129
Pro Pundit Teams March 31

Is a triple-up on Chelsea’s defence a good idea and do we need three Spurs assets?

129 Comments
Share

Sitting just outside the top 1k heading into the final quarter of the season, Let’s Talk FPL’s Andy looks at a number of burning questions facing FPL managers after the March international break.

Chelsea Defensive Triple-Up

Who are the stand-out FPL assets at Tuchel's Chelsea? 7

Given their recent defensive returns, it’s understandable that FPL managers are looking to double, or even in some cases triple, up on Chelsea’s defence.

Their upcoming fixtures are certainly looking appealing, with West Brom (h), Crystal Palace (a), Brighton (h), West Ham (a) and Fulham (h) to come.

For my own team, I already own Antonio Rüdiger (£4.7m) and am looking to add Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) to my squad. I’d provide a word of caution on the triple-up, though. While it looks good for the next few weeks, and I’m sure it’s something that Gameweek 31 Wildcarders will consider, you also need to think ahead about how to get out of it when the fixtures turn in Gameweek 35. You may not want to be lumbered with three defenders at that point and it might be easier to manage by avoiding it right now.

There are lots of other teams and players with good fixtures both in the short term and up until the end of the season which might work well, without getting stuck on a defensive triple-up on one team (something that also blocks the potential for bringing in an attacker, should you want to).

Kieran Tierney (£5.3m) is someone that I’ve already added to my team. Between Gameweeks 31 and 38, Arsenal play six sides that are in the bottom nine for expected goals (xG) so far this season.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 30

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

129 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HashAttack
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    Just gone through my transfer history - These are all the times that I have sold a player who has gone on to score double figures that week. It works out a 5% chance of a player I sell scoring their highest score of the season 🙁

    gw2 Son 24 *
    gw4 Son 18 ** / Wilson 16 *
    gw9 Son 10
    gw11 Sterling 13 *
    gw12 Vardy 13 ***
    gw15 Watkins 11 ***
    gw17 KDB 13 ***
    gw20 Soucek 15 *
    gw21 Bamford 15 **
    gw23 DCL 12 ***

    * Player's highest score of the season
    ** Player's 2nd highest score of the season
    *** Player's 3rd highest score of the season

    Open Controls
    1. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Ouch
      Who's next

      Open Controls
      1. HashAttack
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        I'm currently sitting on Bale and Son - I daren't sell either!

        Open Controls
    2. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Do you currently have son in your team?

      If so, could you please sell him before gw32!?

      Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      20 mins ago

      this is some serious high-level self-harm.
      i don't want to know

      also...you sold Son 3 times in 7 weeks?!

      Open Controls
      1. HashAttack
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        gw1 Spurs were terrible, gw4 he was "injured" and the 3rd time was for KDB

        Open Controls
    4. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Is that all? Players I e transferred out have currently scored 312 points in the game after v 246 players I’ve brought in (hits included).

      Open Controls
      1. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Admittedly I’ve tried to be super aggressive on transfers this year, but still

        Open Controls
      2. HashAttack
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Overall I am +18 points (Total immediate points gained from transfers) - but then I lose 212 in hit points taken (80 transfers in all)

        Those figures are using FPL Statistico - on there your team ID is showing as +167 points and 56 hit points

        Open Controls
    5. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      You need to sell Son again clearly to bag his third highest score to complete the set there.

      Open Controls
      1. HashAttack
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Doesn't work with Son anymore - 4th time I sold him he got 5 points and the 5th time he got 2 points

        Selling Son seems to have been a bit of a habit this season

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          It's not often I feel conservative in my transfer dealings 🙂

          Open Controls
  2. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Where can I find the live ownership taking in consideration that 42% of the teams are dead?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Does live ownership really matter?

      If a player is in a team, live or not, if they score points - it will affect ranks regardless.

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Not really, it won't affect my decision but I am interested to see!

        Open Controls
    2. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      For what purpose?

      Live FPL gives you top 10k EO as well as EO around your rank.

      That’s should be sufficient?

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Just curious!
        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    3. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      FFFix shows it if you click on the information next to a player.

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Legend!

        Open Controls
  3. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    Who’s on these bloody set plays, foden booted one out of play from a good position and now Philips

    Open Controls
    1. Isca Extremadura
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yeah we are only a GK, 2 defenders and a holding MF short

      Open Controls
  4. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Young up and coming prospect Lingard to the rescue?

    Open Controls
  5. The 12th Man
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Somehow I’ve found myself on a Kane,Lacazette,Vardy front line.

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      5-2-3 is the future 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        3-4-3.
        Fernandes,Son,Lingard,Jota,Raphinia midfield.

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Dodgy sort of WC midfield - I've got that lot already more or less 🙂

          Can't I tempt you into Maddison if you're going Leicester? He has absolutely crushed Vardy ever since when bar that one game when he didn't play. I assume he's fit now.

          Open Controls
          1. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Not tempted yet. Maybe in 32.
            I am tempted however with Mahrez over Lingard.

            Open Controls
          2. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            I only had Lingard and Raphinia from that.

            Open Controls
  6. gonzalocampos
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Best CAPTAIN for GW31 knowing there is a 60% change he doesn't play?

    Open Controls
  7. Isca Extremadura
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    It’s the hope rather than the expectation.
    Slaphead G Stones A

    Open Controls
  8. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    hope everyone is well. Been completely absent from FPL for a while. WC available, don’t know whether to play 31 or 33.

    For this week, had been thinking Dunk to Azpi, then play him ahead of Stones/Cresswell? 1FT 5.3m ITB. Cheers all x

    Martinez
    Stones Cresswell Dallas
    Son* Bale Bruno Gundogan Raphinha
    Kane Antonio
    ————
    3.9 Watkins Johnson Dunk

    Open Controls
    1. Fintroy
        1 min ago

        0% of Stones playing, Pep roulette wins.....

        Open Controls
        1. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Why’s that?

          And well, would you say Dunk to Azpi and play him over Stones this week then?

          Open Controls
    2. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Is Patricio going to play or who's the second keeper?

      Open Controls
    3. Fintroy
        15 mins ago

        Pep must be fuming, some his players have played 3 times in 8 days!!!..... as we know, he only likes them to play ever other game (bless) ---- yet other reason to avoid anything Man City this weekend (and all others)

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Stones is certainly benched ; Gundogan may not even make the flight after that result.

          Open Controls
      • Patio Kev
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Chilwell injured ?

        Alonso (C) confirmed

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Time wasting.

          Open Controls
      • Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        The level of Southgate's incompetence is truly hard to believe. Why is he still manager of the National side again, waistcoats or something wasn't it?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          That's a bit harsh. England just beat Poland 2-1 meanwhile... Germany lost to North Macedonia!

          Open Controls
          1. Bushwhacker
            • 1 Year
            7 mins ago

            Poland without Lewdonowski . . or basically a league 2 team.

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              He could have lost to North Macedonia 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Bushwhacker
                • 1 Year
                4 mins ago

                Let us not look elsewhere to distract from our complete failure of a team . . .which has a lot of VERY good players in it.

                Open Controls
                1. Top Dog
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Complete failure??

                  Room for improvement. definitely but couldn’t call Southgate’s reign a complete failure at all

                  Open Controls
            2. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              That team has some international players that are quite decent. Piatek, Zielinski. Then they also have Sczesny in goal and Bednarek.

              This is no pub team.

              I don't understand why people hate Southgate so much. Most international managers aren't known for their tactics. Deschamps isn't exactly a tactical mastermind. It's as much about keeping the squad morale high and fostering unity.

              Open Controls
              1. TheDragon
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Playing the double defensive midfielders I think turns lots against him

                Open Controls
        2. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          He doesn’t drink pints of wine - that’s pretty much why he got the job

          Open Controls
      • The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Tierney 3 assists tonight for Scotland.

        Open Controls
        1. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Against the Faroe Islands

          Open Controls
        2. Fintroy
            1 min ago

            against a team of cats, nothing to read into here....

            Open Controls
          • Cometh The Aouar...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yeah I wouldn't get too carried away with that stat

            Open Controls
        3. schlupptheweek
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Oh Timo!
          https://twitter.com/search?q=%23GERMKD&src=trend_click&vertical=trends

          Open Controls
          1. schlupptheweek
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Sorry this link is better: https://twitter.com/Bossdogan1904/status/1377356563158011904

            Open Controls
          2. Cometh The Aouar...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Bodes well for Chelsea eh?

            Open Controls
        4. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Stones good run ended, wonder if Pep was watching?

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.