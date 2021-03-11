375
Sky Sports March 11

Kane’s form and fixtures bode well for Sky Sports Fantasy Football appeal

Billy Lumsden previews three strikers to bring into your Sky Sports Fantasy Football teams as we enter the crunch time

Mini leagues, money, and more importantly bragging rights are at stake with just over a couple months of Fantasy Football action left to navigate.

There are some pivotal decisions, and transfers, that will need to be made. The striking region will be more telling than ever, with some big budget forwards to consider for the coming weeks. Could they fire you to glory?

Harry Kane – £11.7m

Johnstone owners profit as Newcastle devoid of ideas without attacking stars 3

What more is there to say about Harry Kane? A haul of 23 points against Crystal Palace last weekend, two goals and two assists earning him an MOTM, puts him on 215 for the season. Only one player has racked up more this season: Bruno Fernandes.

Posting 52 points from his last six, his upcoming fixtures are not too bad either. A north London derby awaits, where the Englishman registered 10 points in the reverse fixture, followed by a trip to Aston Villa (only eight teams play in this week), followed by another away trip to Newcastle.

Only the small percentage of 92.6 per cent of the top 1,000 are on board, so why would you miss out on recruiting his services from now until the end of the season? Kane could well finish at the top of the charts if his form in scoring and creating goals is to continue.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – £11.4m

Saka, Aubameyang return to Arsenal starting XI but Smith Rowe absent from squad

The Arsenal captain has nine Premier League goals to his name this season from 20 starts. Sometimes you forget that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is just one off the double-figure mark given his string of performances and blips throughout the season, but I believe that will come to a firm end with a decent goalscoring return for the rest of the campaign.

Aubameyang scored his first Premier League hat-trick against Leeds a few weeks ago, and followed that up with a goal and MOTM award at Burnley last weekend. Good times are certainly coming for the forward, so now would be the time to bring him in, with only 1.9 per cent of the top 1,000 relying on him currently.

If you are planning on coming away from some Manchester City players, he could be the option. You can get a 3-4-1 on Aubameyang, or Arsenal players, as they play Tottenham on the Sunday and travel to West Ham the week after, both weeks where the champions elect do not play. Leave him out at your own risk.

Diogo Jota – £9.1m

Diogo Jota recorded 51 points from his first nine games this season, starting only six across the campaign due to the injury he sustained earlier in the season. Nonetheless, he started against Fulham and got booked, though he fired three shots on target and created Mohamed Salah’s goal against RB Leipzig on Wednesday, which should inspire future Fantasy Football owners.

The promising aspect around Jota is his price tag of £9.1m. It is just under £3m cheaper than the most expensive player in the game Salah, and he could play in a more advanced position than his teammate to create and score plenty of chances that come his way. The Portuguese international currently sits in just 0.5 per cent of the top 1,000 teams.

Liverpool travel to Wolves on Monday Night Football, providing a great single day captaincy choice. They do play Arsenal and Manchester United, but with the top four now more important than ever, games against Aston Villa, Leeds, Newcastle, Southampton, West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace could be the time for Jota to strike.

Will you bring or keep any of these frontmen in your Fantasy Football XI for the remainder of the season? You can amend your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team here.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 28

375 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Radzio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Will FA Cup semis cause further postponements in GW32?

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
      1. Radzio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Why is that? Both should be played April 17?

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          They can be moved later in midweek keeping them in same GW

          Open Controls
          1. Radzio
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Ah, thanks!

            Open Controls
  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Start Saka or Bamford

    Starting Raphinha

    Open Controls
    1. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Prob Saka to spread the risk

      Open Controls
  3. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    For bgw:

    A) Saka
    B) Lingard

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Lio Jessi

      Open Controls
    2. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Dash4
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        I’ve gone Lingard

        Open Controls
    4. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Repost

      Would you make any changes here? (1FT, 1.5itb)

      Martinez
      Dias Cancelo Digne
      Son Gundagon Salah (c) Rafinha
      Kane DCL Watkins
      - Dallas Mee Grealish

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Looks good to me to roll FT

        Open Controls
        1. PogBruno
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Cheers mate

          Open Controls
    5. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Evening all

      I'm having a frustrating few weeks - OR seems to be one step forward two steps back!

      Is this looking like a roll FT? Planning to use FTs to get through GW29 (currently have 8 players) and then will WC in 31.

      1FT 3.8itb
      Martinez
      Stones, Dias, Shaw
      Salah, Son, Gundo, Raph
      Kane, DCL, Bamford
      (Pope) (Lingard, Dallas, Coufal)

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Similarish team as mine.
        I'm doing Gundogan to Bale for free. I don't have Kane actually so makes worth it for me.
        Your team looks good to save

        Open Controls
        1. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Thanks bro

          Would love Bale but unsure if triple up is too much!

          By the time I decide he’ll have stopped hauling 😆

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Ha

            Open Controls
      2. Buck The Trent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Save looks sensible

        Open Controls
        1. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Cheers mate

          Open Controls
    6. manu4life99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      2FT - need to use 1 or lose 1 (for a bgw29 starter)

      A) Salah > Bale
      B) DCL > Antonio/Watkins
      C) Stones/Shaw > Veltman

      Martinez
      Dias Stones Shaw Konsa
      Salah Bruno Son Gundo
      Kane DCL

      areola raphinha bamford dallas

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Areola change. Will do that myself but also tempted by Lingard to Mount for a punt

        Open Controls
        1. manu4life99
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Need to prepare for bgw29 so would have to be a player with a blank out for a player with a gw29 fix (so areola is a no go)

          1 from these...

          Shaw
          Stones
          Dias
          Gundo
          Salah
          Bruno
          DCL

          Open Controls
      2. CaptainKazuru
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Stones > Veltman,

          Play Bamford 3-4-3

          Open Controls
      3. youneedmorecavaleiro
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Do I just save? No chips left

        Martinez - Areola
        Cancelo - Dias - Vestergaard - Konsa - Struijk
        Bruno - Bale - Gundo - Barnes - Raphinha
        Kane - DCL - Bamford

        3.9 ITB, 1 FT

        Open Controls
        1. Bucket Man
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          I’d save.

          Open Controls
      4. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Targett or Konsa if you could pick one at this moment ?

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Konsa

          Open Controls
          1. Pompel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Looking at stats and total points, Targett is ahead. But those 0.4 saved will always come in handy

            Open Controls
      5. Powers106
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Man, I was looking at the upcoming fixtures list for WHU and 2 things jump out:
        1) there are only 12 fixtures left, thats's crazy! I'm already missing football lol...
        2) WHU have a nice closing 5 matches and that might be enough to carry them into the top 4 (BUR a, EVE h, BHA a, WBA a, SOU h)

        Open Controls
      6. Nespinha
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Convince me that powerless DCL is better than Antonio vs a leaky united

        Open Controls
        1. potatoace
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Leeky United?
          They've just had 3 clean sheets in a row.

          Open Controls
          1. Nespinha
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Just like now VS Milan right?

            Open Controls
            1. potatoace
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              1 goal conceded in 4 games= leaky united.
              OK.

              Open Controls
        2. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          powerless DCL is better than Antonio vs a leaky united

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Not enough conviction 😛

            Open Controls
        3. Dash4
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Didn’t think that united could be labelled leaky at the moment.

            Open Controls
        4. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Willian looking sharp

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Hope he doesn't take too much gametime away from ESR (and Martinelli)

            Open Controls
        5. You've got red on you.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Cancelo and Fernandes ---> De Bruyne and Dunk?

          -4

          or wait until next week.

          Open Controls
          1. Bucket Man
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Wouldn’t be selling Bruno but wait anyhow. Cancelo should play.

            Open Controls
        6. PogBruno
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Which Chelsea CB is scoring the header this weekend then ?

          Open Controls
          1. Dash4
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              Could share it around but the winner will be who provides the 4 assists, Mount? Alonso? Azi?

              Open Controls
          2. Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Feeling sorry for Sokratis right now

            Open Controls
            1. KAALI_DAAL
                1 hour, 38 mins ago

                Dont. He doesnt care.

                Open Controls
                1. Deulofail
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 34 mins ago

                  I mean, because Arsenal are looking too hot to handle in the first 10+ mins

                  Open Controls
            2. Dasher0303
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Best defender to buy I got gwk 28,29 and BB 30? Money not an issue and going to WC in 31.

              A) reguilon (ars villa new)
              B) dunk/veltman (sou NEW man u)
              C) Targett/konsa ( new SPURS FUL)

              Open Controls
              1. Vovhund
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                Targett/Konsa - Villa might get a double in GW30

                Open Controls
            3. Tomas_brolin
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Awful GW27. Gotta get Kane in so DCL and Salah to Kane and

              A. Raphinha (have Bamford, tough fixtures)
              B. Saka (doesn’t start every game)
              C. Bertand Traoré
              D. Lingard (no game this week for him)

              Please help me. Am I missing someone in that price range who also plays in 29?

              Open Controls
            4. Oggle22
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              2ft
              Martinez
              Konsa Stones Cancelo
              Salah Son Bruno Gunda Raphina
              Bamford Kane

              Steele Dallas Tarkowski Brewster

              Tarkowski to Dunk this week?

              Next week Salah/Bruno and Brewster to Aubameyang/Bale and Antonio -4

              Cheers

              Open Controls
              1. AzzaroMax99
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                Do it

                Open Controls
            5. Dragon1983
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                Help please !

                Martinez, McCarthy
                Stone, Cancelo, Digne, Periera, N.Williams
                Bruno, Son, Neto, Gundo, Mount
                Kane, Bamford, DCL

                0.1 ITB, 1 FT
                Wk 29 - FH

                A) N Williams for Amartey, and Bench Boost in wk 28
                B) Save Bench Boost for week 30 (Periera > Shaw in wk 28, and then N Williams > Rudiger in wk 30)

                Open Controls
                1. AzzaroMax99
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 40 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
              • AzzaroMax99
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                G2G? Save FT?

                Martinez
                Dias Pereira Digne
                KDB(C) Gundo Bruno Mount Pereira
                Kane Antonio

                Steer Bamford White Dallas

                Open Controls
                1. Dragon1983
                    1 hour, 35 mins ago

                    Save FT - but have a feeling KDB might not start

                    Open Controls
                2. tom_p77
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 41 mins ago

                  1FT 2.1ITB FH in GW29 so won’t want to lose a FT

                  Martinez
                  Cancelo ~ Stones ~ Digne ~ Shaw
                  Gundo ~ Mount ~ Bruno ~ Son
                  DCL ~ Kane(C)

                  Forster ~ Targett ~ Raph ~ Bamford

                  A) Stones > Rudiger
                  B) A + Son > KBD (-4)
                  C) Something else

                  Open Controls
                  1. AzzaroMax99
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 39 mins ago

                    Cancelo to Rudiger?

                    Open Controls
                    1. tom_p77
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 hour, 36 mins ago

                      Surely Cancelo was rested and not dropped - think he’ll play 90 vs Fulham and more attacking potential?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jimmers
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 16 mins ago

                        A fallacy - one goal and two assists all season

                        Open Controls
                      2. Tinkermania
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour, 14 mins ago

                        Of course it was a rest.

                        Open Controls
                  2. FCRS1991
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 39 mins ago

                    I would do B...but you're not gaining anything for gw29

                    Open Controls
                3. FCRS1991
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 41 mins ago

                  Would you change anything here:

                  Martinez
                  Shaw Stones Dallas
                  KDB Gundo Bruno Son
                  Kane Watkins Bamford

                  Bench: McCarthy Lingard (cant play) Lowton Aina

                  0.7ITB 1FT

                  Open Controls
                  1. AzzaroMax99
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 38 mins ago

                    Save

                    Open Controls
                  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 36 mins ago

                    Probably save!
                    I'm considering Stones out for a BGW29 defender.

                    Open Controls
                    1. FCRS1991
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 35 mins ago

                      Yes, I'll probably make that move after Gw28...right now I have 8 that will play

                      Open Controls
                    2. FCRS1991
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 31 mins ago

                      my only concern is if Pep rotates him against Fulham...thenI'm stuck playing Lowton EVE(A)

                      Open Controls
                      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 27 mins ago

                        That's my concern as well.
                        I'm thinking he has to go sooner or later anyway..

                        Open Controls
                4. KAALI_DAAL
                    1 hour, 40 mins ago

                    Best mid for next 2 GWs?

                    7.4M

                    El Ghazi? Saka?

                    Open Controls
                  • PogBruno
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 40 mins ago

                    Do you see Grealish starting vs Spurs or are we going to hear the same bs from the manager again?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Amey
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 38 mins ago

                      After ib he'll start IMO

                      Open Controls
                    2. Steve The Spud
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 37 mins ago

                      seems like he has hardly trained, I don't see him starting

                      Open Controls
                    3. Flair
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 hour, 32 mins ago

                      Can't see him starting, Smith is a fraud

                      Open Controls
                  • Steve The Spud
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 35 mins ago

                    reopen referee

                    - Looks like James Bond
                    - Commands the game
                    - Lots of authority
                    - Fit looking
                    - Rarely makes mistakes
                    - Stands for no nonsense

                    Premier league referee

                    - John Moss

                    Open Controls
                    1. Steve The Spud
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 35 mins ago

                      European - although he could reopen!

                      Open Controls
                  • Deulofail
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 34 mins ago

                    Why is Luiz still taking freekicks? It's been years since he took a few good ones in a good season. Wasted every freekick he's taken at Arsenal, albeit a rare occurance. It shouldn't be an option for a manager that values possession... and goals.

                    Open Controls
                    1. FCRS1991
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 33 mins ago

                      he plays for Arsenal...that's why 🙂

                      Open Controls
                    2. Flair
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 hour, 33 mins ago

                      Still living off that banger in 2014

                      Can't blame him, it's the first thing I think of when I see him step up to take a free kick

                      Open Controls
                      1. Deulofail
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 30 mins ago

                        It's one of those legends. He's good at freekicks like Xhaka is good at long shots. Just simply isn't true. Luiz only just started getting his FKs on target in the past few months. Before then, it was like 7/7 out of the stadium. But now they are just tame

                        Open Controls
                  • Bucket Man
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 34 mins ago

                    Thoughts on Mount in for Lingard then Cancelo to Veltman next week. Possibly Watkins to Antonio. Have 2FT so worth a punt? Or Areola to Forster

                    Could have this for BGW
                    Martinez/Areola
                    Dallas, Konsa, Veltman
                    Rapha
                    Kane, Bamford, Watkins/Antonio

                    Open Controls
                  • CaptainKazuru
                      1 hour, 32 mins ago

                      Martinez
                      Stones / Dunk / R.Pereira
                      Kevin (C) / Salah / Gundo / Soucek
                      Kane / bamford / DCL

                      pope / raph / coufal / dallas

                      Roll transfer then Salah > Bale & Ricky P > Regulon, with the potential of taking a -4 to replace DCL > antonio / maja....

                      Thoughts?

                      Good luck all!

                      Open Controls
                      1. FCRS1991
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 28 mins ago

                        Bale for me is still iffy....and Spurs defence isn't exactly solid, although Regulion has some attacking returns. Could work though

                        Open Controls
                      2. CaptainKazuru
                          1 hour, 27 mins ago

                          Best defender to replace for GW29 & moving forward? Was gona keep regu for gw28 then newcastle in gw29 then sell for alonso for the run in

                          Open Controls
                      3. lufcMOT
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 10 mins ago

                        mccarthy (pope)
                        dias stones holding (mitchell struijk)
                        salah son gundogan bruno raphinha
                        kane bamford (brewster)

                        Losing ground on league leaders, any suggestions to sort out defence?
                        1.7m in the bank

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Units
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          1 hour, 2 mins ago

                          Depends on your BWG29 and WC strategy.

                          Holding to Rudiger/Konsa
                          Mitchell to Veltman

                          Open Controls
                      4. The Units
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                        Keep Salah & DCL for another week or get rid now?

                        Barnes - Salah - DCL to Bale - Kane - Lingard (-4)

                        Martinez
                        Stones – Cancelo – Rudiger
                        Salah – Bruno – Gundo – Son
                        Bamford – DCL – Watkins

                        Bench: Areola - Coufal – Digne – Barnes

                        Open Controls

