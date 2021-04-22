605
Pro Pundit Teams April 22

Fantasy managers are masochists – and here’s why that’s a good thing

605 Comments
Former Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion Simon March argues that feeling a bit of pain may not be a bad thing in our quest for a lofty overall rank.

Few would be surprised were they to discover that Fantasy Premier League is a game that attracts a community more prone than normal to masochism. No many FPL managers would last very long if they didn’t have at least an ambivalent relationship with pain and suffering. However, this tendency is not limited to FPL managers and is, in fact, present in all of us to some extent. It can also play a key role in determining which of us experiences success in life, and which of us don’t.

The significance of this propensity towards inviting pain has been seen to vary from person to person and, in the context of FPL, it may not only help explain some of the differences in playing style and risk preferences from manager to manager but, also, why we sometimes self-sabotage in our FPL decision-making. These are some questions this article will consider.

Hedonic Reversal

‘Hedonic Reversal’ is the state in which we, as humans, derive pleasure in things that cause us pain or discomfort. All of us experience this to an extent, it’s a big part of why we enjoy things like rollercoasters, horror movies or spicy food.

Hedonic reversal manifests itself biologically via the release of endorphins into the bloodstream as a response to us experiencing pain. Endorphins are, among other things, the body’s naturally occurring anaesthetic and they function in a similar fashion to opioids, both in their ability to numb pain and their tendency to create a sense of euphoria in those experiencing their release.

Runners and gym-goers might recognise this effect as the ‘runner’s high’ or a ‘pump’ respectively, and it is essentially the same mechanism. The evolutionary purpose for hedonic reversal is not entirely clear, some believe it occurs as a means of balancing out our response to emotional or physical pain, others believe it exists to reward and incentivise risk-taking, something which has helped us, overall, to advance as a species. The bottom line, however, is that a period of physical or emotional pain is likely to trigger a release of happy hormones to help cheer you up, basically.

Mavericks and Dullards

learning-from-the-great-and-the-good-19-20-the-final 3

FPL managers are known to differ greatly in their approaches to taking risks. We often colloquially refer to risk-takers as ‘Mavericks’ and risk-averse managers as ‘Dullards’. While it is true that risk preferences are the result of many factors, hedonic reversal could be a significant element of the more maverick playing style.

Everybody knows how good a feeling it is to take a risk and for it to pay off. We also know how bad it feels to take a risk and for it to backfire. But those who have experienced such backfires a few times might come to learn that, when things go wrong, it might not feel as bad as you expect. In fact, the worse it gets, the better it is likely to feel on a body chemistry level.

With this in mind, it’s not unreasonable to believe that some managers might come to fear failure less than others do. They might even get to a point, however subconsciously, where they even seek it. Win or lose, they eventually get the same positive feeling physically, so why not take risks? 

This disposition towards seeking pain could explain a lot (Spurs fans, for example) but the key insight from an FPL perspective might be that, if these quasi-masochistic tendencies manifest themselves more significantly in some people than others, they may have also a dramatic effect on the way those individuals play FPL. The natural question, therefore, is whether this is a good or a bad thing.

While it’s true that more risk does not necessarily equal more points in FPL (indeed, it could easily equal the opposite) you cannot get a really, really good rank without taking at least some chances. That could mean anything from some risky transfers to some maverick captaincy decisions. How many risks are sensible to take will always be something context-dependent, but it stands to reason that a manager who is unafraid to take an educated punt possesses a potentially valuable characteristic if they are looking for an elite-level rank or if they dream of winning FPL. As the aphorism goes; you may find plenty of risk-averse millionaires but you will find very few risk-averse billionaires. 

Of course, you will also find plenty of risk-taking people who are flat-broke so moderation is key. Allowing your FPL decisions to be driven by a subconscious desire to feel pain is likely to leave your arrows as red as that room in Fifty Shades of Grey. It’s good to take some risks but they have to be considered ones.

However, if you are a manager who is very risk-averse, perhaps to the point of detriment, experiencing a bit of the pain of failure might actually be good for you. In fact, it may be exactly what you need to remove the fear of taking risks and condition your subconscious to accept them more easily. As many have observed, our best FPL seasons seem to disproportionately follow our worst ones and so perhaps ‘learning to take a fall’ represents a key rite of passage in getting us there.

Elsewhere in Double Gameweek 32

Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) secured a double-digit haul as Leicester saw off West Bromwich Albion by a 3-0 scoreline.

After returning in just one match between Gameweeks 26 and 31, the Foxes’ forward notched a goal and assist against rather pedestrian opposition.

Crystal Palace are Vardy’s next opponents, whose recent defensive form suggest another big haul could await him in Blank Gameweek 33, hence why we have chosen him for the Scout Picks.

Jonny Evans (£5.5m) came away with a double-digit score of his own as he kept a clean sheet and found the net in the first half.

Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) managed to capitalise on the shut-out early as Marc Albrighton (£5.2m) replaced him just after the hour-mark.

Meanwhile, Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) stayed on the bench as an unused substitute, with suggestions that he will come back into the team against Crystal Palace.

“I’m very conscious that Ricardo is coming back from a long-term injury and I always felt between when he came back and the end of the season we’re just getting him some minutes. I don’t think he’s ready to play three games in a week, especially having played on Sunday.” – Brendan Rodgers

Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.1m) continued his scoring form, adding an eight goal in his last six Premier League matches.

However, his burgeoning ownership might have hoped for more returns as he missed a number of big chances to walk away with a hat-trick.

His persistence in front of goal, combined with a Blank Gameweek 33 meeting with Crystal Palace, has also earned Iheanacho a place in the Scout Picks…

Provisional bonus points

  • 3 – Jonny Evans
  • 2 – Timothy Castagne
  • 1 – Jamie Vardy
605 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Luton_Fan
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    A. Madds and watkins money itb
    B. Saka/martinelli and vardy. No money itb

    Thx 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably A long term

      Open Controls
  2. Sloane426
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    Price changes anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      just now

      About half an hour.

      Open Controls
  3. Pandastar5
      48 mins ago

      For a hit who should i take?

      son--> salah
      cresswell --> saiss/castagne
      kane --> vardy

      ... or should i just wildcard

      Open Controls
    • JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Jota to Maddison
      Or
      Kane to Vardy

      Much prefer Vardy over Maddison but means no Kane for Sheffield at home, worth it?

      Open Controls
      1. Avery
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Stick with Jota

        Open Controls
    • chrrizzy
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      Got my WC and trying to figure out which are the best defenders to add

      As it stand this is how my backline is looking

      Sanchez Lloris

      TAA Dias Holding Rudiger Coady

      The plan is I remove Rudiger and Coady for a west ham and Everton defenders from GW35 and on.

      For the next couple of GWs though, how is this defense looking? Any other suggestions?

      Open Controls
      1. Yank Revolution
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Trade Dias for Shaw

        Open Controls
    • Corona is not good 4 U
        42 mins ago

        Son and Lacazette -> Salah and Cavani for - 4? Thank you!

        Open Controls
      • Corona is not good 4 U
          41 mins ago

          Was is stupid to do Pope -> Lloris for - 4 and bench Sanchez or just bad luck? It cost me 7 points.

          Thank you!

          Open Controls
        • Taegugk Warrior
          • 2 Years
          41 mins ago

          Dias to
          A. Fofana
          B. Castagne
          C. Shaw

          Open Controls
          1. waldo666
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            C

            Open Controls
        • yanky
          • 11 Years
          37 mins ago

          So Jota is most likely out? Ugh I need a replacement now but already have 6 players that could blank in gw36 ( 2 CHE, 1 UTD, 1 LEI, 2 ARS) so really trying to avoid Greenwood/ lMaddison then...

          Open Controls
          1. fcsaltyballs
            • 5 Years
            33 mins ago

            why is he out ?

            Open Controls
            1. yanky
              • 11 Years
              27 mins ago

              lots of rumors going on that he has a knock. LFC said he was not pictured in training...will obviously wait for Klopp’s conference but I need a plan to field 11 if hes out, and really cant be a Utd/Che/Lei/Ars mid...

              Open Controls
          2. waldo666
            • 10 Years
            29 mins ago

            I've been reading this but have seen no source? I currently have him in on a WC so would really like to know!

            Open Controls
            1. wulfrunian
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/432036-liverpool-training-photos-axa-training-centre-newcastle

              Open Controls
          3. Avery
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            27 mins ago

            Just because he wasn’t pictured in outdoor training does not mean to say that he didn’t train at all - could’ve been indoors for all we know

            Open Controls
            1. yanky
              • 11 Years
              26 mins ago

              right, but I need a plan if hes out, otherwise I can only field 10

              Open Controls
              1. Avery
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                23 mins ago

                True mate. What about someone from Everton ? Like J Rod?
                It’s propose that they would have a double not followed by a blank.

                I’m in the same boat And considering him because of the arsenal injuries. it seems he’s picking back up form

                Open Controls
                1. Avery
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  20 mins ago

                  The other point is - do you want to get him back after?
                  Also would it be for free? If it’s for a hit I wouldn’t bother getting a -4

                  Open Controls
                  1. yanky
                    • 11 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    thanks dude! wasnt thinking of him but the fixtures do look great. playing holding but think they can both work as jrod has good fixtures to come. didnt think of him but seems hes back to getting 90min and finding form, DCL coming back could help too. Good shout! I like it better than Traore from Villa who was another one I was contemplating haha

                    Open Controls
                    1. Pukki Blinders
                      • 1 Year
                      4 mins ago

                      Would be surprised if Hamez plays every game given his fitness

                      Open Controls
        • fcsaltyballs
          • 5 Years
          35 mins ago

          Mendy
          TAA Shaw Rudiger
          Son* Salah Jota Fernandes Lingard
          Kane* Iheanacho

          Forster Holding Vydra Kilman

          0.3 itb, 2FT

          1. Mendy Son >> Schmeichel Greenwood
          2. Son >> Greenwood (save FT)

          Thanks

          Open Controls
        • Taegugk Warrior
          • 2 Years
          35 mins ago

          sell Kane will lose 0.4 to bring him in next gw, y/n...?
          if yes for :
          1. Vardy (double with nacho)
          2. Watkins

          Open Controls
          1. waldo666
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            Depends a bit on who plays instead if you keep Kane?

            Open Controls
          2. Mile Plankton
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            I would keep Kane (and I am keeping.)

            Open Controls
            1. Taegugk Warrior
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              other option is Son to Greenwood. Y/N..?

              Open Controls
        • Mile Plankton
          • 8 Years
          28 mins ago

          Hell I went double with Fofana and Castagne.
          Come on you foxes!

          Open Controls
          1. fcsaltyballs
            • 5 Years
            just now

            would you do Mendy to Schmeichel ?

            Open Controls
        • Taegugk Warrior
          • 2 Years
          24 mins ago

          VArdy (double with nacho) or watkins..?

          Open Controls
          1. The Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            I have gone double. Just did Kane to Vardy.

            Open Controls
          2. KANTEnders
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Vardy

            Open Controls
        • fcsaltyballs
          • 5 Years
          23 mins ago

          Mendy
          TAA Shaw Rudiger
          Son* Salah Jota Fernandes Lingard
          Vydra Iheanacho

          Forster Holding Kane Kilma

          0.3 itb, 2FT

          1. Mendy Son >> Schmeichel Greenwood (play Holding over Jota if out)
          2. Other suggestion ?

          Open Controls
        • Price Changes
          Ragabolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          19 mins ago

          Risers: Vardy (10.2) Watkins (6.6) Coufal (4.7)

          Fallers: De Bruyne (11.9) Cresswell (5.7)

          Open Controls
          1. Stand By Mee
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Oh no Kane didn’t fall 🙁

            I’ll need a hit to het him back against SHU

            Unless he falls tomorrow

            Open Controls
          2. The White Pele
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            cheers Ragabolly.

            Open Controls
        • Sloane426
          • 1 Year
          12 mins ago

          Whose your captain this week?

          Open Controls
          1. bigdip
            • 8 Years
            just now

            On Bruno atm

            Open Controls
        • bigdip
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          BGW team gtg?
          Mendy
          Coady, Fofana, Shaw, Rudiger, Phillips
          Fernandes, Salah, Jota, Lingard
          Kane (tc), Iheanacho (Vydra)
          (Forster, Son, Kane blanks)

          A) Use FT
          B) Roll FT

          Open Controls
          1. bigdip
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            Who to captain?
            A) Bruno
            B) Salah
            C) Iheanacho

            Open Controls
            1. Wally711
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              Salah

              Open Controls
        • Wally711
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Rate my WC plz?

          Sanchez
          TAA- castagne - Dallas
          Salah -bruno- rashford- lingard
          Vardy - nacho - watkins

          Play Phillips or Dallas?

          Open Controls
        • PogBruno
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Does any Villa midfielder interest you?

          WBA home this week along with a possible double in 35.

          Open Controls
        • Scratch
          • 11 Years
          just now

          With 4 players set to miss GW33 I originally planned 1 transfer Son -> Bruno
          With Raphinha and Jota in there i'm now considering -8 or even -12

          Dias & Son & Raph -> Castagne & Bruno & Maddison -8
          And possibly Jota to someone for a further -4

          Total disaster

          Open Controls

