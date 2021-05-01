50
Scout Notes May 1

Vardy struggling to command place on Double Gameweek 35 radar

50 Comments
Share

Southampton 1-1 Leicester

  • Goals: James Ward-Prowse (£5.8m) | Jonny Evans (£5.6m)
  • Assists: Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) | Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.2m)
  • Red cards: Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m)
  • Bonus points: Ward-Prowse x3, Evans x2, Alex McCarthy x1 (£4.4m)

VARDLY WORKING

Jamie Vardy‘s (£10.3m) audition for a place in Double Gameweek 35 squads did not go as well as his last Premier League trip to Southampton.

18 months on from that famous 9-0 victory, Leicester’s veteran forward continues to suffer in front of goal, with one Premier League strike since Gameweek 25.

After spending the early exchanges of Friday night shaking off a knock, he had some chances but was denied by Alex McCarthy (£4.4m) late on.

The Foxes face Newcastle (home) and Manchester United (away) in Double Gameweek 35; arguably a mixed bag before we consider how Vardy stacks up against other forwards with two fixtures next round.

As you can see from the table above, of forwards who have two fixtures in Double Gameweek 35, nine of them have scored more often in their last six matches.

All such forwards are cheaper than Vardy, while top of that list is, of course, his in-form colleague Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.2m).

The Nigerian international played less of a pivotal role in Leicester’s latest outing, mostly due to Southampton’s compact formation following Jannik Vestergaard‘s (£4.7m) first-half red card while Vardy was also stifled for large portions of Friday night’s game.

“There was no real change (Southampton going down to 10 men). It’s an advantage in that situation and normally we can take advantage but the game was too slow. It was not quite at the tempo you would want to see. We didn’t really start to play with that tempo until we got the equaliser. Fourth games in 13 days probably meant we were just a fraction out of the speed of our game.” – Brendan Rodgers

“We had a couple of really good chances with Jamie where he went close. Alex has made a great save from one or two others but we didn’t have enough clear chances other than that and that’ll disappoint us.” – Brendan Rodgers

Still, Ihenacho managed to extend his run without a blank to four matches with his impressive assist for Jonny Evans (£5.6m) in the second half.

Provided Newcastle can manage to keep 11 men on the field when they travel to the King Power Stadium on Friday, Iheanacho should have more space in key areas for his burgeoning ownership, now up to 24.7% worldwide and 95.0% inside the top 10,000 Fantasy managers.

HERE’S JONNY

James Ward-Prowse‘s (£5.8m) second-half penalty ensured Leicester’s less-than-impressive defensive run continued into Gameweek 34.

Brendan Rodgers men still have just two clean sheets since Gameweek 24, which could restrict interest in their defensive assets for the Double Gameweek, especially with Manchester United and a revitalised Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) on their upcoming schedule.

Some Leicester defenders have belied the lack of clean sheets of late, of course.

Timothy Castagne (£5.8m) remains the second-most-popular Fox at this end of the pitch, behind only Kasper Schmeichel (£5.4m), and had a chance to grab a winning goal against Southampton before he hooked his far-post effort wide.

He has a goal and an assist in each of his last three Premier League appearances although his differential colleague Jonny Evans (£5.6m) should not be overlooked.

The former Manchester United man has produced an attacking return in each of his last three, amassing a total of 30 points in a period where the Foxes kept just one clean sheet. By contrast, Castagne has 22 points since Gameweek 32, eight fewer than Evans.

“He’s been incredible, he showed great determination to get on the cross. He hurt himself towards the end of the game. Haven’t seen him afterwards to see how good or bad he is. We’re very lucky to have him.” – Brendan Rodgers

LINE-UP LESSONS

With the early red card, there was plenty of chopping and changing from both sides to entertain the tactical enthusiasts on this site.

Southampton lined up in their 4-2-2-2 formation initially, having to tuck into a 4-4-1 following the sending off.

FPL midfielder Nathan Tella (£4.3m) was the unfortunate party, replaced by Mohammed Salisu (£4.3m) after just 15 minutes playing as an out-of-position centre-forward alongside Che Adams (£5.7m).

Salisu’s introduction was a straight swap with Vestergaard, seeing him operate at centre-back after playing left-back against Spurs. Jack Stephens (£4.6m) assumed that role on Friday night.

Rodgers responded to Southampton’s red card by stacking his Leicester deck with more attacking options.

After lining his side up in a 3-4-1-2, the Foxes’ boss brought Ayoze Pérez (£6.0m) on for Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) at half-time to play a possession-based 2-4-1-3 system featuring the former Newcastle man on the right of a front-three, Iheanacho through the middle and Vardy on the left.

As we saw against Crystal Palace, Luke Thomas (£4.1m) staffed the left wing-back role for the first 68 minutes before Marc Albrighton (£5.2m) came on to add some extra threat, pushing Castagne from the right to the left.

“We had a lot of the ball on the sides because they were blocking the middle of the field. So we took off the defenders to put some attacking impetus into the game. We arrived in some dangerous positions but we didn’t have precision on the final pass or timing when we got in there.” – Brendan Rodgers

Southampton XI (4-4-2): McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Stephens, Bednarek, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond, Minamino (Diallo 76′), Tella (Salisu 15′), Adams (N’Lundulu 90+1′).

Leicester City XI (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel; Fofana (Pérez 46′), Soyuncu, Evans; L Thomas (Albrighton (69′), Tielemans, Ndidi, Castagne; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Fantasy Football Scout to participate in social media boycott

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

50 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Pillars
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Good Morning no playing up today

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Good, cuz it's tedious and most people don't even understand genesis of it just repeating it thinking they're funny.

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        38 mins ago

        Good Morning BTW.

        Open Controls
      2. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        What have I missed lol

        Open Controls
  2. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Dropped over 500 places OR even owning iheanacho!

    I AM ranked around 300k, though. Always plenty of movement

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      All the commonly owned Leicester players blanked so good start to the gw for you

      Open Controls
  3. Chandler Bing
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Auba on FH, yay or nay?

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      41 mins ago

      Absolutely no

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      See how they look against Newcastle, personally wouldn't go near Arsenal.

      Open Controls
    3. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Not unless you have a lot of money to burn I think

      Open Controls
    4. Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Malaria is no joke, he'll take a while to recover

      Open Controls
  4. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    54 mins ago

    If Pep goes all in on his roulette today, I'll get Vestergards -2 off my bench.

    What's the opposite of jammy ?
    Marmitey?

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Vegemitey if you're Australian

      Open Controls
  5. vincentwsho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    Any of these moves worth a hit for DGW35?

    A) Dias (CHE) -- Castagne (NEW, mun) -4

    B) Vestergaard (CRY) -- Castagne (NEW, mun) -4

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      B if any imo

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Although how would that affect 36?

        Open Controls
  6. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Thinking Mendy to meslier here, right move? Anything else obvious?
    Mendy
    TAA shaw castagne
    Salah Bruno greenwood jota lingard
    Kane nacho
    (forster holding vydra veltman)

    Open Controls
  7. Echoes
      47 mins ago

      Even seeing Vardy's name has started triggering a sort of unease inside of me. Been a useless punt so far. Going out after the DGW regardless of what he does, which I assume are a grand total of 4 points.

      Open Controls
      1. iccy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Same here. Got him 2 weeks ago and now considering a -4 to reverse it and get Bruno back.

        Open Controls
    • Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      36 mins ago

      Early DGW thoughts. 2 FT’s and £0.2 ITB.

      Emi
      Shaw - TAA - Regs
      Bruno (c) - Salah - JLingz - Son
      Kane - Nacho (vc) - Wood

      Subs: Fabri; Raphinha; Veltman; Burn

      Currently thinking Son -> Zaha and Burn -> Digne. That will give me 6 doublers in GW35 and 11 starters for GW36 (assuming Raphinha is back).

      Any better ideas?

      Open Controls
      1. The Son-dance Kid
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Personally i wouldnt lose Son.
        If Regs is Reguillon, I'd say he is any easier switch to Digne. Then bottom out Burn to fodder, say Mitchell. Unlikely you'll need a full bench again this season

        Open Controls
        1. Tinfoil Deathstar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          Thanks, yeah it’s Reguillon. I’ve considered that move too but bottoming out Burn to Mitchell would leave me with 10 starters in GW36 and only 5 likely doublers in DGW35. I’d have an FT to get a full XI in GW36 but not sure if I’d want to lose any of my other players at this point.

          Open Controls
          1. Tinfoil Deathstar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            Tough decision to sacrifice Son though as he’s been in my team since GW1.

            Open Controls
    • Jellyfish
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Jota > Siggy is tempting me...but is it a trap?
      With Soton at home Jota outscoring Siggy across the DGW is a distinct possibility.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Ozil
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        I'd do it.

        Open Controls
      2. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        I've already made that move this week.

        Have some buyers remorse to be honest, as I can still see Jota doing well vs SOU & WBA.

        Hopefully the extra fixture will be enough to make some points profit.

        Open Controls
      3. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thought of Jota out, but his fixtures from 35-38 are sweet!

        Open Controls
        1. Jellyfish
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Would prefer Zaha tbh but am .2 short

          Open Controls
    • Mr Ozil
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Good Morning All, 2FTs, 0.1 itb

      MENDY
      Robertson FOFANA RUDIGER
      Salah Son BRUNO SIGGY Bowen
      Kane NACHO

      subs: FORSTER HOLDING Coady Vydra

      What to do with my 2 FTs?

      Open Controls
      1. iccy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Holding to Ward as you've only 2 Def for 36

        Open Controls
    • Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Martinez
      TAA Shaw Rudiger
      Salah Bruno Greenwood Jota
      Kane(c) DCL Nacho

      (Fabri Lingard Coufal Struijk)
      2 FTs & 0.0m

      Early thoughts on transfers here?
      Want to use BB this week.

      Need to upgrade Fabri but not really keen on downgrading any of my attackers but maybe I could sell Jota/Lingard.
      Another option is Rudiger & Fabri to Dann & McCarthy.

      Open Controls
    • LewanGOALski
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      A) BB without 2nd GK
      or
      B) use 2nd FT to get Pickford / Guaita
      ..?

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        B. a playing second DGW keeper will get you 4 points just in appearance points (the equivalent of an FT).

        Open Controls
    • bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Martinez*
      Shaw*, Castagne*, Rudiger*
      Son, Bruno*, Salah, Lingard, Saka*
      Kane, Iheanacho*

      McCarthy*, Bamford, Veltman, Phillips

      0.7m ITB, 2FT

      Will be using BB GW35 followed by FH GW36

      I'm already on 8 DGWers. Should get another 2 in to make it 10 players with DGW's. and 5 with a single fixture on BB ?

      A) Veltman & Phillips to Coleman and Ward
      B) Son and Phillips (or Veltman) to Rashford and Cahill
      C) Son and Phillips (or Veltman) to Greenwood and Digne
      D) Other, if so what (McCarthy out ?)

      Open Controls
      1. MightyGar
          just now

          I like C out of those, ditching Phillips

          Open Controls
      2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Is it me, or does pretty much every team have desirable fixtures? Finding it hard to justify selling anyone!

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          Most of the most popular SGW players have a good fixture, I'm not particularly keen on any of the DGW teams fixtures, however (United, Palace and Everton are the best), which makes taking out SGW players out for DGWer risky.

          For example, would you lose Son (lee) for a United player in my team above ?

          Open Controls
          1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 6 Years
            just now

            If I was FH in 36 I would probably lean more towards DGW players more as the DGWers players will have 4 games left and the SGW players only have 3, if you ignore the FH week itself.

            Open Controls
        2. Utopsis
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Easier for me as I have Coady and Jota, who will almost certainly be the 2 to be sacrificed on my FTs.

          Who to bring in, however, not so easy!

          Open Controls
          1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I'm even hesitant about losing Jota. Liverpool have good fixtures and could easily haul, and is still very cheap.

            Open Controls
        3. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Hoarder!

          Open Controls
          1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 6 Years
            just now

            You may have found the root to the problem!

            Open Controls
      3. fpork
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        Got 2 FT and 1.0 ITB and the following team:

        Mendy (Forster)
        Alexander-Arnold, Reguilón, Shaw, Rüdiger (Coady)
        Greenwood, Son, Salah, Jota (Lingard)
        Kane, Iheanacho (Wood)

        I will do Mendy->Guaita, but should I also get Zaha for:
        1) Son
        2) Jota
        3) Lingard
        4) No, save transfer or use elsewhere.

        Open Controls
      4. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Got in Jwp yesterday when Ings was ruled out as I thought he might get a pen.Rarely do things in to plan as well.

        Open Controls
        1. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          looked at gundogan>jwp for a second early in the week but when gundo went down in price I couldnt afford it so let go of that brief thought

          Open Controls
      5. Buck The Trent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Does this BB team look okay?

        Moves involved will be Jota, Burn, Studjik to Zaha, Ward, Holgate (-8)

        Martinez* McCarthy*
        Azpi* Holding* Holgate* Ward* Dias
        Bruno* Zaha* Salah Son Lingz
        Nacho* Watkins* Kane

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          It's effectively a -8 to BB which isn't ideal, but I doubt you will get a between opportunity to use the chip.

          Open Controls
      6. Athletico Underachieving
          3 mins ago

          Martinez
          Coufal, Dallas, Rudi, Coady, Keane
          Bruno, Son, Salah, B.Traore, Lingard
          Nacho, Kane, Bamf

          2FT, 1.2itb

          B.Traore and Son - Zaha and JRod?

          Need to do something as I’m chasing

          Open Controls
        • drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Vardy is just killing me this season, thinkin of doing vardy>DCL and son>Bruno for the dgw now with 100% certainty that vardy will get 20+ points

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.