Dias recalled for benched Stones as injured Gundogan and Calvert-Lewin miss out

Double Gameweek 24 comes to a conclusion as Everton and Manchester City meet at Goodison Park.

Kick-off on Merseyside is at 20:15 GMT.

The two most-owned players from these two teams don’t feature tonight although the no-shows from Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) and Ilkay Gundogan (£6.1m) aren’t shocks, with their managers having previously ruled them out in their pre-match press conferences.

Pep Guardiola gave an update on Gundogan ahead of kick-off:

🗣️ Pep Guardiola on Ilkay Gundogan: "He's much better, it's not a big issue. To avoid risk today we give him a few more days to recover, hopefully against Arsenal or Monchengladbach will be ready."#FFScout #FPL #GW24 #DGW24 #MCFC #EVEMCI pic.twitter.com/SLrQzQs7jP — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 17, 2021

The injured Gundogan is one of three players who started the win over Tottenham Hotspur who doesn’t feature in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI.

The other two are Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) and John Stones (£5.2m), who both drop to the bench.

Kyle Walker (£6.1m), Ruben Dias (£6.1m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) all return to the visitors’ side.

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) makes his return to the City matchday squad following a month on the sidelines and is among the substitutes, along with Sergio Aguero (£10.3m).

Guardiola has threatened more changes when City head to Arsenal this weekend, saying:

If you see the schedule that we have… we have a game every three or four days, everybody is going to play. Against Arsenal, we are going to play new ones.

Carlo Ancelotti has gone one better than his opposite number, making four alterations from the defeat to Fulham at the weekend.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) returns from a rib injury, with Robin Olsen (£4.5m) making way to accommodate the England international’s comeback.

Yerry Mina (£5.5m), Michael Keane (£5.1m) and Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) are also back in the line-up, with Seamus Coleman (£4.8m), James Rodriguez (£7.7m) and Andre Gomes (£5.3m) all dropping to the bench.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Silva, Rodri, Foden, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

Everton XI: Pickford, Mina, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Davies, Doucoure, Digne, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Richarlison.

