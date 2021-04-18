548
Dugout Discussion April 18

Rashford passed fit to start but Pope misses out on Manchester United v Burnley

There is little Europa League-led rotation for Manchester United this afternoon as they prepare to face Burnley at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 16:00 GMT.

Edinson Cavani (£7.9m) is among the substitutes but you’d be hard-pressed to argue that the Red Devils are anything other than at full strength going into their late-afternoon clash with the Clarets.

Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) is preferred to Cavani for the hosts in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s only change to his starting XI from the side that defeated Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 31.

That means that Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) is fit to start, with the United winger set to again play through the pain barrier as he continues to manage a niggling foot injury.

Solskjaer said of Rashford’s issue ahead of kick-off:

It has been [game by game].

Yesterday when I spoke to him he said ‘good’. So that’s the first time in a long, long while that he’s not mentioned it, so he should be no problem.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) also features, with the mass-captaincy of Spurs assets in Gameweek 32 meaning that his ‘effective ownership’ (EO) is, for once, under the 100% mark at most rank tiers for this clash.

Harry Maguire (£5.5m) keeps up his ever-present record and needs to avoid a booking in today’s game in order to swerve a two-game ban for yellow card accumulation.

Sean Dyche makes two changes to his Burnley side after the defeat by Newcastle United last weekend.

Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) and Jack Cork (£5.0m) are both recalled, with Erik Pieters (£4.3m) and Matej Vydra (£4.8m) benched.

Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) has recovered from the knock that rendered him a doubt for this encounter.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope (£5.5m) hasn’t passed a fitness test on a shoulder injury, so Bailey Peacock-Farrell (£4.0m) is between the posts again.

Paul Pogba (£7.6m) was the match-winner when these sides last met in Gameweek 18.

Dyche’s troops are on the longest current run without a clean sheet in the English top flight.

But the Clarets are unbeaten in their last four Premier League encounters at Old Trafford and won this fixture 2-0 last season.

Manchester United XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood.

Burnley XI: Peacock-Farrell, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Wood.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 32 SO FAR…

  1. Free Hat
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Fairly dissappointing as a Shaw&Bruno owner in this game.

    Open Controls
    1. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      Same two. Same disappointment

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      Yeah waste of time having them.

      Open Controls
    3. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Same. Bruno points dodging and nice of Cavani to take a bonus point off Shaw!

      Open Controls
    4. Milkman Bruno
        38 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
      • DandyDon
        • 2 Years
        38 mins ago

        Extremely unlucky neither got points. combined for a good chance and one of them seemed to be assisting the assister one way or another each time. Bit gutted although it wouldn't have been huge gains.

        Open Controls
    5. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Having a United triple up in attack is so much fun, haven’t been able to say I’ve enjoyed having an attacking triple up for a long time, maybe ever!

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Rashford would be such an easy get for me if Ole can stop teasing us with the injury updates

        Open Controls
        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 5 Years
          29 mins ago

          This, and he just seems to be such an influential player on the field but can’t seem to get the FPL returns to show

          Open Controls
      2. Milkman Bruno
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          What 3 have you?

          Open Controls
        • Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Which three?

          Open Controls
          1. Thomas Magnum
            • 5 Years
            30 mins ago

            Bruno, Cavani & Greenwood!

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              30 mins ago

              Class - I’m tempted by Rashford

              Open Controls
              1. Thomas Magnum
                • 5 Years
                27 mins ago

                I can see why he’s tempting, but like I said above he’s a class player and instrumental in the attacks but he doesn’t seem to get the FPL returns to show! Add that to Ole being so cryptic with injury news around him. In saying that I still think he’s a good option as he’ll get returns soon enough and he’s a good price point between Greenwood and Bruno

                Open Controls
            2. Milkman Bruno
                27 mins ago

                Nice rank jump from that game

                Open Controls
                1. Thomas Magnum
                  • 5 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Hope so! Sometimes taking the leap of faith with some punts work out after all haha

                  Open Controls
          2. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Well done mate

            Open Controls
            1. Thomas Magnum
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Thanks! I’m glad to say I’ve finally got some real joy from this game now, hope your GW is going well!

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                My weeks always start well then go belly up.

                Gutted I didn't back my judgement on Greenwood - just got put off by combo with Jota. Ventured nothing - gained nothing. FPL life right there 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. Thomas Magnum
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  That’s the cruel side of the game, still plenty of weeks left to make up those points, and don’t write off Jota just yet!

                  Open Controls
                  1. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour ago

                    Oh I'm happy enough with Jota but he's now so template that he's fairly neutral. Just got a 2 goal head start with him that's all.

                    I'm only a bit irritated as I have a cavalier play style typically and will go where most others won't. It was an uncharacteristic failure of nerve and it's not as if I have anything to lose 🙂

                    Open Controls
        • el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Thanks for nothing Bruno.

          Open Controls
          1. Thomas Magnum
            • 5 Years
            31 mins ago

            Whilst he got no returns another day he could’ve/would’ve buried his chances, I’m still optimistic and will hold him for now, especially with Leeds next week

            Open Controls
        • HD7
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          So eehm are you keeping Bruno?

          Open Controls
          1. Milkman Bruno
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Yea for Leeds

              Open Controls
            • TheDragon
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Lacazette, Kane, Lingard all injured going into a week where spurs and city don’t have games

              Not sure Fernandes is a priority

              Open Controls
              1. Corgzzzz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                What happened to Lacca ??

                Open Controls
                1. Milkman Bruno
                    1 min ago

                    Hamstring

                    Open Controls
                2. Corgzzzz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Lingard not injured.....he had cramp

                  Open Controls
                3. Milkman Bruno
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    Lingard injured bad?

                    Open Controls
                  • Pep bites Kun
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour ago

                    Yep, don't have Bruno, but I feel a hit or two coming up. Bench is just not big enough. Each 2 points count, especially from here on in.

                    Open Controls
                4. el polako
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  Selling after Leeds, not paying all these money for someone who can't get a return in home 3-1 win.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bushwhacker
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    He’s been pants for weeks ; today was par for the course. Need to get over the fear.

                    Open Controls
              2. Milkman Bruno
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  What a relief! United far from their best and Burnley played very very well.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bushwhacker
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 1 min ago

                    Luckiest team on the planet. Draw would have been very fair to both.

                    Open Controls
                • COK3Y5MURF
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  No Bruno involvement in their last 6 goals. What is this...

                  Open Controls
                  1. el polako
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    Pogba effect.

                    Open Controls
                    1. JONALDINHO
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      * Martial effect

                      Open Controls
                  2. chesterCITY
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      it was all a scam from beginning.

                      Open Controls
                    • Bushwhacker
                      • 1 Year
                      41 mins ago

                      No fks ; no pens

                      Open Controls
                  3. Milkman Bruno
                      1 hour, 24 mins ago

                      Greenwood with 4 goals and an assist in his last 3 pl games

                      Open Controls
                    • Duke Silver ☑
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 24 mins ago

                      Been lucky enough without Bruno the last few weeks (City game aside) but I really want him for that Leeds game.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bushwhacker
                        • 1 Year
                        3 mins ago

                        Why?

                        Open Controls
                    • gonzalocampos
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 23 mins ago

                      Bruno in the chopping block.

                      Open Controls
                    • Nightcrawler
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 22 mins ago

                      This match was basically Casual Heaven


                      Greenwood Cavani goals and bruno blank the cherry on top

                      Unbelievable. Hate to see it

                      Open Controls
                      1. Hazz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                        Opposite of causal heaven.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Isco Disco
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour ago

                        Bruno is a casuals pick

                        Open Controls
                        1. JONALDINHO
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour ago

                          This

                          Open Controls
                      3. Don Kloppeone
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour ago

                        The casuals, just like most of the Top 10k would be far far likelier to have Bruno over Greenwood or Cavani.

                        This is just poor fortune. On another week with a similar performance this could have been hauls for Shaw and Bruno

                        Open Controls
                        1. Echoes
                            15 mins ago

                            True. Think most "casuals" and Top 10k actually have pretty similar teams, bar a few differentials, who really are the difference makers between the lot.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Don Kloppeone
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Generally the template has done well this season.

                              This is the first week I’ve been so close to the top 10k template (90%) and I’m on a small red

                              Open Controls
                      4. JONALDINHO
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 22 mins ago

                        Sterling (Don’t ask) and Struijk to Greenwood and Trent(-4) obvious moves? If i were to get Bruno it would be a -8 as I’d downgrade Bamford. Would also have to sell Azpi over Struijk

                        Open Controls
                        1. Inazuma X1
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 2 mins ago

                          Watch Greenwood get rested next game

                          Open Controls
                          1. JONALDINHO
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour ago

                            With the 8th attackers it’s not much of a hassle considering he’s only 7m

                            Open Controls
                            1. Milkman Bruno
                                just now

                                Yeah I’d go for it. Think I’m doing Gundo and Cancelo to Greenwood and 4.8def

                                Open Controls
                          2. Don Kloppeone
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            59 mins ago

                            Greenwood will end up having a 10 min cameo for Cavani next match. It’s bound to happen

                            Open Controls
                            1. JONALDINHO
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              57 mins ago

                              Who else would you get?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Don Kloppeone
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                just now

                                Tbh for his value it’s prob still worth it

                                Open Controls
                        2. Don Kloppeone
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 22 mins ago

                          Maintaining my small red arrow.

                          Frustrating GW this!

                          My 90% template isn’t helping!

                          Open Controls
                        3. Sun Jihai
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour, 22 mins ago

                          6 chances created for Shaw, most of any player this GW so far.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Duke Silver ☑
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 1 min ago

                            But for the ridiculous BPS a striker gets for a goal he'd have gotten a bap.

                            Open Controls
                          2. JONALDINHO
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 1 min ago

                            Another blank though. Wish he’d got me more these last few weeks

                            Open Controls
                        4. Inazuma X1
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 21 mins ago

                          What are the odds of City losing all 4 competitions?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Nightcrawler
                            • 1 Year
                            1 hour, 20 mins ago

                            Wouldnt bet on it for 1000/1. Giving away money basically

                            Open Controls
                          2. chesterCITY
                              1 hour, 20 mins ago

                              0%

                              Open Controls
                          3. chesterCITY
                              1 hour, 21 mins ago

                              Bruno making me proudly despise United more and more. 🙂

                              Open Controls
                            • Mweene
                              • 7 Years
                              1 hour, 19 mins ago

                              That Cavani goal puts me up to 255th OR.

                              When luck is going your way...

                              Open Controls
                              1. Sun Jihai
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                28 mins ago

                                Wow, seriously impressive!

                                Open Controls
                              2. Echoes
                                  25 mins ago

                                  Well done!

                                  Open Controls
                                • Thomas Magnum
                                  • 5 Years
                                  24 mins ago

                                  Congrats! On to the top 150 and above next!!

                                  Open Controls
                                • Corgzzzz
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 5 Years
                                  22 mins ago

                                  Very nice rank and nice team......are you keeping Bruno for next week ??

                                  Open Controls
                                • Ógie
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 8 Years
                                  20 mins ago

                                  Well done.

                                  Just find it strange you are on ffs for 7 years but only have 3 seasons history on your fpl team?

                                  Open Controls
                                • Bushwhacker
                                  • 1 Year
                                  just now

                                  Pump up the jam. And buy that lottery ticket!

                                  Open Controls
                              3. Echoes
                                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                                  Sold Bruno in 26 and got him back in 31 especially with these two fixtures in mind. Burnley not so fruitful. Leeds game should be more open though. Bruno -》 Greenwood looking like a great move, but I guess I'll hold onto him for one more week.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Pep bites Kun
                                    • 4 Years
                                    50 mins ago

                                    I targeted these 2 games also, but didn't bring him back. Didn't see the form. Not really too sure where his priority is now. I would like him for Leeds though. I can see that being a cracking game!

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Echoes
                                        33 mins ago

                                        Yeah, agree. If that game is a high scoring one(as I expect it to be) yet Bruno doesn't return, think his time in my team is over for this season. Feel it's going to be a great game that one.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Pep bites Kun
                                          • 4 Years
                                          24 mins ago

                                          I'll certainly be front and centre for that game as the pencilled move is Son to Bruno and 'possibly' back again. Plan B is just go direct to Jota. My strategy is fresh legs with form & fixtures. Can't deny quality though, which makes for tough decisions

                                          Open Controls
                                  2. Naby K8a
                                    • 5 Years
                                    1 hour, 19 mins ago

                                    Wasn't behind the Super League proposal until I realised there would be no more Martin Tyler. On that basis alone I am all for it

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. Bookkeeper
                                    • 4 Years
                                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                                    Lacca > Cavani?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Pep bites Kun
                                      • 4 Years
                                      47 mins ago

                                      How bad was the Lacca injury? Obv with the fixtures, Lacca would be first choice

                                      Open Controls
                                  4. Ady87
                                    • 7 Years
                                    1 hour, 17 mins ago

                                    If I only have FH left and 5 of City/Spurs I should play it this coming GW right?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Pep bites Kun
                                      • 4 Years
                                      41 mins ago

                                      I would, but there are options. This coming gw is definite. Possible Gw 35 isn't set. Play to your strength

                                      Open Controls
                                  5. Ógie
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 8 Years
                                    1 hour, 16 mins ago

                                    Any draft teams for Fantasy European Super League posted yet?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Duke Silver ☑
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 6 Years
                                      21 mins ago

                                      We're all going to breakaway and create our own fantasy league!

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. Thomas Magnum
                                      • 5 Years
                                      20 mins ago

                                      There were a few earlier but they were all template, nothing to write home about...

                                      Open Controls
                                    3. Must.Go.Faster.
                                        16 mins ago

                                        Bale, that’s it.

                                        Open Controls
                                      • JJeyy
                                        • 5 Years
                                        15 mins ago

                                        Fpl will continue without top 6 in league. Bamford and Raphinha will become premiums costing 10mil each

                                        Open Controls
                                      • Original - Wolves Ay We
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 5 Years
                                        2 mins ago

                                        Anyone participating should be kicked out of the FPL. 😀

                                        Open Controls
                                    4. JJeyy
                                      • 5 Years
                                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                      Shaw Bruno blanks wildcarders in the mud, never getting those bums in my team

                                      Open Controls
                                    5. JONALDINHO
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 3 Years
                                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                      Gary Neville having a breakdown on live Tv

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Duke Silver ☑
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 6 Years
                                        1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                        Just waiting for the "I would luv it..."

                                        Open Controls
                                      2. Bucket_
                                        • 7 Years
                                        1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                        So he should be. It’s a disgrace

                                        Open Controls
                                      3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 11 Years
                                        1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                        He’s 100% spot on - this will kill football

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Pep bites Kun
                                          • 4 Years
                                          12 mins ago

                                          Nothing kills football. Overstated. I don't like this evolution myself as it means we'll have to shell out more cash to watch yet another league. Nah!! I like football, but I have other interests and a budget. I get a lot of enjoyment watching the Sunday local league, so I'd prefer to sponsor them.

                                          Open Controls
                                      4. #Swish41
                                        • 10 Years
                                        1 hour, 10 mins ago

                                        And he’s spot on, as usual since he moved into TV

                                        Open Controls
                                      5. Qaiss
                                        • 5 Years
                                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                        It shows how owners of big clubs are so disconnected from fans these days. Dunno what fans want this to happen.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                                          • 10 Years
                                          50 mins ago

                                          I don’t think they really care though

                                          They only have their interests at heart

                                          Open Controls
                                    6. #Swish41
                                      • 10 Years
                                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                                      As a Leeds fan, never thought I would say this, but I like GNev more and more each season

                                      Open Controls
                                    7. chesterCITY
                                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                                        what happens if Bruno blanks against Leeds?

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Qaiss
                                          • 5 Years
                                          44 mins ago

                                          He’s been the best player in the game this season to it’s hard to justify selling. They also ‘might’ have a DGW if Leicester win today.

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Bushwhacker
                                            • 1 Year
                                            36 mins ago

                                            That’s like saying Salah has been the best. Bruno has been awful for months ; covering cracks with pens. So yeah we’ll all keep him to the end!

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Qaiss
                                              • 5 Years
                                              28 mins ago

                                              I guess you can’t read. ‘Covering cracks with pens’, yeah so as I said, he has been the best player in FPL this season. Look how many points and double digit hauls he has. Just a reliable asset.

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. Pep bites Kun
                                                • 4 Years
                                                4 mins ago

                                                I take your point. He is one of the best PL players this season, but this is fpl and we have to ask whether he is giving a reasonable return for his price. There is no romance here, just returns, unlike PL. I think people confuse PL with FPL - it doesn't matter where the points come from - pens or open-play, but it is a factor when considering form & returns.

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Qaiss
                                                  • 5 Years
                                                  just now

                                                  Unfortunately, a lot of heavy hitters aren’t performing so it’s so hard to get rid anyway. Mane/Aubameyang/Sterling have all been poor, Liverpool full backs have been poor, Chelsea attack has been poor on the whole.

                                                  You could sell of course but as I said, if there’s a possible DGW for them, I imagine you might want him for that.

                                                  Open Controls
                                      • Rainer
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 4 Years
                                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                                        Legend Gary Neville!

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. #Swish41
                                          • 10 Years
                                          55 mins ago

                                          Absolutely furious but totally right

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Rainer
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 4 Years
                                            54 mins ago

                                            Yeah, he was brilliant there.

                                            Hopefully the start of a massive snowball of backfire to it.

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. #Swish41
                                              • 10 Years
                                              9 mins ago

                                              Yea, it will never happen, but I enjoyed that!

                                              Open Controls
                                      • Inazuma X1
                                        • 3 Years
                                        1 hour, 5 mins ago

                                        PL, UEFA, FIFA all condemned Super League, calm down lads

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. #Swish41
                                          • 10 Years
                                          8 mins ago

                                          Probably just positioning to get even more money. Can’t see it ever happening

                                          Open Controls
                                      • DandyDon
                                        • 2 Years
                                        1 hour, 3 mins ago

                                        Loving the rants from Neville and Souness on Sky about the breakaway. Totally agree, if this bull letter of intent from top 6 comes out tonight then give them fines, points deductions and allow Leicester and West Ham to battle it out for the title!
                                        Absolute disgrace, hope the fans of these clubs can find a way to protest this safely.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Nightcrawler
                                          • 1 Year
                                          1 hour ago

                                          One off results dont prove much

                                          All 6 of those clubs have been in european semis in the last 3 years. None of the other english clubs can do that. We are at a different level and deserve to play against equal level

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Original - Wolves Ay We
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 5 Years
                                            58 mins ago

                                            Is this a joke?

                                            Open Controls
                                          2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                                            • 10 Years
                                            57 mins ago

                                            #brainwashed

                                            Open Controls
                                          3. DandyDon
                                            • 2 Years
                                            57 mins ago

                                            What's your point - that you aren't a proper football fan!? Anyone who wants to rip up the english league and european competition at the same time isn't a fan.

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Nightcrawler
                                              • 1 Year
                                              50 mins ago

                                              Wrong. At the moment u get to see the elite european clubs take each other in something like 5,6 games a year simply not enough

                                              The football calendar is saturated with boring one sdided games for the most part

                                              Havent seen my club utd take on a european giant i ages and its unfair in us fans. Instead we have to pretend we have a rivalry with ckubs like leeds who we destroyed

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. Qaiss
                                                • 5 Years
                                                25 mins ago

                                                You got knocked out the champions league cause you lost against Turkish relegation fodder. You would get smashed in a European super league, as would Arsenal/Spurs. What’s the point of a league that isn’t recognised by FIFA or UEFA and you haven’t earned the right to be in?

                                                Open Controls
                                            2. Zladan
                                              • 3 Years
                                              16 mins ago

                                              Proper football fan lol nonsense

                                              Open Controls
                                          4. Kane and Ablett
                                              55 mins ago

                                              I’ll grab my popcorn....every English child’s dream comes crashing down around them as globalisation brings football closer to the fans ...anyway aren’t Everton still in the Big Six?

                                              Open Controls
                                        2. blauriecon
                                          • 10 Years
                                          18 mins ago

                                          Super League is a joke already when the Premier League contingent can't finish top four in their own league and it lacks Bayern Munich or PSG.

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Zladan
                                            • 3 Years
                                            17 mins ago

                                            Bayern and PSG ought to jump on the boat or say goodbye to their best players.

                                            We will get a franchise like NFL and see the best of the best playing.

                                            Open Controls

