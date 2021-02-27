Dubravka returns as Newcastle host Wolves in Double Gameweek 26

Martin Dúbravka (£4.8m) makes his first Premier League start of the season as Newcastle host Wolves in Double Gameweek 26.

The Slovakian international has missed much of the campaign through injury and finally wrestles the starting berth from Karl Darlow (£5.0m).

That makes for an interesting shift in the Newcastle squad ahead of their involvement in Blank Gameweek 29, when they face a Brighton side with just one goal in their last three.

Callum Wilson (£6.5m) remains on the sidelines for the Magpies, Joelinton (£5.7m) leading the attack tonight with Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m), Joe Willock (£4.7m) and Miguel Almirón (£5.6m) in support.

Wolves have gone under the radar for Double Gameweek 26 investment, largely because their second fixture takes them to Manchester City.

Accordingly, backers of Pedro Neto (£5.7m) will be looking to tonight’s fixture in expectation, the Wolves man currently in 7.1% of teams worldwide.

He starts on the left-hand side of Wolves’ front-three, joined there by Willian Jose (£7.0m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m).

Max Kilman (£4.0m) remains a substitute and awaits his first start since Gameweek 23 with Romain Saïss (£4.9m), Conor Coady (£4.8m) and Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m) in the back-three.

Double Gameweek 26 Line-ups

Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka; Lewis, Clark, Lascelles, Krafth; Hayden, Shelvey; Saint-Maximin, Willock, Almirón; Joelinton.

Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Dendoncker; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Semedo; Neto, Willian J, A Traoré.

Double Gameweek 26 so far…

Aston Villa demonstrated that they do not necessarily need Jack Grealish (£7.6m) to win Premier League matches as they beat Leeds 1-0.

Anwar El Ghazi (£5.3m) has been afforded more game-time in the England international’s absence and he took his chance on Saturday afternoon.

He latched onto the end of Ollie Watkins‘ (£6.5m) wayward shot in the first half, cutting the ball under an on-rushing Illan Meslier (£4.7m).

Leeds were unable to build on their 3-0 win over Southampton in Double Gameweek 26, their key assets faltering in their only match of the round.

With Patrick Bamford (£6.9m), Raphinha (£5.4m) and Stuart Dallas (£5.0m) all failing to register points, it was Emiliano Martínez (£5.3m) who emerged with another big haul thanks to a clean sheet, three saves and maximum bonus. A familiar story.

Meanwhile, Matt Targett (£4.9m) and Ahmed El Mohamady (£4.3m) also benefited from the shutout, although each was booked and lost a respective point.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT