The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the Gameweek 33 Premier League action

The dust has barely settled on Double Gameweek 32 and we’re already looking ahead to Blank Gameweek 33, which gets underway at the Emirates on Friday evening.

GUNNERS FIRING BLANKS?

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 24 Premier League home games against Everton, a run that has lasted 25 years.

The Gunners have also never lost in their nine previous Premier League games played on Friday.

So naturally, we’re backing the Toffees to prevail in north London.

There is some method behind the madness, with Everton much better on their travels than at Goodison Park: Carlo Ancelotti’s side have taken 11 more points from their away matches than they have at home, despite playing one game fewer on the road.

Arsenal have also been badly hit injury and illness just as Everton welcome a throng of players back, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette out.

Mikel Arteta’s side would be forgiven for having one eye on next week’s Europa League semi-final, too, with that certainly looking like the case in the uninspiring 1-1 draw with Fulham.

The man who rescued a point in that match, Eddie Nketiah, could be set for his first start of 2021 tonight, and he’s 5/1 with bet365 to open the scoring against the Toffees.

But it’s the blue half of Merseyside that look the best value this evening.

Richarlison to score first at 13/2 catches the eye given how central he has played in recent weeks, while Everton to win at just under 3/1 is also tempting.

Bet 365 are also offering enhanced odds of 3.900 on a victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s troops.

A DANGEROUS LEAD

West Ham United have made a recent habit of sailing into three-goal leads before letting their opposition back into the game.

A six-goal thriller with Arsenal preceded two nervy 3-2 wins over Wolves and Leicester, with the Hammers finding new ways to shoot themselves in the foot in Gameweek 32 when losing to Newcastle.

A game against Chelsea ought to be a tighter affair, which is why West Ham to score more than 2.5 goals is available at 10/1.

Such is the Hammers’ recent predilection for gifting opponents ways back into the game, there is perhaps more value to be had in the half-time/full-time market.

West Ham to be winning at half-time and the game to end in a draw is available at 16/1.

A Hammers advantage at the interval and a Chelsea win at full-time is priced up at 22/1.

And should you be backing David Moyes’s side in the full-time result market, there is at least the safety net of bet365’s below offer…

ONE-NIL TO THE NEWCASTLE

Quite remarkably, Liverpool have conceded the first goal in each of their last seven home league games.

The Reds at least came back to beat Aston Villa in Gameweek 32 despite allowing Ollie Watkins to net a deadlock-breaking strike.

A repeat performance of Liverpool to win from behind is 6/1 this Saturday.

Elsewhere, Operation ‘Back Against the Blades’ continues apace.

Brighton to win to nil at odds against (6/4) looks generous, while Adam Lallana to score the first goal at 11/1 is also eye-catching given that he has had more shots in the box than even Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck in his last six matches.

