Tom February 26

Why I’m Wildcarding before a Double Gameweek 27 Bench Boost

Tom Freeman has finished inside Fantasy Premier League’s top 1k a staggering five times in his career. He is back with his latest column outling his plans for Double Gameweek 26 and beyond.

So, where were we? The last time I checked in, Gameweek 23 had drawn to a close and I sat just outside the top 300k overall.

I talked up Burnley’s prospects ahead of their double, specifically focusing on Matthew Lowton (£4.5m) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.4m), and also touched upon Lucas Digne (£6.1m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.6m).

Since then, it’s all been a bit meh for my own team with no real rank movement, but for context, here’s how Gameweek 25 shaped up:

So, in this my latest column, I’m going to discuss my Gameweek 26 Wildcard and also run through my chip strategy. I’m not quite ready to share my final team as I’ll be tinkering right up till deadline, but after reading this you should know which players I’m leaning towards.

CHIP STRATEGY

Firstly, it’s probably best to talk chips.

The original plan had always been to follow up my Gameweek 16 Wildcard with a Free Hit in 18 and Bench Boost in 19. However, the fixture rearrangements that were announced on New Year’s Eve involving Burnley, Manchester United, Manchester City and Aston Villa, plus Leeds United and Southampton later losing their double, meant that I shelved that strategy.

So now, after much deliberation, I’ve decided to Bench Boost in Gameweek 27. Why 27? Well, I don’t want to hold too much value on my bench for too long after Wildcarding, and I also want to target two specific fixtures which I’ll come to later.

This new strategy of course effects the way I build this Wildcard, and as a result, there has to be some sacrifices as I attempt to spread funds around the squad. I’m pretty sure it won’t be for everyone, but I hope by reading this, you can at least see why I’ve included some players and dismissed others.

I should also point out that I still have my Free Hit and Triple Captain chips available, and plan to use the former in either Gameweek 29 or 33.

THE GOALKEEPERS

Emiliano Martínez (£5.3m) is a bit of a no-brainer in goal, given Aston Villa’s fixtures.

Though the team’s overall level has dropped in recent weeks he’s still making lots of saves. In fact, over the last four Gameweeks, he’s comfortably ahead of any other keeper in the division:

The second spot is harder to decide on, but for now I’ve landed on Sam Johnstone (£4.5m). 

West Bromwich Albion have looked much better in recent matches, now that their new arrivals have been properly integrated into the starting XI. I am realistic though, and do expect more save points than clean sheets.

Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) and Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) are other names I considered, and may still turn to, but for now, Martínez and Johnstone are in my draft.

THE DEFENDERS

A Manchester City double-up makes a lot of sense here, given that their 10-point lead at the top of the table has been built on a solid defensive platform. That’s seen them concede just nine goals in their last 23 Premier League games, which is pretty remarkable. 

However, given my OR and the fact I’m playing catch-up, I’m tempted to double-up in midfield which would give me the opportunity to pair Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) with Ilkay Gündogan (£6.1m).

Going in with one City defender, which would be either João Cancelo (£6.1m) or John Stones (£5.2m), does come with risk though. 

For example, the advantage I gained from Sterling’s goal against Arsenal was pretty much wiped out once they registered a clean sheet. I’ve just got to hope we see a bit more rotation in the coming weeks. It’s probably wishful thinking, but it does feel like I’ve got to at least try something different.

Fit-again Pereira already showing signs of last season's form

Elsewhere, I’ve also found a spot for differential Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) who took up an advanced role as a right-winger against Aston Villa. 

There was talk that Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers had put Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) and Pereira on the same side to double-up on Jack Grealish (£7.6m), who eventually missed out. However, I don’t buy that, and these comments from Rodgers after the game do suggest it’s a tactic we might see more of:

“It’s been something I’ve been waiting to do for quite a long time, but this is the first period where both of those boys were fit to play. They’re different types. Because of how we play, they find themselves in that attacking third of the pitch quite a lot. Tim will run more without the ball and penetrate, and Ricky’s one who can be inside and manipulate the ball. I just thought that combination of those two, because Ricky is comfortable coming inside, he can turn, he can pass, he’s very aggressive when he attacks. I thought the two of them were very good and combined well together.” – Brendan Rodgers

Pereira finished the match with 33 final-third touches, more than any other player on the pitch. He also took three shots, twice testing Martínez, and took up some nice position’s infield which you can see on his touch heatmap from the game below:

I also like Digne, who is currently owned by just 8.8% of FPL managers.

Everton’s defence isn’t exactly watertight right now, but Tom Davies’ (£5.2m) recent performances and the return of Allan (£5.2m) offers encouragement that they can add to their total of five Premier League clean sheets.

It’s also worth noting that their opponents on Monday night, Southampton, have conceded the highest number of chances from their right-flank over the last six Gameweeks, and will be without Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.7m) and Oriol Romeu (£4.5m).

Luke Shaw (£5.1m) and Antonio Rüdiger (£4.6m) are also in my thoughts, I’m just not convinced now is the time to invest given their immediate schedules. 

THE MIDFIELDERS

The biggest decision here is that I can only pick one of Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) and Son Heung-min (£9.5m).

Potential reasons for losing arguably the best asset in the game include fixtures (che + cry, mci, WHU, blank) and the fact I probably won’t captain him until at least Gameweek 32. Despite this, Fernandes usually finds a way to return so I need to think this through carefully.

The alternative is Son. I’ve heard some say he isn’t in form, which is probably fair, but tougher fixtures can do that to a player and we are talking about one of the league’s most clinical forwards. There is potential to do well beyond the double too, with games against Crystal Palace and Arsenal to follow.

City duo De Bruyne and Gündogan will be included, and I’m also considering Harvey Barnes (£6.9m).

The 23-year-old has already netted 13 goals in all competitions this term, and I see him getting plenty of joy down Arsenal’s weaker right-flank this weekend. James Maddison (£7.3m) being out isn’t ideal, but I’m hoping it won’t disrupt their flow too much.

Above: Harvey Barnes’ xG shot map in 2020/21

However, if I decide on Fernandes over Son, I might need to drop down to a cheaper option in this slot, someone like Ademola Lookman (£5.0m), Bukayo Saka (£5.2m) or Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m).

This of course means I can’t fit Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) in, which is kind of scary, but if there is ever a time to leave him out it’s probably now. 

Since beating Palace 7-0 back in December, Liverpool have played 11 Premier League matches and won just two. The injury to Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) is a further setback, and my feeling at this moment is that I’ll make a move for Diogo Jota (£6.6m) once fit. The Portugal international recently returned to full first-team training, and it’s hard to argue against the value he offers when available, having scored nine goals in his first 17 appearances.

THE FORWARDS

Harry Kane (£11.1m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) are obvious inclusions given their respective schedules, and it’s likely I’ll hand the former the armband too.

The final forward spot is still up for grabs, which unfortunately means I have to lose Patrick Bamford (£6.9m) who has been in my team since Gameweek 1, and is one of the few highlights of my season so far.

I’m looking at Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) as a possible replacement, who has made a big impact since he joined West Brom and has been getting shots off in some good areas.

Above: Mbaye Diagne’s shot map (shots on target in green) since making his debut in Gameweek 21.

In fact, no forward has registered more big chances since he made his debut, despite sometimes looking isolated. 

Other options include Michail Antonio (£6.5m) and Ollie Watkins (£6.5m), and it’s likely I’ll make a late call on that one.

THE BENCH BOOSTERS

As I mentioned earlier, I’m planning a Gameweek 27 Bench Boost with an idea to focus on two fixtures.

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United

Albion have put in a couple of much improved displays against Man Utd and Burnley in recent weeks, and appear to have found a system which seems to be working. Signing a proper holding midfielder in Okay Yokuslu (£4.5m) is huge for them, and that improved defensive setup means I’m willing to take a risk on differential Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.5m). 

Following Semi Ajayi’s (£4.8m) red card at Burnley, the on-loan Arsenal man shifted out to a wider attacking role, which manager Sam Allardyce has hinted we might see more of in the coming weeks. I don’t have any stats to back it up, it’s more of an eye test thing, but for just one match I’m willing to give it a go.

West Ham United v Leeds United

The second matchup I want to target involves West Ham United, who are now in the top four and have a few players tailor-made for a Bench Boost.

Opponents Leeds United have now conceded eight goals from corners this season, a league-high alongside Sheffield United. Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m) almost added another earlier this week, and given that the Hammers approach is largely based around crossing, I’m considering Craig Dawson (£4.5m). He’s already scored two goals in 10 games this season and always carries a threat from set-pieces.

I also think Marcelo Bielsa’s side can struggle against players who run directly at them, which is why I like Jesse Lingard (£5.9m) who has looked lively since moving to East London.

Above: midfielders sorted by shots since Jesse Lingard made his West Ham United debut in Gameweek 21.

So, I know this Wildcard won’t be for everyone but I hope having read this, you can at least understand why I’ve chosen the squad I have.

Also, before I sign off, earlier this week I was fortunate enough to join fellow Pro Pundits Lateriser and Zophar again on The FPL Wire.

We talked strategy, Wildcards and captains, plus loads more.

The chat complements this column, and goes a bit deeper into some of the players and teams covered, so if you’re into that kind of thing please check it out on the link below…

I’ll update you on how it’s going next time I check in, but for now, thanks for reading and best of luck in Double Gameweek 26.

  1. lifes a pitch
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which teams have a dgw in gw30?
    Im out of the loop re upcoming dgw's or the possibility of them happening...is there an article or link for info?

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      None

      Open Controls
  2. Dwotle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 mins ago

    Blanks and doubles aside, are Arsenal worth investing in for the run-in? Some nice fixtures from 31.

    Open Controls
    1. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Sure, but who? Holding and Saka are the only ones that come to mind

      Open Controls
      1. Dwotle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        I'm thinkin Aubs on WC...

        Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not interested in any of their players considering all other options

      Open Controls
  3. JelliedSpark968
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Anyone have a prediction on how Foden does this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
        5 mins ago

        Think he will haul (says an unbiased owner)

        Open Controls
      • Drizz ✅
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        10

        Open Controls
      • Dash4
          1 min ago

          Benched first game (maybe 20 mins depending on how game goes). Will start second game but maybe come off at 65.

          Open Controls
          1. Dash4
              just now

              1 point cameo and maybe 6/7 .

              Open Controls
        • KUNingas
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          Already took -4 hit. Another hit to take Coufal out (using BB)?
          A) No
          B) Yes
          1) Pereira (might play as winger)
          2) Digne
          3) AMN (playing on midfield)
          4) Targett (already have Martinez)

          Open Controls
          1. JoeSoap
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yes 2

            Open Controls
          2. acidicleo
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            2
            Is AMN nailed?

            Open Controls
            1. KUNingas
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I dont know, hoping for the best

              Open Controls
          3. MB10
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            B2

            Open Controls
          4. Shultan
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            2

            Open Controls
          5. KUNingas
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks all!

            Open Controls
        • JoeSoap
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Any preference?

          A. Digne/Bamford +4
          B. Aina or Konsa/Kane

          Open Controls
          1. Kabaranko
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Adarabioyo and Kane

            Open Controls
          2. Shultan
            • 4 Years
            just now

            B

            Open Controls
        • BEEZUS
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          A) AMN
          B) Pereira
          C) Shaw

          Open Controls
          1. Shultan
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          2. Dash4
              just now

              B if it’s Ricardo

              Open Controls
          3. For Fuchs Sake
            • 11 Years
            8 mins ago

            9 DGW players enough? Already on -4

            Open Controls
            1. Aladdin Sané
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Yep

              Open Controls
            2. Buck The Trent
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              I’d do more.. it’s the biggest DGW after all

              Open Controls
          4. MB10
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            7 mins ago

            Lowton and Coufal
            to
            Stones and Elmo
            Worth a -8 on BB ?

            Open Controls
            1. Buck The Trent
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Yes for BB

              Open Controls
            2. reeceon
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Id just upgrade Coufal for -4

              Open Controls
          5. acidicleo
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Which move?
            A) Bamford to Watkins
            B) Dallas to Targett
            C) Neither and play Bam or Dallas

            No FH left..

            Open Controls
            1. Aladdin Sané
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              B of those

              Open Controls
          6. Jonny HOW SON?
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Remember the last time Tottenham played Burnley at home? I hope for more of the same 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Hooky
              • 5 Years
              just now

              No

              Open Controls
          7. Aladdin Sané
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            No FH in 29, already have Matt Targett. Both for free.

            A) Soucek to Barnes
            B) Soucek and Pope to Barnes and Martinez

            Open Controls
            1. acidicleo
              • 4 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          8. Ha.
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            Maddison out?

            Open Controls
            1. Aladdin Sané
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yep

              Open Controls
              1. Ha.
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Thanks

                Open Controls
            2. acidicleo
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Most probably

              Open Controls
          9. JollyGoodYellows
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            GTG guys? BB active

            This is on the basis of doing Pope + Raphinha > Areola + Barnes unless there are any other suggestions.

            Martinez Areola
            Dias Stones Digne AWB Dallas
            Salah Bruno Son Gundo Barnes
            Watkins DCL Bamford

            Open Controls
          10. mbsoz45
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Who is the better GW 26 one-time only Bench Boost keeper?

            Pickford (4.8) - SOU, wba
            or
            Areola (4.5) – cry, TOT

            Open Controls
            1. reeceon
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              I'm on the same dilemma, definitely Pickford IF he plays both, but prone to rotation now (aparently)

              Open Controls
            2. Buck The Trent
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Picky

              Open Controls
            3. Aladdin Sané
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I think Carlo said he’ll rotate his keepers until the end of the season.

              Open Controls
          11. Michelle Davin
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Best defender that plays in gw29 max 5.3?

            Open Controls
          12. wulfranian
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Do you think that Dallas will play as a left back?

            Open Controls
          13. RedWolf
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Play Bamford or Konsa?

            Open Controls
          14. MoSalad
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Johnstone
            AWB, Cancelo, Targett
            Penandes (TC), Salah, KBB, Gundo, Perriera
            DCL, Watkins

            Areola, BamBam, Dallas, Cresssy

            G2G?

            Open Controls
          15. Dele
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Bench one...

            A) Raph
            B) Aina

            Open Controls
            1. royals forever
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Rapinha

              Open Controls
          16. fcsaltyballs
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Martinez
            Cancelo Stones Robertson
            Salah Fernandes Gundogan
            Kane (TC) DCL Bamford

            Pope Raphinha Soucek Coufal

            0FT 0itb

            Is this good to go please guys?

            Open Controls
          17. FPLGeezer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            If Villa v Everton is to be moved to gw28 when are we expected to find out?

            Open Controls
            1. Pépé Pig
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Good q

              Open Controls
          18. Olee
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            RP...bottomed

            Worth -8?

            Mee, Dallas, Brewster -> Struijk, Veltmann, DCL

            Will give me a BB team of:
            Martinez (Forster)
            Cancelo-Dias-Targett (Veltmann-Struijk)
            Son-Salah-Gundo-Bruno (Raphina)
            DCL-Bamford-Kane(c)

            Open Controls
            1. royals forever
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Yes

              Open Controls
          19. royals forever
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            In your opinion who is the best DGW26 4.8 DF to have for this BB team

            Martinez

            Dias Mee Stones xxxxxxxx

            Fernandes Salah Rashford Gundogan

            Watkins DCL

            Johnstone Dallas Rapinha xxxxxxxxx

            Open Controls
          20. Niho992
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Davies in XI on scout predictions on team news ahead of Reguilon...

            Open Controls
            1. Hooky
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Those are about as reliable as the Guardian team sheets

              Open Controls
          21. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Best C option & bench order correct?

            Martinez,
            Dias, Cancelo, Shaw,
            Salah, Bruno, Son, Gundo, Barnes
            Kane, Watkins

            Sanchez, Bamford, Aina, Dallas

            .1

            Open Controls
          22. Mackans
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Is Bertrand Traore nailed for long term??

            Open Controls
          23. Atimis
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Would you have:
            1. Tarko
            2. Digne -4

            Play:
            A. Raph
            B. Bamford

            TC DCL:
            Y.es
            N.ope

            Open Controls
          24. Aussie Rules
            • 8 Years
            just now

            A) Dias & M.Periera
            B) Gundogan & AMN

            Open Controls

