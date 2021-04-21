657
Dugout Discussion April 21

Gundogan back in City starting XI as Guardiola names strong side for Villa

657 Comments
After weeks of starting XI rotation around cup competitions home and abroad, Manchester City are back at something approaching full strength this evening.

The champions-elect take on Aston Villa in their delayed Gameweek 32 fixture, with kick-off in the Midlands at 20:15 BST.

Ilkay Gundogan has embodied that week-to-week uncertainty, having been benched in three successive league matches between Gameweeks 28 and 31.

The German is back in a Premier League starting XI this evening, along with Ruben Dias and a number of other high-profile, well-owned City assets.

Pep Guardiola has reacted to Saturday’s FA Cup defeat to Chelsea by making eight alterations, although the likelihood is that he would have rung most of those changes anyway.

Gundogan, Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden return to the team after benchings at Wembley.

Ruben Dias, Rodri and Gabriel Jesus are the only survivors from the side that started the last match.

Kevin De Bruyne is not involved after limping off with an ankle injury on Saturday, with Sergio Aguero also absent once again.

The Villa team news is more straightforward, with Dean Smith making only one change to his starting XI.

It’s an enforced one, too, with Trezeguet out for the season after knee surgery and replaced by teenage midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

This is the youngster’s first league start at Villa Park.

Jack Grealish is once again absent with a shin injury.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Nakamba, Luiz, Traore, McGinn, Ramsey, Watkins.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.

  1. SuperDan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Whats the best week left to FH?

    Open Controls
    1. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Wait until the last 3 weeks of fixtures are announced, lots of potential with 4 games to be rearranged yet plus potential blanks if final games are rearranged to let each team have a home game with fans.

      Open Controls
    2. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      DGW 35 or 38. I'd prefer 38. Get Aguero if he's fit and load up on City.

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        why 38?? when you can field whole 11 with DGW players

        Open Controls
        1. Duke Silver ☑
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          38 is always chaos. Always plenty of players getting rests and good options available for a one week punt.

          Open Controls
          1. Daniel - When to BB?
            • 11 Years
            just now

            And many goals too

            Open Controls
  2. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    FT and another bullet dodged for the GW31 Wildcarders then.

    Open Controls
  3. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Well managed by City but my word Villa are so limited without Grealish.

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      They were losing with him. Like many other teams they hit the wall.

      Open Controls
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Grealish’s final 10-12 games weren’t the prettiest

      Open Controls
  4. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Seen a few rumours and passing comments about Iheanacho today. Anything solid about his availability? Heard he had a knock in the last match.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      He did pick up a knock in the FA Cup semi. However he finished the game.

      Open Controls
      1. Collie01
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - When to BB?
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Veltman is ready if needed

          Open Controls
    2. Kane and Ablett
        11 mins ago

        Veltman is such a troll waving 6 points from the bench at me every week

        Open Controls
    3. Hits from the Bong
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Is it still the best option to WC 34 and BB 35 for those holding?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_Motty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Well... if you don't use it then, you'll literally only have 3 more gws after otherwise it just becomes a bit of a pointless "free hit" in 38.. comes a point when holding chips becomes a bit pointless

        Open Controls
    4. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      How good has the Mendy Forster combo been the past couple of weeks...

      Now to find a reliable keeper that’s not enjoying cocktails on the beach

      Open Controls
    5. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Mendy
      Shaw Veltman Coady Holding Trent
      Bruno Lingard Jota Salah
      Nacho

      Vydra
      One free.
      Do I need to do anything.
      Mendy ?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        For Rui Pedro dos Santos Patrício?

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Was seriously considering for 31 wildcard but went Mendy and Coady instead

          Open Controls
        2. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Yeah I had rudi and patrico in but opted for Mendy because of his security of starts. That went well.

          Open Controls
    6. Buck The Trent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      What to do with Azpi (whu) ?

      A to TAA (free)
      B save FT (was rested last match, so should start)

      Open Controls
      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    7. fcsaltyballs
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Mendy
      TAA Shaw Rudiger
      Son* Salah Jota Fernandes Lingard
      Kane* Iheanacho

      Forster Holding Vydra Kilman

      0.3 itb, 2FT

      What to do here please, would be a one week punt as would bring Son / Kane back for SHU:

      1. Son >> Greenwood
      2. Son >> Rashford
      3. Kane >> Vardy
      4. Kane >> Cavani

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    8. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Pope (Johnstone)
      Cancelo AWB Rudiger Coufal Lowton
      Bruno Jota Lingard Son ESR
      Iheanacho Kane* Laca*

      1 FT and 3.3 itb
      Kane and Laca injured and have no Salah. How to solve this mess?

      Open Controls
      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cancelo to Trent
        Laca to Vardy, then Ings

        Open Controls
    9. DycheDycheBaby
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      KDB to Salah, or wait for news?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        27 mins ago

        Kev has got a blank GW & Salah was rested for the majority of last match.

        Reckon it's a pretty safe move.

        Open Controls
    10. Ibralicious
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Mendy
      Trent - Holding - Rudiger
      Salah - Bruno - Jota - Bowen
      Kane** - DCL*- Iheanacho

      (Forster) - (Son** - Stones** - Amartey) - 0.0 ITB - 1FT - (**= out | * = doubt)

      WC31 team is a bit of a mess at the moment. Not sure what to do here, should the priority be shipping Son and Stones -> Coady for -4 to have a chance at a playing 11?

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
    11. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Kane Vardy hokey cokey?

      Open Controls
      1. Stejson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        56 mins ago

        Put your right leg in, your right leg out, in, out, in, out, shake it all... ankles gone

        Open Controls
        1. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          49 mins ago

          Lol

          Open Controls
      2. Cheeto__Bandito
          51 mins ago

          im scouting him tomorrow

          Open Controls
        • Yank Revolution
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Nacho is the rich man's Vardy ya know.

          Open Controls
      3. Ohh1454
        • 3 Years
        56 mins ago

        Who are non Salah owners captaining this week ?

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - When to BB?
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Nacho or Bruno

          Open Controls
        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Nacho

          Better form better fixture

          Open Controls
      4. Daniel - When to BB?
        • 11 Years
        54 mins ago

        City play Everton in GW 38 at home. I am expecting 5 to 7 goals scored by them. It will be a carnage and title celebration in front of fans.

        Foden might be a must

        Open Controls
      5. Daniel - When to BB?
        • 11 Years
        53 mins ago

        Cancelo owners what are we doing?

        Open Controls
        1. DycheDycheBaby
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          I've already lost 0.2 on him but think I might just keep. Other fires to put out in my team lol. And I can field 4 defenders for GW33 so not worth taking out for a -4.

          Open Controls
          1. Daniel - When to BB?
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            Will you have full 11?

            Open Controls
            1. DycheDycheBaby
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yes if DCL plays (waiting on news). Using my FT on KDB to Salah.

              Open Controls
      6. nothingbutgreen
        • 4 Years
        53 mins ago

        don’t think i’ve ever seen worse luck in the history of fpl

        triple capped kane - injured. rival tc son. 12 points to 36 in the 90th min

        defenders after subs this week -

        stones cash dawson -8

        wow

        Open Controls
        1. DirtySanchez
          • 6 Years
          32 mins ago

          woe is you - a 36 point TC

          Open Controls
          1. nothingbutgreen
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            before tonight my ML was almost sewn up.

            3 red cards in a single gameweek.. 5 players down next week. lead cut to about 4 points!

            you’re right.. but 36 points is just the average you’d hope for from a dgw from kane

            Open Controls
        2. Stejson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          32 mins ago

          Team link please

          Open Controls
          1. nothingbutgreen
            • 4 Years
            just now

            https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/617246/event/32

            Open Controls
        3. FPL_Motty
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          18 mins ago

          Oh wow. At first I thought the TC isn't a fail. But jesus your defence, honestly never seen that happen, 3 red cards and the 3rd coming on because azpi was benched! Plus 9pts sanchez on your bench feel your pain mate

          Open Controls
          1. nothingbutgreen
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            i wasn’t too fussed about stones as everyone has him.

            since i’ve owned dawson.. brought him in and i benched him for his goal (can’t remember why). then he’s had 2 own goals and the red yesterday

            Open Controls
            1. nothingbutgreen
              • 4 Years
              just now

              **saturday or whenever it was!

              Open Controls
        4. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Wow my condolences with that defense, incredible odds to have all them 3 and playing

          Open Controls
      7. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        53 mins ago

        What a crazy season, after an awful week my -12 might actually pay off if Pereira and Iheanacho turn up tomorrow!

        Cancelo (0) - TAA (8)
        KdB (0) - Salah (1)
        DCL (0) - Iheanacho (TBC)
        Gundogan (1) - Pereira (TBC)

        Just 5 points needed in total between them for it to have been a positive move!

        Open Controls
        1. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          Nothing would pay off your moaning the whole week.

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Mate I’m trying to be positive now :p

            Open Controls
      8. Cheeto__Bandito
          52 mins ago

          Up to 15k, 5k left.

          Open Controls
        • tommygun
          • 10 Years
          49 mins ago

          By some miracle I find myself still in the fpl cup, and I believe I may have crawled over the line this week too. We're tied for points and goals scored. Am I understanding goals conceded correctly that it's all players on your first team not just GK and defenders?

          Open Controls
        • Vjm6891
            49 mins ago

            Free hit for GW33

            Sanchez
            Veltman Saiss TAA
            Greenwood Salah Mane Bruno Martinelli
            Nacho & Vardy

            Burn from Brighton as backup

            Am I missing anyone obvious?

            Wolves and Brighton don't score many otherwise i'd have some of their forward players.

            Too many from the same teams?

            Open Controls
          • AleksaMaster
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            48 mins ago

            Will Leno play next game?

            Open Controls
          • Kane and Ablett
              47 mins ago

              Just the 27 points on the bench this week , thankfully 9 coming on which beats the 31 that stayed on there from last week. Is there a website to see how poor your playing XI choices and Captain picks are?

              Open Controls
            • Fudgy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              40 mins ago

              Bored of fpl to be honest

              Open Controls
              1. Yank Revolution
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Don't be a sad panda.

                Open Controls
            • Bushwhacker
              • 1 Year
              24 mins ago

              So Dean Smith thinks Stones's card should have been a yellow as well. Don't tell that to the "experts" on here.

              Open Controls

