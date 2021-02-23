550
Dugout Discussion February 23

Ings and Minamino benched as Llorente returns to face Southampton

550 Comments
Double Gameweek 25 has gone from bad to worse for some Fantasy Premier League managers as Southampton name a rotated squad for their Tuesday-evening meeting with Leeds.

Fresh from blanking against Chelsea on Saturday, and giving away a penalty, Danny Ings (£8.5m) finds himself among the substitutes tonight.

The striker was signed by 640,000+ FPL managers for Double Gameweek 25, more than any other asset but his owners now face an uphill struggle for an immediate return on their investment.

Che Adams (£5.8m) and Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) lead the line at Elland Road tonight as Ralph Hasenhüttl lines his troops up in the usual 4-2-2-2 formation.

However, Ings is not the only one to suffer from the Austrian’s rotation as Saturday’s goal-scorer Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) is also on the bench.

Nathan Tella (£4.3m) and Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) staff the flanks in his absence, either side of James Ward-Prowse (£6.0m) and Oriol Romeu (£4.5m).

Meanwhile, Leeds make just one change from the side that lost 1-0 at Wolves on Friday night.

Diego Llorente (£4.4m) comes in for Jamie Shackleton (£4.8m) to play at centre-back for only the third time this season, his most recent outing lasting just nine minutes before he sustained an injury.

Marcelo Bielsa’s faith in his first-team personnel means another start for this season’s best-value forward Patrick Bamford (£6.9m), who has produced 19.4 points per million spent thus far.

Stuart Dallas (£5.0m) remains at left-back while Raphinha (£5.4m) is stationed on the right-hand side of midfield.

Double Gameweek 25 Line-ups

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling; Struijk; Harrison, Roberts, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford.

Southampton XI (4-2-2-2): A McCarthy; Bertrand, Vestergaard, Salisu, Bednarek; Tella, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Redmond, Adams.

  hullcityfan
    6 Years
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Dallas +bps

    Open Controls
  GROBARI
      3 mins ago

      Tackle of the season against my triple Leeds. Love to see it 😀

      Open Controls
      Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 Year
        2 mins ago

        That literally was tackle of the season is the funny thing

        Open Controls
        Jag-z
          1 Year
          1 min ago

          Kimpembe vs lille is the best tackle of any season in Europe

          Open Controls
    mynameisq
      7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Haha classic, whenever it's a rivals player there could be 10 men in the box and nobody bothers blocking the shot.

      When it's your player Romeu turns into a Usain bolt/Terminator hybrid to deny it

      Open Controls
      KEVIN DE CLAUS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 Year
        just now

        Haha

        Open Controls
    Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Most fpl thing would be for an adams haul

      Open Controls
      TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        just now

        God I hope so

        Open Controls
    JJO
      8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dallas and Raphinha owners/captainers robbed one more time
Cant f believe this
      Cant f believe this

      Open Controls
    ivantys
        3 mins ago

        Two of the worst defences in the league playing a 0-0...

        Open Controls
      Captain Vantastic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Bamford becoming a donkey the week we captain him

        Open Controls
        KEVIN DE CLAUS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 Year
          just now

          Trippelcap here. Know it was a risk, but almost going into depression. I've never gotten anything out of that chip.

          Open Controls
        Bushwhacker
          1 Year
          just now

          He's been a donkey all season. He just gets a lot of chances. Usually.

          Open Controls
      DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Wtf was he waiting for like

        Open Controls
        ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Hoping to be taken down for a penalty

          Open Controls
        mynameisq
          7 Years
          2 mins ago

          He was calculating his dgw points in his head

          Open Controls
        Inazuma X1
          3 Years
          1 min ago

          Trying to get the right angle

          Open Controls
        Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 Years
          1 min ago

          He captained Bamford.

          Open Controls
        Garth Marenghi
          4 Years
          just now

          Too lefty

          Open Controls
      MoSalad
        7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Oh well. On the bright side Ings should come on for his 1 pt cameo soon.

        Open Controls
      EmreCan Hustle
        8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Leeds used to be a fun team.

        Open Controls
      Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Was never going to be a Raph G Dallas A... it's a DGW after all, disappointment guaranteed.

        Open Controls
      Bookkeeper
        4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Raphi injured?

        Open Controls
        DAZZ
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          just now

          No

          Open Controls
      GGMU
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I have triple Leeds, why?

        Open Controls
      Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 Year
        1 min ago

        Ings can come on and score probably still be a net green arrow with all the Dallas and Meslier CS he'll bust

        Open Controls
      Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        1 min ago

        So excited for all these new Raphinha owners to sell him after this DGW flop.

        Had all the points since GW15, want all of 'em after this DGW too 😉

        Open Controls
        TheBiffas
            just now

            Same here

            Open Controls
        Bullet Eder
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 Years
          just now

          Harvey Barnes in for Grealish for a hit? Or just play Ben Mee?

          Open Controls
        Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
          6 Years
          just now

          Raphinha should have been booked since he ain't injured

          Open Controls
        mbglo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 Years
          just now

          As a triple defender owner in this game, I like 0-0!

          Open Controls
        _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          just now

          Adams goal chopped off

          Open Controls
        FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
          7 Years
          just now

          Just realised that a 0-0 isn't too bad for me. Hold!!!

          Open Controls
        GROBARI
            just now

            This is why Leeds players are Leeds players...

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.