till gw26 before getting in son or Kane.

          Open Controls
        2. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          He may not play against Arsenal if he starts against Everton . . .

          Open Controls
    12. Kryptonite666
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Almost set with the wildcard for BB26

      Areola Martinez
      Shaw Dallas Cancelo Targett Stones
      Salah Fernandes Gundogan Raphinha Barnes
      Kane Ings Bamford

      Just enough for Ings + Raphinha to Watkins + Son in 26. Where can I improve?

      Open Controls
      1. davies
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        What’s your TV?

        Open Controls
        1. Kryptonite666
          • 1 Year
          just now

          close to 107

          Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour ago

        I like it. You BB in 26?
        If not maybe there’s a little too much balance. Will give you bench headaches at some point.

        Open Controls
        1. Kryptonite666
          • 1 Year
          59 mins ago

          Yup. BB in 26

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            56 mins ago

            Makes sense. Like it in general.

            One thought I’m having is whether double city defense is worth it. Plenty of good defenders in the game, freedom to go KDB and Gundo soon might be nice.

            Open Controls
            1. Kryptonite666
              • 1 Year
              52 mins ago

              Whom would you go for ?

              Ricardo maybe
              Robertson - leaky defence
              Rudiger - bad fixtures

              Others don’t have double or don’t have good fixtures

              Open Controls
              1. Bushwhacker
                • 1 Year
                48 mins ago

                I have a very similar team and went Rudiger. Chelsea look pretty solid, not too worried about fixtures unless they're playing City.

                Open Controls
                1. Kryptonite666
                  • 1 Year
                  40 mins ago

                  They are playing United and Liverpool. You reckon they’ll get clean sheets ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bushwhacker
                    • 1 Year
                    2 mins ago

                    United ; yes . . Liverpool . . at this rate, yes!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bushwhacker
                      • 1 Year
                      1 min ago

                      Besides he's a rest of season keeper for me. His price will just keep rising.

                      Open Controls
              2. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                48 mins ago

                KWP?
                Any good Tot defenders? They have plenty of doubles and a gw29 fixture.
                Maybe AWB? Doesn’t feel like there are real choices of an attacking double up on Man U

                Open Controls
                1. Kryptonite666
                  • 1 Year
                  3 mins ago

                  KWP is injured. Don’t trust Southampton defence - maybe Vestergard. TOT - Alderwireld maybe, he’s a boring pick. Reg/ Aurier are injured I think. What are you thinking ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    just now

                    I’m not WC and no BB to worry about anyway.
                    Just enjoying the thought exercise.
                    I got Cress, Dallas, Dias, Stones, Shaw. Would probably downgrade Stones to a 4.0 if I was doing it.

                    Open Controls
      3. HammersXI
        • 8 Years
        37 mins ago

        Not a fan of doubling up on Villa defenders tbh. Would go with another club. I would go with a SOU defender like Vestergaard against Leeds and Chelsea, sure they will concede but his goal threat is there.

        Open Controls
    13. janowsc
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Do you think Ings will score double digits over gw25?

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        52 mins ago

        Yes.

        Open Controls
      2. HammersXI
        • 8 Years
        39 mins ago

        Yes and I would even consider captaining him over Bamford atm

        Open Controls
        1. janowsc
          • 6 Years
          36 mins ago

          Interesting...maybe worth a hit

          Open Controls
          1. HammersXI
            • 8 Years
            34 mins ago

            Who would you replace? Would be cool if you could give some advice in my post below too! 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Emp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              of course people are expecting Ings to outscore Bam Bam. He scored last week and Bamford didnt , so....

              Open Controls
    14. Arsenal10444
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Who gets more points this gameweek:

      A) Soucek
      B) Ward prowse -4

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Probably B

        Open Controls
      2. HammersXI
        • 8 Years
        just now

        As much as I hate to say it JWP against Leeds looks like a sure bet to score points. We are dreadful defending set pieces and that's JWP speciality

        Open Controls
    15. bigdip
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Mcarthy* (Pope)
      Pieters Rudiger Cancelo Dallas* (Lewis)
      Salah Fernandes Gundo Son (Soucek)
      Antonio Bamford*(c) (DCL)
      (*asterix for DGW players)

      Any of the below options worth a hit for DGW25?
      A) DCL or Antonio to Ings
      B) Son to Raphinha
      C) No hit

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        52 mins ago

        Antonio might be out injured.
        What about Soucek > Raph and bench Son.

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          49 mins ago

          Antonio just missed featuring tonight ; he'll be back.

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            46 mins ago

            I dunno. Motes didn’t sound super positive. I hope you’re right as a WH fan but I also expect the worst as a WH fan.

            Open Controls
            1. Bushwhacker
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Did alright without him tonight!

              Open Controls
    16. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      59 mins ago

      As bad as Grealish has been, he’s still overperformed in the last 6 GWs... time to let him go?

      Open Controls
      1. redsallstars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I wouldn’t. Villa 3 games yet to be rearranged, could have 3 double gameweeks coming up with them out of fa cup. Villa spurs could easily be rearranged for gameweek 29. He’s pretty much nailed on 90 mins most games too

        Open Controls
    17. marcos11
        58 mins ago

        Which on a wildcard for specifically gw26?

        a) Johnstone (bha eve)
        b) Areola (cry tot)

        Open Controls
        1. HammersXI
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Areola. Fulham are alot better defensively and Palace are horrid atm

          Open Controls
      • Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        57 mins ago

        On WC now.

        Is there a good escape route from Raphinha if I don't want to hold him past DGW25? Would prefer to move him to a DGW26 player as I will be FH'ing in BGW29 and don't need to hold Leeds players for that GW. Would like to have 14 DGW players for DGW26 (one Leeds player the only exception).

        Alternatively, I could sell Bamford and keep Raphinha.

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 mins ago

          Money in the bank to go to who you want long term. Banking a xfer isn’t always great but maybe worth it.

          Open Controls
          1. Major League Shocker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Could do that. Watkins over Ings would save about 2m for a Raphinha upgrade. Feel like I'm potentially spending too much on forwards with Kane/Ings/Bamford if 3-5-2 actually appeals more beyond DGW26.

            If Ings would score a lot more in 25, another option is to get him now and then do Ings/Raphinha -> Watkins/better mid (-4) in 26.

            Open Controls
        2. Kryptonite666
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          Barnes is your answer

          Open Controls
          1. Major League Shocker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Cheers mate, I will have Barnes too. Planned midfield on WC is Salah/Bruno/Barnes/Gundo/Raphinha.

            Open Controls
        3. davies
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Would probably keep both for BGW29 and sell one/both after

          Open Controls
        4. HammersXI
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          I would actually keep both.

          As a Leeds fan, regardless of fixtures we are going to score goals. And Raphinha has been one of our most talented players and is also on set-pieces. Longer term Bamford might dry up but Raphinha will consistently be scoring points over the season.

          But if you do want to sell him, you might want to take a punt in M.Perriera (WBA) in that price range or Barnes (LEI) if you have spare cash. JWP or Minamino are good shouts too but not sure how many DGWs they have

          Open Controls
      • HammersXI
        • 8 Years
        54 mins ago

        What do I do with this team.. Been waiting so long for DGW news and still no sound of it. Was thinking of WC this week to activate TC / BB next week. Thoughts?

        Martinez (Forster)
        Dias Coufal Lowton (Rudiger Digne)
        Salah Sterling Gundogan Bruno Son
        Antonio Bamford (4.3m)

        0.5 ITB. I'm currently thinking whether I should just -4 and get Ings and Raphinha in for Sterling and the 4.3m player

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          37 mins ago

          Don’t mind that move. 3x ~12m mids is a tough tram structure at the moment.

          Open Controls
          1. HammersXI
            • 8 Years
            35 mins ago

            Do you think it's worth a wildcard (to have more DGW players and also set up for GW26?). I'll be avoiding a hit and will be able to get McCarthy also.

            The Sterling move is pending Gundogan injury (or lack of injury news). If he's somehow fit, I'm more inclined to sell Sterling

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              26 mins ago

              WC depends on a bit. BB still?
              I get why it would be fun to do for sure.

              Open Controls
              1. HammersXI
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                I would actually WC this week in view of BB the following week. My team is too weak to BB atm with 2 non-starting players and not so ideal fixtures gg on too.

                Open Controls
            2. Major League Shocker
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              21 mins ago

              I'd think you should be able to hold WC in your situation and still likely set up for a BB. If you do Ings and Raphinha in, you should still have decent money to upgrade Forster and possibly one of the WHU players in 26, right? Hits are usually OK around DGWs.

              Open Controls
              1. HammersXI
                • 8 Years
                18 mins ago

                You mean not even WC in 26? That would be ballsy, there are many changes I do want to do moving forward tbh and players I want to lose.

                I left with BB, TC and WC atm

                Open Controls
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  9 mins ago

                  Plenty won’t WC in/for 26.
                  Not that crazy.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Major League Shocker
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    Correct. There's not much point of playing the WC in 26 either, because you can't play BB or TC in the same week. It's either play it in 25 or save it for a while.

                    Open Controls
                2. Major League Shocker
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  8 mins ago

                  You sounded like you didn't really want to WC in the short-term. If you want to, then don't let anyone on here tell you not to.

                  WC around GW30/31 is what some are planning.

                  Open Controls
      • Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        52 mins ago

        Have the GW26 extra fixtures been announced yet ?

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          37 mins ago

          No settle down

          Open Controls
          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            been busy and just woken up (not in UK) , so no idea what may have happened back in UK

            Open Controls
        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          37 mins ago

          Where would they be announced?

          Open Controls
          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            don't know, this is why I am asking

            Open Controls
        3. waldo666
          • 10 Years
          36 mins ago

          Nope.

          Open Controls
          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            thanks

            Open Controls
        4. HammersXI
          • 8 Years
          33 mins ago

          I myself have been waiting for the news on a daily basis thinking of whether to WC or not. So far no news.. Which doesn't help one bit

          Open Controls
          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            same here, I checked on here but articles turn over so quickly I could quite easily have missed one on the new fixtures.

            Lots of WCs in play and questions being asked so I thought that maybe I had missed the announcement

            Open Controls
            1. HammersXI
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Yeah I'm honestly at a loss of what to do.

              Open Controls
        5. BigBillyBass
          • 2 Years
          24 mins ago

          Should be announced Friday morning

          Open Controls
          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            thanks

            Open Controls
        6. 3 A
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Not yet

          Open Controls
      • TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        45 mins ago

        Last Man Standing Update (737 teams)

        Current safety score = 67
        Top score = 124
        LMS average = 84.15 (-0.85) = 83.3
        Players played = 5.77/12.16
        Captains played = 3.94%

        2 games + autosubs to go.

        https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          This LMS is getting a little too easy now 😉

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            What's your rank?

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              6 mins ago

              Around 18k

              Open Controls
              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                Very nice, competition gets harder now are % out goes up every week until the end.

                Open Controls
      • Hail Hydra
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        Which one?
        A. Kane + Barnes
        B. Ings + Son

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. waldo666
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. All about the galacticos
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      • Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Only on 98pts with 4 (including cappo) to play. Anyone doing any worse? 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          Thats nice

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Cheers Unit

            Open Controls
        2. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          19 mins ago

          Actually it's five to play, however the funny thing is, all could be considered doubts (Mee, Stones, Gundogan, Foden & DCL) and if DCL doesn't play, I'll get Dallas (-1pt) from third bench position.

          I might end up with 97pts for the gameweek 😆

          Open Controls
        3. 3 A
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          Me too . Bad week. Only 120 pts with captain and another three players to play. Hope he is fit. Comeon Gundo huhu

          Open Controls
          1. The Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            such a bad week

            Open Controls
        4. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          87 with only 3 to go, no cappo.

          Open Controls
        5. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          13 mins ago

          97 with Stones, Dias , Gundo. If no Dias then Dallas -1 comes in. Could still miss 100 of Gundo rests too

          Open Controls
        6. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          just now

          WHY? What's the point of this post?? The average is 52 pts . . . so clearly ONLY is pure stupidity.

          Open Controls
      • Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        % chance the following get more minutes this GW?

        A. Mee
        B. Stones
        C. Gundogan
        D. Foden
        E. DCL

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          0
          50
          50
          60
          75

          Open Controls
        2. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          0
          100
          25
          75
          25

          Open Controls
      • fcsaltyballs
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Interesting Son drop with the doubles coming up

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          there will be a rush to get him back. upside chasing.

          Open Controls
      • Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        After some thought, maybe my dilemma (which many probably share) is best phrased this way:

        Who is the best 8th attacker for BB26?

        This would be someone I don't want to spend too much money on, because they will mostly just sit on the bench after 26. Could be either a mid or forward. Ideally would have a DGW26, but possibly I could be talked into someone who doesn't.

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Maja

          Open Controls
      • fcsaltyballs
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Pope
        Cancelo Stones Robertson
        Salah Fernandes Gundogan Raphinha
        Bamford DCL Antonio

        Martinez Soucek Coufal Ferguson

        2 FT, 5.4 itb

        1. Soucek >> Son (save 1FT for 26)
        2. Antonio >> Ings (save 1FT for 26)
        3. Antonio >> Watkins (save 1FT for 26)
        4. Coufal >> Dallas (save 1FT for 26)
        5. Combine 2 of the above??

        Thanks.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.