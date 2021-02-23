Ings and Minamino benched as Llorente returns to face Southampton

Double Gameweek 25 has gone from bad to worse for some Fantasy Premier League managers as Southampton name a rotated squad for their Tuesday-evening meeting with Leeds.

Fresh from blanking against Chelsea on Saturday, and giving away a penalty, Danny Ings (£8.5m) finds himself among the substitutes tonight.

The striker was signed by 640,000+ FPL managers for Double Gameweek 25, more than any other asset but his owners now face an uphill struggle for an immediate return on their investment.

Che Adams (£5.8m) and Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) lead the line at Elland Road tonight as Ralph Hasenhüttl lines his troops up in the usual 4-2-2-2 formation.

However, Ings is not the only one to suffer from the Austrian’s rotation as Saturday’s goal-scorer Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) is also on the bench.

Nathan Tella (£4.3m) and Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) staff the flanks in his absence, either side of James Ward-Prowse (£6.0m) and Oriol Romeu (£4.5m).

Meanwhile, Leeds make just one change from the side that lost 1-0 at Wolves on Friday night.

Diego Llorente (£4.4m) comes in for Jamie Shackleton (£4.8m) to play at centre-back for only the third time this season, his most recent outing lasting just nine minutes before he sustained an injury.

Marcelo Bielsa’s faith in his first-team personnel means another start for this season’s best-value forward Patrick Bamford (£6.9m), who has produced 19.4 points per million spent thus far.

Stuart Dallas (£5.0m) remains at left-back while Raphinha (£5.4m) is stationed on the right-hand side of midfield.

Double Gameweek 25 Line-ups

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling; Struijk; Harrison, Roberts, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford.

Southampton XI (4-2-2-2): A McCarthy; Bertrand, Vestergaard, Salisu, Bednarek; Tella, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Redmond, Adams.

