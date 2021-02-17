1710
Dugout Discussion February 17

Dias recalled for benched Stones as injured Gundogan and Calvert-Lewin miss out

Double Gameweek 24 comes to a conclusion as Everton and Manchester City meet at Goodison Park.

Kick-off on Merseyside is at 20:15 GMT.

The two most-owned players from these two teams don’t feature tonight although the no-shows from Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) and Ilkay Gundogan (£6.1m) aren’t shocks, with their managers having previously ruled them out in their pre-match press conferences.

Pep Guardiola gave an update on Gundogan ahead of kick-off:

The injured Gundogan is one of three players who started the win over Tottenham Hotspur who doesn’t feature in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI.

The other two are Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) and John Stones (£5.2m), who both drop to the bench.

Kyle Walker (£6.1m), Ruben Dias (£6.1m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) all return to the visitors’ side.

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) makes his return to the City matchday squad following a month on the sidelines and is among the substitutes, along with Sergio Aguero (£10.3m).

Guardiola has threatened more changes when City head to Arsenal this weekend, saying:

If you see the schedule that we have… we have a game every three or four days, everybody is going to play. Against Arsenal, we are going to play new ones.

Carlo Ancelotti has gone one better than his opposite number, making four alterations from the defeat to Fulham at the weekend.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) returns from a rib injury, with Robin Olsen (£4.5m) making way to accommodate the England international’s comeback.

Yerry Mina (£5.5m), Michael Keane (£5.1m) and Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) are also back in the line-up, with Seamus Coleman (£4.8m), James Rodriguez (£7.7m) and Andre Gomes (£5.3m) all dropping to the bench.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Silva, Rodri, Foden, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

Everton XI: Pickford, Mina, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Davies, Doucoure, Digne, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Richarlison.

  1. Chandler Bing
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Is DCL out for more games? Was looking at getting him for Bamford come GW26.

    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I think he maybe back for Saturday

  2. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Best option for the team below ?

    1. WC and BB
    2. FTs and 1/2 hits towards 26, no BB, maybe TC

    Martinez/Martin
    Robo/Cancelo/Stones/Tarko/Coufal
    Salah/Bruno/Grealish/Gundo/Stephens
    DCL/Antonio/Bamford

  3. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Please inject the next differential article into my veins.

  4. Stram Dunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    New article posted

  5. barcaa7
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    bench 1
    a-Cancelo
    b-Stones
    c-Mee

  6. Silecro
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    99 points....
    + autosub Son!
    😀

    1. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Welcome to the club

    2. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      98 with just 6 from 3 tonight...

  7. Aster
      19 mins ago

      SOS! Help Sterling refugee! Tired of this dead weight in my squad really

      1 FT, 0.4 ITB

      De Gea

      Cancelo-Dias-Dallas-Mee-Shaw

      Sterling-Saka-Son-Bruno-Raphinha

      Antonio-DCL-Bamford

      Who do I replace Sterling with?

      A) Foden
      B) Gundogan
      C) KDB
      D) Someone else?

    • It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Captain:

      A) Bamford
      C) Raphinha

      1. marcos11
          just now

          A

      2. PremKraut
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        is 26 a dgw?

        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Probably

        2. marcos11
            just now

            Should be

        3. Robman
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          surely, if GW26 was going to be a DGW, these games would already have been announced, no?
          Why has the Premier League not already determined the fixtures - what are they actually waiting for?

          1. OleBall
              just now

              They were waiting for the cup games to determine who has to play, after that it takes a few days to sort TV deals etc

          2. Egg noodle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            13 mins ago

            Just realised Martinez outscored Pope. Seriously what the hell...

            1. OptimusBlack
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Same here

          3. OleBall
              12 mins ago

              GW26 BBers.

              What goalkeepers are we thinking of, Martinez and?

              1. Egg noodle
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                10 mins ago

                If Southampton goalkeeper situation is sorted then Mccarthy easily.

              2. Warby84
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                Pope for me regardless of opposition

            • PremKraut
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              6 mins ago

              So given the fact that gw26 will probably be a dgw I can't just get rid of Gündo...

              I'm trying to squeeze in Ings for Antonio but can't really afford him, without downgrading another player.
              What do you guys think of downgrading Barnes to Adams and then getting in Ings for Antonio?

              I'd then have Adams, Bamford, Ings up front.

              1. Silecro
                • 3 Years
                just now

                You are basically putting all of your eggs to the Southampton basket, which is currently not a good basket.
                No from me.

            • FantasyClub
                2 mins ago

                I know Everton have DGW’s coming so I’m not sure whether to get rid of DCL, but he’s a poacher, so he needs good service and Everton are playing like shite atm. Rodriguez is always on the ground, Ancelottis got to bubble wrap him lol

