Scout Notes April 5

Rodríguez offers home FPL promise with goal on injury return

Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace

  • Goals: James Rodríguez (£7.7m) | Michy Batshuayi (£5.7m)
  • Assists: Seamus Coleman (£4.8m) | Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.3m)
  • Bonus points: Rodríguez x3, Coleman x2, Batshuayi x1

RODRÍGUEZ RETURNS

Monday-night goalscorer James Rodríguez‘s (£7.7m) return from injury could be the catalyst Everton need to solve their problems at home this season.

The Colombian international was a standout star as Crystal Palace held the Toffees to a 1-1 draw in Gameweek 30, although his colleagues failed to live up to his level of performance.

Everton now have just one win at Goodison Park in their last eight Premier League matches there and, after winning four from a possible seven before that, Carlo Ancelotti’s men have drawn twice and lost five home outings.

However, in a rather strange paradox, Goodison Park has been the scene of Rodríguez’s best performances this season, which implies Fantasy Premier League managers could get value for money between now and Gameweek 38.

Not including Fantasy assists, he has been involved in 12 goals in 14 home matches in all competitions since joining Everton. In the league, he has produced five goals and three assists at Goodison, working out at 0.7 per game.

It must be said that Everton’s latest home disappointment was not without persistence on their part, arguably more encouraging than if they were failing to create chances.

Against Palace, they mustered 15 shots, their second-highest tally in a league match this season, behind only their 5-2 win over West Bromwich Albion in Gameweek 2 (17).

Crucially, on the Fantasy Football Scout Season Ticker, Everton rank inside the top six for fixtures over the next seven matches.

During that period, they host Spurs, Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Wolves, four teams who have struggled for clean sheets of late and could allow Rodríguez to continue his notable home form.

That’s provided the Colombian international can stay fit, of course, having missed two significant chunks of the 2020/21 campaign and only just returning from his most recent absence on Monday.

Still, Ancelotti appears to be on top of managing that issue. Long-term absentee Jean-Philippe Gbamin (£5.0m) replaced Rodríguez in the 79th minute in Gameweek 30 to allow him some rest.

“Gbamin is here for at least two years. He has a strong desire to play. I have a strong possibility to give him minutes.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Meanwhile, potential Rodríguez punters should remember Everton’s run-in also includes trips to Brighton, Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester City. And, it must be said, the former Real Madrid man has offered little in the way of Fantasy returns on the road this season with one goal and one assist in eight such appearances.

RICHY RICH

With a sizeable backing behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) in Gameweek 30, it was his strike partner Richarlison (£8.0m) who dominated the shot count on Monday night.

The return of Rodríguez had suggested Everton might play a front-three like earlier in the season, with the Colombian flanking a spearheading Calvert-Lewin on the opposite flank to Richarlison.

However, against Crystal Palace, Rodríguez sat in a number 10 role behind a more traditional two-man strike-force, a set-up that has traditionally favoured Richarlison, and not Calvert-Lewin, in terms of volume of shots.

In the sixth minute, a Luka Milivojevic (£5.6m) mistake allowed André Gomes (£5.3m) to slide the Brazilian in rather than Calvert-Lewin.

In the 20th minute, Seamus Coleman‘s (£4.8m) cross was too high for Calvert-Lewin before Richarlison nodded over.

The former Watford man burst through the middle again just two minutes later only for Vicente Guaita (£4.8m) to make two smart saves.

Prior to nodding over a Rodríguez free-kick, Richarlison also weighed heavily into a debate over who would strike a 39th-minute direct dead-ball opportunity, holding off interest from Lucas Digne (£6.2m), Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) and Rodríguez – although he put his effort over the bar.

And in the closing stages, Richarlison forced a low, stretched save from Guaita.

Whether or not his persistence can turn into attacking returns in the coming Gameweeks remains to be seen, although Richarlison remains Everton’s third-highest points-scorer this season, his tally of 96 behind only Calvert-Lewin (138) and Michael Keane (100).

STICKY TOFFEES

Interest in Everton defenders is expected to deteriorate, especially with a host of Wildcard squads expected to appear after the Gameweek 31 deadline.

With matches against West Bromwich Albion, Burnley and Crystal Palace on offer, Digne earned 250,000 new owners after Gameweek 25 but he has largely failed to deliver on his price tag.

In their last four matches, Everton have conceded four goals and registered just one clean sheet. Upcoming meeting with Spurs (Gameweek 32) and Arsenal (Gameweek 33) will hardly inspire confidence in a buck to that trend.

On the injury front, Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) and Allan (£5.2m) missed out with minor knocks while Gomes was forced off with a hamstring problem during the first half.

“We had a little problem in the last few days with Iwobi and Allan. Not a big deal but they are not able to play.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Everton XI (3-4-1-2): Olsen; Holgate, Mina, Keane; Digne, A Gomes (Sigurdsson 31′), T Davies, Coleman (Godfrey 76′); Rodríguez (Gbamin 79′); Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; van Aanholt, Cahill, Kouyaté, J Ward; Eze, Riedewald (Schlupp 68′), Milivojevic, Ayew (Batshuayi 84′); Zaha, Benteke (Mateta 77′).

  1. Magic Hamster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Wc ready... Any changes?

    Mendy Forster
    Dias semedo pereira TAA lowton
    Salah Son jota maddison
    Kane nacho vydra

    1.5 itb to sort any issues.

    Open Controls
    1. Alisson WondHaaland
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Like it, fairly similar to mine, who's your 5th mid?

      Pereira is a decent punt but Semedo just isnt worth it imo

      Open Controls
    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Mostly good. Would not have Lowton. I had Coady on WC but after today their defense is concerning. Thinking of holding Dawson for good upcoming matches as my cheapo with Phillips.
      Good luck!

      Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      19 mins ago

      I’m finding it hard to commit to Nacho and Vydra even if they both seem good value. Seems risky.

      Open Controls
    4. Please Answer Me
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Why not Bruno or Gundo?

      Open Controls
  2. HD7
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Is Mendy nailed for Chelsea?
    Last match there were some easy goals.

    Wonder if I should pay extra for Kasper

    Open Controls
    1. Alisson WondHaaland
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I mean, feel free to get Kepa...

      Open Controls
      1. HD7
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thats not the point, Mr joker

        Open Controls
  3. TimoTime
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    Would you do these 3 transfers for -4?:

    Dalls > TAA

    Raph > Jota

    Bamford > Iheanacho

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. TimoTime
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        I mean all 3 of them for -4 total, have 2 FT's, but yes I agree, Jota is the priority from those

        Open Controls
        1. Make United Great Again
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          My bad. Just TAA & Jota for now. Agree with the comments below re Maddison & Leicester

          Open Controls
          1. TimoTime
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Fair play, could be wise to save the hit...

            If not doing the -4 would you start Bamford or Watkins?

            Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 mins ago

      All of them? Seems a nice mini wild card.
      Not convinced Iheanacho is nailed though. Maddi looked real good - might revert to the old system.

      Open Controls
      1. TimoTime
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Didn't see the Leicester game so thanks for the heads up on Iheanacho, will see if any more news comes out

        Open Controls
      2. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        They’ve been playing well and Vardy hasn’t been scoring .. they may revert but its seems daft.

        Open Controls
  4. Dirty Harry
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Is DCL worth a hold on WC? Or would it be best to downgrade him to Ihenancho and use the funds elsewhere?

    Eg:
    DCL > Ihenancho
    Shaw > TAA

    Open Controls
    1. The journey out of the 1mil
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Sell DCL

      Open Controls
  5. Jon Snow
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Another blank for Antonio while Lingard rakes the points in. His haul tipped me into tiny red arrow territory.

    Looks essential, wish I'd pulled the trigger and brought him in 5 weeks ago

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      Super happy to have got him for the week before the Man U blank. 3 returns in 4 weeks for me.
      Antonio unlucky with the injury. But also expected to a degree now.
      Still feels Lingz has more to give too. He looks so good out there and WH are putting goals away for fun.

      Open Controls
  6. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Antonio, DCL or Laca on WC? (Have Kane and Nacho)

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      Not Antonio. Injured likely.
      Ings? Double at some point. In form unlike DCL. Nailed unlike Laca.

      Open Controls
    2. FantasyClub
        12 mins ago

        Why is DCL even a consideration

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 mins ago

          This is my feeling right now. For sure out on the WC for me. Hard to imagine how I’ll keep him.

          Open Controls
    3. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Toying around with WC I have 2 spots in DEF and ATT but MID would probably look like this for 31 with decent amount over itb to upgrade

      Salah Jota Gundo Neto (Lingard)

      Open Controls
    4. HD7
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      A or B, mates?

      Mendy, Forster
      TAA, - , Shaw, - , Holding
      Salah, Son, Jota, - , Lingard
      Kane, - , Davis

      A) Fofana, Coady, Gundogan, Vardy;

      B) Rudiger, Diop/Veltman, Bruno, Nacho;

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        25 mins ago

        Too many options!

        Don’t like Fofana, Coady - how often do they really return?
        Rudi seems like a smart cheaper option

        Don’t like Nacho. Do like Bruno.
        Don’t like Gundo.

        Open Controls
        1. HD7
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          Well if you have a better combo to propose Im listening:)

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 mins ago

            I haven’t figured my own out let alone another one haha.

            Of the 8 dudes you listed in only considering Vardy, Rudi, Bruno and Nacho of that helps. Could see myself with 2 maybe 3 of them.

            Open Controls
      2. The journey out of the 1mil
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        B

        Open Controls
    5. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Son has 1 goal in 13 games. Sold for Jota!

      Open Controls
      1. Dirty Harry
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Might drop him from my WC team and bring him in for the DGW only

        Open Controls
    6. jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      WC draft. Feels a bit meh, but thought I might ask for a sanity check. Too many funds in defense? Keep Son? Wood > Iheanacho?

      BB still left to play.

      Martinez, Forster
      TAA, Shaw, Azpi, Fofana, Coufal
      Bruno, Son, Jota, Gundo, Lingard
      DCL, Wood, Kane

      Open Controls
    7. HD7
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Its hard to separate Lingars and Neto... Lingard has hit top form... but just look at Neto’s next games...

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        But he plays for Wolves

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          just now

          And Fulham will likely beat them to 0

          Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        Lol.
        Neto - 18 points in his last 6 games
        Lingard - 50 points in his last 6 games

        Not hard to separate at all!!

        Open Controls
      3. The White Pele
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        form over fixtures

        Open Controls
    8. Hutchiniho
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Who to keep and who to move on
      Meslier (needed unfortunately)
      Cresswell, Cancelo, Dias
      Gundogan, Salah, Fernandes, Neto,
      Antonio, DCL, Kane.

      Very Average bench

      Open Controls
    9. The White Pele
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      FH team, any ideas?

      Leno
      Alonso Rudiger TAA
      Mahrez Gundogan Salah Jota
      Aguero Ings Laca
      3.9 Mount Vestergaard Holding

      Open Controls
      1. Iceball
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Nice if you think Aguero Mahrez Gundo starts. Could backfire, but YOLO

        Open Controls
    10. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Mendy Meslier
      Dias Alonso Digne Coufal Veltman
      Bruno Gundo Bale Raphinha Lingard
      Kane DCL Bamford
      Bale to Jota and save WC?

      Open Controls
      1. The White Pele
        • 3 Years
        just now

        50/50 tbh.

        Open Controls
    11. Dirty Harry
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      WC Tinkering - Exact money for the below, would you make any changes?

      Planned 3-5-2

      Mendy (Forster)
      TAA Azpi Shaw (Coady Andersen)
      Salah Bruno Maddison Jota Lingard
      Kane Laca (Vydra)

      I'm not 100% on Laca but I'm chasing and hoping the likes of Maddison/Laca/TAA/Azpi will be some sort of differentials in my mini leagues.

      Open Controls
      1. The journey out of the 1mil
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Beautiful Team. Not sure on Anderson for Fulham defence. But looks good. U have a plan to get Son for DGW?

        Open Controls
        1. Dirty Harry
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Thanks, I was trying to squeeze in Son but it is difficult. I'd have to drop Laca to Nacho, then Maddison to Son so not really worth a -4 I think, unless I run with those two for GW31 but Nacho has West Ham and Son has United

          Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        Like the front 8 a lot. Might be doing the same except I’m considering Ings for Laca.

        Open Controls
        1. Dirty Harry
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Are you worried about Soto's fixtures?

          WBA - good but then its Spurs, Blank, Leicester, Liverpool.

          Open Controls
    12. Please Answer Me
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Any reason not to have Lingard in your WC team?

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 mins ago

        Not for me. But I’m a WH fan and have had him for weeks so I might be biased.
        But him Bruno and Kane are probably only locks in my front 8 so far.

        Open Controls
        1. Please Answer Me
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Why Bruno? He hasn't been great value recently

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            Feels right I guess. But it’s a reasonable question. Man U haven’t seemed explosive lately too - might manage their way to the end of the year with top 4 sorted.

            Open Controls
      2. Dirty Harry
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        If you can fit him in, great price, great form, team pushing for a big finish to the season. Few red fixtures, but that doesn't scare me and he has nice fixtures on the run in.

        Open Controls
    13. aborg
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Raphina and Bale -> Jota and Lingard now due to prices rises or should I wait for CL games to finish this week before ?

      Open Controls
    14. RedWolf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Jumping the gun by a week here but will affect which transfers I chose this week.

      Lingard vs Newcastle
      or Moura vs Everton + Southampton?

      Open Controls
      1. Breezyy
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Jesse

        Open Controls
    15. Breezyy
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Thoughts on Gundo and Antonio to Kelechi and Jota -4? With exact cash. Antonio news sounds promising and Gundo has Leeds.?

      Open Controls
      1. The journey out of the 1mil
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sounds good but not too convinced with nacho.

        Open Controls
    16. Alli
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      For free
      A. Raph, Antonio > Jota, Nacho
      B. Raph, Son > Jota, Lingard

      Open Controls
    17. HD7
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      If I have Mendy on a WC

      would you get Rudiger or Fofana ?

      Rudiger is rotated more?

      Open Controls
    18. Bonus magnet
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bruno+ Raphinha -> Salah + Sterling (-4)

      Or

      KDB

      Open Controls
    19. Alisson WondHaaland
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Just sharing my thoughts regarding GW 31 WCs:

      Imo the ability to go without Bruno and instead spread the funds elsewhere is one of the huge benefits of wildcarding in GW 31.

      United's remaining fixtures from an attacking perspective are fairly poor and imo he's not the best captain in any of the remaining GWs. Bruno tends to perform badly against good oppositions, he has 0 non penalty goal involvements vs the big 6 in the league.

      Also there are so many good midfield options atm, so much that it almost feels like a waste to have Bruno. There are many who have good fixtures for the first half of the run in (Maddison, Neto) which can be switched for those with better second half run ins (Lingard, Raphinha). On top of that the likes of Jota, Saka and Salah have good fixtures throughout. Most of us will probably want Son and Grealish for their respective DGWs too. With all of these options, backing against Bruno feels like the strat.

      Im not saying its risk free, in fact Bruno will probably get at least one more haul and could definitely have very high returns for the rest of the season. But if you're just sticking to the old template, why are you even wildcarding now?

      Open Controls
    20. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Lingard is fast becoming my best buy this season. The fact my rivals don't yet have him probably seals it. Just a pity about his YC against Wolves. I personally thought it was harsh...!

      Open Controls
      1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Same. Shame I benched him last GW FH

        Open Controls
    21. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Pick 2 defs for WC

      A) Shaw - all My ML rivals have Manu defender
      B) Cresswell or save money and Coufal/Dawson
      C) Coady or other Wolves def
      D) Fofana

      Others are TAA, Holding and Dias

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.