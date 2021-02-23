Ings and Minamino benched as Llorente returns to face Southampton

Double Gameweek 25 has gone from bad to worse for some Fantasy Premier League managers as Southampton name a rotated squad for their Tuesday-evening meeting with Leeds.
Fresh from blanking against Chelsea on Saturday, and giving away a penalty, Danny Ings (£8.5m) finds himself among the substitutes tonight.
The striker was signed by 640,000+ FPL managers for Double Gameweek 25, more than any other asset but his owners now face an uphill struggle for an immediate return on their investment.
Che Adams (£5.8m) and Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) lead the line at Elland Road tonight as Ralph Hasenhüttl lines his troops up in the usual 4-2-2-2 formation.
However, Ings is not the only one to suffer from the Austrian’s rotation as Saturday’s goal-scorer Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) is also on the bench.
Nathan Tella (£4.3m) and Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) staff the flanks in his absence, either side of James Ward-Prowse (£6.0m) and Oriol Romeu (£4.5m).
Meanwhile, Leeds make just one change from the side that lost 1-0 at Wolves on Friday night.
Diego Llorente (£4.4m) comes in for Jamie Shackleton (£4.8m) to play at centre-back for only the third time this season, his most recent outing lasting just nine minutes before he sustained an injury.
Marcelo Bielsa’s faith in his first-team personnel means another start for this season’s best-value forward Patrick Bamford (£6.9m), who has produced 19.4 points per million spent thus far.
Stuart Dallas (£5.0m) remains at left-back while Raphinha (£5.4m) is stationed on the right-hand side of midfield.
Double Gameweek 25 Line-ups
Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling; Struijk; Harrison, Roberts, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford.
Southampton XI (4-2-2-2): A McCarthy; Bertrand, Vestergaard, Salisu, Bednarek; Tella, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Redmond, Adams.
Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
3 mins ago
Dallas +bps