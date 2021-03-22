93
Fixtures March 22

Four fixtures postponed in GW32 – but no Blank Gameweek expected

93 Comments
Four Premier League matches that were scheduled to take place in Gameweek 32 were today officially postponed due to the clash with the FA Cup semi-finals on the same weekend.

The fixtures are:

Aston Villa v Manchester City
Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion
Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion
Southampton v Crystal Palace

There doesn’t seem to be any danger of there being a Blank Gameweek, however – a free midweek that follows Gameweek 32 is simply expected to accommodate those postponed matches.

Only the fixtures up to Gameweek 31 have so far been chosen for television broadcast, hence the likely reason for a delay in new dates being set.

Two other Premier League games that had previously been called off – Aston Villa v Everton and Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton – also remain outstanding.

FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL SCOUT NOTES

Another game, another Ilkay Gundogan (£6.1m) goal from in or around the opposition six-yard box.

The German popped up to put Manchester City in front after 84 minutes of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Everton, reacting in now trademark opportunistic fashion to nod in the rebound after a marauding Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) had struck the hosts’ crossbar.

Reassuringly deployed as a more adventurous ‘number eight’ rather than further back in the double-pivot (as was the case in the match against Southampton in Gameweek 27), Gundogan did pop up in some threatening positions on Merseyside – although his goal was his only attempt of the match.

Wingers Phil Foden (£6.1m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.4m) dominated the shot count as Pep Guardiola’s latest round of rotation saw Joao Cancelo (£6.1m), John Stones (£5.3m), Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) drop to the bench.

The Belgian emerged as a late substitute to double City’s lead, racing clear to put the tie to bed.

Everton saw little of the ball but arguably had the better chances, with the Toffees a threat from set plays and Richarlison (£8.0m) again seeing more opportunities than strike partner Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m).

Budget FPL goalkeeper Joao Virginia (£4.3m) was between the posts but Carlo Ancelotti expects both Robin Olsen (£4.5m) and Jordan Pickford (£4.8m), as well as winger James Rodriguez (£7.7m), to be fit after the international break.

Kelechi Iheanacho‘s (£5.7m) blistering form continued as he scored a brace in Leicester City’s 3-1 win over Manchester United.

The Nigerian showed predatory instincts to pounce on a Fred (£5.3m) error to break the deadlock before rounding off the scoring when nodding in a Marc Albrighton (£5.2m) free-kick.

Iheanacho also claimed the assist for Youri Tielemans‘ (£6.5m) effort and would have had another to his name had strike partner Jamie Vardy (£10.1m), who has scored just once in 2021, not spurned a one-on-one chance in the second half.

Brendan Rodgers said of his in-form forward, who now has nine goals in as many games:

You see his confidence now. He’s at the top of his game. It’s a different structure [up front]. Kelechi is probably best with someone up there with him. Those two are working very well.

James Maddison‘s (£7.1m) impending return needn’t be a worry for Iheanacho’s owners in FPL, as it’ll very likely be Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) making way in ‘the hole’ if Rodgers sticks with a 3-4-1-2.

How Harvey Barnes (£6.7m) is incorporated back into the side is another question, although the young winger is a little way off a comeback.

Anthony Martial (£8.6m) and Edinson Cavani (£7.8m) both returned from injury for the visitors but Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) missed out; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying after full-time that the striker will “maybe” be fit for England duty despite scans showing an injury.

Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) scored United’s solitary goal, with Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) and Luke Shaw (£5.2m) among the players rested for Sunday’s encounter and only thrown on in the final half an hour with the Red Devils chasing the match.

Chelsea made it seven clean sheets in their last seven games with a 2-0 win over Sheffield United; only once before in the club’s history have they managed a longer run of consecutive shut-outs.

Investment in the Blues’ in-form backline is hugely tempting ahead of Gameweek 30 but Thomas Tuchel keeps us guessing as to what his defence will look like on a week-on-week basis, with Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.8m) finally getting a breather and forgotten man Emerson Palmieri (£4.7m) drafted into the back three – although how much can be read into an FA Cup line-up is another question.

Sheffield United ought to have spoiled that clean sheet record, with David McGoldrick (£5.2m) missing the most glaring of the Blades’ chances, and Tuchel cited tiredness as a reason why the hosts looked atypically porous at the back:

After 14 consecutive matches, I could feel we were tired and we made many little faults. We were lucky to keep the clean sheet in the second half but I think it’s the first time in the 14 games we have looked tired. It’s important to go through in the cup and that was the target and we reached it.

Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) claimed the assists for both Oliver Norwood‘s (£4.5m) own-goal and Hakim Ziyech‘s (£7.9m) late clincher.

There was positive news for owners of Edouard Mendy (£5.1m), meanwhile, with Tuchel confirming after full-time that the goalkeeper wasn’t going away to represent Senegal over the international break in order to have dental surgery.

Southampton put their woeful league form to one side as they cruised past Championship side Bournemouth and into the last four.

Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) was again deployed ‘out of position’ alongside Che Adams (£5.8m) up front and played a starring role, scoring twice and setting up Moussa Djenepo‘s (£5.4m) opener with a slide-rule pass.

Danny Ings (£8.4m) is expected to be available after the international break, however, to muddy the waters in the Saints’ attack.

Fraser Forster (£4.0m) was, for the fourth time in five matches in all competitions, once again preferred to Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) between the posts.

93 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gazwaz80
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Oops, my bad, looks like they’re going to play them midweek...

    1. Gazwaz80
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Although it hasn’t definitely been confirmed....

    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Go for a waz gaz, take a moment and come back and say something suspenseful

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        I’ve just been, still can’t think of anything 😀

        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          😆

  2. Milkman Bruno
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Thoughts on what to do here?

      Mendy
      Cancelo, Shaw, Digne
      Salah, Bruno, Mahrez, Gundogan, Jota
      Dcl, Werner

      Martinez, King, Struijk, Tarkowski 1ft 0itb

      1. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Are you WCing in 31?
        If you are then get a Leeds attacker in.

        1. Milkman Bruno
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            I’m not, no WC.

            1. The 12th Man
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              Maybe Tarkowski > Rudiger

          • Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            For the very difficult run of City, Liverpool, United, Brighton and Spurs?

        2. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          maybe... gamble on which of mahrez & gundo starts - transfer the other for raphinha. assuming wc31 - else maybe you need a more reliable bench player for when one of the city guys is benched. can you get rudiger for tarkowski?

          1. Milkman Bruno
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              Yep with .7 to spare. I was considering double Chelsea defence but was hesitant. Might be the one I go with.

        3. The 12th Man
          • 7 Years
          3 hours ago

          How does this WC look for 30?
          Mendy
          —-Azpi,Rudiger,Dias,Shaw
          Fernandes,Marhez,Raphinia,Lingard
          ——————Kane

          Martinez,Lacazette,Ineacheo,Coady 0.1m itb

          1. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Salah is missing from the starting line up.

            1. Eat my goal!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              Salah to jota
              Mahrez to Kdb/gundo

              1. The 12th Man
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 15 mins ago

                I like all 3 of those City attackers. All three will be rotated and I feel this makes Mahrez a better differential with his form.

                Yeh Salah I’m not sure about but he’s a price point that can be moved anywhere in one move.

                Open Controls
                1. Eat my goal!
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 12 mins ago

                  You’d have the cash in the back for any move - no need to pick a dud

          2. M C4
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              3 chelsea a bit of a risk

              1. The 12th Man
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 18 mins ago

                Don’t have to play all 3 every week.

            • Milkman Bruno
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                Looks nice

            • Corona is not good 4 U
                2 hours, 53 mins ago

                What is wrong with this team? Nine red arrows in a row and a loss of 100,000 ranks.

                Pope (Sanchez)
                Digne, Targett, Dallas (Coufal) (Dias)
                Fernandes, Raphinha, Gündogan, Lingard (El Ghazi)
                Kane, Calvert-Lewis, Lacazette

                El Ghazi -> Mount for free or
                Lacazette -> Bamford for free?

                Thank you!

                1. Corona is not good 4 U
                    2 hours, 17 mins ago

                    Would you wildcard this team? Thank you!

                    1. The 12th Man
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 11 mins ago

                      Depends how much Chelsea you want for WBA game.

                  • Corona is not good 4 U
                      2 hours, 17 mins ago

                      Sorry ...Calvert-Lewin ...

                    • G-Whizz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 3 Years
                      2 hours, 11 mins ago

                      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/23624892

                  • RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    2 hours, 49 mins ago

                    *all my opinion....ignore if you want!*

                    Pope not been as good as hoped, Digne either.

                    Premium defenders have made the difference in the second half of the year - Stones, Shaw, Cresswell, Cancelo, Dias...should only have 1or2 of Targett, Dallas, Coufal in my opinion and go for 3-4 quality options. Maybe add in Chelsea/Liv premium options now too.

                    El Ghazi is a weird one - don't like him at all - out for Mount seems a good idea - maybe Neto.

                    Laca > Bam seems a good one week punt but after that not so much.

                    1. RogDog_jimmy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      2 hours, 25 mins ago

                      oops
                      ^for "What is wrong with this team"

                      1. Corona is not good 4 U
                          2 hours, 23 mins ago

                          Thank you. This was very kind.

                          Open Controls
                          1. RogDog_jimmy
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            2 hours, 17 mins ago

                            you got it!
                            going on a losing streak sucks, but you only gotta get one green for the next week. can't get 9 at once. little moves might make the trick

                      2. G-Whizz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 3 Years
                        2 hours, 3 mins ago

                        Lacazette ➡ Bamford?

                        Not worth it for a one week punt imo especially with having Raphinha in the team too. Their run of fixtures after SHU isn't great whereas Arsenal's look far better.

                        I just think it would be better to just bench Laca for GW30 and then play him from GW31 onwards...

                    2. Ninjaa
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 40 mins ago

                      People with their wildcard and bench boost left........what's your plan on using them???

                      1. Corona is not good 4 U
                          2 hours, 14 mins ago

                          I will see what the others will do. But probably wildcard a week before the double game week to use the bench boost.

                          1. gonzalocampos
                            • 5 Years
                            2 hours, 1 min ago

                            Thinking the same, I have good players with good rank so hold until we get more information (17K).

                        • G-Whizz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 3 Years
                          2 hours, 12 mins ago

                          WC active now, BB I think there'll be a DGW somewhere along the line (GW36?) but not scared of using it in a SGW if I need to...

                      2. S.Kuqi
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 29 mins ago

                        Fh left and chasing 30 points lead. Is there any more big dgws coming this season?

                        1. S.Kuqi
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          2 hours, 3 mins ago

                          Never mind. Crellin is the answer

                        2. G-Whizz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 3 Years
                          2 hours, 2 mins ago

                          https://twitter.com/BenCrellin

                      3. Netters2018
                        • 2 Years
                        2 hours, 26 mins ago

                        First time in 5 seasons i made the free hit actually work for me last week. Makes such a difference with momentum moving forward.

                        1. RogDog_jimmy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          2 hours, 14 mins ago

                          what did you get?
                          my FH then BB back in gws18/19 set up the rest of my season - felt great!

                          1. G-Whizz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • Has Moderation Rights
                            • 3 Years
                            2 hours, 12 mins ago

                            Looks like 83 points to me...

                            Open Controls
                          2. Netters2018
                            • 2 Years
                            2 hours, 12 mins ago

                            I got 83 pts i changed bamford to watkins to cover my mini league where i was chasing and top 3 all had watkins which was the only bad decision.. cresswell was my only disappointment! Every other year ive barely scored more than leaving my team as was.

                            1. G-Whizz
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • Has Moderation Rights
                              • 3 Years
                              2 hours, 10 mins ago

                              Unlucky on the Bamford move but very well played!

                              1. Netters2018
                                • 2 Years
                                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                                Thanks mate... yeah it was my own fault for bottling it and trying to cover mini league. I was so worried about moving away from the template totally that it cost me but cant complain...

                        2. RogDog_jimmy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          2 hours, 9 mins ago

                          11k gw rank is pretty damn good!

                          1. Netters2018
                            • 2 Years
                            2 hours, 7 mins ago

                            Yeah absolutely delighted had shocking fh over the years which have cost me mini leagues so nice to get one to work and catapult me to the top of ML.... 9 pts clear and i have a TC vs my closest two rivals!

                            1. G-Whizz
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • Has Moderation Rights
                              • 3 Years
                              2 hours, 1 min ago

                              Beautiful 🙂

                      4. The 12th Man
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 17 mins ago

                        A few tweaks. Think I’m happy with this. A few differentials.
                        Mendy
                        Dias,Cresswell,Azpi,Shaw
                        KDB,Fernandes,Havertz,Lingard,Raphinia
                        Kane

                        Martinez,Lacazette,Ineacheo,Struijk

                        1. Netters2018
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 40 mins ago

                          Looks strong pretty much what i would have if i had a wc... perfect for chasing aswell but also maintaining rank with kane and bruno etc..

                          1. The 12th Man
                            • 7 Years
                            1 hour, 36 mins ago

                            Thanks. Would you go Tierney over Cresswell?

                            1. Jimmers
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              1 hour, 30 mins ago

                              I'd go Cresswell. You already have a lot of players who will be prone to rotation because of European games,

                            2. Netters2018
                              • 2 Years
                              1 hour, 29 mins ago

                              Nah cresswell solid no rotation risk and plenty of rest between games. Tierney is very good but europa league worries me...

                        2. Sgt Frank Drebin
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          46 mins ago

                          Quite risky but I like it. Too much money on the bench maybe tho.

                          1. The 12th Man
                            • 7 Years
                            just now

                            Good players needed in case of rotation.
                            Raphinia will be benched for his tough run for Lacazette.
                            Martinez is there for his DGW.

                        3. Riverside Red
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          40 mins ago

                          Looks good to me..I'm playing my WC GW31...but it'll be similar to your selection

                          1. The 12th Man
                            • 7 Years
                            38 mins ago

                            That was my plan but I had no Chelsea or United for 30.

                          2. The 12th Man
                            • 7 Years
                            36 mins ago

                            Would you go Rudiger over Azpi to give me the option to afford Raphinia > Jota later?

                            1. Riverside Red
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              34 mins ago

                              I'm leaning towards Rudiger..he's on top form and should earn a few bonus points

                            2. Phil's Stamps
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              Yes, Rudiger is an absolute bargain considering his apparent nailed-ness.

                      5. Eat my goal!
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        2 hours, 1 min ago

                        Honestly don’t know when to utilise my FH?

                        1. The 12th Man
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 21 mins ago

                          33? Enables you to keep 3+ Spurs,City or Southampton.
                          Or
                          If a double is scheduled later.

                          1. Eat my goal!
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            1 hour, 17 mins ago

                            Thks, I guess there might be a dgw 35 or something

                          2. Rassi
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 1 min ago

                            I believe FH 33 is a bit overhyped. Could be wrong, ofc.

                      6. Sgt Frank Drebin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 30 mins ago

                        Would you wildcard this team? I feel like the longer I'm waiting, the more I'm bleeding out. I don't like this team. If I WC I would take Rudiger, Shaw, Jota (or Salah? Or both?), Antonio, maybe Lingard, would get Bruno back. Maybe gamble on Icheanacho, but that would be better for WC31 to be honest.

                        Martinez
                        Dias - Digne - Dallas
                        KDB - Son - Bale - Raphinha
                        Kane - Bam - Watkins

                        Mee - Lookman - Dunk. Potentially Lookman instead of Bale in the team.

                        1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          34 mins ago

                          Ok, it isn't that bad to be honest. I think I will wait another week. Maybe it is because that I had couple of bad GWs and I want to make changes too much.

                          Open Controls
                          1. RogDog_jimmy
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            20 mins ago

                            how would the WC team change if for 30 or 31?
                            and can the change be achieved with the FT between the two?

                          2. AlpoShearer
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            Wait and GTG

                      7. Slitherene
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 30 mins ago

                        All chips intact!

                        Martinez ¦ Forster
                        Reguilon Cancelo Coufal
                        Bale Auba Bruno Lingard
                        Kane Bamford Antonio
                        ¦ Saka Veltman Holding

                        1 FT, 0.9 ITB

                        What's the best strategy for this team?

                        1. Ruth_NZ
                          • 6 Years
                          1 hour, 5 mins ago

                          Figure out when you will use your chips probably. 🙄

                          1. Slitherene
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 4 mins ago

                            Was thinking of WC 31, earlier. Not so sure now.

                        2. Sgt Frank Drebin
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 2 mins ago

                          It is a good team imho apart from Bale (if he is really out of favour or whatever) and Reguillon. The rest looks good imho. You can use FH in GW33 and TC in Spurs' DGW and you're in a good position

                          1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            1 hour, 1 min ago

                            Ah, and Auba

                      8. Gudjohnsen
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 17 mins ago

                        Salah or Jota?

                        1. Riverside Red
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          53 mins ago

                          Jota...cheaper failure

                          1. G-Whizz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • Has Moderation Rights
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            😆

                      9. Aaa
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                        What transfers most important here? Thinking Mahrez to Salah

                        Martinez/Johnstone
                        Digne/Cancelo/Dallas/Targett/Veltman
                        Fernandes/Mahrez/Gundo/Lingard/Raphina
                        Kane/Antonio/Bamford

                        1. RogDog_jimmy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          12 mins ago

                          Defense seems like the weakness to me.
                          You have 7 good reliable attackers and Gundo/Mahrez between them is great. You can only play 8 of them.
                          Digne been not worth it - Dallas/Targett/Veltman too fixture dependent.
                          Get in Shaw, or a Chelsea premium I think. Maybe Cress.

                        2. Eat my goal!
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          Digne to azpi

                          At some point get jota

                          Salah is currently a dud, a deadbeat, a non entity

                      10. AlpoShearer
                        • 3 Years
                        53 mins ago

                        Watkins to Bamford for free
                        Y/N?

                        1. Phil's Stamps
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          I would hold this week, especially if Jack is back.

                      11. Phil's Stamps
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        44 mins ago

                        On a GW31 WC which mid would you prefer?

                        A) Gundo (bought at 5.5)
                        B) Neto
                        C) Saka

                        I'll probably have KDB and Rudiger as my only rotation risks, and two nailed defenders as my back up on the bench.

                        1. RogDog_jimmy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          22 mins ago

                          Tough for sure.

                          One of the reasons I'm thinking of holding WC till gw33 is to learn more about the teams with the fixture shifts - Saka, Neto, Jota, Lingard, Raphinha...Havertz even...just don't know who to go for.

                          I'm guessing I keep Gundo and do 4x 5-6m mids plus Bruno.
                          Go with Vardy, Kane & premium defense.

                          1. Phil's Stamps
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Yeah I'm leaning towards Gundo because I got him cheap, but the the latter two have such good fixtures. But as you say we need to see how these teams (espec. Wolves and Arsenal) react to the nice fixtures -they haven't been particularly impressive this season and are practically on the beach with nothing to play for, so an marked uptick in form may fail to materialize. City on the beach are still capable of turning over teams 3, 4-0.

                            Saka has better stats than Neto, but after playing FPL for ten years if I've learned only one thing it's NEVER TRUST ARSENAL.

                      12. DannyDrinkVodka
                        • 1 Year
                        29 mins ago

                        Auba is such a troll that he will score against Liverpool

                      13. Flynny
                        • 6 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        Hi....who is the best 1 week punt to replace bale before wildcard please?

                        Martinez
                        Dias cancelo dallas (coufal dunk)
                        Son bale mount raphinha (lingard)
                        Kane dcl watkins

                        A....havertz v wba
                        B.....Bruno or greenwood v brighton
                        C...Salah at arsenal

                        Thanks

                        1. waldo666
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          B, Bruno.

                      14. Major League Shocker
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        10 mins ago

                        Do you have a list of players you've vowed to never captain ever again?

                        If so, who's on it?

                        1. Gudjohnsen
                          • 4 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Auba
                          Auba
                          Auba
                          Auba
                          And Auba

                        2. Esalman
                          • 11 Years
                          just now

                          Vardy comes to mind, first and foremost.

                      15. Gudjohnsen
                        • 4 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Auba to Salah, Jota, KDB or Gunodogan for gw30?

                      16. jonnybhoy
                        • 8 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Double Chelsea or double Leeds Def next gameweek?

