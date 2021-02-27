52
Scout Betting February 27

The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on Double Gameweek 26 Premier League action

The biggest Double Gameweek in FPL history is upon us, with 17 Premier League fixtures set to take place over the next week or so.

There’ll be a top-flight game on TV every day over the next six days and there’ll be plenty of chances to have a small, sensibly staked punt.

So we’re again turning to the odds provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365, to wager a bet on the forthcoming Premier League action.

The article takes a slightly different format this week as we look at the customer offers that bet365 provide, from each-way first goalscorers to their ‘Bore Draw Money Back’.

As ever, we urge you to gamble responsibly and always remember: when the fun stops, stop.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26 MATCH ODDS

OFFER-BY-OFFER GUIDE

SOCCER ACCUMULATOR BONUS

Such is the feat of predicting even one correct outcome in this topsy-turvy season, then getting multiple winners deserves a bit of an extra reward.

Bet365 are currently offering an accumulator bonus on a wide range of leagues and competitions, which increases with every line.

Should you be plumping for a treble, a four-fold or anything beyond in Double Gameweek 26, then make sure to take advantage of this particular offer to maximise your potential winnings.

A breakdown of the bet types and the associated bonus is listed below:

Bet TypeBonus
Trebles5% bonus
4-folds10% bonus
5-folds12% bonus
6-folds15% bonus
7-folds20% bonus
8-folds25% bonus
9-folds30% bonus
10-folds35% bonus
11-folds40% bonus
12-folds50% bonus
13-folds60% bonus
14-folds and upwards70% bonus

2 Goals Ahead Early Payout Offer

Two-nil might be the most dangerous lead known to mankind but bet365 punters can rest easy.

The Ronseal of offers, bet365 will pay out on single full-time result bets if your team goes two goals ahead – even if that team subsequently capitulates and loses their advantage.

Bore Draw Money Back

We’re looking at you, West Brom v Brighton.

Graham Potter’s side’s recent results read like binary code until Christian Benteke’s late winner on Monday: 1-0, 1-0, 0-0, 1-0, 1-0, 1-1, 0-0.

Goals are the opposite of guaranteed in Saturday’s ‘Albion Derby’ at the Hawthorns, then, but bet365 have an offer just for the occasion.

Say you’ve put a bet on Brighton to prevail 1-0 at 6/1 and the game finishes frustratingly goalless. Well, bet365 will refund your stake if you’re a new and eligible customer.

Because no-one should have to suffer because Neal Maupay can’t finish.

Each Way First Goalscorer

By placing an each-way first goalscorer bet, bet365 punters are essentially covering their behinds if their nominated player fails to break the deadlock.

Taking Sunday’s Sheffield United v Liverpool game as an example, backing Trent Alexander-Arnold to open the scoring returns 18/1.

Placing an each-way first goalscorer in this case means that any goal that the full-back does score will return 6/1, even if one of his teammates or a Bladesman has previously broken the deadlock.

SOCCER SUBSTITUTE GUARANTEE

Whether they’re sacrificial lambs because their teams are down to ten men, injured or simply hauled off because they’re having a stinker, there’s nothing so inglorious as a first-half substitution.

Luckily, bet365 will refund stakes on selected markets as bet credits if that happens.

FULL-TIME RESULT – ENHANCED PRICES

This market gives you the option of taking an enhanced price on the full-time result for selected matches.

These prices can be located by selecting the ‘Change Market’ tab within an applicable soccer coupon or below the standard full-time result when viewing markets for a specific match.

For example, West Ham United are 11/1 (or 12.000) to beat Manchester City in the normal market, with those odds moving up to 13.500 with enhanced prices.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 26

  1. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    After much back and forth all week, i can’t help but feel DCL is the best (C) all things taken into consideration.

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      I BET you are wrong.

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Maybe mate. It’s a tough one for sure. Who are you on?

        Open Controls
    2. HellasLEAF
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      DCL not a bad pick. I am not sold he is best pick yet. Clock is ticking though..

      Open Controls
    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Digne

      Open Controls
  2. RyanMK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    1. Bench boost with Bamford, Dallas, Coufal
    2. Triple captain with Kane
    3. Neither

    Open Controls
    1. RyanMK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Pick one please!

      Open Controls
    2. Peteski29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
      1. HellasLEAF
        • 11 Years
        just now

        3

        Open Controls
    3. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Who is your benched keeper? I’d go with 2 if you have a non-playing keeper

      Open Controls
  3. HellasLEAF
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is Bruno, Salah or DCL really better captain pick than Gundo or Sterling?

    City have from and fixtures only thing has me on Bruno right now is uncertainty of Pep giving them both enough minutes in the double..

    Open Controls
    1. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      You've answered yourself. I'm on Bruno cuz he is the safest pick to play 180

      Open Controls
      1. HellasLEAF
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Salah, DCL and City Duo all have better fixtures imo than Bruno, so still not sure why I have C on him..safe yes, but safe and foolish or safe and smart I dunno yet.

        Open Controls
        1. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Salah not in form. Doubt DCL too. Not sure too but iunno

          Open Controls
    2. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      DCL not fit to play 180 too

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Of course he is

        Open Controls
      2. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Surely he’d be fit enough to play at least 80 or so

        Open Controls
    3. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm on Salah, nailed and one very good fixture.

      Open Controls
      1. HellasLEAF
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Was initially on Salah for same reason then hesitated and flipped to Bruno. Now plumb unsure. Probably means it's close either way

        Open Controls
    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      KDB to start twice to get back into rhythm?

      Open Controls
  4. Ruinenlust
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Raphinha

    or

    Digne (-4)??

    Open Controls
    1. HellasLEAF
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      For this week I like Digne (-4)

      Open Controls
      1. b91jh
        • 3 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  5. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Play Mitchell or Coufal?

    Open Controls
    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Mitchell

      Open Controls
  6. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Should I play Bobby Reid or Ben Mee? Reid in the team news 11 but some doubt expressed.

    Open Controls
  7. Brian C. Lara
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    will barnes and kane outscore salah and bamford?

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  8. b91jh
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who scores more?

    A) Dallas gw26 vs Villa, White gw28 vs Soton
    B) Konsa gw 26 vs Leeds, SHU, gw28 vs Newc, (Everton) -4

    Open Controls
    1. BremerHB
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Probably B, but I don’t think you’ll make massive gains. With B you’re reliant on clean sheets, so it just spends how many you think Villa get..

      Open Controls
  9. Buck The Trent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    On WC, thoughts on this team and any suggestions?

    Martinez (4.5)
    Dias Cancelo Digne (Burn Studjik)
    Salah Bruno Son Gundo (Lookman)
    Kane DCL Watkins

    4 doublers + 2 FT in (possible) DGW28 with BB
    7 players for BGW29
    FH available

    Open Controls
  10. TB303
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Kane or Gundo for TC?

    Open Controls
    1. b91jh
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'd go save and Kane

      Open Controls
    2. BremerHB
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Kane for sure. We don’t know how many minutes Gundo gets.

      Open Controls
    3. mdm
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      K

      Open Controls
    4. TB303
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Thanks

      Open Controls
  11. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    I am planning to bench boost but have Dallas, raphinha and bamford on my bench. I also have 4.0mil lying around.

    Is there anyone you would bring in for any of those 3? I have no FTs, but looking ahead, Leeds’ next two fixtures are not very good, so not awful to lose a Leeds player now

    Open Controls
    1. TB303
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Erm no. They are in my 1st 11

      Open Controls
  12. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team?

    Martinez
    Cancelo Dias Digne
    Salah Bruno Son Barnes Gündo
    Kane DCL

    (3.9 Burn Struijk Brewster)
    0.0m

    Any changes you'd suggest here?

    Open Controls
    1. BremerHB
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Looks good to me. Although I’d maybe like at least one more nailed on bench option.

      Open Controls
  13. BremerHB
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    On WC:

    A) Bamford to Watkins, bench Raphinha.
    B) Play Raphinha

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. BremerHB
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Any substance to these Watkins injury rumours?

        Open Controls
  14. greggles
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    I made my changes (-8, first and hopefully last big spend of the season) and this is my BB team. Was 2m+ OR in GW15 and now at 327k!

    Last remaining decision is capitano.

    Martinez / Pope
    Cancelo / Stones / Shaw / Targett / Dallas
    Salah / Bruno / Gundogan / Lookman / Raphinha
    DCL / Kane(c) / Bamford

    Salah, Bruno, DCL other options... any convincing arguments for a different choice than Kane?

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  15. Amey
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who scores more this GW from Eze & Dunk in your opinion ?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Eze

      Open Controls
    2. mdm
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Eze

      Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Cheers both

      Open Controls
  16. mdm
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who to captain:

    A. Bruno
    B. Son
    C. DCL
    D. Salah

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  17. mdm
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Would you BB these lot?

    Pope (tot, LEI),
    Mitchell (FUL, MUN),
    Raph (AVL)
    Dallas (AVL)

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  18. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Would you rather captain Sterling or KDB this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Ster

      Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Kevin

      Open Controls
  19. OptimusBlack
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Pick One to get From DGW 26 TO BGW 30.
    A- Salah
    B- KDB
    C- Vardy

    Open Controls
  20. wildnothing
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Would you bench boost with Johnstone Bamford Raphina Dallas on the bench?

    Open Controls

