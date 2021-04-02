678
Spot the Differential April 2

Alonso offers great potential as one-week punt for Gameweek 31 Wildcarders

678 Comments
Share

Tom Freeman has finished inside the top 1k in five of the last 11 Fantasy Premier League seasons. He picks out three differentials for Fantasy Football Scout readers every Gameweek.

Gameweek 30 is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Marcos Alonso

Tuchel's wing-back system renews interest in old hands Azpilicueta and Alonso
  • FPL ownership: 2.6%
  • Price: £5.7m
  • GW30-34 fixtures: WBA | cry | BHA | whu | FUL

Spanish defender Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) has been given a new lease of life at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

The 30-year-old was banished from Frank Lampard’s squad after a disastrous 45 minutes at West Bromwich Albion back in September, but has since started five league matches under his new manager, and taken full advantage of the opportunity.

When it comes to playing in a back four, Alonso often struggles, but when used correctly as a wing-back he has real quality, something Tuchel has recognised. 

Since Gameweek 21, when Alonso made a return to Chelsea’s starting XI in a 3-4-3 system, he has taken 13 shots. No defender can match that total during that period, despite limited minutes. He has also accumulated 25 penalty area touches (only Luke Shaw (£5.2m) has more) and created 10 chances for his team-mates.

At this stage, we should point out that a move for the defender this week does carry some risk, knowing that Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) is also pushing for a start. However, the fact Alonso was rested during the international break, while his English colleague played 180 minutes against San Marino and Poland, is encouraging. 

Alonso has delivered a string of impressive displays of late, and could be a perfect one-week punt for FPL managers planning a Gameweek 31 Wildcard.

Conor Coady

  • FPL ownership: 4.7%
  • Price: £4.8m
  • GW30-34 fixtures: WHU | ful | SHU | BUR | wba

With two clean sheets and a goal in his last five appearances, plus an appealing set of forthcoming fixtures, Conor Coady (£4.8m) could be a solid under the radar pick for the run-in.

Last season, investing in one of Wolves’ backline was one of the easier decisions FPL managers had to make, given that their record of 13 clean sheets was bettered by only three teams. 

And though they have struggled to replicate that defensive form this term, some of which can be attributed to the 4-2-3-1 / 4-3-3 experiment, their performances at the back have improved of late.

The England international’s goal threat is on the up too. Having not had a shot in the Premier League before this season, Coady scored his first top-flight goal against Man City in Gameweek 26, and came close to netting twice at Villa Park the following week, hitting the post with a header before forcing a superb save from Emiliano Martínez (£5.4m).

However, the real appeal lies in Wolves’ clean sheet potential, and with home games against West Ham United, Sheffield United and Burnley in the next five, plus away trips to Fulham and West Brom, further shut outs could be on the way.

Priced at just £4.8m, Coady offers the cheapest route into Wolves’ defence and is the most likely to start every match too. He could be a nice set-and-forget option given his schedule.

Stuart Armstrong

  • FPL ownership: 0.4%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW30-34 fixtures: BUR | wba | tot | – | LEI

Despite a stop-start season at Southampton, largely due to niggling injuries and a positive COVID-19 test, Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) has been one of the club’s top performers in recent matches, with two assists in his last three Premier League outings.

The Scottish international was excellent against Bournemouth in the FA Cup, causing all sorts of problems for the Cherries defenders with his direct running. He ended the game with an assist but was unfortunate not to return more, as his pass found Che Adams (£5.8m) to score in the second half, only for VAR to rule it out, before his strike came back off the post for Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) to score Saints’ third.

Though Armstrong was used in a deeper midfield role at Everton in Gameweek 26, the Scot usually features in a more advanced position, where he can drift infield in Ralph Hasenhüttl’s 4-4-2 / 4-2-2-2 setup, allowing Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.7m) to provide the width on the right. That’s important with Burnley up next, given that only Fulham and Crystal Palace have conceded more chances down that side since the turn of the year.

Southampton may sit seven points above the drop zone, but with just one win in their last 12 Premier League matches, will be looking nervously over their shoulder. They now have a massive double-header against Burnley and West Bromwich Albion, and will need to get points on the board in these games, knowing that they have a tough run to follow.

At his best, Armstrong is a real asset to Southampton, and could be a nice budget pick for these crucial back-to-back games.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 30

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/894/history”

678 Comments Post a Comment
  1. cigan
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Kane & Christensen/Rudiger/R.James
    or
    Son & Alonso?

    2 FT, no other Che/Spurs players, good bench, wildcarding soon

    Open Controls
    1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      top one, Rudiger

      Open Controls
  2. vincentwsho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Start one:

    A) Vestergaard (BUR)
    B) Ward-Prowse (BUR)
    C) Gundogan (lei)

    Currently starting A as worried of a cameo from Gundog

    Open Controls
    1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. Tmel
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Any of these worth a FT? (I have no wildcard so looking to build for the future)

    a) Targett > Rudiger (already have Martinez)
    b) Salah > Son
    c) No, bank FT

    Open Controls
    1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Kroos Kontrol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Probably A.
      Villa's fixs not great, Chelsea really good (make sure you have a bench though since no CFC player is nailed on right now). B could work if you plan to get in Jota, and target Spurs double-up from 32-35.

      Would only save if you have a double FT plan for next week with the fix swing in mind (Leicester/Liverpool)

      Open Controls
  4. Fergymac
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Any thoughts on when best to play free hit? 33?

    Open Controls
    1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      last game of season.... always

      Open Controls
    2. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Depends on your team, but 35 could be better -- could be a DGW with up to 8 teams doubling.

      Open Controls
      1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        didnt realise a dgw looms

        Open Controls
  5. Gazwaz80
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    FPL injury and team news updates as Mourinho clears Son for Gameweek 30
    New article...

    Open Controls
  6. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Good to go? ?
    Or Semedo instead of Keane?
    Bench order correct?

    Ederson
    Rudiger, Keane, Shaw
    Mahrez, De Bruyne (vc), Fernandes, Jota, Mount
    Richarlison, Kane (c)

    Bench: Semedo, Ineahacho, Phillips (Sanchez)

    Cheers folks - would appreciate a few opinions....

    Open Controls
    1. Cometh The Aouar...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Keep Keane. Semedo isn't a great defender. I would put Kelechi first sub then Phillips if we're talking Kalvin.

      Open Controls
      1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Ah no - LIverpool defender Phillips.

        Semedo plays midfield at the moment I think? Wolves can be pretty tight I think at the back. Keane always a goal threat but Palace normally good against set pieces..

        Tough call... I literally tossed a coin

        Open Controls
        1. Whazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          56 mins ago

          Podence is back I think I saw

          Open Controls
      2. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Would you swap Semedo for Coady ?

        Open Controls
        1. Cometh The Aouar...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Absolutely Coady. I have him. New goal threat and cheaper than Semedo.

          Open Controls
          1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
            • 6 Years
            59 mins ago

            New (?) goal threat ?

            I plumped for Semedo purely on his more advanced position and if Wolves manage to score he has a higher chance of an assit

            Open Controls
  7. Cometh The Aouar...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Sonny scores more than KDB this week right?

    Open Controls
    1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      With absolute certainty.... no

      Open Controls
    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Not necessarily. Newcastle could set up to frustrate. Leicester like conceding at home too.

      Open Controls
    3. Cometh The Aouar...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Lucas it is then

      Open Controls
  8. artvandelay316
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Repost

      Pope
      Stones, Rudiger, Dallas
      Bruno (C), Gundo, Lingard, Salah
      Kane (VC), DCL, Bamford

      (Forster, Cresswell, Mount, Mitchell)

      Is Captaincy and bench order correct here?

      Thanks.

      Open Controls
      1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Personally I am captaining Kane and have Bruno myself.
        bench seems fine, though I am starting Mount......

        What do you think about mine above?

        Open Controls
        1. Cometh The Aouar...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Mount?? You think he will start?

          Open Controls
          1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Not sure, maybe not. But for my choice it was him vs Ineacho. I think Mount even from the bench may outscore him.

            Open Controls
    • Cometh The Aouar...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      McNeil (v Southampton) or Armstrong (v Burnley)

      Open Controls
    • Amey
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Reggie
      Alonso
      DCL

      This is the transfer decision I need to make ... Get one before WC

      Open Controls
      1. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        56 mins ago

        Got to be Marcos

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 2 Years
          54 mins ago

          DCL vs Palace is where my gut is pointing atm
          But Alonso is a great option. Especially with WC next GW

          Open Controls
    • Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Chances of Cancelo starting?

      Open Controls
    • tabby98
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      Who is the best Chelsea player to bring in??

      Open Controls
      1. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        55 mins ago

        Azpi imo

        Open Controls
    • Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      I've seen two mentions of a Coady different role today.

      Not a Wolves fan myself, so can anyone summarise what this is about?

      Cheers

      Im deciding Coady vs Semedo

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Nuno said they're trying to get Coady in more goal scoring positions

        Open Controls
      2. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Going forward more now and also has clean sheet potential. Seems to get good chances when he does. Good potential with 5 fixtures against the bottom 7 coming up.

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          What is the case of Saiss ?
          He is best goal threat in your team from set plays IMO.

          Open Controls
          1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I had Saiss at start of season..... held him too long..... never going back..... like an old lover.... never a good idea.... dont think about it

            Open Controls
    • n-doggg
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      Dunk to

      A. Alonso
      B. Azpi

      Open Controls
      1. Kasper the ghost keeper
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        A if wildcarding next week, B if long term

        Open Controls
    • Kasper the ghost keeper
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      A) Targett -> Alonso
      B) Aubameyang -> KDB
      C) Watkins -> Bamford

      Open Controls
      1. lets talk about 6
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        c

        Open Controls
      2. 007 [RoboKlopp]
        • 4 Years
        just now

        C

        Open Controls
    • Erez Avni
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      play one:

      A. Dias
      B. Cresswell

      1. Gundogan
      2. Lingard

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        B1

        Open Controls
      2. 007 [RoboKlopp]
        • 4 Years
        just now

        B2

        Open Controls
    • Kasper the ghost keeper
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      B and 2

      Open Controls
    • Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      A) Ederson and Sanchez (for blank) (one Chelsea DF)

      OR

      B) Mendy + 4.0 Forster (means 2 x Che in the backline and no City) and save 1m+ to enable Mahrez out for Son in advance of double

      Open Controls
    • n-doggg
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      This G2G? Anything worth a hit?

      Areola
      Azpi, Dallas, digne
      Bruno, bale, son, raphinia(c)
      Kane, bamford, Antonio

      Stones, mee, trossard, Johnstone

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    • lets talk about 6
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Cancelo to Alonso for a hit? WC next week

      Open Controls
      1. 007 [RoboKlopp]
        • 4 Years
        just now

        No

        Open Controls
    • 007 [RoboKlopp]
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      A or B? For this week only.
      A. Son + Dias
      B. Gundo + Alonso
      Ta.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.