60
Pro Pundit Teams March 25

Why does good FPL form end and what can we do about it?

60 Comments
Share

In the first of a two-part article, former Fantasy Premier League champion Simon March looks at player and team form.

Fantasy Premier League managers often put a lot of emphasis on team and player form and, whether or not you fully buy into ‘form’ as a concept, teams and players definitely go through phases of scoring or conceding more goals.

The objective when considering form is, of course, to exploit the good and avoid the bad. In practice, however, we find very often that the moment we jump on a form ‘bandwagon’ it chooses that specific moment to abandon the assets we’re backing. Why is this and can we predict when it’s going to happen? This will be the focus of this article, the first of a two-part series on the subject.

Salah blanks against bottom-half club again as Fulham's defence continues to impress

Fantasy managers focus a lot of attention on teams who are scoring a lot of goals, sometimes doubling or tripling up on their players to maximise the payoff available from this FPL goldrush. Equally, a Fantasy manager will typically avoid owning players from a team who are not scoring or are conceding a lot of goals or, alternatively, these teams might be targeted as ‘whipping boys’.

What’s remarkable is how quickly these things can change and it often feels like teams or players have waited for us to fully buy into them before they suddenly become useless. Though this perception is, probably, something of a cognitive illusion, it is not entirely without a basis in reality.

You may have heard of the ‘Sports Illustrated Jinx’; the urban legend that claims that sports people who appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine will, subsequently, experience misfortune or failure. There are hundreds of purported examples of this occurring that support this notion.

In fact, Fantasy Football Scout has its very own version of this, in that new guests on the Scoutcast often seem to have bad Gameweeks subsequently. I am, incidentally, myself a victim of the ‘Scoutcast Curse’. After my first appearance back in 2015, I scored 25 points the following week, in a season where I had been averaging closer to 70.

While it is impossible to rule out the possibility of a supernatural or quantum link between Sports Illustrated and athletes’ performance or the Scoutcast and FPL managers’ Gameweek scores, there is an arguably more realistic explanation; regression to the mean.

‘Regression to the mean’ describes the statistical inevitability that outliers will eventually be compensated for, bringing events, scores or outcome closer to the average. So, for example, if a team goes through a phase of scoring three or more goals per match (bearing in mind that the highest-scoring Premier League team ever; Manchester City in 2017/18, averaged 2.5 goals per game) this period will, almost certainly, lead to a subsequent period where they underperform their eventual average.

So, while it might seem like appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated or on the Scoutcast or drafting a player into your FPL team is the influencing factor in the change of form, the reality is more likely that a period of overperforming is actually what lead to there being interest enough in the individual for them to appear on these platforms in the first place. It’s not all that surprising, therefore, that this might also coincide with regression in their performance.

It is important to note that regression to the mean, while inevitable, will not necessarily occur neatly in a small sample. In other words, just because a team might currently be banging in goals for fun doesn’t mean they will suddenly start doing the opposite. It just means that the current rate of scoring is unsustainable and will regress eventually. Consequently, the value of any associated asset will also decline relative to its previous period of overperformance.

Consequently, this effect means that, by the time you become aware of a team or player’s good form, there’s a decent chance it has already passed its peak. This doesn’t necessarily mean that a player or team no longer has any value. Manchester City’s İlkay Gündoğan (£6.1m), for example, may well continue to provide decent point returns even if he isn’t scoring a brace in every match. It just means that we shouldn’t assess future value purely on a team or player’s peak output.

Cancelo finally delivers big haul as Gündogan shines in KDB's absence 12

Instead, it is important to assess the sustainability of output realistically and in context. The drop-off in performance for an ‘in-form’ Tottenham Hotspur striker, for example, is likely to be less dramatic than the drop-off for an ‘in-form’ Sheffield United forward. This is important to note should you ever be tempted to double or triple-up on a mid-to-lower table team.

Equally fixtures, and their difficulty, are likely to have a significant influence on how performance might develop in the future. Conventional wisdom would suggest that a period of good form is more likely, and more sustainable, through a period of favourable fixtures rather than difficult ones.

Finally, an FPL manager might need to delve into the underlying stats in order to determine how much of a player or team’s current form is simply down to luck. If a player is currently scoring with practically every shot or a team is keeping clean sheets due mainly to some extraordinary goalkeeping heroics, there’s a good chance that the coming regression in performance will be more extreme.

However, form is not merely an abstract statistical trend. It is, of course, ultimately driven by the physical performance of the teams and players themselves. The second part of this article will therefore look at the more tangible factors that might drive fluctuations in form and consider how we might be able to use these as indicators to identify when it might begin or end.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

60 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    IB boredom.

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Hi Dear

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        46 mins ago

        Hallo

        Open Controls
    2. Tango74
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Better like this , no trolling and less RMT.

        Also no moaning

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          You don't miss the: "I have 112 points with 8 to play, is that any good?"

          Open Controls
          1. G-Whizz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Why does that bother you?

            Open Controls
            1. Little Red Lacazette
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              It does not bother me. I just find it amusing that the people asking know very well they are doing good.

              Open Controls
              1. G-Whizz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                I hear yah! Although I suspect it does bother some.

                Me, I like seeing people do well whether I'm having a good week or bad but I can understand that POV ain't for everyone...

                Open Controls
          2. Tango74
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Nope coz people pipe up when they only done good.

              Or want your CS Gone or capt to blank to get a reaction.

              Too much bitterness on here

              Open Controls
              1. G-Whizz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                I suppose it's a thin line between "bitterness" and "banter"?

                I dunno...

                Open Controls
                1. g40steve
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                  The one post wonders appear to brag & never be seen again all season 😉

                  Open Controls
      • DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        With no fantasy football this week I feel my mood is low . Roll on next weekend.

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          I actually don't mind little fantasy break, its been pretty hectic since Xmas.

          Open Controls
          1. DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Yeah I'm usually the same but just feel there is so little going on at the minute that fantasy football is a great distraction.

            Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        OMG Lingz!!

        Just getting ready 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          😆

          I hope I haven't broken him by bringing him in on my WC...

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Wait & see 🙂

            Got a good return by C him last week 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. G-Whizz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Nice work!

              Nice TV too btw :O

              Open Controls
              1. g40steve
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                48 mins ago

                Cheers

                Open Controls
                1. Little Red Lacazette
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Can you loan me about 2M FPL pounds? Can give it back in GW34.

                  Open Controls
      • pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        What are peoples views on starting forwards against Liverpool defence?

        I’m still sitting on a glut of Villa and Leeds with no WC and no DGW30 to have made it worthwhile. And well it seems easier to move on Dallas/Konsa than Watkins Bamford.

        It’s not so very red as a fixture is it? Or has there been an uptick?

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I’m considering TAA - if they’re to come good it’s this run

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            In two minds about whether I’ll target him as a defensive transfer

            There are loads of great fixtures but the immediate ones (before 36) aren’t predominantly cs gimmes - perhaps only Newcastle fits in there.

            TAA isnt there for cs of course but he does need them too.

            Open Controls
        2. The 12th Man
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          TAA is currently in my WC.
          Might go without any City defender until after 33.

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 5 Years
            55 mins ago

            Trouble is, is he really worth it when Phillips is 4.0?

            Open Controls
            1. The 12th Man
              • 7 Years
              50 mins ago

              Will he keep his place?
              He’ll only be 5th defender though. No bonus points or goal threat.

              Open Controls
              1. Qaiss
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                That’s true, it’s just whether Trent is worth his price. I’ve thought about him but without VVD, their defence isn’t the secure.

                Open Controls
            2. The 12th Man
              • 7 Years
              38 mins ago

              Phillips blocks 3 good Liverpool players if they click.

              Open Controls
          2. G-Whizz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            47 mins ago

            Totally overlooked TAA and Robertson on my WC so far, I think that needs a rethink considering their run of fixtures to come...

            Open Controls
            1. The 12th Man
              • 7 Years
              39 mins ago

              This is my current WC draft.
              Mendy
              TAA,Shaw,Rudiger
              KDB,Fernandes,Lingard,Jota,Raphinia
              Kane,Bamford

              Martinez,Lacazette,Dias,Struijk

              Thinking
              GW 31 Raphinia > Saka for Arsenal double up v Sheff Utd (Bamford)
              GW 32 Bamford >Ineacheo
              GW 33 KDB > Salah for Newcastle. If Mo is showing form.

              Considering going no City defence and downgrading Dias to one of Coady,Tierney or Cresswell.

              Open Controls
              1. G-Whizz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                just now

                That looks nice bruh 🙂

                Let me know what you decide to do with Dias (I got rid on my WC and kept Stones), as any one of those three defenders that you have in mind should be more than capable of bringing home some points between now and the end of the season.

                I like them moves you have lined up too, although I'm not sure I'll be brave enough to double or triple up on Arsenal myself. I also like the Jota pick, it was either him or Mount for me and I've still got the jury out on that one...

                I'm currently on:
                Mendy (Lloris)
                Dave, Dallas, Maguire, AWB (Stones)
                Mount, Lingard, Fernandes, Raphinia (Gundo)
                Kane, Bamford (Lacazette)

                Thinking Dallas may lose his place for one of Robbo or TAA now, tbh currently thinking I'm gonna go with Robbo...

                My first FT will be used to do Bamford ➡ Iheanacho for GW31 even though I might have him on the bench for that week he'll be a nice punt going forward imo 🙂

                Open Controls
      • Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Nowhere to hide signing the national anthem- how many times did they practice??

        Open Controls
      • Gemma817
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Kinda lost here, a roll right?

          Pope
          Digne, Dallas, Konsa
          Salah, Son, Raph, Gundo
          DCL, Kane, Bamford

          Martinez, Stones, Saka, Veltman

          1 FT 3.2m ITB

          Open Controls
        • The 12th Man
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Come on Dom. Hat trick tonight please.

          Open Controls
        • Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          No doubt sterling gets a goal or 2 tonight after stinking out my team and missing numerous sitters

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 5 Years
            just now

            If he doesn’t start against Dortmund, then that Leeds game in 31 could be big.

            Open Controls
        • Slitherene
          • 3 Years
          58 mins ago

          Last hit before I WC in 31!

          Martinez ¦ Forster
          Reguilon Cancelo* Coufal
          Bale Auba* Bruno Lingard
          Kane Bamford Antonio
          ¦ Saka Veltman Holding

          Cancelo, Auba -> Alonso, KdB (-4)

          Any better moves you'd suggest?

          Open Controls
        • g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          55 mins ago

          Lingard looking reborn

          Open Controls
        • Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          53 mins ago

          Gotta love Bamford.

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWUqdAnL3bI

          Even mentions FPL at the end of the vid as well. He's actively trying to score for points and if not, he wants to assist Raphinha!

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Bit of an eye opener regarding Bielsa and fitness updates

            Open Controls
        • g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          49 mins ago

          JWP G

          Open Controls
        • Finding Timo
            37 mins ago

            I know Alonso has easier game v WBA, But shaw stats this season significantly better so surely shaw better option?

            Open Controls
          • Fred54
            • 6 Years
            35 mins ago

            No Liverpool really pays off in FPL and England too..

            Open Controls
          • gogs67
              30 mins ago

              Must be time soon for Chelsea's defence to fit the ‘Regression to the mean’ principle.
              Happened to City. Still good but unsustainable to keep clean sheets for double figure runs of games
              I've just brought in Mendy for the run in but I feel the big points may well have just passed

              Open Controls
              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                15 mins ago

                Villa stand out more as being ridiculous overachievers season to date in that particular department

                Open Controls
                1. gogs67
                    just now

                    Villa don't put together a run of clean sheets though, just every second game you get a haul!
                    Funnily enough It's Martinez that'll be making way for Mendy for me
                    I'm sure Chelsea will perform better than Villa till the end of the season, it's just their amazing run won't continue quite as pronounced
                    Hopefully be proved wrong but, as the article says, things do balance out.

                    Open Controls
              2. Fred54
                • 6 Years
                29 mins ago

                Sterling scoring against you used to be an honour, now its an insult.

                #Brexit

                Open Controls
              3. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                26 mins ago

                Reece James is a really good crosser. I genuinely think he could be England's starting RB at the Euros. Better than Trippier and Walker and since Southgate doesn't rate TAA, I think he should start.

                Open Controls
                1. DavidBadWillie
                    12 mins ago

                    Walker shouldn’t be anywhere near that team. Watch him give away a penalty or get a red card in the euro knockouts. He doesn’t have a brain.

                    Open Controls
                  • Daniel - FH Active
                    • 11 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    His crossing is good only in theory. Actually I find it quite terrible.

                    Never hits the intended target and any attacker.

                    Speaking as a Chelsea fan who watched him closely on many games

                    Open Controls
                    1. Daniel - FH Active
                      • 11 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      TAA form is little bit a worry but he is better imo

                      Open Controls
                      1. Daniel - FH Active
                        • 11 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Justin was the best one before his injury

                        Open Controls
                2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  The pointlessness of this match - international football needs a serious overhaul

                  Open Controls
                  1. Qaiss
                    • 5 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Season should be from end of August - May, then knock out games to qualify for the World Cup in June, then the World Cup in July. Would be much better. Something along those lines.

                    These qualifiers, friendlies, nations league, whatever, are complete drab.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tango74
                        just now

                        When do players have rest then . U need at least 2 months rest

                        Open Controls
                  2. sandman58
                    • 2 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Kai Havertz central striker for Germany tonight
                    And scored a goal
                    Could be golden for the run in
                    Any views Chelsea fans??

                    Open Controls
                    1. Daniel - FH Active
                      • 11 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Apparently he always performs better in second half of the season. I am considering him

                      Open Controls
                    2. The 12th Man
                      • 7 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      He’s in my thoughts but so many midfielders to choose from means it might just mean Defence.

                      Open Controls
                  3. DavidBadWillie
                      12 mins ago

                      I thought England wouldn’t have to play minnows like San Marino anymore.

                      Waste of time.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Daniel - FH Active
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        JWP loves it

                        Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.