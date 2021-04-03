631
Dugout Discussion April 3

Firmino return forces Jota onto Liverpool bench for Arsenal trip

631 Comments
Diogo Jota (£6.7m) is among the Liverpool substitutes for Saturday’s Gameweek 30 trip to Arsenal.

After the midfielder impressed on international duty following a goal in Gameweek 28, over 200,000 Fantasy Premier League managers signed him for the season run-in.

However, Roberto Firmino (£9.0m) has frustrated Jota’s 6.4% ownership by making his first start since returning from injury.

The Brazilian missed each of Liverpool’s least two league outings but was declared fit and available by Jurgen Klopp in his Friday press conference.

The rest of the Reds’ starting line-up provides fewer shocks, with Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) and Sadio Mané (£11.8m) either side of Firmino.

Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) are the full-backs with Nathaniel Phillips (£4.0m) paired with Ozan Kabak (£5.0m) for a fourth Premier League start from the last five.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka (£5.2m) and Emile Smith Rowe (£4.2m) have not passed their fitness races for Gameweek 30, left out of the Arsenal squad today.

Martin Ødegaard (£6.0m) is able to hang onto the number 10 role at the Emirates Stadium while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.4m) and Nicolas Pépé (£7.6m) provide the width for Alexandre Lacazette (£8.2m) up-front.

Mikel Arteta continues to shake things up at the back. He has now named a different centre-back duo in eight of Arsenal’s last nine Premier League matches.

Rob Holding (£4.2m) and Gabriel (£4.9m) get the nod today with Kieran Tierney (£5.3m) and Calum Chambers (£4.5m) at left and right-back respectively.

Gameweek 30 Line-ups

Arsenal XI: Leno; Tierney, Gabriel, Holding, Chambers; Partey, Ceballos; Aubameyang, Ødegaard, Pépé; Lacazette.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, Kabak, N Phillips, Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Thiago, Milner; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

Gameweek 30 so far…

Pep Guardiola was arguably the key man in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Leicester as he rang the changes.

Ilkay Gündogan (£6.1m), John Stones (£5.3m) and João Cancelo (£6.1m) were all benched for Gameweek 30 and, thankfully for their owners, none of them took to the pitch for one-point cameos.

Raheem Sterling (£11.4m) emerged to get a second-half assist while Phil Foden (£6.1m) replaced Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) in the 88th minute and was unable to involve himself in the goals.

Ruben Dias (£6.1m) kept up his run of starts, making his eighth in a row and capitalising on Manchester City’s 17th clean sheet of the campaign.

Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) got his second goal of the season while Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m) now has four in his last four starts.

Meanwhile, this match was also notable for the return of James Maddison (£7.1m) coming on as a 72nd-minute substitute for Marc Albrighton (£5.2m).

Provision bonus points

  • 3 – Benjamin Mendy
  • 2 – Gabriel Jesus
  • 1 – Aymeric Laporte

  1. thepancakeman123
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    So...

    Dunk > Phillips to fund Saka > Jota is the move?

    Open Controls
  2. rackus
      26 mins ago

      salah didn't let me walk alone today.

      Open Controls
    • gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      People getting so carried away with Liverpool on the back of one game. Arsenal were embarassing. Home games coming up for Liverpool now were they have not scored a single game from open play in the last 7 games. Back to teams parking the bus and Liverpool not being able to break them down.

      Open Controls
      1. Pariße
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        But look at the table. They'll be chasing that top 4 like crazy.

        Open Controls
      2. Tango74
          23 mins ago

          Agreed any how people piping up as jota hauled , bet there were quiet 90mins ago

          I can enjoy as I’m a LFC fan

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Not really

            Accepted there was always a chance of a benching but when he is on form he is a fantastic finisher.

            Open Controls
        • pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          22 mins ago

          Salah and Mane finishing is absolutely cack nowadays but they have been creating amazing amounts of chances all season. Breaking teams down is not a problem.

          Open Controls
          1. gooberman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            18 mins ago

            No goals from open play at Anfield in the last 7 games and only 1 against West Brom in the game before that suggests they struggle to break teams down at Anfield.

            Open Controls
            1. Bushwhacker
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Different line up

              Open Controls
          2. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            Hello mate, your woes turned into a haul in the end 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              15 mins ago

              🙂

              Feeling happier now for sure. Jota is a bit of a lucky charm for me. Got him early in each of the last 2 seasons as well. Some players are just good for you and he's mine.

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Yeah I know what you mean, Kane and Hazard were that for me

                Open Controls
        • Pukki Party
          • 3 Years
          19 mins ago

          Jota was in good form before injury, now 3 in two and scored for Portugal. Good fixtures and chasing that CL spot. I'm chasing big time so went with TAA and Phillips in defence too as the defence looking more stable now. It's not just one game and certainly not kneejerking?

          Open Controls
        • Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          Back four look good, Fabinho back in midfield, Jota to change the game. Apples and oranges.

          Open Controls
      3. Tango74
          24 mins ago

          Who shall I sell for jota

          Gundogan or trossard ?

          Open Controls
          1. TomSaints
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Gundogan to jota is my move post champions league

            Open Controls
            1. Tango74
                2 mins ago

                Before next deadline ?

                Open Controls
          2. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            24 mins ago

            Jota TAA, welcome home! 😆

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Party
              • 3 Years
              just now

              This

              Open Controls
          3. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            21 mins ago

            Oh Raphinha got 1 bonus in the end?
            Every little helps...

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Had an awful week so far, need Kane to go big!

              Open Controls
          4. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            20 mins ago

            Could Everton v Villa be played in GW32?

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Party
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Doubt it as Spurs double already announced that gw

              Open Controls
          5. Jon Walter's Hatty
            • 7 Years
            19 mins ago

            All a sideshow to the big one:

            Bruno v Kane

            Open Controls
            1. Bushwhacker
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Who Dives Wins!

              Open Controls
          6. Life_Ban
              19 mins ago

              Best cheap playing forward over the next few weeks pls?

              Open Controls
              1. ZAMUNDA
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Iheanacho

                Open Controls
            • Whazza
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              19 mins ago

              Okay guys, I'll pretend that didn't happen (you ignoring my perfect WC team on last page)

              My WC with 3 x Pool feels a bit better now! Your thoughts please? 0.1 bank

              Open Controls
              1. Whazza
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                13 mins ago

                Great, site bugging 😀 love this place.. here's the team with some thoughts for the not so obvious stuff

                Leno
                TAA Rüdiger Saïss
                Salah Jota Bruno Son
                Antonio Kane Nacho

                Bench:
                Martinez (good Leno rotation and DGW to come)
                Veltman (cheap and plays Sheffield in BGW33)
                Coufal (up in the air but cheap and good defence)
                ESR (4.2 Arsenal mid, currently injured so needs to be monitored)

                Open Controls
                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Like it

                  Think I'd have Lingard over Antonio - though accept that might unbalance the spread of funds. Doubt Leno - a lot. Pop Mendy in goal and find another defender instead of Rudiger?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Whazza
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Thanks, good stuff!

                    Open Controls
            • Malkmus
              • 9 Years
              18 mins ago

              Any thoughts on this wc team?

              Mendy (4.0)
              Shaw - Stones - Rüdiger- Targett - Nat
              Bruno - Salah - Jota - Son - Mount
              Kane - Dcl - nacho

              Salah to become kdb after gw33

              Ta

              Open Controls
            • HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              17 mins ago

              Anyone not going Mendy and/or another defender on wildcard 31?

              Open Controls
              1. Jon Walter's Hatty
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                City Mendy maybe

                Open Controls
            • HIAFL (Howe to Train your D…
              • 3 Years
              16 mins ago

              People with wc left everyone playing it gw31 right?

              Open Controls
              1. how now brown cow
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                15 mins ago

                Maybe. Might hold till 33.

                Open Controls
                1. Life_Ban
                    just now

                    Even with BB and FH chip???

                    Open Controls
                2. Keeptrying
                  • 7 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  No

                  Open Controls
                3. Yurostar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  12 mins ago

                  Holding it for 34

                  Open Controls
                4. Tango74
                    3 mins ago

                    I think silly to wc31 now with Chelsea defence and pep roulette with CL either side

                    Open Controls
                5. Isca Extremadura
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Benteke will score v Chelsea..

                  Open Controls
                6. Sloane426
                  • 1 Year
                  14 mins ago

                  Why was Tierney taken off at HT?

                  Open Controls
                  1. how now brown cow
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Injured just before

                    Open Controls
                7. thepancakeman123
                  • 2 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Why is everyone using their wildcard for week 31? Am I missing something?

                  Open Controls
                  1. how now brown cow
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Fixture swing for leeds and villa for example.

                    Open Controls
                8. Tango74
                    1 min ago

                    Jota 10k transfers in last hour . Is that a record?

                    Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.