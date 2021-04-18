Rashford passed fit to start but Pope misses out on Manchester United v Burnley

There is little Europa League-led rotation for Manchester United this afternoon as they prepare to face Burnley at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 16:00 GMT.

Edinson Cavani (£7.9m) is among the substitutes but you’d be hard-pressed to argue that the Red Devils are anything other than at full strength going into their late-afternoon clash with the Clarets.

Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) is preferred to Cavani for the hosts in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s only change to his starting XI from the side that defeated Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 31.

That means that Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) is fit to start, with the United winger set to again play through the pain barrier as he continues to manage a niggling foot injury.

Solskjaer said of Rashford’s issue ahead of kick-off:

It has been [game by game]. Yesterday when I spoke to him he said ‘good’. So that’s the first time in a long, long while that he’s not mentioned it, so he should be no problem.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) also features, with the mass-captaincy of Spurs assets in Gameweek 32 meaning that his ‘effective ownership’ (EO) is, for once, under the 100% mark at most rank tiers for this clash.

Harry Maguire (£5.5m) keeps up his ever-present record and needs to avoid a booking in today’s game in order to swerve a two-game ban for yellow card accumulation.

Sean Dyche makes two changes to his Burnley side after the defeat by Newcastle United last weekend.

Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) and Jack Cork (£5.0m) are both recalled, with Erik Pieters (£4.3m) and Matej Vydra (£4.8m) benched.

Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) has recovered from the knock that rendered him a doubt for this encounter.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope (£5.5m) hasn’t passed a fitness test on a shoulder injury, so Bailey Peacock-Farrell (£4.0m) is between the posts again.

Paul Pogba (£7.6m) was the match-winner when these sides last met in Gameweek 18.

Dyche’s troops are on the longest current run without a clean sheet in the English top flight.

But the Clarets are unbeaten in their last four Premier League encounters at Old Trafford and won this fixture 2-0 last season.

Manchester United XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood.

Burnley XI: Peacock-Farrell, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Wood.

