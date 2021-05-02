218
Scout Notes May 2

Bamford and Dallas all at sea as Brighton keep another clean sheet

218 Comments
BRIGHTON 2-0 LEEDS

  • Goals: Pascal Gross (£5.8m) | Danny Welbeck (£5.5m)
  • Assists: Danny Welbeck
  • Bonus points: Welbeck x3, Lewis Dunk (£4.9m) x2, Gross x1

THEY DON’T LIKE TO BE BESIDE THE SEASIDE

A hugely disappointing afternoon for Leeds United, the latest of five visits to Brighton without scoring a goal or winning a point, led to meagre returns for two of the most highly owned assets in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) as both Patrick Bamford (£6.5m) and Stuart Dallas (£5.3m) each finished the defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion with a dreaded one-pointer.

The two goals conceded by Leeds meant their only defender to escape with both his appearance points intact was Diego Llorente (£4.4m) who was withdrawn for Pablo Hernández (£5.7m) moments before Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) scored Brighton’s second goal. Goalkeeper Illan Meslier (£4.7m) also came away with two points thanks to a trio of saves.

Dallas did manage his regulation 20-yard shot in the second half, but the volley looped harmlessly over the bar while Bamford, not for the first time in recent matches, was almost completely starved of service, as was Rodrigo (£5.7m) who, to the dismay of half the managers in FPL, replaced him seconds before the 14-goal striker would have received his own second appearance point.

The absence of Raphinha (£5.4m), still sidelined with a thigh injury, and, unexpectedly, Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m), who is dealing with a knee issue, hampers Leeds in several ways. Phillips provides the tempo and the leadership that binds individual performances together, Raphinha destabilises opposition defences and creates key chances while both of them are reliable set-piece takers. Against Brighton, Jack Harrison‘s (£5.4m) deliveries were always a few yards beyond their targets.

“Kalvin received a knock which created a hematoma behind his knee. And Helder had a knock in his spine and it left him out of the game. It was a knock that he received in the game against Manchester United which forced him off in that game.” – Marcelo Bielsa

Until Raphinha returns it may be prudent for FPL managers to sideline Bamford and other Leeds attackers. Draws against Liverpool and Manchester United showed the team can hold their own without the Brazilian winger, but if Phillips remains in the treatment room it could even make sense to take a raincheck on their defensive assets, too.

MOVING ON UP

Brighton, in contrast, looked as good as they have done all season as they finally erased any serious lingering doubts that they will not retain their Premier League status. Moving up to 14th place overnight, manager Graham Potter was delighted with their performance and keen that this should not lead to any thoughts of relaxing on the beach:

“It was one of our best performances. You have to match Leeds for their effort and honesty and I felt we did that really well. There are still a lot of points to play for and we want to get more points as well.” – Graham Potter

Welbeck was a constant threat throughout, pressuring Ezgjan Alioski (£4.3m) into fouling him for the penalty and sweeping a haphazard clearance from Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) majestically across his body before immediately despatching it beyond Meslier with his left for the clinching goal.

Brighton were lively and pushing forward from the first whistle, but both their successful efforts on goal stemmed directly from Leeds failing to deal with a long ball into their area.

The hosts were certainly not lacking creativity. Pascal Gross (£5.8m) led the way with four chances created out of an impressive team total of 13 with Leandro Trossard‘s (£5.7m) three also noteworthy.

As so often this season, it was Brighton’s inability to put any of these away that kept Leeds in the game for so long. Welbeck robbed Llorente early on, but Trossard could only fire over an open goal. Another Welbeck cross from a second-half long ball was only diverted from danger by Meslier’s fingertips and Dan Burn (£4.2m) got in a couple of flying crosses from the byline.

Joel Veltman (£4.4m) blasted the first of these over and later slammed another penalty area chance against a nearby Leeds defender while Neil Maupay (£6.0m), who had a fairly quiet afternoon, contrived to place an excellent lay-off from Trossard wide from ten yards.

Defensively, Lewis Dunk (£4.9m) capped another commanding performance with a pair of bonus points having finished 7 BPS ahead of his nearest rival in the Brighton backline. The fact that goalkeeper Robert Sánchez (£4.6m) did not achieve a save point tells you how effectively the whole defence kept Leeds away from threatening the home goal.

Over the final few matches Brighton’s defence is sound enough to give even prolific scorers West Ham United (Gameweek 36) and Manchester City (Gameweek 37) a difficult afternoon, though Wolves next week and Arsenal on the last day may offer more of a chance of further defensive returns.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-4-1-2): R Sánchez; White, Dunk, Webster; Burn, Bissouma (MacAllister 90+2), Groß, Veltman; Trossard (Jahanbakhsh 81); Welbeck (Moder 90), Maupay.

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Alioski (Poveda-Ocampo 45), Struijk, Llorente (Hernández 79), Ayling; Koch; Harrison, Roberts, Klich, Dallas; Bamford (Rodrigo 59).

Gameweek 34 so far…

218 Comments
  1. fr3d
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    If home crowds happen in GW37-38 should we pay a bit more attention to the home teams? You'd assume the players will be hungry to perform in front of their fans again.

    I'm looking at

    Everton at home to Wolves
    Man Utd at home to Fulham
    Spurs at home to Villa
    Liverpool at home to Palace
    Man City at home to Everton
    West Ham at home to Southampton

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Agüero(C)

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah nice idea. I did that with Silva last year, didn’t work but glad I did it.

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Yep worth noticing

    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      FH in last week could be handy

    4. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      city home to everton looks juicy for a KDB/Mahrez/aguero captain

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        If any of them play. Doubt they will.

        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Kun will get the last home match if he's fit without question

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I hope so. Maybe play him for a few minutes and save him for the final if they get through.

    5. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Partly but having something to play for is also a factor.

    6. Die Hard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yes, good idea, the players have missed the fans

  2. merin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Any early thoughts on how to use these FTs?

    Martinez Areola
    TAA Azpi Saiss Dallas Targett
    Salah Bruno Greenwood Lingard Raphinha
    Kane Iheanacho Bamford

    2 FT, 0 ITB, No chips left

  3. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    How do I look for dgw 35 ? Think I will do Vardy and Son > Watkins/DCL and Bruno -4. Any of the doublers on the bench you would start and if so for who ?

    Mendy*
    TAA Digne* Shaw*
    Salah Son Lingard Jota
    Vardy* Nacho(C)* Kane

    forster esr*konsa*holding*

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      DCL Bruno worth it I think

      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah I feel it is plus DCL have Sheffield at home in gw 36 while vardy blanks

    2. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      DCL and Bruno sounds decent

      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        cheers

  4. jbenny1107
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Help Needed: Need to use FT. Have 2 FT

    Mendy (Leno)
    TAA Shaw Holding (Reguilon Veltman)
    Salah Fernandes Son Lingard (Jota)
    Kane Watkins Nacho

    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Mendy out

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Why?

  5. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    How would this do for a hit.
    Mendy
    Shaw Holding Trent Digne
    Bruno Zaha Jwp
    Kane Vardy Nacho

    Lingard Jota Veltman
    Thoughts.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      It has Zaha

      1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Bad pick?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          just now

          You've never been trolled by Zaha? It's something you don't forget.

  6. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    I you are / were on a FH this week what single game week players would you consider?

    Salah, Kane, TAA etc

    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Only Salah I think, on FH you gotta go for it.

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm also currently on Salah only, but slightly worried!!!

    2. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'm on FH, but haven't put a squad together as yet.

      But, you have named the 3 SGWers that I am considering.

      A lot will depend on Spurs performance tonight - if Kane has a stinker, I'll have a punt on Vardy or Cavani instead.

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I'm currently on Vardy over Kane - but might change back yet

    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes. Salah and Trent.

      Don't like DGW fixtures/teams to go all out.

  7. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    So far this season Trent only has half the number of goals (down from 4 to 2) and a third of the assists (down from 15 to 5) that he got last season, and there are six defenders with a higher overall score. He started this season at 7.5m, do you think there is a realistic chance that his starting price will be under 7 next season ?

    1. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      He won't be 7.5 next season. But his fairly strong finish to the season I think will make him 7.0 - and 6.5 absolute minimum (and unlikely)

    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Probably not. 7 minimum I’d say.

    3. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Reckon he will be 7.0

    4. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Based on his performance, he should be below 7 but FPL will price based on potential, so 7 looks likely.

    5. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah should be 6.5

    6. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      We gotta factor in all the injuries liverpool has had this season so if he is 6.5 I expect a 90% ownership from the start

    7. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I think he will be 6.5M

  8. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    How many looking to get a Palace defender for the double?

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not a defender but probably going for Guaita.

    2. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      cant be many

    3. bigwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Propbably Ward to fund a Vydra > DCL

  9. grumpyman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    My rank the last 9 game weeks -

    14k, 17k, 14k, 14k, 13k, 16k, 15k, 15k, 15k

    Anyone else ever been as ‘stuck’ as this?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah about 6 years ago. Was at 2.2-2.8k for 3 months.

      1. grumpyman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Weird feeling isn’t it? It’s like my season is on hold. Been playing aggressively as well, lots of hits. I imagine the double will shake things up, in one direction or another.

  10. Rocky FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Watkins or DCL for the run in?

    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      DCL has far better fixtures and more to play for.

      Watkins better form.

      Depends which you value.

      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Fixtures more even than that actually if you look carefully at Watkins fixtures.

        Everton and Spurs are among the leakiest defences in the league right now. Spurs are conceding at around the same rate as SHU in the last stretch - I'd want him for that one for sure. There's likely not very much between Palace and SHU in 36 either.

        That leaves United and Chelsea as poor ones to City for DCL.

  11. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best GK for BB alongside Martinez?

    A) Leno
    B) Guaita
    C) Pickford
    D) McCarthy

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

    2. bigwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Id probably go Guaita, they've the best 2 fixtures and I see the sou game possibly being 0-0

  12. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    GtG?

    Martinez
    TAA, Castagne, Rudiger
    Salah, Saka, Jota, Bruno (VC)
    Ihenacho (c), Kane, DCL

    Subs: Pope, Lingard, Coufal, Dunk

