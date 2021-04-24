965
Dugout Discussion April 24

Jota joins Salah, Mané and Firmino in Liverpool front four for Newcastle clash

965 Comments
Diogo Jota (£7.1m) is fine after all, afforded a third successive Premier League start.

Crucially, his latest appearance has not come at the expense of Liverpool’s headline attackers.

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m), Sadio Mané (£11.7m) and Roberto Firmino (£9.0m) all feature as Newcastle come to Anfield.

It is the first time the quartet have shared the pitch together since the second half of the Gameweek 30 win over Arsenal and just the third time all season they have featured together from the beginning.

The last two times were the Gameweek 8 draw with Manchester City, two matches after a Gameweek 6 win against Sheffield United. Across those matches, Firmino, Jota and Salah got the goals for Liverpool.

“There’s a moment where we can do that (start all four of Jota, Salah, Mané and Firmino). All the boys are fit and in a good shape so we have to give it a proper try.” – Jurgen Klopp

Thiago Alcantara (£5.5m) and Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.3m) provide support as a two-man central midfield while Fabinho (£5.4m) remains at centre-back in the absence of Nathaniel Phillips (£4.1m).

Ozan Kabak (£5.0m) makes his fifth-straight Premier League start while Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) and the in-form Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) retain their full-back berths.

Steve Bruce is still urging caution with Callum Wilson (£6.5m) following his recent hamstring injury.

The centre-forward has featured as a substitute in each of his last two Premier League outings and is on the bench for a third match in a row today.

That sees Joelinton (£5.7m) lead the Newcastle line supported by Miguel Almirón (£5.6m) and Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) who has produced 18 points across his last two appearances.

Blank Gameweek 33 Line-ups

Liverpool XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Robertson, Kabak, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Wijnaldum; Mané, Firmino, Salah; Jota.

Newcastle United XI (3-4-2-1): Dúbravka; Dummett, Clark, Fernández; Ritchie, S Longstaff, Shelvey, Murphy; Almirón, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton.

965 Comments
  1. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Feels like wasted fh as my main differentials Mane and Taa blanked.

    Open Controls
    1. S.Kuqi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Need to find new hobby. This stupid game affects my mood too much.

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        35 mins ago

        Go for a walk outside! Mane has been woeful this season at times. Wonder if he’ll be a default starter for next year at this point.

        Open Controls
  2. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Salah(C)
    Trent
    Jota
    Liverpool fan

    Still waiting for my bad luck to end. Don’t think it will at this rate

    Open Controls
    1. jimbe4mXL
        31 mins ago

        Terrible season this is, both for club and fpl :/

        Open Controls
      • Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Nobody's having fun this season

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yea...

          Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Last Man Standing Update (66 teams)

      Current safety score = 16
      Top score = 23
      LMS average = 15.83 (-1.39) = 14.44
      Players played = 3.97/12.0
      Captains played = 86.36%

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        30 mins ago

        On 20 from 5. No hit at least.
        Not feeling great about this weeks LMS - kinda expecting a small red generally.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          25 mins ago

          Your score looks a bit borderline given your team. You have the 3 main EO players left and might rely on a Chelsea/Leicester clean sheet and the other main teams failing to get one.

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            23 mins ago

            Yep. Benching Rudi and starting Alonso will decide my week I think.
            Hoping for a WH win with Alonso attacking return.
            Oh a jammy Vydra goal would be good too.

            Open Controls
    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      When is Raphinha expected to be back?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        just now

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/fantasy-football-injuries/

        Might be lucky and be back in GW34.

        Open Controls
    4. Cheeto__Bandito
        31 mins ago

        Lucky for that TAA 8 pointer wipeout or I'd be on a red right now!

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm glad I wasn't watching and was out enjoying the sun otherwise that would have been much more difficult to stomach.

          Open Controls
      • chesterCITY
          22 mins ago

          terrible game
          terrible pick
          terrible season

          Open Controls
        • Daniel - When to BB?
          • 11 Years
          22 mins ago

          I hope Liverpool miss top 4

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            Decent chance of that happening

            Open Controls
          2. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Followed by fans protesting to rejoin the ESL

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              🙂

              Open Controls
          3. Qaiss
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Would be crazy if Arsenal got in the champions league and Liverpool didn’t.

            Open Controls
        • Daniel - When to BB?
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          Poor Az with TAA captain

          Open Controls
        • Daniel - When to BB?
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          Playing Bobby and benching Jota is unreasonable imo

          Open Controls
        • mgilbert86
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          18 mins ago

          Never seen so many chances not go in

          Open Controls
        • Scots Gooner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          If I wasn't such a damn addict, I'd actually consider taking a year off next year.

          Since the first lockdown last year, I've really struggled to enjoy FPL.

          Open Controls
          1. mgilbert86
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Level of play is worse cause fans arent there to raise players levels i think

            Open Controls
          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            I am having some kind of fpl fatigue. Yet, this (partly voluntary) lockdown would have been much, much worse without fpl and football. So no need to complain. And since I am not fighting to get into top 10k this season I can just laugh to my misfortunes. It isn't so serious. Yes, Trent fail wasn't fun, but my brother has also Robbo 😉

            Open Controls
          3. Qaiss
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            I did that 2 years ago but I was more of a casual. Had a break and just watched the football in what was a pretty good football season. Helped a lot to do better at FPL last season and this one.

            Open Controls
          4. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Before lockdown started I’d always miss some deadlines, wouldn’t pay attention to FPL too much, etc but now with barely anything else to do I’m always thinking about FPL. Because so much is out of your control it’s tough. Can’t wait until next year when I won’t be as involved

            Open Controls
        • AzzaroMax99
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Sold Jota for Rash, for a hit.
          And still he can outscore Rash if injured. This season needs to end soon 🙁

          Open Controls
        • Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          This needs a wc right?

          Martinez
          Taa Azpi Dallas
          Salah bruno son lingard gundo
          Kane nacho

          Forster digne coufal Vydra

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Not really

            Open Controls
            1. Disturbed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              When then? Also have BB left!

              Open Controls
        • wulfrunian
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          This season i am sure i can remember at least four 90+ Newcastle goals.

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Lets go, name them

            Open Controls

