Is a triple-up on Chelsea’s defence a good idea and do we need three Spurs assets?

Sitting just outside the top 1k heading into the final quarter of the season, Let’s Talk FPL’s Andy looks at a number of burning questions facing FPL managers after the March international break.

Chelsea Defensive Triple-Up

Given their recent defensive returns, it’s understandable that FPL managers are looking to double, or even in some cases triple, up on Chelsea’s defence.

Their upcoming fixtures are certainly looking appealing, with West Brom (h), Crystal Palace (a), Brighton (h), West Ham (a) and Fulham (h) to come.

For my own team, I already own Antonio Rüdiger (£4.7m) and am looking to add Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) to my squad. I’d provide a word of caution on the triple-up, though. While it looks good for the next few weeks, and I’m sure it’s something that Gameweek 31 Wildcarders will consider, you also need to think ahead about how to get out of it when the fixtures turn in Gameweek 35. You may not want to be lumbered with three defenders at that point and it might be easier to manage by avoiding it right now.

There are lots of other teams and players with good fixtures both in the short term and up until the end of the season which might work well, without getting stuck on a defensive triple-up on one team (something that also blocks the potential for bringing in an attacker, should you want to).

Kieran Tierney (£5.3m) is someone that I’ve already added to my team. Between Gameweeks 31 and 38, Arsenal play six sides that are in the bottom nine for expected goals (xG) so far this season.

