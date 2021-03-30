FPL Double Gameweek 32 announced

The Premier League have revealed their latest schedule, turning what looked to be a bumper blank Gameweek 32 into something a bit closer to normal.

Among the more exciting developments however, Tottenham Hotspur now face a Double Gameweek, travelling to Goodison Park to take on Everton, before playing Southampton at home.

Southampton will have their match with Crystal Palace rescheduled for later in the season, giving them a likely Double Gameweek. Crystal Palace are therefore the only team to now have a blank in Gameweek 32.

We are also still waiting for news on when the Everton vs. Aston Villa game will be rescheduled.

The likes of Harry Kane (£11.6m) and Heung-Min Son (£9.4m) are now surely going to see substantial interest. Both of these players saw season-high scores in their 5-2 win v Southampton back in Gameweek 2.

Kane registered 21 points with his four assists and goal. Son scored four goals on his way to a 24 point haul in the same fixture.

Owners of Gareth Bale (£9.7m) may also be more inclined to hold, despite him missing out against Aston Villa in Gameweek 29 prior to the international break.

In defence, Hugo Lloris (£5.6m) and Sergio Regulion (£5.5m) may also be shrewd acquisitions, particularly for anyone considering a Gameweek 30 or Gameweek 31 wildcard. Reguilon has registered 17 attempts on goal so far this season, the fifth most across the Spurs side and more than team mates like Lucas Moura (£6.6m). He is also top for successful crosses from open play with ten across the Spurs side over the course of the season.

However, it is worth noting that Spurs do face a blank in Gameweek 33 as a result of the League Cup Final v Manchester City.

Ensuring that you have a plan for your Lily White assets will be crucial to help you navigate the next couple of Gameweeks successfully.

Gameweek 32 fixtures:

Everton v Spurs

Newcastle v West Ham

Wolves v Sheffield United

Arsenal v Fulham

Man United v Burnley

Leeds v Liverpool

Chelsea v Brighton

Spurs v Southampton

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Leicester v West Brom

