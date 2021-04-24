Jota joins Salah, Mané and Firmino in Liverpool front four for Newcastle clash

Diogo Jota (£7.1m) is fine after all, afforded a third successive Premier League start.

Crucially, his latest appearance has not come at the expense of Liverpool’s headline attackers.

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m), Sadio Mané (£11.7m) and Roberto Firmino (£9.0m) all feature as Newcastle come to Anfield.

It is the first time the quartet have shared the pitch together since the second half of the Gameweek 30 win over Arsenal and just the third time all season they have featured together from the beginning.

The last two times were the Gameweek 8 draw with Manchester City, two matches after a Gameweek 6 win against Sheffield United. Across those matches, Firmino, Jota and Salah got the goals for Liverpool.

“There’s a moment where we can do that (start all four of Jota, Salah, Mané and Firmino). All the boys are fit and in a good shape so we have to give it a proper try.” – Jurgen Klopp

Thiago Alcantara (£5.5m) and Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.3m) provide support as a two-man central midfield while Fabinho (£5.4m) remains at centre-back in the absence of Nathaniel Phillips (£4.1m).

Ozan Kabak (£5.0m) makes his fifth-straight Premier League start while Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) and the in-form Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) retain their full-back berths.

Steve Bruce is still urging caution with Callum Wilson (£6.5m) following his recent hamstring injury.

The centre-forward has featured as a substitute in each of his last two Premier League outings and is on the bench for a third match in a row today.

That sees Joelinton (£5.7m) lead the Newcastle line supported by Miguel Almirón (£5.6m) and Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) who has produced 18 points across his last two appearances.

Blank Gameweek 33 Line-ups

Liverpool XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Robertson, Kabak, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Wijnaldum; Mané, Firmino, Salah; Jota.

Newcastle United XI (3-4-2-1): Dúbravka; Dummett, Clark, Fernández; Ritchie, S Longstaff, Shelvey, Murphy; Almirón, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton.

Elsewhere in Blank Gameweek 33

