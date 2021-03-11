Kane’s form and fixtures bode well for Sky Sports Fantasy Football appeal

Billy Lumsden previews three strikers to bring into your Sky Sports Fantasy Football teams as we enter the crunch time

Mini leagues, money, and more importantly bragging rights are at stake with just over a couple months of Fantasy Football action left to navigate.

There are some pivotal decisions, and transfers, that will need to be made. The striking region will be more telling than ever, with some big budget forwards to consider for the coming weeks. Could they fire you to glory?

Harry Kane – £11.7m

What more is there to say about Harry Kane? A haul of 23 points against Crystal Palace last weekend, two goals and two assists earning him an MOTM, puts him on 215 for the season. Only one player has racked up more this season: Bruno Fernandes.

Posting 52 points from his last six, his upcoming fixtures are not too bad either. A north London derby awaits, where the Englishman registered 10 points in the reverse fixture, followed by a trip to Aston Villa (only eight teams play in this week), followed by another away trip to Newcastle.

Only the small percentage of 92.6 per cent of the top 1,000 are on board, so why would you miss out on recruiting his services from now until the end of the season? Kane could well finish at the top of the charts if his form in scoring and creating goals is to continue.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – £11.4m

The Arsenal captain has nine Premier League goals to his name this season from 20 starts. Sometimes you forget that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is just one off the double-figure mark given his string of performances and blips throughout the season, but I believe that will come to a firm end with a decent goalscoring return for the rest of the campaign.

Aubameyang scored his first Premier League hat-trick against Leeds a few weeks ago, and followed that up with a goal and MOTM award at Burnley last weekend. Good times are certainly coming for the forward, so now would be the time to bring him in, with only 1.9 per cent of the top 1,000 relying on him currently.

If you are planning on coming away from some Manchester City players, he could be the option. You can get a 3-4-1 on Aubameyang, or Arsenal players, as they play Tottenham on the Sunday and travel to West Ham the week after, both weeks where the champions elect do not play. Leave him out at your own risk.

Diogo Jota – £9.1m

Diogo Jota recorded 51 points from his first nine games this season, starting only six across the campaign due to the injury he sustained earlier in the season. Nonetheless, he started against Fulham and got booked, though he fired three shots on target and created Mohamed Salah’s goal against RB Leipzig on Wednesday, which should inspire future Fantasy Football owners.

The promising aspect around Jota is his price tag of £9.1m. It is just under £3m cheaper than the most expensive player in the game Salah, and he could play in a more advanced position than his teammate to create and score plenty of chances that come his way. The Portuguese international currently sits in just 0.5 per cent of the top 1,000 teams.

Liverpool travel to Wolves on Monday Night Football, providing a great single day captaincy choice. They do play Arsenal and Manchester United, but with the top four now more important than ever, games against Aston Villa, Leeds, Newcastle, Southampton, West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace could be the time for Jota to strike.

Will you bring or keep any of these frontmen in your Fantasy Football XI for the remainder of the season? You can amend your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team here.

