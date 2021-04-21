Gundogan back in City starting XI as Guardiola names strong side for Villa

After weeks of starting XI rotation around cup competitions home and abroad, Manchester City are back at something approaching full strength this evening.

The champions-elect take on Aston Villa in their delayed Gameweek 32 fixture, with kick-off in the Midlands at 20:15 BST.

Ilkay Gundogan has embodied that week-to-week uncertainty, having been benched in three successive league matches between Gameweeks 28 and 31.

The German is back in a Premier League starting XI this evening, along with Ruben Dias and a number of other high-profile, well-owned City assets.

Pep Guardiola has reacted to Saturday’s FA Cup defeat to Chelsea by making eight alterations, although the likelihood is that he would have rung most of those changes anyway.

Gundogan, Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden return to the team after benchings at Wembley.

Ruben Dias, Rodri and Gabriel Jesus are the only survivors from the side that started the last match.

Kevin De Bruyne is not involved after limping off with an ankle injury on Saturday, with Sergio Aguero also absent once again.

The Villa team news is more straightforward, with Dean Smith making only one change to his starting XI.

It’s an enforced one, too, with Trezeguet out for the season after knee surgery and replaced by teenage midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

This is the youngster’s first league start at Villa Park.

Jack Grealish is once again absent with a shin injury.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Nakamba, Luiz, Traore, McGinn, Ramsey, Watkins.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.

